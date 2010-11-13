Cranberry Walnut Bread

This is my favorite bread to make--or eat! One thing I love about it is that even though you use dried cherries/cranberries/Craisins, they absorb some of the moisture of the bread and are deliciously rehydrated and moist when the bread is done. It's important to make sure you add these ingredients whenever your bread machine indicates dry ingredients should be added. Otherwise, the action of the bread machine's blades tends to break apart the nuts and berries into smaller pieces. If you want smaller pieces, just put everything together in the beginning. You can also substitute applesauce and some oil for the egg, though this affects the texture and might affect the success of the bread. It works phenomenally as written, but I'll list a few variations I've enjoyed. I usually use regular milk plus lemon juice instead of the buttermilk--I just don't usually have the right milk on hand. I almost always add extra cranberries and nuts -- sometimes up to double the prescribed amount. I usually don't add the oats because I don't have any. Instead, I add a 1/4 cup of extra flour. Bread flour works best, but regular flour works (it is almost the same if you were to add a tablespoon or so of gluten to all-purpose flour). Try using this as the bread for a post-Thanksgiving leftover panini!