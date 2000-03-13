Rice and Ham Salad
This salad has a flavorful dressing and includes plenty of vegetables. Try serving this with sliced avocado or shredded lettuce.
This was really tasty and attractive. Enjoyed it very much. Will make again and again.
If you let this salad sit too long, the water will start to leach out of the veggies and the whole thing becomes really runny. I thought the taste of this salad was a little funny, but I forgot to add the french dressing. Either way, as first it tasted just fine, then after a day or two, it was yucky. Guess you have to have the french dressing to make a fair review, but overall, it wasn't that great.
I took this recipe to my "end of the season" Garden Club luncheon. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe.
This is really really good! It's in my recipe box already
Eww, did not like this at all. The curry and french dressing was not a good combination for me or my friends.
This was ok, but wont be something I make again. Something wasn't quite right with the dressing. I like mayo as a dressing on its own, and also like french dressing on its own, but both of them together made for a weird taste. My boyfriend liked it, however I won't be making again.
Trying to find a recipe that would use up some ham and cauliflower, I came across this recipe. It has been "faceless" since at least May 2000. This did not go over big in our house. It had kind of an odd texture and taste combination. I think the oddness of taste came from the dressing. Need to find a way to use up the leftovers. I might take it to school, they eat anything there!
