Cranberry Walnut Bread
A moist and chewy cranberry walnut bread recipe for the bread machine with great taste. Watch the consistency; I usually need to add more flour so that it doesn't "climb the walls." Enjoy!
BEST bread ever! I have been baking bread for 45 years and I think this is my favorite bread. This makes a very large loaf and is absolutely wonderful. I didn't have buttermilk so used regular milk with 1 TBSP. of white vinegar instead and put the soda in with the milk to start working. I used 2 1/2 cups of King Arthur wheat flour and 1 cup of King Arthur white bread flour. It needs that extra 1/2 cup of flour. I used 2 1/2 tsp of yeast and that was perfect which I always poof with the 1/4 c. of water with 1/2 tsp of sugar. I also used 1 tsp. of cinnamon and it was full of flavor. I mixed it in my bread machine and added the cranberries/walnut to the last of the mixing before rising. After the dough cycle I formed it into a large bread pan or put it on a cookie sheet and form it in a circle. Either works wonderful. If you want a more crusty bread I recommend the cookie sheet method. The bread is so tender on the inside and also makes wonderful toast. I bake it at 350 for 40 minutes. We used whipped cream cheese on it instead of butter. Perfection. This goes to the top of our bread recipes for a healthy wonderful bread. I am going to try 100% wheat also which should work good. Best Bread Winner!Read More
My loaf had a disappointingly dense texture--kind of a cross between an over-mixed muffin and a cellulose kitchen sponge. Not sure what I did wrong. Bummer.Read More
I'm new to bread making. I do not have a bread machine, but am enjoying my new Kitchen Aid mixer...anyway this bread was easy, and the flavor is great. It makes a beautiful loaf and it is perfect sliced and toasted with coffee in the morning. The cooking time in my gas oven was about double the time given for the bread machine.
This has to be the most delicious bread that I have made.. it did call for more flour.. I used an additional 1/3 cup flour and the yeast, since I use bread machine yeast was 1 1/2 tsp.. but this 1 1/2 lb loaf went up a little bit above the top of the pan.. it was beautiful, chewy, and because of the buttermilk it made the cranberries slightly tart and I used orange blossom honey and it had the most fabulous flavor all together.. thanks its a keeper.. and this bread was wonderful with ham on it..
I love this bread, but I find it a total pain to make the traditional way; the dough is incredibly stick and needs way too much extra flour. So, I've adapted the recipe to fit with the Artisan Bread in 5 Minutes a Day method. Increase water to 1/3 cup at yeast to 3/4 TBSP. Add yeast to water & buttermilk. Add honey, melted butter, egg. Dump the dry ingredients on top, and stick your hand in and mix until just combined, wetting your hands if you need to in order to get all try dry ingredients incorporated. DO NOT KNEAD. Now just cover and let the dough sit on your counter or somewhere warm for 2-5 hours. Then refrigerate for up to 5 days (because of the raw egg). Whenever you want some bread, pull off a chunk of dough & shape it. Let it warm up & rise a bit (this will take about 1.5 hrs, it'll be 'wobbly' when it's ready). Then bake as per usual. This is much easier than struggling with the incredibly sticky dough.
I made this bread with some changes to the original recipe, s we are diabetic and it turned out marvelous. I used the knead cycle of my bread maker and had it ready to go in the oven when my husband came home from work. After the knead cycle was done, I had to go to work. When I got back home, the bread had been baked and tasted! My husband made the comment that I had really outdone myself with this one! My changes were: 1/2 tbs, honey & 1 1/2 tbs. of Splenda, 1 1/2 c. bread flour & 1 1/2 c. whole wheat flour, butter in place of margarine. I did not have any baking soda available, but it did not hurt the recipe at all. Also, I did not have buttermilk on hand. so used 1 c. milk with 1 tbs. white vinegar. I can see this recipe will be used a lot at our house! If using the bread machine, remember the liquid ingredients need to go in first and be kept away from the yeast.
This is the best bread with turkey! It is terrific for turkey sandwiches too. Very moist and flavorful! Oh, and I used regular milk. Thank you!
I also tried the alterations by adding 1 full tsp cinnamon, 2 1/2 c wheat flour and 1 cup regular bread flour. I had the bread machine do all the work and removed the dough at the end of the rise cycle and put into two loaf pans and baked in the oven at 350 for about 30-40 min. It was great on its own, but I also mixed up about 1/2 c powdered sugar, 1 1/2 tbsp melted butter, 1 tbsp milk, and 1 tsp vanilla to make a glaze. Thanks for the delightful recipe!
I recently rediscovered my bread machine when I cleaned out a cabinet, and after trying this recipe I'm glad I did! I substituted whole wheat flour for half the bread flour, and it turned out great! I will make this regularly.
Great bread with wonderful texture. The only problem I had with it was that it rose so high the lid of my breadmachine kept opening. Top didn't get baked completely so tried to bake slightly longer and the edges got too dark and the top still wasn't cooked. Just cut the top off and the rest was fine. Next time will reduce recipe slightly. Tastes great toasted with butter, cinnamon and sugar!
I made this bread without the walnuts for my fussy daughter, and it was still excellent.
Awesome bread! Moist, chewy, tasteful, and not to sweet. This bread makes a great gift for others - especially around Christmas.
i love cranberry walnut bread. couple changes, first off i dont have a bread machine so just made it as i would make most loaves of bread and adding fruit and nuts in at the end. didn't use the baking soda and added a chopped peeled apple. thank you for the recipe
Great recipe. Thanks so much. I bake different breads almost every day, have for years, and this may be a new favorite. I plumped my cranberries in a tart lemonade then blotted them with a towel before adding. I used 1/4 c wheat flour and a powdered egg replacer to the equivalent of two eggs. It came out with that essential crisp crust and a dense, moist, and evenly cooked center. Mine rose impressively but nOt too much. The walnut flavor really comes out when this bread is toasted. I will make it again for a brunch this weekend.
Fantastic bread! I had planned on following the recipe exactly up until my machine prompted me to add the fruit and nuts--I noticed the dough was incredibly sticky. So, I added an additional 1/4 c. of flour. It turned out perfectly and this recipe has been put into my permanent recipe file.
This bread is simply delicious. It has quickly become one of our family favorites.
Thank you for a fabulous recipe! I used my bread machine and followed the adjustments Cook471 suggested; I used lavender honey (was all I had), the full tsp of cinnamon and 3.5 cups of flour (2.5 whole wheat bread flour, 1 white bread flour). I wasn't sure when to add the cranberries and walnuts, so I threw them in just before I added the yeast (I used bread machine yeast, 2.5 tbsp). I chose the Dough setting and after 1.5hrs the dough filled my entire container! I baked it at 350 for 40 mins in a regular loaf pan and the bread came out beautifully. It's a lovely cinnamon-raisin alternative, and if you chop the walnuts quite fine anti-nutters won't even know they're in there. Thanks again for sharing this wonderful recipe. It's a definite keeper.
I started out with 1/4 cup less water, after reading some comments. It was dry so I did add 1/8 back in. I chopped up apricots, pineapple and candied cherries and citron along with the cranberries, it was good. I will make again and add more fruit next time.
This turned out really well even though I didn't use butter milk, just regular ole 2%. Had to give it a little extra flour to, like someone else said, keep it from climbing the walls of the bread machine pan. Excellent
Delicious..great texture, nice crust,this bread rose higher than any bread I've made in my machine. Had to substitute soy milk with 1 Tbsp. vinegar for the buttermilk and it still turned out great. Didn't need to add any extra flour. Thank you Kathi for sharing.
I followed the recipe exactly. The result was outstanding! This is great toasted for breakfast or for sandwiches.
This was a good recipe. I did replace 1 cup of bread flour with whole wheat and added a little extra dried cranberries. I only needed to add a few tablespoons of extra flour to get the right consistency. I gave a loaf to my mother in law as a hostess gift and she really liked it. Yum!
I bake bread quite often and this is my "new favorite". It has a substantial texture and is slightly sweet from the cranberries and honey. Makes good toast too. I just used the bread machine to mix it and then put it in a stoneware pan and baked in the oven. Great bread.
I was surprised to see how big the loaf came out. It almost filled my 3LB bread maker! it came out fluffy and light yet full of flavor. I ended up adding additional cup of flour. Be aware! Next time I am planning to substitue half the flour with whole wheat flour. it's a keeper :)
I enjoyed the slightly sweet taste of honey, the tangy cranberries, and the chewy texture. I like that no sugar was needed. I used whole milk instead of buttermilk because it's what I had on hand.
Tasted good, But I realized I didn't put in the correct amount of water.. It came out very dry and crumbled..
Made some substitutions... and still came out yummy!
very moist and yummy! I gave as gifts and every one said they wanted more!
Yum, I did as another suggested and used 2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour and 1 cup bread flour, upped the cinnamon to 1 tsp. and let the bread machine do the work on the dough cycle. I baked it in a 9x5 loaf and it was so good. It rose so high, I will make it in 2 8x4 pans next. this will be one of my most baked
I added an extra 1/3 cup of flour based on the readers notes, but it doesn't need it. It turned out too dry.
The dough was very sticky at first so I ended up adding a total of half a cup of flour. Then it looked too dry, so I added 2 tablespoons of water. Then it look too wet again, so I added another half tablespoon of flour. This is my third loaf to make in a breadmaker and I am proud of how it turned out. ?
I was looking for a Cranberry/Walnut bread that was similar to our local bakery's, which is fantastic but VERY expensive, and OMG this is almost an EXACT match to that!! This bread was wonderful, not too sweet, just right! This will be be a staple in our house, and I plan to make some for friends and family. Thank you!!!!
This is an excellent recipe. But no recipe is ever so good that I don't tinker. Two hints: Boil the cranberries in about 2/3 cups of water until soft. Reserve the water to use in the recipe. Hint 2: Add the cranberries and walnuts immediately with all other ingredients. I always use butter in preference to margarine. Raisins work well in the recipe as well. Happy baking!
I'll definitely make this again! Next time I'll try reducing it by two thirds. The loaf was too big for my machine. It tasted great anyway, though. As a toddler ate this, too (he loved it!), I used ground walnuts.
Definately a keeper recipe for especially those cold mornings. This would be great with a cup of tea and a tiny bit of butter. Delightfull
i scaled this to 10 servings (1 lb loaf) and made some slight changes - used quick-cooking oats as no rolled oats on hand; substituted 1 T of honey with 1 T of cane sugar; added 2 T more of flour as the dough was looking too wet after kneading cycle; used soy flour mixed w/ a little water in place of the egg. Well it turned out great with the crusted ends more than edible!! The hint of cinnamon was a nice touch without being overpowering and the texture of the loaf was chewy yet soft. Next time i would... 1) reduce the amount of dried cranberries as these looked a bit too much and kept falling out when i was slicing the loaf and 2) add more walnuts by the same amount!
Thank you Kathi for this outstanding bread. I didn't have buttermilk so I used the ole Tbl of vinegar in the milk trick and regular stoneburr flour. I have an older bread machine that makes weird shape loaves so I put it on dough cycle then take the bread out for last rising and bake it in oven. Well, my husband accidentally unplugged the machine and the baking cycle went haywire. Had to dump everything out of the machine mid process, then added more flour, put dough in a pan, let it raise and it baked up beautifully high. If you are considering this bread - do make it. Your family is in for a great treat and it is most forgiving. From now on I will make 2 loaves however.
Didn't taste as good as it smelled.. but still tasted pretty good! Made this for Christmas and everybody raved about the smell.
I double the craisins and walnuts. We love this bread! Great toasted also!
This is the yummiest bread EVER!!!!! Slightly sweet, fluffy and moist! I increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp, cranberries to 1 cup and walnuts to 3/4 cup. Since I didn't have oats, added 1/4 cup more of flour. I make this bread weekly but it's gobbled up in a few days at home and in a few minutes at work! Don't make if you're on a diet 'cuz you can't just have one slice!
I can't even begin to tell you how many loafs of this bread I've made. Great Christmas gift and my family LOVES it! A wonderful recipe.
This bread was amazing. This was my first time to bake bread on my own and I was very impressed with this recipe. The bread turned out nice and chewy in the middle and the crust was perfect. I fear I am going to be disappointed the next time I try to bake a loaf of bread other than this one because this one turned out so GREAT!! Thanks for this amazing recipe!!
EXCELLENT FLAVOR! Perfect. Just what I have been looking for and NO Sugar...even better! I did add another 1/4 cup oatmeal and had to add a bit more flour...but I LOVE this recipe and I could not be happier. Even my kids love it and it is the perfect breakfast when toasted with cream cheese. YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY!!
I've made this twice and both times I used my bread machine on dough cycle. When the dough cycle was finished I put it on a well floured counter and folded it over a few times to punch it down a little. I put it on floured parchment paper and gave it a second rise. That took about an hour. I baked it in my preheated cast iron Dutch oven covered for 20 minutes then removed the lid for the last 15-20 minutes. The crust was crunchy but the center is moist and flavorful. Both times I had to add extra flour during the dough cycle, about 1/3 cup. This is a wonderful tasting bread and the kitchen smells heavenly while its baking and cooling. Highly recommend this bread!!!
Wonderful recipe which we use all the time!
This has excellent flavor and texture, even with powdered buttermilk. I put the ingredients in at bedtime so that we could wake up to it, and it smelled divine! The fruits always get blended in more because they sit in the water all night, and I forgot to add extra fruit to compensate, since I prefer larger/more cranberries.
This recipe is wonderful and so easy to make. My daughter doesn't like cranberries so I substitute the dried cherries. Have made it with cranberries too and hard to tell the difference! It's great toasted and also makes great crouton to dress up a salad.
This is now my FAVORITE bread. Thank you so much Kathi for posting! Of course, I did tweek it to my liking. I changed the flour to 2 cups bread flour and 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour. And I added 2 tsp of cinnamon, extra nuts and berries to give it a little more kick. Toasted with butter and a little honey on top is my so yummy, and healthy!
THis was great. I can't stop eatting it. I let my bread machine mix it up and then I baked it. It made 1 large loaf and a small one. I think it would have overflowed my bread machine on a 2 pound loaf setting.
I wish I could give this bread 6 stars, it was amazing! I can't believe this came out of my bread machine. It's so moist and flavorful. I didn't have any buttermilk so I used 1/2 soymilk and 1/2 half and half (that's a lot of halves), and I didn't have eggs so I used egg beaters, other than that I followed everything exactly. There might be something wrong with my bread machine or my yeast because the loaf was this little stumpy thing and not the big tall loaves some of the other reviewers wrote about. Oh well, I still can't say enough great things about this recipe - thanks Kathi!
I made this today using 1 1/2 c. wheat flour and 1 1/2 c. white flour. I used 1 tsp. cinnamon. I used butter instead of margarine. It came out excellent using my bread machine, just a nice size loaf. I will definitely make this again!!
I made this following my machine 's instructions, waiting to put in nuts and raisins until a beep 5 minutes before the end of the first knead. It tasted and smelled so good, but most of the craisins were on the bottom crust. I can hardly wait to try it again. I expect I will up my rating.
I was really looking forward to this as it sounds delicious. However, without tweaking very much, my bread maker and I couldn't get on the same page about this one. I've been using a bread maker for over 20 years and this one baffled it. It just refused to turn out. I might try it again in case of an error on my part, but I seriously don't think it was me. Maybe not enough flour It did seem a little light in that dept. *shrug*
Love the bread. Good texture and nice crust. Incorporated the changes - 1 tsp cinnamon and equal parts bread flour and whole wheat flour. Did need to add an extra half cup of flour..1/4 cup at a time. Brought it to a good consistency with a soft, smooth touch. Next time will use 1-1/2 tsp cinnamon. Makes a nice tasty loaf..we are spoiled and do not like store-bought loaves..most have no taste.
Great recipe.
Great recipe! I substituted pecans for the nuts and used soy milk instead of butter milk. Had it with some peanut butter and just incredible! Throw it all in the bread maker and hit light crust and come back 2:45 later for a real treat!
I love this recipe. I made it with 3 cups of wheat flour instead of bread flour. I also increased the cranberries to 1 full cup and the walnuts to 3/4 of a cup. I used my bread machine, but removed from the machine before the last raise and shaped into two smaller loaves and baked in the oven on a flat pan. Delicious.
I’ve made this numerous times and love it. I double the craisins and nuts. The last two times I’ve used raisins and it is equally delicious.
Many times I leave out the cranberries and walnuts and cinnamon for a regular loaf bread. It is our favorite.
I don't have a bread machine so I used COOK471 as a partial guide and added the 1/2 cup additional bread flour. Without it, kneading the bread would have been impractical. Also, I assembled the bread as a 4 strand circle braid with a 1 whole egg and 1 T milk egg wash. Bake for 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Maybe next time add different dried fruits and nut combinations a Breakfast bread.
I've had the breadmaker for about a year and this is the best thing I've made! It rose nice and high, was light and fluffy with a great flavor and texture. We love it with cream cheese!
I used 2 cups whole wheat and 1.5 cups white (adding another 1/2 cup of flour). I put this in my bread machine on Dough setting then took it out once complete, kneaded the cranberry and walnuts in, put it back in the bread machine pan and put it in a warm place, covered it and let it rise for another hour. I then molded it into a round on a parchment lined cookie sheet and let it rise for another 40 minutes and it rose again, about 50% more. I then baked it for 40 minutes until the internal temperature was 160 degrees. It turned out wonderful!
I loved this bread. I usually am not very good at bread baking but this one turned out well using the the bread maker. I left out the nuts and it tasted great.
Not a bad recipe but fluid to flour ratio is off. Ended up adding over 1/2 cup more of bread flour to get a decent soft ball. Used dried cherries and walnuts and increased cinnamon slightly since I have some very fragrant Vietnamese cinnamon. Nice rounded loaf that was awesome toasted with honey walnut butter. Will make again but decrease buttermilk by 1/4 cup as easier to increase fluid in kneading loaf than increasing flour.
Wow. Just wow. What a light, fluffy, lightly-flavored bread. I was looking for something new on which to put peanut butter and jelly and I think this will be perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
Came out good. Very good toasted with spray butter. The only thing I didn't like about it is the taste the buttermilk leaves, slightly bitter. I'm blaming the buttermilk because I had the same problem with another recipe I made that also included buttermilk.
Great flavor and texture. We tried it while it was still warm and it was very moist. Will see how it is the next day, but if nothing else it will be great toasted and buttered! The only change I made was to take it out of the bread machine after the second knead. I then divided it in two and baked it in small (8.5" x 4.5") loaf pans (sprayed with vegetable cooking spray) at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Definitely will make again!
This was delicious bread. I used the bread maker on the dough setting and had to add approximately 1/2 cup more flour. I mixed the dried cranberries and the nuts in with the flour and other dry ingredients before adding to my machine .I used half and half because I was out of milk. Baked at 350 degrees for 55 minutes in a glass bread pan. It got rave reviews from family members. Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe.
Fabulous bread. Tasty. Full-flavored. We are addicted now. 5 stars!
I added about 1/4 cup flour during kneading as it was too sticky, but otherwise it was PERFECT! Love this bread toasted with butter spray.
Used 1 packet of yeast, subbed EVOO for soft butter. Upped cinnamon to 1/2 T. Used 2 1/2 C. whole wheat flour and 1 C. bread flour. Used dough setting on bread machine. Was going to add cranberries and walnuts a little before kneading was done but forgot. After I took it out I added them and kneaded dough a little to mix it in. Split dough between 2 loaf pans and let rise until about double. Baked at 350 for around 30 min., but actually think it took less time.
One of the best bread I've ever made! I substituted the milk for water because I cannot have milk, and walnuts for pecans, and still came out perfect, soft and very tasty. I also agree that it takes a little more flour, I used 1/4 cup more. I'm going to make it again with some other type of nuts. Oh, the one I've made? It's all gone already!!
Came out perfect - followed recipe proportions exactly (though butter instead of margarine and pecans instead of walnuts as that's what I had on hand) - bread machine on 2 lb sweet loaf with light crust. delicious and perfect texture!
I made it and it was delicious. I would maybe decrease the brown sugar little next time.
This is the best bread machine recipe I have ever made! It did not have that "bread machine bread" texture but baked up high and light. Wonderful!
this dough was a very strange consistancy, i kept adding flour... still didn't work. it came out eehh- we had some when it was warm, it was ok. we threw out the rest.
very good - added more cranberries and walnuts - and it needed additional flour
We love this bread, especially as toast with a touch of honey with morning coffee. I don't have a bread machine, so my Kitchen Aid helped me out! My cranberries were looking a little stiff when I pulled them out, so I let them soak in Triple Sec while I made the dough. I let the yeast proof in the water (heated to 105 degrees) while I measured out all the rest of the ingredients. I added the egg, oats, honey, butter, and buttermilk to the yeast and mixed it really well. Then I added the dry ingredients, a little at a time and let the mixer go at it for about 8 minutes. My flour, by the way, was a mix of bread flour and white whole wheat flour. The dough is very sticky, but don't add any more flour! It all works out just fine! I let it rise for about 1 1/2 hours and then added the nuts and drained cranberries. I poured the mixture into a 9x5 loaf pan and let it rise again for about half an hour. This is a bread I'll make again for sure. I think that regular whole wheat flour would be better than the white whole wheat because of the nutty flavor it will give it. Definitely a keeper! Thank you for the recipe! Hubby thanks you, too!
This was the first recipe that I attempted on my new bread machine since I had an abundance of cranberries that I needed to use up. I was in awe as to how good the bread tasted! I plan to make this recipe more often and will continue to keep a reserve of cranberries and walnuts in my pantry.
This is my favorite bread to make--or eat! One thing I love about it is that even though you use dried cherries/cranberries/Craisins, they absorb some of the moisture of the bread and are deliciously rehydrated and moist when the bread is done. It's important to make sure you add these ingredients whenever your bread machine indicates dry ingredients should be added. Otherwise, the action of the bread machine's blades tends to break apart the nuts and berries into smaller pieces. If you want smaller pieces, just put everything together in the beginning. You can also substitute applesauce and some oil for the egg, though this affects the texture and might affect the success of the bread. It works phenomenally as written, but I'll list a few variations I've enjoyed. I usually use regular milk plus lemon juice instead of the buttermilk--I just don't usually have the right milk on hand. I almost always add extra cranberries and nuts -- sometimes up to double the prescribed amount. I usually don't add the oats because I don't have any. Instead, I add a 1/4 cup of extra flour. Bread flour works best, but regular flour works (it is almost the same if you were to add a tablespoon or so of gluten to all-purpose flour). Try using this as the bread for a post-Thanksgiving leftover panini!
This is the most delicious bread I've ever made and I've been making bread for many years! I found I have to add about 1/4 cup more bread flour to the recipe and I've used dried buttermilk (with water) but it still came out absolutely delectible! The last time I made it, I let the machine knead it and then did the rest by hand. It rose so high when baking that it hit the top of the oven, so the next time I'll put the dough in two bread pans. This recipe is a keeper!
Even better than my old cranberry bread recipe. Love the texture. Easy to cut and spread butter on.
I don't believe in using bread machines but this recipe looked so good I decided to make it and just put it in the oven. Worked very well and was very tasty.
Outstanding recipe. Moist and delicious throughout. The sweetness from the cranberry and honey gives it a delightful flavor without the guilt. The bread pairs well with turkey for a early preview of Thanksgiving. This one is a keeper
