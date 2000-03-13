Rice and Ham Salad

8 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This salad has a flavorful dressing and includes plenty of vegetables. Try serving this with sliced avocado or shredded lettuce.

By Jackie

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the rice, salad dressing, mayonnaise, green onion, curry powder, dry mustard, salt and pepper. Mix well and refrigerate until chilled.

  • To the rice mixture, add the ham, cauliflower, peas, celery and radishes. Mix well and serve with sliced avocado or shredded lettuce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 29.8g; cholesterol 29.7mg; sodium 965.5mg. Full Nutrition
