Kids Favorite Meatloaf

This is seriously one of the better meatloaves I've every had. I added one cup of shredded mozzarella cheese, and it tastes just like moms. I used rice chex and was surprised at how many people never heard of using cereal in meatloaf before; it is common in west central PA. I baked it on a cookie sheet and put a small cooling rack on the cookie sheet and the meatloaf on top of that. This way, the grease drips off the meatloaf and onto the cookie sheet (and you can line the sheet with foil for easy clean-up!) I did not reserve any of the ketchup/br. sugar mixture, but mixed it all in and it was very moist and tender. I mixed mustard, ketchup, and worcestershire sauce and spread it on top before I baked it. THANKS FOR THE RECIPE! I'll make this again and again.

Read More