Tater Tot Bake

I have been trying to find more frugal recipes and this one fit the "bill" so I figured I would try it. I have never heard of tator tot casserole before and was a bit skeptical of it. My husband decided before I even started cooking that he wouldn't eat it. I said to him, "How bad can it be?" Well, I added salt, pepper and garlic powder to the meat while it was browning, and used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic. I then mixed half the soup with the meat and then poured the rest over the tator tots. I baked it for about 45 minutes since my cheese wasn't melting in the middle. (I think I may have used more than I needed) My husband decided to "try it" and I swore my boys would like it. What's not to like? It's basically a cheeseburger and tator tots all mixed together! Not the prettiest looking dinner, btw. Here's the verdict... My husband had three helpings, my 1-1/2 year old had 2 helpings, I had about 1-1/2 helpings, and my oldest son who is 4....well I don't think he liked the way it looked. It took him a while to finish his dinner but he really is picky. My husband and I were both shocked over how good this was. We both agreed we will definitely be having this again. Hopefully next time Mikey (my 4 yr old) will enjoy it a little more. Thank you for sharing!!