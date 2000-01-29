Finnish Style Mojakka
This soup recipe is a staple in any Finnish household. Serve with flatbread (leipa).
Personally, I adore mojakko (unless it's kalamojakka, ask an American Finn about that), but mojakko isn't eaten in Finland. It's kind of the Finnish-American equivalent of green beer.Read More
Needs all spice for sure! Plus rutabaga!! Finn for 84 yearsRead More
Personally, I adore mojakko (unless it's kalamojakka, ask an American Finn about that), but mojakko isn't eaten in Finland. It's kind of the Finnish-American equivalent of green beer.
My mother and grandmother always added whole allspice to the broth instead of cracked pepper. Also you can add carrots and/or rutabaga. It is the essence of comfort food on a cold winter day!
This was the recipe I have been looking for! My family loved it!
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for. Perfect ingredients, and easy to make. My Finnish grandmother was very impressed.
Loved it. It was soooo good. My husband even complimented and usually he picks things apart. I did add about a tsp. of allspice to it per some of the other reviews. I cooked mine longer too. After the veggies went in I cooked it for about 2 more hours instead of 1 1/2 hrs. The meat was so tinder. Can't wait for left overs at lunch today!
Mojakka is one of my favourite comfort foods. My mom makes the best mojakka. This is pretty much exactly the same way that she makes it except that she adds whole allspice (I'm honestly not sure how much... for a big pot, probably about a tablespoonful). The only problem I have whenever I try to make it myself is that the beef always turns out tough. I haven't figured out what I do wrong...
Unfortunately we didn't like this at all. It tasted very bland, had to finish it by adding A1 steak sauce.
I have made this soup/stew many times... I also add 3 whole allspice, 2 bay leafs, rutabaga , and parsnips, this is a root vegetable soup after all... This is a great recipe to build off, to suit your family needs/likes... Thanks for the share... :)
Instead of beef roast I used a meat alternative and added a pinch of turmeric delicious
Favorite of my family. Taught to make by my Finnish Aunt. You must use 3 Bay Leaves to this recipe and only use butter NO MARGARINE.
I make this boiled dinner (Mojakka) with a ham base. I boil down a smoked hammock for stock, add all the vegies: onion, carrots, rutabaga, potatoes, and for the last 10 mins cabbage. Spices are pepper, allspice, garlic, accent, and bay leaves. Then add about two cups of chopped ham. Hmmmmm on a cold winter day... Of course a good homemade bread makes it even better!
