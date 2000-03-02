Mom's Shepherd's Pie

This shepherd's pie recipe is simple and affordable. It's made with common ingredients from the pantry: ground beef, green beans, tomato sauce, potatoes, and seasonings. I'm not sure where it came from, but I know there are many variations. This is my mom's! Try serving it with cranberry sauce or other fruit sauce of your choice.
Delicious! Everyone in my family loved it. One note though...on the nutritional information, it gives the nutritional value based on 6 servings. This made much more than 6 servings! It fit in a 9x13 casserole pan, and served my family of 7 with lots of leftovers. I'd say it made 12 servings. So that means that the calories/fat etc. per serving would be much less.
Delicious! Everyone in my family loved it. One note though...on the nutritional information, it gives the nutritional value based on 6 servings. This made much more than 6 servings! It fit in a 9x13 casserole pan, and served my family of 7 with lots of leftovers. I'd say it made 12 servings. So that means that the calories/fat etc. per serving would be much less.
This was a great basic recipe to tweak. I used an 8oz can of tomato sauce, worchester sauce and a packet of lipton onion soup mix instead of salt, pepper and flour mixture. I also used a bag of frozen mixed veggies instead of canned green beans. the meat didn't have as much sauce to it as I would have liked, so next time I will some water to make it a bit juicier. Made the mashed potatoes with milk, sour cream and mustard. Got rave reviews from my whole family... even my 18 month old! will definitely make again!
This was a great meal. However, I love garlic. So I made only a few changes to it. First instead of using two cans of greenbeans,I used one can of beans and one can of corn. As for the garlic, I chopped six cloves of garlic and added it to the ground beef just before it was completly browned.I also added some onion at the same time. I'll make this stuff time and time again. Wonderful.
Good base recipe. Made the first time exactly as recipe states. Wasn't too thrilled; the flavor was a bit too bland for my household's taste. Made again with the following changes and got a WOW from my bf: diced 1med onion and sweat in 2 tblsp olive oil. cook until translucent & add 2 tbsp minced garlic. cook for 2-3 minutes. Add 2lbs ground beef sirloin, parsley, salt and pepper and brown, drain excess. Add 15oz tomato sauce, 1 can peas, 1 can green beans, 1 can corn, mix together. Add flour and water mixture (2.5tblsp flour/4tblsp water), mix well. place into baking dish, top with colby jack or sharp cheddar cheese (I used about 1-2 cups) and then mashed taters (I did cheat and used boxed mashed potatoes that I doctored up with chives, garlic and onion powder) and cook for 20mins. take out and brush top with butter and milk and bake for 5 more minutes. Not sure if this can still be called shepherd's pie after my alterations, but we love it.
AMYEK
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2000
To make the recipe easier, I substituted instant mashed potatoes. I also added grated cheddar cheese on top. It was a quick and easy recipe!
Very good "base" recipe! I chopped up some red onion and added to the ground beef while browning. I too added Lipton Onion soup mix. I didn't use the tomato sauce--didn't have any. Instead I added a little red wine--no worchestershire or ketchup. I used canned french cut green beans. The flour/water mixture held it together very well. For the mashed potatoes, I used instant and added butter and salt. I topped it all off with shredded cheddar cheese. This was EXCELLENT!!! A very good & quick meal for busy moms!
You know what? I've been meaning to rate this since 2003...lol. It is the BEST comfort food we ever had. Served with a salad, it makes you SIGH after your done your meal. My son asks for it regularly and our friends and family request it when we visit their homes. THANK YOU, MISSY!
This was quite good, especially for the mashed potato lover at your house. I added 1 can tomato soup and 1/2 can of beefbroth to the liquid & pinch of sugar. I added onion and garlic to the meat while browning. We enjoyed it! Good comfort food.
I've tried several shepherd's pie recipes, and so far like this is the best. I use instant 4-cheese mashed potatoes (easier to make and better flavor), plenty of Worcestershire sauce, and a bag of mixed frozen vegetables. Easy and fast to make, and the result is tasty and comforting.
Delicious! I have a couple of kids who don't like casseroles but they loved this recipe. I used mushroom tomato sauce and garlic potatoes. Chopped onions with ground beef. This dish served the six of us with enough left for school lunches the next day. Much to their delight!
This was delicious. Added garlic, onion powder, salt and pepper to the meat and also corn. To the mashed potatos i added milk butter onion powder, salt and pepper. Topped everything with cheese. 5 Minutes before it's done mix milk and melted butter and bast the top. Perfect
I'm a sucker for Shepherd's Pie - it just about sums up the kind of food I love most and this recipe totally delivers. Since I've lately become a big fan of red pepper flakes, I added a goodly dash into the meat base for a little tang. Blended shredded cheddar into the potatoes, too. Again - this pie is delightful!
Total hit with my picky family! I used instant potatoes to save time. Topped with shredded cheese. Added garlic powder and chopped onion to beef. Layered beans instead of mixing with beef. We loved it!
This was really wonderful and will be a staple in our house this winter! We did the following tweaks: Homemade garlic mashed potatoes on top with a Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top, we used ground venison instead of beef, peas instead of green beans and added a layer of corn as well. We added the following spices to keep the flavor bolder: extra Worcestershire, onion powder, garlic powder and garlic salt to taste. It turned out really well and was a crowd pleaser for all at the table!
my son, who is very fussy, loves this. I sometimes cheat and use instant mashed potatoes (the ones from real flakes) since it saves time. I also add some creamed corn to the potatoes for extra nutrition, which is good for moms who need to 'hide the vegetables"!
Hadn't made this in years. Thank you! This was the recipe I had been looking for. Sometimes, when in a hurry, I substitute prepared mashed potatoes, or instant in a pouch. Also I might use Veg All vegetable blend to replace for 1 can of green beans.
This was not my favorite, but it was a hit with my husband, so the rating is mostly off of his opinion. Maybe it is because I used lamb instead of beef...I wanted to be as traditional as I could. Now, instead of green beans, I used a bag of mixed veggies. Everything else was the same. He really enjoyed it and so did his coworkers. I calculated the servings for just the 2 of us, but clearly this dish is not made for just a couple of people because it turned out to be a huge casserole. Next time, I think I will try it with beef...maybe that will be a better choice.
This was ok, but kind of dry. Next time, I will add more tomato sauce and less potatoes, since the potatoes seemed to make it more dry than it should have been. Still, my kids liked it, so I'm not complaining too much!
Whole family liked it, even my finicky 10-year old. She didn't even smother it in ketchup :-) I used mixed veggies instead of green beans, but that was the only modification. 9 potatoes is just the right amount
I thought this recipe looked a little simple/singular tasting, so I added cooked/seasoned lima beans, corn, and lightly steamed fresh carrots to the filling. And, I used left over garlic mashed potatoes for the topping. This final product was worth the extra work; it was delicious.
Anything that turns out as well as this did the first time making it deserves at least 4 stars. Very Good! I'd give it 4+ if I could. I didn't have bell pepper so I used a whole poblano and two roasted green chili peppers, diced. Also, next time I make the potatoes for layering, I would add additional butter, salt and pepper to give them a little richness and depth to go with the savory meat mixture. I've added this to my meal rotation and look forward to making it again.
My family loved it. I added a can of cheddar cheese soup because it seemed dry to me. I also did not take the time to make real mashed potatoes and used a bag of instant with chives, sour cream etc. It cut the preparation time and went really well together.
I really needed a good base recipe and this was it! I was stuck with NO food in the house and this saved me. I used instant mashed potatoes as I found a pouch of them (provence flavored) and frozen meatballs that I thawed and chopped up. The flour/milk was great as most other recipes I found called for cream of something soup and I didn't have that. I did add some shredded cheddar (finished the bag in the fridge) and instead of canned green beans I found some frozen asparagus & I chopped it to about green bean size. It was awesome and my family didn't even know I skipped grocery shopping this weekend :-).
This recipe was not bad but not great. All in all it was very bland. Hardly any flavor. Thank goodness I spruced up the potatoes. I added some butter, milk, sour cream, and garlic to the pototaoes, and they turned out excellent. The meat mix needs something, but I am not sure what, maybe tomato soup instead of sauce. I don't know. I would make this again but with some alterations.
Good base recipe. I made this for my husband and me, so I decreased the amount of extra lean ground beef, and I did make the following alterations: more spices while browning beef (pepper, cayenne pepper, onion powder, garlic powder), chopped onion and minced garlic while browning. For the veggies I used a bag of frozen mixed veggies I had, used whole wheat flour, and no extra salt, and more than a dash of worcestershire sauce. For the tomato sauce I used ketchup, because I had no cans of sauce, I just added what I thought looked like enough. Lastly for the potatoes I used less, did not peel, and made my version of mashed potatoes with fat free sour cream/milk, then topped the whole thing with a little bit of extra sharp cheddar cheese --I put everything in and 8X8 pan, baked covered for 25 mins, then broiled for the last 4 and it was delicious! No leftovers tonight!
I didn't have green beans so I used corn. I also used dried parsley because I didn't have the fresh stuff. With those minor changes, the recipe was still wonderful. The best part is the way the ground beef is seasoned - very flavourful. I nice twist on a classic dish.
This is excellent; have made it 3 times now. My changes: Add chives to potatoes (and I like LOTS of potatoes on top); add garlic, Onion Soup Mix, 1/2 can beef broth, and beer. Simmer for about an hour. Shredded cheee on top. Can use tomato soup instead of sauce (I was in a out of the tom. sauce but decided I loved the flavor of tom. soup in this one).
This was incredibly easy especially since I used instant mashed potatoes. My family ate it and seemed satisfied. I also cooked the beef with onions and garlic and I use a bag of frozen mixed veggies. I will make this again.
I have made this before and it was good, but this time I made a few changes. I added one can of corn instead of green beans. I added 1/2 tablespoon chili powder, 1 tablespoon minced onions 1 and 1/2 cups of mild cheddar cheese. I mixed 1 cup of the cheese with all ingredients and 1/2 cup of cheese with the mash potatoes. It came of GREAT.
Wonderful! I made the mashed potatoes with butter, milk and garlic powder. I used a mixture of canned corn and green beans for the vegetables and added about 1/2 cup of tomato paste with the tomato sauce because we like the extra tomato flavor but didn't want it runny. Absolutely wonderful! Will definitely make again!
I'm giving this 3 stars because it is a great base to do what you like with. I did not make this canned vegetables, I used fresh. I also substituted the ground burger for half burger/half soy "burger" (I swear, you cannot tell the difference!). The sauce and seasonsing for the meat were excellent. I will use this for my base recipe from now on. Cooking times were just about perfect.
Delicious. Added a second 8-ounce can of tomato sauce and a LOT more vegetables: besides the canned green beans, 1 can of corn, 4 slender fresh carrots chopped and cooked for 4 minutes, 1/2 yellow onion chopped. We used 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce. We added 1 cup shredded cheese to the 9 mashed potatoes and sprinkled some of it on top of the pie. It makes A LOT. Easily enough for 12.
This was really great! My hubby, who by the way does not usually like casseroles, loved it. I used frozen whole green beans and fresh carrot, and used an entire can of tomato sauce which was 8 oz instead of 6 oz as stated in the recipe. I also just poured a splash of fat free 1/1 & 1/2 to the potatoes before mashing. This was a great recipe and very few dishes to clean up! LOVED IT!
This is a great meal, tastes just like my mom's! I also added a can of corn and had to use a little extra tomato sauce. Also, I completely missed the step of adding water and flour but it turned out wonderful anyway. Will definitely make again.
When my mother-law passed her recipe for Shepherd's Pie went with her. Since this was one of my husbands favorites, I looked high and low for a recipe that came close...this is it!!! I made one minor change, I made the green beans a separate layer. Brought back wonderful memories! Thanks Missy.
Absolutely delish! I received major compliments and it was my first time making shepherd's pie in my life. I did add onions and garlic to the pan before I browned the meat. I also would add more ground beef to the recipe, and instead of tomato paste, I used Italian seasoned diced tomatoes. Very tasty!
This was my first time making a shepherd's pie, so I picked this recipe since it was the easiest. It was a hit. I did cut the mashed potatoes but I think I could have still cut it more. I did also add condensed tomato soup & dry onion soup mix & a lil milk like I saw mentioned on other reviews. i didn't have the worceseterhire sauce & I don't think it was missed. I also left a spoonful or so of the onion soup mix & added it to the mashed potatoes when I made them....
Simple meal, especially if you use potato buds instead of homemade! Tasty, but a little bland.
cuthr343
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2008
It was a really great, really easy recipe. I added about a can and a half of mixed veggies instead of just green beans to give some variety. I also used instant mashed potatoes and it tasted excellent. My boyfriend and I had three helpings each before we were full~ It was so good! Definitely taste-test everything before baking and don't forget the vent holes!
I enjoyed this recipe; however, my four children would not eat any more after the first bite! Sorry to say I will not be making this again.... unless my children change their minds! Thanks for the recipe, though.
Makalika
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2008
great base - as I got comfortable with it I started realizing that I could toss whatever frozen veggies I've got in the mix. Once I even just served the mix over mashed potatoes because we were to hungry to wait for the baking process - not fancy, but hearty and tasty.
I thought this recipe was edible, but nothing great, and I probably won't be making again. I subbed a can of carrots for one of the cans of green beans. I added garlic & onions, and even added some butter to the mashed potatoes, but it still tasted kind of plain or something.
This is my daughter's favorite home-cooked meal, and she's an EXTREMELY picky eater. For the mashed potatoes, I mashed with butter and cream. At her request, I now use only corn. My husband and son also love it.
Didn't care for this. Made as specified and found it rather bland. Next day when reheated we added cheese and still really didn't help much.
JAMJMine
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2009
This was good. Even though I knew what Shepherd's Pie was and had seen it many times, for some reason I never got around to trying to make it myself until now. My kids liked it, too! I didn't add the flour and water -- the kids were all in the kitchen with me, and I didn't notice I'd skipped that step until I was putting it on the table. (So nice to have kids to blame it on, huh?) I'll be sure to try that next time.
amazing! Few changes...1) I seasoned the beef some would say "mexican style" with onions, garlic, red bell pepper, cumin, oregano, chili powder, onion powder, plus the tomato sauce and parsley and salt and pepper, but i didn't have worcestershire sauce. I still thicken the beef with flour as well. 2) I don't mix the beef with the green beans. I put down the beef first and then the green beans and finally the potatoes. Of course I top it all with cheese! My mom always made this for me growing up, and now I think with this recipe, mine is probably better than hers! ;)
Awesome! Just made a couple changes. I fried a little onion and celery with the ground beef, threw in a little garlic, and didn't have green beans so substituted a bag of frozen mixed veggies for the beans. Turned out great! Will definitely make again.
Of course I changed a few things, we use ground turkey instead of beef in all our meals. I had these two cans of mashed sweet potatoes, don't know why....guess I bought the wrong thing. I had some leftover Alfredo Ssuce...din't want tomatoe with sweet potatoes. And Huby said it was a "keeper".
ive done alot of research for a recipe to make my first Shepherd's Pie. I have decided to make this for dinner for my family... I will be making one pan with ground beef and one with simulated vegean ground beef for my vegean boyfriend - will updated after my meal!! :) very excited!
Bland. First time I made it I didn't like it. Maybe it's just me.....don't like raw ground beef that is just stuck in the oven to cook. When I tried the second time, I browned meat and onions in frying pan, then added spices and tomato sauce. Put meat in casserole dish and added a small bit of water to frying pan to deglaze it and added this to the meat. Also added a little cheese to the potatoes. MUCH BETTER.
It was very good, but I didn't really follow the recipe too closely. Instead of green beans, I added a bag of mixed frozen veg. Everything else I kept the same and my husband and I thought it was good, but I will use less potatoes and more meat and veg next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2005
This recipie was easy and fed my enitre family in a small amount of time and will easily becoe their favorite. And I some some of the pickiest eaters around.LOL..I was able to double the recipie easily also.
This recipe was a huge hit with my family. I usually struggle in the kitchen but this was so easy to make and everyone went back for seconds! I made it a few days ago and my family is already asking when we can have it again. I really liked the onion soup mix added in, I think it adds a lot of flavor.
i love this recipe! really easy and tasty. i added carrots to the mix. for color and flavor. other than that, its terrific! **update**well its been 4 yrs since i rated this wonderful recipe, and i just wanted to add that over time, i have added a can of corn along with chopped carrots. family loves it! thanks again! its a keeper!
I made a few modifications to this recipe, based on what I had on hand. I added green beans, and green pepper to the meat mixture, and skipped the step of adding flour and water. Definately a hit with my husband, and my toddler! It allowed me to sneak in veggies!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.