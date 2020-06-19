Traditional Maritime Hodge Podge

Recipe's been passed down from my great Grandmother (Year 1889). Given to my Grandmother (1906) the only daughter of 17 boys. Both of whom said 'this meal feeds the soul.' Recipe for me allows for no substitutions. The whole allure of the recipe is the rich dimensional taste and fresh flavors of the summer harvest! Recipe version is different then others. This might satisfy the need from others, for that great flavor they have been looking for in a Hodge Podge.

By RedChef



prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings

Ingredients



  • Cook the bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Crumble and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in the chopped onion and whole garlic clove. Cook and stir until the garlic has softened, and the onions begin to turn golden-brown, about 8 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a small bowl; remove the garlic clove, mash, and return to the onions. Place the green beans, wax beans, and carrots into the saucepan. Pour in the chicken broth and enough water to just cover the vegetables; season with salt. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 15 minutes.

  • After the beans have simmered 15 minutes, stir in the new potatoes and cook until tender, about 30 minutes more. Stir in the garlic, onions, 1/4 cup butter, and cream; return to a simmer. Dissolve the flour in 1/2 cup of water and stir into the soup. Cook and stir until the soup has thickened, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve with crumbled bacon.



Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 23g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 360.4mg. Full Nutrition


15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

dorey
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2010
This recipe is awesome. Very similar to the one I cook except I use fat port (fatback) instead of bacon. Thanks for sharing. Read More
cassidy
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2014
This is great. Would highly recommend it! Read More
Lesley Campbell
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2018
This was a wonderful addition to our meal. Thank you for posting. Looking forward to other recipes. Read More
Donald
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2016
I made this and it tastes very good. It is relatively simple but it is not " traditional" nor " Maritime" nor a Hodge Podge. Garlic onions bacon are not ingredients of a traditional hodge podge. But a good meal which I'm sure your grandmother prepared very often in late July and August. Read More
Heather Blanco
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2015
I made this without the bacon(because I didnt have any really) Added parsnips and turnip as well. Used milk instead of cream again didnt have any but had a hankering for hodgepodge. Wonderful & hearty. Defo more delish day 2 & 3. Read More
Janice
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2014
Made tonight & loved it with peas! Definitely will make again! Read More
Candy Casavant
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2013
WOW!!!! I made this recipe tonight and it was very very tasty! Added few extra different vegetables for our own tasting and turned out fantastic!:) thank you so much Read More
INDY Narashima
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2020
Was wonderful. Made 5-6 servings. Loved it, it's now a big hit in the house. Definitely a Maritime classic Read More
Cindy
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2012
This recipe is excellent! It will take you right back to your Gramma's kitchen!! Takes awhile to prepare but worth it. Read More
