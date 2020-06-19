Strawberry-Gin Cocktail

I served this cocktail for the first time at a wedding shower and it was a hit! Since then I make it whenever strawberries are in season. I have substituted raspberries when I had them on hand and it was great!

By Monica Joy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the strawberry basil leaves, and sugar into a cocktail shaker, and mash well with a cocktail muddler. Add half of the ice to the cocktail shaker, and place the rest into a tall glass. Pour in the gin and lemon juice, cover, and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted. Strain into the chilled glass over the ice, top with the club soda, and stir to serve.n

Editor's Note:

For garnish listed in the magazine version, cut a lengthwise slice from 1 strawberry. Top with a basil leaf about the same size as the strawberry slice. Thread a cocktail pick through strawberry slice and basil leaf, pinning basil leaf in place. Put on rim of glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 4.1mg. Full Nutrition
