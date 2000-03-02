Mom's Shepherd's Pie

This shepherd's pie recipe is simple and affordable. It's made with common ingredients from the pantry: ground beef, green beans, tomato sauce, potatoes, and seasonings. I'm not sure where it came from, but I know there are many variations. This is my mom's! Try serving it with cranberry sauce or other fruit sauce of your choice.

By Allrecipes Member

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place potatoes and water to cover in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat; lower heat and simmer until tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, brown ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat; drain excess fat.

  • Add tomato sauce, parsley, Worcestershire sauce, salt, ground black pepper, and green beans to the skillet.

  • In a small bowl, mix water and flour together; stir into the skillet.

  • Drain and mash potatoes. Spread potatoes over beef mixture. Poke 2 to 3 vent holes through top to release steam as casserole bakes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Brush milk over potatoes and bake 5 minutes longer.

638 calories; protein 27.3g; carbohydrates 63.5g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 96.9mg; sodium 651mg. Full Nutrition
