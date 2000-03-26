Tater Tot Bake
This is ground beef and onions covered with tater tots, creamy mushroom soup and shredded Cheddar cheese. Even picky eaters love it!
This recipe is pretty good, I've made it 2 times. I recommend mixing the soup and milk into the meat and leaving the cheese and tater tots on top. I also used a whole bag of tater tots. The tots came out nice and crunchy which is what i wanted.Read More
I have made this recipe several times, but I didn't have all of the ingredients. I had to improvise. I used 1# ground beef, 1 chopped onion, garlic powder, salt and pepper, and worcestchire sauce. I cooked that over med-high heat and after it was cooked I added 1 can of cheddar cheese soup and 1 can of milk and mixed it all together. I then poured that into a greased dish and topped it with cheddar and colby cheese. Following that, I topped it with tater tots. ( there are also new mashed potato tots from Ore-Ida that are AWESOME!) I baked that for about half an hour then put it on broil for about five more min. Then topped it with more shredded cheese. My husband loved it....with ketchup of course. I have to say I have made this many ways...I find it best with corn mixed in....and a nice fresh salad on the side...this is one of those meals that you have to balance out..in order to relieve some of the guilt of eating it! But man is it good..it is great mexican style too, with peppers and onions mixed into the beef and taco seasoning. Campbell's makes a great fiesta cheese soup that mixes well with this too. It is one of those meals that you can do almost anything too. It is hard to screw it up. ENJOY!!!
I'd give this recipe 4 stars 'as is' and 5 stars with a few adjustments. I put canned green beans and/or corn in the bottom of the pan, layer ground beef seasoned with a little garlic over that, then pour the soup mixture over, sprinkle shredded cheese and top with tatortots. Great comfort food!
I love this recipe. Every time I make this, my kids go back for seconds and even thirds! That automatically makes it a keeper in my book. I've tried it two ways, I've poured the soup over the tots and I've also poured the soup over the meat and put the tots on afterward. I actually like it better with the soup over the tots because they come out creamy and it mixes together more like a casserole this way. We also always use ground turkey rather than beef. Yum!!
This is one of my husband's favorite meals. I don't layer the dish though. I cook the ground beef and onion, and when browned, mix in the cream of mushroom soup, milk, a can of drained corn, and the 1 1/2 cups of cheese. I then put it in a 2qt casserole dish and top with the tater tots and another 1/2 cup of cheese and bake for about 55 minutes. We've tried this with different types of cheese, but always go back to a mild cheddar. Sharp cheddar is very good, but probably not the most kid-friendly taste and Co-jack seems to leave it with a slightly bitter taste.
I was surprised at how good this tasted. My husband liked it to. I used low fat/low sodium soup (omitted the milk since soup was not condensed); used low fat cheddar and soy cheddar and low fat ground beef. Very good flavor. My husband and I ate the whole thing!
I thought this was yummy but I must add that I did use the recippe as a guide only. I used a tube of orig. Jimmy Dean sausage instead of hamburger and then topped it off with french fried onion rings (like for greenbean casserole). Then I put the mushroom sauce and then the tatertots. I topped it off with cheese the last 5 minutes of cooking and it was great! It wasn't dry and it wasn't bland at all. I'll definitely try this recipe again. It seems the variations are endless.
This was a great recipe!!! It was so easy to make and even my 14 month old loved it! I did add a little garlic just because we love it, and I followed the suggestion in previous reviews; I mixed the soup and milk into the ground beef instead of pouring it over - the tots were very crispy this way!
So easy, quick, and tasty! My husband just went back for thirds! I did a couple things differently after reading the reviews... 1. I browned the beef with the onion, 1/2 cup fresh mushrooms, and 1 tsp minced garlic. 2. While it was browning, I lightly sprinkled it with onion powder, ceyenne pepper, onion powder, salt, and pepper. 3. Once the meat was finished, I added the can of condensed mushroom soup, 1 cup of cheese, and 1/2 cup milk right into the skillet and mixed together. 4. Put a can of green beans in the bottom of the dish and spooned the meat mixture onto the top. 5. I put the tater tots on top of the mixture and sprinkled the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese on top. 6. I sprinkled the top lightly with seasoned salt before serving. YUMMMM!!!
I sauteed chopped onion/celery/carrots in butter and olive oil,then added the soft veggies to the meat as it cooked. I also added Mrs Dash. I couldn't stop eating it while making it! It smelled great, too. I burned my tongue on the hot meat mix! It was worth it. I forgot to add garlic,which I love. I hate the debate over make recipe as is or change. I approach cooking and these recipes by what I have on hand, and timing. Never feel bad about customizing, and more power to you if you can make it exactly as written.
Very tasty. Husband loves it a lot. Something I do to make it a five star recipe...I bake the tater tots according to package first, so that they do not become soggy when cooking. Also, I substitute nonfat sour cream for the milk to make a richer, creamier flavor.
Good as is. Better when you mix in the soup and milk with the beef and onion. I also added half a bag of frozen mixed veggies and 3/4 cup of the cheese to the meat mixture. Layered that in a 13x9. Placed tots on top. Baked for 30 min. Took the casserole out, placed remaining cheese on top and added crumbled bacon. Baked another 10 min. Success!
Simple, tasty, easy to prepare. I like to add some french cut green beans in between the layer of meat and tater tots. Fed 4 people with second helpings. N.B. Make sure you have thawed the "taters" before baking.
I have been trying to find more frugal recipes and this one fit the "bill" so I figured I would try it. I have never heard of tator tot casserole before and was a bit skeptical of it. My husband decided before I even started cooking that he wouldn't eat it. I said to him, "How bad can it be?" Well, I added salt, pepper and garlic powder to the meat while it was browning, and used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic. I then mixed half the soup with the meat and then poured the rest over the tator tots. I baked it for about 45 minutes since my cheese wasn't melting in the middle. (I think I may have used more than I needed) My husband decided to "try it" and I swore my boys would like it. What's not to like? It's basically a cheeseburger and tator tots all mixed together! Not the prettiest looking dinner, btw. Here's the verdict... My husband had three helpings, my 1-1/2 year old had 2 helpings, I had about 1-1/2 helpings, and my oldest son who is 4....well I don't think he liked the way it looked. It took him a while to finish his dinner but he really is picky. My husband and I were both shocked over how good this was. We both agreed we will definitely be having this again. Hopefully next time Mikey (my 4 yr old) will enjoy it a little more. Thank you for sharing!!
I made this as the recipe stated, but my husband and I both found it quite bland. Perhaps I will add more vegetables, or maybe some garlic....
I too placed the tater tots on top so they'd be nice and crispy. I also used cream of chicken soup and added about 1/2 cup of sour cream to the soup mixture. I also added some garlic and worcestershire sauce to the beef to give it more flavor. We ate it with ketchup; my kids said it tasted like cheeseburger and fries casserole. Not gourmet, but a good weeknight family supper when served with a green salad.
This is one of my favorite recipes from my childhood in a foster home. I got to help make this dish as written here and still remember it to this day. As simple and tasty as you want as a child. Enjoy.
Soooo much better if you add an envelope of Onion Soup Mix while you brown the meat!
I have made this one for years. It may not be gourmet but it is good! My family loves it! I layer a little differently: add some green beans, which barley cover the meat layer, cheese, tater tots and then the "sauce" overall. Minced garlic can also be added while browning the meat. This is always enjoyed, esspecially on cold winter nights!!
My friend gave me this recipe about 10 years ago and I made it often when my kids were little. Tastes great with ketchup on it. I use ground turkey now and the healthy request cream of mushroom. Leftovers taste even better the next day!
I have made this recipe a few times, I give it a 4 star as written, but I made a few changes as others have suggested and it deserves 5 stars. I added a can of cheddar cheese soup and some seasoning to my meat mixture and topped the tator tots with some seasoning salt. YUM! Thanks
This was so amazing! At the suggestion of others I did make some changes (that gave this otherwise 4 star recipe 5 stars). I seasoned my meat with garlic powder, extra onion powder salt and pepper then I put the cream of mushroom on top of the meat, topped that with half the cheese, then put the tater tots on the top with extra cheese. Came out WONDERFUL! This will become a staple in my house!
This was super easy and we really enjoyed it! I added a can of Mexican style corn and layered it differently. After draining the beef/onions I stirred in the soup, milk and corn. Put that in the casserole dish topped with a layer of tator tots then topped with cheese last. The tots stayed very crispy that way. This had wonderful flavor and I will definitely make again!
We absolutely love this! It's fast and easy and so good!
Added a can of corn to the ground beef after it was cooked, otherwise stuck to the recipe. Kids loved it! Very easy, and all the ingredients are items we just happen to have on hand. Will make it again.
Great recipe! I was looking for a tater tot casserole recipe like my mother's, and this is pretty close! (Mom's will always be the best comfort food - sorry!) I used 2 cups of cheese and the whole bag of tater tots. It definitely needed the whole bag of tater tots! Will definitely make again!
This was a simple recipe to make. It was alot like what my mom used to make. I made a little change, which my family loved. Instead of mushroom soup, I used cream of chedder cheese soup and mixed it in with the meat.
Just had these for dinner and they are EXCELLENT and SUPER EASY! Everyone kept on raving about how wonderful it was! I lined the botton of the pan with frozen green beans and mixed the soup and milk with the meat mixture. I also added finely minced garlic for added flavor. Made AND ate these in less than an hour! Tastes great with hot sauce! This definitely doesn't make 6 servings, more like 4. Will make again. Thank you!
Very tasty and easy recipe. I had almost 1 1/2 pounds of ground beef to use up and I added some sour cream and beef base along with the milk and cream soup. I added the cheese at the last 5 minutes of baking to not over brown it, this was a great dinner. A bit on the salty side, but thats my fault. I forgot that tater tots are already salted and I added extra from the beef base. I will be making this for my family again and again. Thanks
I tweaked a good starter recipe. I added 1/2 cup each of cream cheese and sour cream to the soup & milk portion. Then, after draining and patting down the meat compote to reduce te grease content, I spiced the heck out of it!! Cracked pepper, garlic, onion powder, Tony C's, blackened seasonings...YEAH BABY !!! The spiciness of the meat contrasts nicely with the sweetness of the cream cheese. This is awesome comfort food!!
Not something you'd serve company but great for a weeknight dinner, especially if you have kids. It's almost Hamburger Helper-ish without all the preservatives. I'd make this again.
This is very quick and easy, and also easy to healthier it up. Thanks for sharing.
This is surprisingly delicious. I followed some suggestions from other people and layered the meat, added beans, soup and then finally the tots. I then cooked it for about 30 minutes and added the cheese and cooked for 10 minutes more. With a nice side salad it was a great meal. It goes without saying that garlic and other seasonings to your meat are also welcome additions. Great recipe and thank you!
Very good. I use cheddar cheese soup because my husband doesn't like mushrooms.
I made a few changes.. but all the credit goes to the base of this recipe. It is flexible with so many things you can do to it. I added garlic powder, onion powder, corn and colby cheese. I mixed some tater tots in and put the rest on top. No milk; extra soup and mixed everything together. Thank you for a great recipe.
Only changes made were to mix ground beef/onion mixture and soup/milk mixture and then spread it on the bottom of the pan. Then I sprinkled a little cheese, then did the layer of tater tots, and sprinkled a little more cheese. Tater tots came out crispy and yummy. I always make this in a 9x13 casserole rather than the square 2 qt casserole. It still comes out great. Kids love it too. Next time I will try adding a layer of green beans on the bottom as others have suggested, just to get that veggie in!
EASY & VERY GOOD!!!! I cooked the onion first then I added the hamburger. I seasoned the meat with salt, pepper, celery salt & garlic powder.Drained the meat. Mixed the soup and milk poured it over the hamburger and mixed that all together.Stired in a small can of corn Placed the meat mixture in a 2 qt bowl sprinkled with some cheese. Placed the tater tots on top sprinkled with more cheese.I know I will be making this again....this is a keeper. I thnk next time I will double the recipe & use a 13x9 pan so I can fit in more tater tots.
I can not believe people give this slop a 5 star rating. I should have went with my gut feeling that my family would not like this. My 8 year old, 6 and 3 year said yuck when they tasted this. There are so many good recipes out there, it is a shame you people eat this processed garbage.
This was good, comforting, man-food--my husband loved it. I thought it was surprisingly tasty. I added half a red bell pepper and 8 oz of American cheese. I just mixed everything together, put the tots on the bottom of the baking pan, and poured the beef/soup/cheese mixture on top. An extra sprinkle of cheese and buttered bread crumbs made a nice crust. I served this with Buttery Cooked Carrots and Michelle's Famous Washed Cranberry Sauce, from this site.
This recipe was good, but I added green beans because what is a tater tot casserole without green beans??
excellent! I mixed the mushroom soup and milk to the meat instead of topping the tots. Try adding some taco seasoning to the meat mix and tossing the tots in taco seasoning as well. I did not have cheese so I brushed a little butter on tots so they were extra crispy. Yumm
yucky. we didnt like this at all
Ive been making this for years and it always is a hit. Our modifications are to layer the beef mixture on the bottom, add a layer of canned green beans, drained, then the cheese and topped with the tatortots. It takes about 45 min in the oven and is done when the tator tots are browned and the mixture is bubbly. It helps the tator tots be more crisp and the cheese mixes good with the meat mixture. (I had to sneak in a veggie for my picky eaters.)
Good, quick and easy - a great busy weekday dinner.
This was surprisingly VERY good...my kids loved it. I did what some other readers suggested, and layered the tots on top of the meat and it came out crispy and perfect. We will definitely make this again.
This was very good. I followed another's suggestion with the layers - cook meat with onion with generous sprinklings of black pepper and seasoned salt (I added green pepper and minced garlic also), then add soup and milk to cooked mixture. Put that in bottom of casserole dish, top with 1/2 cheddar, top that with tater tots, sprinkle with seasoned salt, and then sprinkle remaining cheddar on top.
I made a few changes to this recipe, but only to make it more "Lickety Split". Instead of chopped onion I used one pkg of Dry Onion Soup Mix (only use 1/2 package if using 1 lb beef). I added this after browning the beef in my Tupperware steamer in the Microwave. I made sure the dry soup mix was well blended and the dry onions were moist. Omited the salt and pepper. This was for 2 lbs of beef, since I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9X13 for 60min. I also used a cheese blend since that is what I buy from Costco the Cheddar, Monterey, Jack mix. My father was over and raved about how good it was. We had the left overs today for lunches. It was seasoned well thanks to the onion soup mix. I would recommend this change for those who like convienence.
Didn't change a thing....good stuff!!
This was very good! I used dried minced onion, about 3 T worth and sharp cheddar cheese on top. About 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp coarse grind pepper. Not anything fancy and you won't impress anyone with this, but this is sure tasty and a good hot meal without any fuss. We'll have this again. Thanks!
I made this for the second time tonight, at my boyfriend's request. I did mine as Mare did... layer of green beans, meat/soup mixture, cheese, then tator tots. Baked for 30 minutes, topped with cheese, and broiled for 3-4 minutes to crisp the tots up. I added a clove of garlic and plenty of pepper to the meat when I was browning it. Very good. My boyfriend had 3 helpings :)
I always rate the recipe on the way it is presented as opposed to my changes. That being said, this is one of both me and my wife's favorite comfort foods just the way it is. The only addendum I will make is that if the tots are frozen, either thaw them out or add 10 minutes to your bake time if they are not thawed. Other than that, love it!
Used cream of potato soup (instead of cream of mushroom) because that's what I had on hand and still turned out good.
Very good family dish. I used my handy chopper to finely chop some carrots, and added them to the beef and onion mixture before cooking. Also, I followed the other reviewers advice and put the soup mix on before the tater tots. I added the cheese during the last ten minutes. Very good!
Like others I have also prepared this dish in the past but a different recipe. I made the following changes that many readers will find was identical to other subscribers, and some that were not. When browning the ground beef with the onion, I also added finely chopped garlic, and some seasonings ( Emeril Lagasse Essance : you can find this recipe online and you will find that those herbs and spices that are in the essance are ones that you will used quite often in your own kiichen. They also sell this premade in stores, but I prefer to make my own because I feel I have more control over just how much sodium to add and it's cheaper to make a larger batch then one small jar ). I combined the soup and milk into a measuring cup with a few drops of hot sauce for added flavor, then added to the ground beef once browned. 1 can of whole kernal corn and shredded sharp cheddar cheese was stirred into the mixture, then placed into the baking dish. I topped evenly with the frozen tater tots and the rest of cheese then baked for over 45 min in a 375 degree oven .. served with side salad .. was delicious will make again
I gathered info from other reviewers and came up with a recipe that was great! The whole family loved it, here it is: 1-Brown meat with minced garlic and dried minced onion. 2-Layer bottom of dish with tater tots (spray w/pam 1st). 3-Mix meat with soup, milk and almost a whole GOLDEN lipton onion soup mix packet. 4-Pour meat mixture over tots. 5-Top w/cheese, cover w/foil and bake at 350 for 35mins. 6-Remove foil, turn up to 400 degrees and bake for about 7 more mins. It turned out wonderfully! I served it with rolls and a large garden salad to try to make up for the high fat and caloric intake from the casserole. Husband and kids were all very happy! Enjoy!
I've been making this same casserole for over 30 plus years and it alway is eaten quickly at potlucks- also a big family favorite.
This is the 2nd time I made this recipe and everyone loved it so much, we didn't have ANY leftovers! I did what some others said and put the potatoes on the top so they could be more crunchy. I also added broccoli, parmesan cheese, and bacon to it and it was amazing! My favorite casserole so far!
This was so easy and full of flavor. My other half wasn't sure about it when I said I was using tater tots - but - boy, did he sure change his mind. He ate two helpings that night and took what was left for his lunch the next day.
My family has been eating this for years now. We love it, except I make mine a little bit different. I add taco seasoning to the meat and onions. I put the tator tots on the very bottom of a greased baking dish and sprinkle salt them. Then I mix the cream of mushroom soup with the taco meat and spread on top of the tator tots. (Except I don't add any milk or nothing to the soup. It takes away the flavor of the soup) Then I put sliced mushrooms on top of the meat mixture and cover with sharp cheddar cheese. Bake until tots are done about 30 mins. Very delicious!
AWESOME RECIPE. I made this for a group last night and everyone raved (and took seconds). I added a layer of corn over the meat and it was delicious. Also threw in chopped green pepper, garlic and onion powder into the meat mixture. Nobody could believe that this recipe was made with tater tots. My husband called this one a "real keeper".
I love this! Only thing I do different is add green beans to it!
this was O.K. It tast like all the other tater tot bake dishes sorry
Easy & inexpensive to make but not very exciting. We used 1.5lbs ground turkey instead of beef but followed the recipe exactly besides that. Will make again but only on occasion.
This was great! I added about 1/2 cup of onions, 1 tbs of minced garlic, steak seasoning and instead of 1/2 cup of water I used milk. It had GREAT flavor!!! Also, I lined the dish with the tater tots and poured the mixture over the top not sure you could call it the same recipie but it worked for me!
This recipe would have been a lot better had I realized I added 2x the tater tots before I baked it! With too many tots it was too dry. My fault, that's why I gave it 4 stars, because had I made it correctly it would have been fine.
my 13 year old love this and i can freeze it to keep on hand any time i need it for a rush dinner when i dont have time to prep.
Very good!
This is great for a quick meal. I added green beans to the bottom of the pan, then added the meat mixture which I added the soup and milk to as suggested. I topped it off with thawed frozen hash browns and added the cheese the last 10 minutes of baking. I have a family of 6 and everyone enjoys this dish.
This is a great recipe, and gets better with additions. I mixed the soup into the meat like previously suggested, adding a can of cheese soup. To make it a full meal I put frozen broccoli florets on the bottom of the pan. I topped the broccoli & meat mixture with shredded cheese, tots, and more cheese. (Didnt mix the tots and soup so it'd be crunchy) Yumm!
sounded alot better than it was. probably wouldnt make it again
Just as good as I remembered. Bf said definetly make this again. I suggest trying it with the soup on top of the tots because it runs down into them to make it so tasty, otherwise you may as well make the parts individually. I used twice the cheese called for because we love cheese. p.s. the top of the tots still gets nice and crunchy.
This was something different that was enjoyed by all at our house. I tweaked it based on all the reviews. Added frozen mided veggies to the ground beef and onions, combined mushroom and cheddar cheese soup and added to beef & veggie mixture. Pressed into a 9X13 casserole dish, shredded cheese, added tater tots, seasoned, added more shredded cheese and threw it in the oven. A keeper recipe for sure!
We did not care for this. Would be a good dish for a kids sleepover. Little to greasy
I make this all the time, and it is delicious! I always add corn to the beef. I defrost it in the microwave first, or even better bring it up to heat in a skillet with a little butter and seasoning salt, yum! I mix the corn and the cooked beef together with the cream of mushroom mixture. Put this in the bottom of a 9x13, and top this with the tater tots. This way, the tater tots stay crispy.
Made it with the most popular reviews modifications and it was very tasty. The tater tots where nice and crispy. Next time I will have to double though...not nearly enough!
Super good Super easy! Everyone loved it. I put a can of drained green beans on the bottom. I then mixed my cooked hamburger & onion mixture with the soup & added garlic powder . Spread that over the beans. Put 1/2 the cheddar cheese over the soup mixture. Then layered on the tater tots. Added the remaining cheese (plus a little) to the top during the last 10 min or so of cooking.
My family had 2 words for this....ewww yucky. It was very bland. Even my 2 yr old who eats anything would not touch it after the first bite. I did take some advice from the other reviews, but it did not help this recipe at all. Definetly not a keeper.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I did as another reviewer suggested and mixed the cream of mushroom soup, along with a can of cheddar cheese soup, into the ground beef and layered cheese on top of that, then added the tots and more cheddar on top. It was much better than I expected and I will be making this again.
This was very, very good! Delicious! I took the advice of others and did the dish in layers; added cheddar cheese soup; added green pepper and minced onion and garlic. This will definitely be a keeper in my dinner line-up.
Eh, this was just okay. Sounded a lot better than it tasted. Don't think I will make this again. :(
This was an excellent recipe I made this up ahead of time and froze it so all I had to do was pop it in the oven and it was wonderful everyone loved it. Thanks so much for the recipe.
Yummy. I think the secret is to bake the tater tots in the oven first/before you assemble the casserole (per the directions on the package) while you cook the onion and ground beef. Mix the meat with the soup and milk (I added dried parsley and garlic powder at this point). Layer the baked tater tots, the meat/soup mixture, and top with cheese. Bake at 350 for about 25 minutes.
This is such a fast and easy recipe that is delicious! For my very picky family this wins them over every time I make it. I didn't use a whole onion and added garlic. I would put a little bit of salt when cooking the beef and then season it after everything is done. I used a local season salt that added the perfect touch to it.
GREAT RECIPE!!! The whole family enjoyed this one!!! I used cream of chicken instead of the cram of mush. I think next time I am going to subsitute half of the cream of chicken with sour cream. I also slpit my cream of chicken and milk mixture and put half over the beef mixtire, added cheese then tots and the remaining mixture and cheese. Turned out GREAT!!!!
I followed the recipe except I did use the Lipton onion soup mix. It was good but not at all bubbly or soupy like I thought it would be.I will make it again,but next time I might add more milk.
I made this as it was stated but it was missing something to me. I love tater tot casserole but haven't had it for years so maybe I was just thinking it was something it wasnt but it seemed very bland. I added some garlic powder after trying it but it still seemed lacking. Oh well.
Excellent and easy! I mixed the meat, soup, etc and a can of green beans, then tater tots on top. So good!
like others, i made a few changes to this recipe. i browned my ground beef with the onion, salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder. then i mixed the milk and a whole can of cream of mushroom soup with the meat. i put this mixture in the bottom of my casserole dish. i used a whole bag and baked my tater tots fully before putting them on top of the meat mixture. then i put about two cups of shredded cheddar cheese on top of that, and sprinkled pepper, onion and garlic powder on top of that. this casserole is a crowd pleaser for sure.
This is nearly the same as my sisters recipe, however after browning the meat and onions with 4oz of cream cheese, grab your glass baking dish and layer un cooked tots first then a layer of meat mixture, sprinkle some cheese-repeat same until filled to top-cover cook until tots are golden brown!
This is great for families on the go! Easy to prepare and tastes great reheated. Next time I make I will season the ground beef a little more.
Easy, tasty recipe. I followed some others' advice and mixed the soup with the meat mixture, and I cooked it for a little while longer. I also added one package of the beef OXO powder for extra flavor. I thawed the tater tots and then put them on top of the meat, adding the cheese for the last five minutes of baking. Family enjoyed it; reminded me a little of Shepherd's Pie.
Just made this last night and I think I could use some help. After reading some other reviews I went with two cans of condensed cream of mushroom soup mixed in with the meat and found it way to soggy to hold the tater tots. What I came out with after 40 minutes in the oven was soggy, yet tasty slop. Girlfriend thought the tater tots might have been uncooked as well. Any suggestions?
I put a vegetarian twist on this recipe and used Morning Star crumbles instead of hamburger. And I used 1 can of cream of celery and 1 can of cream of brocolli mixed. TASTY!
Was pretty darn good ,and is a great dish for PotLuck type get togethers. Great Kids recipe, because of the ease involved!!
This is the first thing Ive tried from allrecipes that was high rated but not for me. It could entirely be my fault though. I believe I used to much ground beef and not enough cream of mushroom. I also did what most the reviewers suggested by putting the tater tots on top instead of mixed in because my hubby likes it crunchy. He loved it he said it was "comfort food" and I did like it the next day after it sat overnight in the fridge and was reheated. Next time I am going to try it with the cheddar soup as a lot of other reviews I read.
Yummy, was a hit with the family. I did what others suggested using a can of cheddar cheese soup along with the mushroom soup, adding a whole soup can of milk and added garlic & onion powder & dried no salt herb mixture and parsley flakes to soup mix (to give it a little more flavor). I covered the casserole with foil for 30 minutes an uncovered it and cooked it for 20-25 minutes more (the center was still cold after only 30 minutes). Will make again :)
I added veggies and this was great.
This is a very popular dish in our house. But my husband does not like anything cooked with mushroom soup so I always substitute with the packaged Country gravy mix. It has a grest taste.
