Strawberry-Gin Cocktail

I served this cocktail for the first time at a wedding shower and it was a hit! Since then I make it whenever strawberries are in season. I have substituted raspberries when I had them on hand and it was great!
Directions
Editor's Note:
For garnish listed in the magazine version, cut a lengthwise slice from 1 strawberry. Top with a basil leaf about the same size as the strawberry slice. Thread a cocktail pick through strawberry slice and basil leaf, pinning basil leaf in place. Put on rim of glass.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 4.1mg. Full Nutrition
Oh my God! I would give this 10 stars if I could! I love fruity drinks in the summer but margaritas and daquiri's can get that way too sweet or too tart taste. This was the perfect balance of sweet and tart, but also really fresh. My husband even loved it. He said the fresh basil reminded him of when his mom would add fresh mint to iced tea when he was a kid. A new summer staple for us! Oh and we also dont usually like gin. We've got two bottles left from our wedding 3 years ago and havent used a drop. Thanks for a wonderful way to use it up that we really love!
Sorry, but I didn't like this cocktail at all. Very strong, it tasted just like a strong strawberry flavoured carbonated water. Strawberry Mojito is much better in comparison with it. Sorry, maybe just not my kind.
Such a lovely and refreshing cocktail. I love fresh basil in the summer and look for any chance to use it. I think it pairs well with the tangy sweetness of strawberries and the floral aromatics of gin. I did play around with some of the measurements to make it more my taste--3 strawberries, 3 basil leaves, 3 tsp sugar, and the rest stays the same. Delicious!!
This drink has a wonderful combination of flavors, I felt like I was sipping on a signature drink in a high-end restaurant. I followed the recipe exactly as directed and my husband and I really loved it. Thanks for sharing!
Really good and different, I am always looking for different Gin based drinks than the three or four originals from the prohibition days and the 1950's that older gentlemen always order at the bar! I didn't have lemon juice, but I had fresh limes, they substituted well.
Overall I liked it. I am wavering on the amount of basil. The basil really comes through. First sip I didn't think I liked it. The more I had the more I liked it. But....since my first impression was "too much basil" I think I will try it with less basil next time. Hubby tried it....same reaction. He went out to the kitchen and squeezed an orange wedge into it and deemed it even better....and I can see that...strawbberry orange is a good combo.
This is pretty good, the flavors really work well together. I'm curious to try it with the mint. I don't love the flavor of gin, so it won't become my favorite drink, but it's definitely one to pull out on a summer day when you have strawberries and basil on hand.
Delish! I love the combo of strawberries & basil.. and i happen to LOVE gin so this was a no brainer for me to try. I did however omit the sugar because i try not to eat it. Also just used water as im not into carbonated beverages. This was refreshing!
The perfect cocktail for a hot day. Not too sweet, not too tart, and the basil adds everything to this drink! Florida strawberries are in season now and we bought a bunch of lemons and a BIG bottle of good gin just to make many, many more of these. Thank you for sharing - this is our go-to "summer cocktail" now!!!!
This is a fantastic refreshing summer drink. I had half a bottle of gin left over from a party we threw and since none of us are gin drinkers I foolishly thought it would sit on the shelf until our next party. Who knew I liked gin? Mr. Lee's (the best liquor store in Las Vegas) I will be visiting you frequently over the long hot summer to keep the gin flowing lol.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.