Cranberry Walnut Bread

100 Ratings
  • 5 79
  • 4 16
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A moist and chewy cranberry walnut bread recipe for the bread machine with great taste. Watch the consistency; I usually need to add more flour so that it doesn't "climb the walls." Enjoy!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
15
Yield:
One 1 1/2-pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place all of the ingredients (except the cranberries and the walnuts) in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select Light Crust and Sweet Cycle and press Start.

    Advertisement

  • If your machine has a Fruit setting, add the cranberries and walnuts at the signal, or around 5 minutes before the kneading cycle has finished.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 13.1mg; sodium 214.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022