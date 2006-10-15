Kids Favorite Meatloaf

Bored of 'plain old meatloaf'? We tried a recipe with a twist. All you need is some smaller pans in the shapes of characters, or whatever. The kids love the shapes and rave about the taste!!! Mine like to use Winnie the Pooh. Be creative and have fun.
This is seriously one of the better meatloaves I've every had. I added one cup of shredded mozzarella cheese, and it tastes just like moms. I used rice chex and was surprised at how many people never heard of using cereal in meatloaf before; it is common in west central PA. I baked it on a cookie sheet and put a small cooling rack on the cookie sheet and the meatloaf on top of that. This way, the grease drips off the meatloaf and onto the cookie sheet (and you can line the sheet with foil for easy clean-up!) I did not reserve any of the ketchup/br. sugar mixture, but mixed it all in and it was very moist and tender. I mixed mustard, ketchup, and worcestershire sauce and spread it on top before I baked it. THANKS FOR THE RECIPE! I'll make this again and again.
This didn't turn out very well for me. It's probably because I was not exactly sure what kind of cereal "crispy wheat cereal squares" are. I used bite sized shredded wheat, but I don't think that was right because they didn't break down very well in the ketchup mixture... could be chex?
This is seriously one of the better meatloaves I've every had. I added one cup of shredded mozzarella cheese, and it tastes just like moms. I used rice chex and was surprised at how many people never heard of using cereal in meatloaf before; it is common in west central PA. I baked it on a cookie sheet and put a small cooling rack on the cookie sheet and the meatloaf on top of that. This way, the grease drips off the meatloaf and onto the cookie sheet (and you can line the sheet with foil for easy clean-up!) I did not reserve any of the ketchup/br. sugar mixture, but mixed it all in and it was very moist and tender. I mixed mustard, ketchup, and worcestershire sauce and spread it on top before I baked it. THANKS FOR THE RECIPE! I'll make this again and again.
What a great recipe! I made it on April's Fools Day, so I baked it in foil-lined muffin tins and "frosted" it with colored mashed potatoes. I used very little ketchup mixure do to the 'frosting', but it was very tasty so I will use more next time - yum!
Wonderful. I made it in a regular loaf and it didn't need to cook any longer. I also used 1 cup seasoned bread crumbs instead of the cereal. Will make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2004
This meatloaf sure is a hit!!! I have made this several times over the last year. The only thing I do different is use crushed ritz cracker in place of the wheat chex. My daughter asks me to make it all the time. Thanks for sharing Mike B.!
This didn't turn out very well for me. It's probably because I was not exactly sure what kind of cereal "crispy wheat cereal squares" are. I used bite sized shredded wheat, but I don't think that was right because they didn't break down very well in the ketchup mixture... could be chex?
This was delicious. The only changes I made were I remove 1/2 tablespoon sugar, I made 11 muffin-size meatloafs instead and I added a slice of boiled egg hidden inside each meatloaf. The adults liked the egg, the kids did not. But everyone agreed that it was delicious. Just don't forget to grease the pan like I did.
This is the best meatloaf recipe. I make it all the time. I have been told that this is the only meatloaf that is good enough to eat without ketchup. If you are thinking about making meatloaf, make this!
Anything the kids will eat deserves 5 stars! Kids liked it, even the finicky 3 year old. Changes: didn't have Worcestershire sauce, added tiny pieces of red & yellow bell pepper, zucchini, leeks- all in small amounts. I had to sneak in those veggies! I did not use mustard, pepper or garlic salt (used herbed croutons instead). I didn't have cereal and used small amount of herbed croutons and quick oats equal to that called for in the recipe. Turned out great nonetheless and the smell is delish. Next time I will try with Worcestershire sauce. I cooked it in a 9x5 glass container- it shrank and released a lot of liquid- easy to dump. However, it was moist. If you cut the pieces too small it will fall apart. No biggie.
Really, really good. I formed it into a loaf shape a baked it on a rack to cut down the fat a little. I will probably cut the amount of salt in half next time... the meatloaf wasn't really salty, I'm just kind of "salt-sensitive" :)
Turned out great. I thought it was very moist and I used rice crispies. That's what I had on hand. Followed the rest of it to a T and it was great!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/06/2002
I would never have thought of using Wheat Chex in a meatloaf, but this one turned out pretty good. The one complaint I got from everyone (kids included) was that it seemed to be a bit on the sweet side...next time I'll work on the glaze...maybe less sugar.
Very good flavors! YUM! My whole family liked this a lot, however we agreed to make it into Sloppy Joes instead of meatloaf for the next go- round. (I used Panko bread crumbs instead of the cereal squares) Definitely saving this one! :)
Excellent! I also used 1 cup of bread crumbs in place of the cereal. I made one loaf and cooked for 65 minutes total. Yum!! Will be making this again as I had not yet found a meatloaf recipe worth going back to. Thank you!
I've been looking for a gluten free meatloaf (my kids have celiac) so when I found this I was so excited! Of course I had to substitute rice chex instead of wheat cereal. It's one of the best I've made. We did think it was a little too sweet so I'm reducing the amount of sugar. Other than that it's great!
Cannot believe I have not reviewed this - we've been using it for years! Only thing we change is oatmeal - about 1 cup ground in mini processor - in place of cereal. Tastes great and holds together well. Thanks so much for sharing
My hubby never eats meat loaf and he loved this recipe. I tried it after a friend recommended it. I made a double batch and used 1/2 ground turkey and 1/2 ground beef. I also was out of ketchup, so I made my own really quickly, and it was great! Will make again!
I make this exactly as stated, but I understood it to use mini shredded wheat. My picky husband (who only eats meat, butter, cheese and potatoes) frequently asks me to make this. Definitely a favorite in my family! Thanks Mike!
I fell into the category of those whose meatloaves fell apart. I didn't have mini loaf pans, so I used 12 muffin tins and baked for one hour. They were burnt around the edges and mush in the middle. As they cooled they became more solid, but still. Since I cut up my younger daughter's food anyway, she enjoyed the flavor, but my older daughter wasn't interested. I really would like a good meatloaf recipe and I was hoping this was it.
This is the most delicious meatloaf I have ever had! I cook and eat dinner with my parents once a week so when my dad requested meatloaf I was a little nervous because I've never had a meatloaf that I really liked. I looked at lots of recipes but quickly chose this one because I liked the look of the ingredients. I didn't have cereal so I used three slices of white bread crumbled and a half cup italian style bread crumbs. I also put it under the broiler for five minutes at the end. Between just me my mom and dad we ate almost the whole thing! I'm sure the leftovers will make a fabulous sandwich! Can't wait to make it again...
Wonderful recipe! It's perfect. Meatloaf is one of the most versatile of dinners! dependending on how I feel - the "additives" change for me all of the time. I'll use cereal, like corflakes, wheat flakes, even oatmeal (which is my personal favorite) smashed herbed croutons, bread crumbs... everything works and it strectches that beef .. I've even used smashed white beans (northern, cannelli) I however don't care for ketchup - but anything can be used in its place, barbecue sauce, steak and chop marinade, steak sauce.. sphagetti sauce. Find your favorite mix and then make it a signature dish :) My family enjoys all of th meatloaves I make, and have 5 favorites that I make more regularly and when another turns out spectacular, it gets added to the favorites :) this particular recipe from Mike B is going onto the favorites list :)
I misplaced my meatloaf recipe so gave this one a try instead. I left out the Worcestershire sauce and replaced the cereal with oatmeal to account for things I already had. This is definitely our new meatloaf recipe. I might even make an extra loaf next time so we can have more leftovers!
Meatloaf is one of those dishes that requires not recipe but I thought "what the heck maybe someone on AR is doing something that could improve mt meatloaf". Unfortunately, I was pretty unimpressed. Not with the flavor, although I thought it needed more kick, but rather with density. I've always used bread crumbs but went with crackers this time thinking that might lighten and juicy it up. Not so much. So, it's back to my trusty, only in my head meatloaf recipe.
I wanted to try this recipe as I wanted a Gluten Free meatloaf..so I used rice and corn Chex Mix instead of the wheat. My husband declared this the best meatloaf he had ever had..and I agreed! I used 3/4 of the mixture to make one small meatloaf and added rice to the rest of the mixture and stuffed 2 red peppers..added a little spaghetti sauce to the pan and those were fantastic too!! Can't wait to make again..was gone too fast. Just the right combination of spices..
I was looking for a meatloaf recipe like one I liked at a church dinner. This one comes deliciously close! I made some changes-- bread crumbs instead of cereal and meatloaf mix with pork and beef. Either way, this is delicious meatloaf! It is unusual for me to make the same thing after just one week, but I did with this recipe!
My husband and I really liked this meatloaf. Meatloaf hating son even ate one. I used 2 pounds of hamburger as that is what was thawed. I "free formed" the mixture and baked on a parchment lined cookie sheet that had sides on it. I got 12 mini loaves. I froze the leftovers and they heat up great in the microwave. Thanks Mike for a very good recipe. I will be making these again.
Thumbs up from the meat eaters of the family! I used 1 cup saltines instead of cereal and portioning it into 4 mini casserole dishes, it didn't take nearly as long as the directions called for. Thanks for sharing!
I found this recipe in a cookbook from the back of bottles, jars, and cans. I've been making it for years and everyone raves about it. I've always molded it in a regular loaf, though. Too bad I didn't think of the kiddie loaves when my adult children were small.
Other then using fresh garlic and onion i didn't change much. I also used a cupcake pan lined with plastic wrap to form mini meatloaf's and then turned them out onto a pan with a rack so the fat dripped off. WOW!! My 6 year old son ate 2. They were so good. and the wheat chex mix worked out wonderful. This one is a keeper. Thanks so much.
Really really good. I was not quite sure what "mini loaf pans" were, so I used metal cookie cutters on a cookie sheet, (for the kids) and I made the reminder of the mixture into a normal loaf for us adults. I also did not have any wheat cereal so I used panko bread crumbs. It really turned out good. I wanted to add the mozzarella like another reviewer said, but I forgot. I will try that next time. Because the cookie cutters were pretty small, I did not have to cook that long. I took them out of the oven after about 45 mins. All in all, a great recipe. Thanks Mike B.
I am always looking for recipes to incorporate hidden vegetables into my dishes in order for my kids (ages 3 & 5) to secretly eat their veggies. This was the perfect recipe. Instead of using onion & garlic powder, I used finely chopped fresh onion, garlic and red bell peppers. Once mixed into the rest of the ingredients, the kids never knew they were eating veggies. They absolutely LOVED these. I cooked them in a regular sized muffin tin (made 15 muffins) and called them "Super Hero Cups." Big, big hit. They have already asked me to make them again. P.S. Even hubby liked them enough to eat four of them.
Didnt change a thing except cooking temp and time. I put my oven at 400 and it cut the cook time down to 45 min total. 40 min to cook then add sausce on top cook for 5 more minutes. It came out just fine! Tates awesome everyone LOVED it! thanks!
Just a personal note...did not try this recipe, but wanted to pass on that I use Gluten free cereal instead of bread crumbs for my son with many allergies. I season with herbs/spices to make up for the lack there of. It is a good substitute to eliminate gluten when you need bread crumbs.!!
This was just ok. I followed the recipe exactly, using wheat chex and I thought it was too mushy. The ketchup mixture for the top was too ketchupy. I usually use 1/4 cup ketchup, 1 Tbsp mustard and 2 Tbsp brown sugar. I don't think I'll make it again.
This was one of my first times making a meatloaf and my kids loved it! The only changes I made was I added a cup of shredded mozzarella cheese and added the ketchup mixture into the whole meatloaf like another reviewer said. Thank you very much for that! And I only added one teaspoon of onion powder. I have a very picky 4 year old and he was crying that he didn't want to try it, and he had 3 slices! And my 13 month old loved it too. Very pleased with this recipe. I ended up burning some of the bottom, but it was my first time cooking a meatloaf so I was unsure when it was done. I also used ground turkey, and it was only a pound. thanks again!
I thought there were a ton of recipes out there better than this one. It was not bad, just so so. I have not eaten the left overs and will probably throw them out. One thing that could have been the problem was that i used ground chuck beef and not lean, so there was tons and tons of grease, And I would suggest doubling the sauce that goes on top. So i dont know, alot of people seem to like it. I personally will not end up making again though.
I made this almost exactly as instructed - I only changed one thing: I used breadcrumbs instead of cereal. I wonder now if this was a mistake and if the taste/texture would have been better with cereal. The taste wasn't bad - the meatloaf came out fine. But it was just that - fine. I have had better meatloaf so while this one was all right it's not a recipe I will return to.
This is the best meatloaf recipe!!! The first time I made it I did not have cereal squares, I rarely do, so I used chopped up croutons! It works amazing and if you get the seasoned ones it gives it a little extra kick! This is my go to recipe for meatloaf now! Sure to please any crowd!
daroyboys
Rating: 4 stars
10/18/2011
This was actually quite tasty. My boys, 8 and 5, who declare "they hate meatloaf" gobbled this up and asked for more ;-)
My family raved about this meatloaf as being the best I'd ever made (and they usually like my regular recipe). I used half lean ground beef and half lean ground turkey and substituted panko bread crumbs for the crispy wheat cereal since I didn't know what that meant.
This was the best meatloaf I've ever made. It was moist with great flavor. My kids loved it, too. I did substitute 1 cup of dried breadcrumbs (plain) in place of the wheat cereal. I divided it into four mini-meatloaves and baked for one hour at 350 degrees, then five minutes after topping with the sauce. Yum!
Made recipe as posted with one exception being used 1 cup seasoned bread crumbs instead of cereal (based on recommendations of other raters). Came out way too dry, although taste itself was fine. If making it again (which I won't...have much better meatloaf recipes), would definitely reduce cook time!
Not usually a meatloaf fan but I wanted to try something different. I was quite impressed! I tweaked the mix a bit- cut sugar in half (after reading some of the other reviews) and doubled the Worcestershire Sauce. I also opted to use muffin tins and baked them for 20 mins before adding the sauce to the top and baking for an additional 10 minutes. My husband said this recipe is a keeper!
This was excellent! I made several changes- I used 1lb of beef, 1/4lb of pork and 1/4lb of turkey, I added a bit of cumin, used lots of garlic powder, no onion powder and breadcrumbs instead of the cereal. I put the loaves in a muffin pan- I was able to make 10, and in 5 I put fresh chopped sweet onion for my son and I. I only baked them for about 45 minutes, glazed them and baked for another 10. They were a HIT! Even my son, who I can't force feed any kind of meat, loved this! My husband said next time I should make extra glaze for dipping, and I think that's a great idea- the glaze tastes fabulous! THANK YOU for a great meatloaf recipe!
I followed the recipe to a tee. The meat loaf fell apart. It crumbled terribly. Besides that, it tasted too much like ketchup and mustard. Using cute little tins is a nice idea, but try it with a different recipe.
This is the best meatloaf you will ever eat !!! I added about 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar cheese and used all of the ketchup-mustard-brown sugar mixture in the ground beef and made another batch to top the meatloaf with. I made this in a regular meatloaf pan and it took about the same amount of time 65 min. It was so flavorful and moist, it is truly a GREAT meatloaf !!!!!!!!!
This is great! I did add mozzarella cheese like one reviewer suggested simply because my kid loves cheese but I followed everything else as above and they turned out great. I cooked them in a mini muffin pan, also just because my kid thinks that is cute. So I only had to cook for 25 minutes and they were done.... I will make this again and again!
This meat loaf had a fine flavor but a mushy texture. After cooling a bit it cut into slices but the texture did not resemble meat loaf.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2001
Great meatloaf!!! I added lipton beefy onion soup mix to the recipe, and substituted italian breadcrumbs for the cereal squares. Turned out very good with just the right amount of sweetness. Thanks for the recipe.
This is one of my favorites. My mother has made these for years except, rather than using wheat cereal squares, she would use wheaties. we would first soak the wheaties in a little milk and let it get soggy, then squeeze the milk out and continue with the remainder of the recipe. Yummy!!
I add a cup or so of mozzarella to the meat mixture, then form two loafs by hand, place on a wire rack on top of a foil lined baking sheet for easy clean up. My husband raves about this meatloaf, and he is the pickiest man I have ever met!
My family absolutely loves this recipe. I need not look any further for a meatloaf recipe. I use corn squares instead of wheat squares (both are great, but I think the corn tastes slightly better). At first, I was using 1/2 the amount of sugar. One time, I unknowingly put the full amount of sugar in and it tasted the best ever! I do not reserve part of the ketchup mixture, but put extra ketchup on top. This recipe is very, very tasty and I recommend it to everyone!!!
My son loved it! I didn't have the wheat cereal... so I used quick cooking oats and corn flakes. Didn't have onion powder and used fresh garlic. It turned out great! A sign of a strong recipe in my opinion... adaptations don't significantly change the recipe's deliciousness... but tweak it to the chef's limitations/preferences. :D Thanks for the recipe!
I took this a step futher. I rolled it out flat then put sliced ham and swiss cheese down. Roll up the meatloaf and its now a pinwheel. I baste in sauce and bake. If the sauce starts to burn cover with tinfoil until cooked all the way through.
My youngest had fun helping to make this one. We had to use bread crumbs instead of the squares. We also put a layer of yellow american cheese in the middle. On top we did just ketchup and a sprinkle of brown sugar. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans, there were no left overs.
The recipe is fine but can use rolled oats, cracker crumbs, or bread crumbs instead of cereal squares. They all are basically to hold the spices/flavor in. Oatmeal you need to let sit and soften awhile longer. Side note - This may be called Kids Favorite Meatloaf but for the last 50 years , I have called them hamburgers. (Canadian thing) Did not know hamburgers any other way till trip to USA and tasted a hamburger at BBQ and various restaurants. Spit it out as they don't put flavor into meet, just flavor from condiments
This was wonderful, and aptly named. I think what makes it kid-friendly is the absence of onion. Onion powder is probably more palatable to kids. It also is slightly sweet, so if you prefer a more savory meatloaf, you may not like this one. But we all thoroughly enjoyed it and will add it to our "meatloaf repertoire."
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.