Finnish Style Mojakka

4.3
14 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This soup recipe is a staple in any Finnish household. Serve with flatbread (leipa).

Recipe by Lois

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs 55 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium high heat, brown the meat on all sides in the butter. Add 4 cups of the water and bring to a boil. Add the onion, salt and ground black pepper. Reduce heat to low and simmer for one hour.

    Advertisement

  • Add the carrots, celery and potatoes and simmer for another 1 1/2 hours. Then combine the flour and remaining 1/2 cup water in a separate small bowl, forming a thin paste. Add this to the soup, stirring well; simmer for 15 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
891 calories; protein 50.1g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 61.5g; cholesterol 226.5mg; sodium 1175.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022