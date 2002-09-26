Grilled Zucchini and Squash

Squash and zucchini wrapped in a foil package on the grill. Great when served with steak.

By Jay Peaslee

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

  • Place the zucchini, and squash on a large sheet of aluminum foil, and dot with butter. Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Seal vegetables in the foil.

  • Place the foil pack on the preheated grill, and cook 20 minutes, until vegetables are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 1335mg. Full Nutrition
