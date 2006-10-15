Kids Favorite Meatloaf

4.4
161 Ratings
  • 5 114
  • 4 21
  • 3 11
  • 2 7
  • 1 8

Bored of 'plain old meatloaf'? We tried a recipe with a twist. All you need is some smaller pans in the shapes of characters, or whatever. The kids love the shapes and rave about the taste!!! Mine like to use Winnie the Pooh. Be creative and have fun.

Recipe by Mike B

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 kid-size servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the ketchup, brown sugar and mustard and mix well. Remove 4 tablespoons of this mixture and reserve for later for the top of the loaves. To the mixture in the bowl, add the Worcestershire sauce, salt, onion, garlic, egg, milk and ground black pepper and mix together well.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in the wheat cereal squares and let stand for 5 minutes. Then break up the cereal squares and add the ground beef, mixing well. Shape the mixture into the mini loaf pans you've decided to use.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 65 minutes. Brush on reserved ketchup mixture and bake for 15 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 95.8mg; sodium 612mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022