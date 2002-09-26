Grilled Zucchini and Squash
Squash and zucchini wrapped in a foil package on the grill. Great when served with steak.
Very good for my Weight Watchers plan! I omitted the butter though (3/4 cup, wow that's a lot) and used I Can't Believe It's Not Butter spray. I added minced garlic, chopped onion, green peppers, and italian seasoning. Followed the advice on reducing the salt/pepper and it was delicious!Read More
The measurements of tablespoons just didn't sound right to me so I used teaspoons of spices and it came out very good. I will make this again adding mushrooms, onion, and red bell peppers.Read More
This was a pretty good recipe ofcourse I tinkered with it and added some stuff to it like chopped garlic, tomatoes, and chopped green onions and it was superb. The whole family loved it even my little ones who are picky. Thanks, sonya
I followed the recipe exactly except put mine in a 350 oven for 15 minutes. very good!!!
I added some julienned carrots to this vegetable dish. Instead of grilling, I opted to make the veggies by steaming instead of grilling in all the butter. I left out the black pepper and garlic powder, choosing instead to saute some minced garlic in about 1 Tbsp of butter, and drizzled it on top of the veggies, followed by a sprinkling of freshly grated parmesan cheese.
This was good, but when I started making it I thought the amounts of butter and seasonings was WAY too much, so I cut those amounts in half and it was STILL too much! Next time I'll try cutting it down to 1/2 stick of butter and a teaspoon each of salt, pepper and garlic powder and it should be really good.
This was yummy. I cut down on the butter and added fresh red onions to the mix. I eyeballed the suggested seasonings and in addition added some Italian seasonings. This recipe turned out great.
I never use all that butter - it's way too much. I use I can't believe it's not butter spray. I add some fresh portabella mushrooms and some cherry tomatoes cut in half along with red onion cut into rings and a few dashes of italian seasoning. Also, the measurements for the salt and pepper may be a little off on here too. Just add to taste.
This was good with my salmon! I did however add red onion. I also used butter flavored pam cooking spray instead of the butter. My non veggie eating husband even mentioned that it was good (rare if Gram didn't make it). Delish!! Thanks Jay!!
We make these all the time. I could eat squash with every meal. Instead of the butter we use light olive oil. Also, we don't put the squash in foil, we cut them in thick slices and just stick them right on the grill. I find that the foil steams them too much and they become a bit soggy. I like my veggies to still have a crunch!
I prefer to put mine directly onto a grill or grill pan instead of sealing them in foil. Sometimes I add peppers, but adding feta cheese during the last minute or two if you are grilling in a grill pan on the stove is really tasty. Excellent recipe, very good!
This is okay (although too much butter) if you like steamed, mushy veggies on the grill. I think I'll stick with marinading (olive oil, balsamic vinegar and garlic) cutting veg in larger chunks, and placing directly on the grill for that wonderful smokey grilled flavor with tender-crisp doneness.
Simple and delicious! I didn't measure the butter (Smart Balance) but just tossed a few dollops on top of the veggies until I felt there was enough. Turned out wonderful without being too buttery.
love this recipe, but if you leave this on the grill for 20 minutes you will get mushy veggies.
Delicious! I just sprinkled enough seasoning that I felt was right, and used garlic salt instead of powder. I also baked it in a 350 oven for about 20-25 minutes.
Followed the recipe exactly but it turned out mushy and bland. Won't make again.
Pretty good. I used pam instead of butter to cut out the fat & I added som sliced onions too. Would make again.
Oh my! Way too much of everything and not enough zucchini and squash. The taste was promising and I'll probably try it again. But next time, I'll read the reviews and take some of the advice posted. Thanks for the recipe.
Two TABLESPOONS of pepper? That cannot be right. I loved the idea of this recipe, but cut the pepper by 3/4, also used only 2 tablespoons of butter, a little EVOO and 2 tablespoons of water. Sprinkled on some oregeno as well. Good start to a great recipe. Thanks!
A stick and a half of butter? You've got to be kidding me... I made it with one stick and it was still way too much. Pretty yummy, though next time I'll only use a half stick of butter.
I use olive oil instead of butter since we're on a non-dairy diet. Also, any seasons can be substituted for the ones in the recipe. I enjoy some garlic powder, salt, pepper, and some rosemary. :)
This is just the way I like a recipe; easy, fast and tasty. It went very well with the Profanity Salmon.
This is a good base recipe but the amount of seasonings is too much. I cut down on the spices and added sliced onions and some whole cloves of garlic. The vegetables turn out softer than if grilled directly on the grate. I served this up with some baby back ribs and potato salad.
Great flavor just a little too salty. I put the veggies on my George Foreman and it gave it the grilled effect. Delicious!!
I took the reviewer's advice, and cut the seasonings down. Used foil baking bags in the oven, and it was delicious! Great indoor/outdoor recipe!
Great camping recipe, I made a bigger serving, but didn't increase the seasoning measurements.
As written, this recipe has way way way too much seasoning! I only used 1 teaspoon of each and it was still too much. With less seasoning, this blend would be great!
ok, even the 15 yr old loved it ! next time, less butter and less garlic powder, but maybe even fresh garlic and some red onion, yummy !!! THX and happy gardening :-)
This dish was a huge hit with my son but there was way too much butter. Next time I will only use 1/4-1/3 cup. Serve with fresh parmesan cheese grated on top!
I cut the garlic and salt in half and it was delicious! thanks for a great recipe
Wow that is alot of butter! I cut the recipe into two... squash for each foil... put a TBS of butter in each and added some parmesan cheese, salt & pepper and slices of tomato... YUM!
I really liked this recipe and I will make it again. I quartered and sliced the squash and zucchini- personal preference- and added carrots sliced thinly on the bias. 5 stars because it was so easy and had a very nice flavor that let the veggies shine.
I didn't follow the measurements exactly, and I only used zucchini, and it was really good. I especially liked the variation with olive oil and Italian seasonings! This will become a staple at our neighborhood bar-be-cues this summer.
I sliced the zucchini and squash like the recipe said and it was tooo mushy, probably would have been alot better if the vegetables were cut in bigger chunks.
This could be a five star recipe with just a few adjustments. Less butter is the main thing but adding sliced onions and cherry tomatoes make this an absolute super dish. I found the cooking time a little short 30 minutes is probably closer to what it needs even for a slightly crisper veggie. Dont forget to turn it regularly so the butter coats everything also.
Great recipe! I used yellow squash and zucchini, added sliced onions, and decreased the amount of butter. Made the package early in the day, put it in the refridgerator, and onto the grill for dinner.
This recipe is very yummy!! I used olive oil instead of butter and added some italian seasonings. After preparing the veggies, I realized I was out of foil so I used my iron skillet on the grill Turn out GREAT!! Will make again
Just delicious!! Loved the simplicity and quickness of it, too! Thanks!
I tried to make this as the recipe said (although I thought the spices and butter were a LOT) and it was extremely salty, but it did have a good flavor so next time I will add mushrooms, peppers and half the butter and salt.
This was good. I just put mine directly on the grill.That way they taste like they were grilled but still a little crisp.
Left out the butter and simply stir fried it in the skillet with a little EVOO - great flavor combo. Perfect side for fish.
These were really good! Did have to cook a little longer than 20 mins., more like 25 mins. but I know that times tend to vary. Will definitely make again! Oh, and you got to watch out for dripping butter when you take the foil off the grill.
Good but way too salty. I think all the spices are a little heavy, try cutting down to tsps.
Real yummy! This recipe is so simple that it would be really hard to mess up. My kind of recipe! :)
i like to cut in thicker slices
The flavor was good...but 3/4 cup of butter....way too much...cooked for 20 min and everything was mush...and i only used 1/2 cup...will do some of the adjustments next time...
This was great - I used margarine instead of butter and cut it down to 1/3 cup to cut down on fat/calories. Thanks!
This is wonderful! I added an onion, sliced very thin to the zucchini and yellow squash. I sprinkled the mixture with garlic powder, fresh cracked black pepper, red pepper and soy sauce. This tastes like the mixed veggies you get at the Japanese restaurants.
20 minutes was a bit too long for us, the veggies ended up soggy. Tasty none-the-less.
this recipe is a keeper, easy on the grill.My husband and i both loved it, of course with extra garlic on them. The second time i tried it, i added a bit of lemon pepper on them and it really zested it up a bit. Very good.
Very good way to grill squash. I added onions in with ours tonight and they turned out really good. :o)
delicious
YummO! This is a great summer side.
Too much butter, I used 1/2 cup and that was too much. Very good flavor, I will make again, with less butter.
This is very good. Perfect in the summertime when grilling.
This was quite good. I used 1 T. of olive oil instead of the frightful amount of butter called for and added a 4 oz. can of mushrooms. That really jazzed it up. The kids still wouldn't touch zucchini but hubby and I enjoyed it.
This is a great base recipe, but next time I think I'll add more spices, to fit my own personal taste. However, after making it for dinner tonight, found out that my 3 year old LOVES Zucchini!
Came out perfect the first time; however, next time, I'll cut the spices in half.
I have made grilled veggies exactly to this recipe before and they were delicious, but the second time I made them I just sprinkled them with McCormick Grill Mates Roasted Garlic Montreal Chicken seasoning instead of using the seasonings listed, added a splash of butter, and then after I tossed them really well I added a few dashes of grated parmesan cheese. Cooked them on the grill for about 20 minutes and they were spectacular.
Great recipe! One I'd definitely make again. Super easy!
This is so easy and delicious that you don't have to take any extra time in prep. Just throw it on with everything else.
Reasonably quick and tasty. Play around with the spices a bit, depending on your meal
I did a twist of this, recipe because we were out of propane and have a glass cook top. I put slices of it on aluminum foil, and put a very tiny amount of butter on top of each slice with sea salt and crushed black pepper. Also put Italian seasoning, and minced garlic on top, and since we have onion haters in my house, I chopped up onions and put piles between all the pieces and around the edges so we still got the flavor. These were such a hit, everyone ate it all, and it's a request once a week now!
I have to admit, I didn't measure the salt, pepper, or garlic powder. I know how much we like, so I just sprinkled. I also think the butter seems like overkill, so I used 1/2 cup rather than 3/4 cup, and even that was a lot. But I must confess the buttery flavor was absolutely delicious.
This was very good but you need to cut down on the salt and garlic powder but I liked it and would cook it again
Delicious! I made a few changes - I let the zucchini grill on an open grill and did not put it into the foil. I like the grill marks on them. I also used cooking spray instead of the butter to save some fat and calories. Delicious! I actually prefer the yellow squash to the green squash.
I did a few changes..Used about 2 Tablespoons of butter, some olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Also used half ground pepper and garlic powderthat was called for.
This is excellent! I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks so much for the great recipe!!!
Very easy. I drizzled it with a little olive oil. It's wonderful with the plentiful summer bounty of fresh veggies from the garden.
Well i found out i don't get along well with grilled veggies!Good recipe but it is not for me!Thanks
This is one of the worst vegetable dishes that my family has ever had. After two bites we just couldn't eat anymore. Maybe our squash and zuchinni weren't ripe enough but just not enough seasoning or taste.
I used less butter and cooked for less time to keep the vegetables al dente, but this is a great one and very easy!
Excellent!
I tweaked it a bit. Used spray butter to reduce the calories and lightly sprinkled it with Weber Steak 'N Chop. It was simple and DELICIOUS !
Super easy!! I'll make it again, but this time toss the squash with the seasonings to spread it evenly before putting in foil. I also cut them pretty thick and 20 minutes was perfect.
I thought this was great! I used 1/4 cup of butter, and about three tablespoons of olive oil I forgot to put the garlic in until after I sealed it all up, so I guess we'll try that next time. This is a great way to cook zucchini and summer squash.
Oh yes I will be making it again, soon. We loved it and I did add Old Bay seasoning, and I also had a little rub so I sprinkled it on top of the veggies also. It turned out really good. Lulusmom
Simply great. Quick, easy, healthy, delicious. My zucchini-hating husband and grandson even had to admit they liked this.
Hated this recipe so much I made an account just to leave a bad review. The spice and butter quantities are absurd - I halved them and it was still too much. Use a different recipe.
Excellent!
Used oil instead of butter for a healthier mix.
really good--added some sundried tomatoes for contrast
Only tried it once so far and I enjoyed it. Next time I'd like to add some more flavor to it.
So easy to make and a wonderful flavor.
The units of measure for pepper and garlic are clearly wrong. I used 2 tsp instead of 2 tbsp of black pepper. I also changed garlic to tsp instead of tbsp. Borderline inedible because of overpowering pepper and garlic. Ate a helping with my steak and tossed the rest.
this recipe was very good, I'm going to make it again tonight to go with some T-bone steaks on the grill. Even my husband liked them, and he's a very picky eater!
