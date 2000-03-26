Tater Tot Bake

4.3
1169 Ratings
  • 5 649
  • 4 364
  • 3 94
  • 2 36
  • 1 26

This is ground beef and onions covered with tater tots, creamy mushroom soup and shredded Cheddar cheese. Even picky eaters love it!

Recipe by Charlie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown the ground beef with the onions. Drain excess fat, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Spread the beef mixture evenly over the bottom of a 2 quart casserole dish. Arrange tater tots evenly over beef layer. In a small bowl, stir the soup into the milk until smooth; pour over tater tot and beef layers. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese evenly over the top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until cheese is bubbly and slightly brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 41.5g; cholesterol 100.6mg; sodium 895.7mg. Full Nutrition
