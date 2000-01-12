Chili Casserole

A simple casserole with a little zing! The zing comes from the taco sauce. This is a great dish for when you do not have much time to make dinner, but you want something that has substance and will fill you up! You can use any kind of cheese on top.
This recipe really deserves 5 stars, but I altered it some! No celery, but did saute the onion w/meat. Used Mexican style stewed tomatoes, added a few shakes of chili powder, s&p, garlic & onion powder. I let it simmer and tasted. Needed something, so used 1 beef bouillon cube to 1/2 cup water and let it simmer a little bit longer. PERFECT!!! Also I used the spiral noodles (Rotini) in the bottom of the casserole (cooked very aldente), then the chili mix and put plenty of cheese over the top. I baked 10 minutes covered and another 10 uncovered. My family devoured it, thank you so much for such a great recipe!
This was a great recipe. I made three changes, but it turned out great. 1. I added a can of Kidney Beans 2. I added a can of Tomato Sauce (this is MUST for this recipe) 3. I used more cheese about 2 cups (we like cheese) a mix of Mozt. & Cheddar Also, for the Chili Seasoning, I used a Tablespoon of the Chili Seasoning Mix II from here, it was great!. I also whole wheat macaroni noodles. I find that they give the noodle more flavor and texture.
07/21/2001
This was really good. We put more cheese on top when we cooked it. Got to have a lot of cheese.
This recipe is so mch better than I expected. I made a few changes: I cooked the ground beef with taco seasoning rather than using taco sauce, I omitted the celery, used chili with beans, and used frozen corn rather than tinned. Very hearty!
This was good, it certainly fed my husband and I for days afterwards, which was nice. I made the recipe as written but really felt like it was missing something. Other reviewers mentioned adding tomato sauce, which I think would be a good idea. I added salsa to each plate of leftovers I had and loved it that way. I'll mix it in with the original dish next time.
I give this 3 stars as written, because it was pretty boring until I made a few adjustments. First of all, I added some garlic powder, cumin, hot sauce, a splash of lime juice, and s&p. I used more cheese, and topped it with some roughly crushed Ranch-flavored chips. This was an unbelievably easy and very tasty meal. I would definitely make this again. Thanks, Sarah!
I'd leave out the celery(it added nothing) and add even more cheese. It was really good and both my kids and hubby liked it! I used fresh garden tomaotes, which I feel added to the flavor. Even better days later as a leftover.
This was pretty good, but I made a couple of changes. I used a mixture of cumin/corriander/chili powder in a 1:1:1 ratio (about 1/2 TBLSPN. of each for me!) instead of the seasoning mentioned here. Also, I found that adding more hot sauce made it even more yummy! It's great that you can freeze this and eat it later! Thanks for posting it.
03/14/2005
I THOUGHT THIS WAS GOOD... I USED LEFTOVER CHILI AND MADE SOME CORNBREAD TO GO WITH IT.
GREAT dinner idea!! We loved this. I don't care for egg noodles so I used shell noodles instead an increased the taco sauce (we used mild) to 3/4 cup to make it creamier. It tastes just as it was named...like chili...casserole style. Thanks Sarah for this easy and tasty dish. Will be making this again!
I made this last night with a few changes. Personally, I don't like canned chili so, I used a package of mild McCormick chili mix added to the ground beef after it was drained. I also added a 6oz can of tomato sauce to the tomatoes. Instead of the egg noodles, I used a package of Uncle Ben's Ready rice. This is a great week night meal. It has a lot of flavor and clean up is easy. You only have one big skillet and a 13X9 pan to wash. Be sure to spray the oven pan with non stick spray before you put the casserole in so clean up is easy.
This was a great recipe, although I did alter it quite a bit. First, I used elbow macaroni noddles instead of egg noodles (I halved one of those typical boxes that they sell in stores--so about 8 oz). Also, I left out the onion, celery, tomatoes, and corn (we're a picky, unhealthy family :D). I used two 15 oz cans of chili and an entire 8 oz jar of taco sauce, and maybe about a half a cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Turned out great; my husband and I loved it and will definitely be making this often.
This was a quick and easy way to use up some leftover Boilermaker Tailgate chili. I didn't use the chili seasoning because my chili was plenty seasoned and I didn't need the ground beef because there was already plenty in my homemade chili. My boys tore this up, there was nothing left but tomato residue. I served this with the normal taco toppings, only using my Zesty Ranch dip in place of regular sour cream. This was wonderful because not only did my family love it, but we're now done with the leftover chili!
This was pretty yummy! I added a tbsp of sour cream and a can of cheddar soup to make it a little more creamy plus some additional spices for how we like things. Makes a lot and really is good!
06/03/2003
This recipe was easy and very yummy!! I would put extra cheese in mixed in the casserole. I served it with a dollup (sp?) of sour cream on each serving and with corn bread. I have recommended this recipe to several of my friends. thanks Sarah, Nicole
Just food. Okay, but nothing great. Will not make again. If I am going to the trouble to cook want a little more in a recipe. The prep time was way off. It takes at LEAST 20 minutes to cook the pasta and brown the meat. Should read ready in apporx 50 minutes not 30. This is not a 30 minute meal.
Pretty good! Per other reviewers, changed this up a bit. Added some taco seasoning, used 1/2 cup taco sauce instead of 1/4 cup, used frozen corn and added some chopped red pepper. Used the 'no yolk' egg noodles. Fast and easy to put together, especially with pre-cooked ground hamburger. Family friendly.
I have a friend who is a vegetarian, but she slips up EVERY time I make this recipe! After making it time and time again, I've made a few adjustments. I use ground turkey now for a healthier meal, and you really can't tell the difference. I also prefer things spicy, so I generally double up on the chili seasoning and hot sauce. I use the Italian cheese mix instead of straight Mozzarella, and I sprinkle a few handfuls on top of the chili before baking. I'd recommend serving it with fat-free sour cream for a nice mix. Enjoy!
This was so good! great twist to a chili dinner. I always season my meat.. I added some green onions along with the onion. I forgot the diced tomatoes so i used a small can of tomato sauce along with like 4 spoonfuls of salsa i had in the fridge. It still turned out great! Will def make again! thanks for sharing
I made my own chili (spices) with the meat, added chili powder, cumin, crushed garlic, and cayenne pepper, sauteed onion. Left out the celery. I also used crushed tomatoes instead of diced. I couldn't even taste the taco sauce...my opinion leave it out. Added a lot more cheese about 2 cups. Using the taco packet and taco sauce could be a whole different dish, which would not be chili casserole but taco casserole. Overall a good dish for something different.
Not bad - need to ensure that the chili used has enough moisture to keep the dish from getting dry
03/24/2003
This was a very good recipe. My whole family enjoyed it and we had no leftovers, which is unusual for us! I did change it just a bit, by omitting the hot sauce and substituting a can of chili tomato sauce (tomato sauce for chili fixings). This was still hot enough for us and I also added extra cheese.
This turned out very good--but two suggested tweaks: 1- I'd add more cheese next time & 2-I added a couple dollops of low fat sour cream because the mixture didnt seem "wet" enough before I baked it. Yum!! As for the chili seasoning I didnt have a premixed packet so I just used the concoction of spices from a chili recipe on here. Worked well!
This is a simple recipe but I definitely made some customizations. I used 1 lb of ground turkey, fresh salsa (pre-packaged by Giant), red, yellow, and orange peppers, chili seasoning, crushed red peppers, diced tomatoes w/green chiles, garbanzo and black beans, whole wheat wide noodles, corn, and shredded cheddar and mexican flavor cheese. I pretty much followed the cooking instructions and substituted my ingredients in where necessary. I put the noodles in first and then mixed the meat mixture with the noodles. Halfway through I mixed in cheese and then finished adding the meat mixture. Then I topped with fresh salsa and more cheese. I baked for 20 minutes and it came out pretty well. My only adjustment next time would be to add more spice so that it is a little hotter and to cook longer because it was a little loose and didn't hold together. I will cook it for maybe 30-40 minutes and then add the cheese on top at the very end. Other than that it is a great recipe and I definitely recommend twirking it to meet your needs.
04/15/2000
This recipe was very good and quick. I will use it often.
I made this for my family tonight.. They LOVED it, my husband could not get enough. I didnt add the hot sauce for my girls sake. But my husband and I did add it to our own plates. I am a cheese lover so I added more cheese. And it seemed like it would be a little dry so I added a can of tomato sauce too... Great dish, will make again, Thanks!
This was just okay for my family. I added a can of tomato sauce as suggested and it was pretty moist. But the flavor was a little off. It wasn't bad, just okay. Won't become a staple in our house, but I might make it again if I feel like tinkering with it.
Very Good. My whole family enjoyed this even my 2 and 4 year old. I added cayenne pepper to the adults bowls after dishing out the kids. I also used Sharp cheddar cheese instead of mozzerella. Delicious. We will make this all winter long. Mmmm!
10/16/2001
Super easy recipe that my 4 yr old and 2 yr old liked. I used creamed corn, and added garlic along with fresh garden tomatoes. Turned out great! A great baked version of chili!
this was awesome. the only thing I changed was that I sauteed the onion and celery in olive oil then added the beef. I was scared that the celery would be crunchy if I didn't. I also added a little salsa for a little extra punch! This is a wonderful weeknight meal...fast, easy and delicious! Thanks Sara!
I used taco seasoning rather then taco sauce as suggested by other reviewers. I also used penne pasta since I didn't have egg noodles on hand. My husband said there wasn't enough cheese. The flavor was kind of bland. Couldn't give this recipe a rave review. It was just alright.
I followed a few reviews and added the kidney beans, tomato sauce and extra cheese and it was really good! I also used Campanelle noodles because I thought they would grab hold of everything better and they did! Honestly, I’m usually not a “chili mac” person but this recipe has changed my mind! I think next time I make it I might use a spicier taco sauce, other than that no other changes. Thanks for a great recipe!
I just made this today for dinner. It was delicious, my hubby loved it too :) I didn't have any corn, or taco sauce so I used some salsa and a little bit of chili powder instead. My can of chili had cheddar chz in it, so I didn't put any on top, just some american chz that I had. I also only used 1 lb. of meat-and it was plenty.
Very easy and very tasty! I used less onion and celery because I have a picky eater in my family. But even the picky eater had seconds!
08/26/2015
My family thought that the celery taste was weird the first time we made this, so the second time, we sauted zucchini and onion and left everything else the same. It was very good. Thank you! Noodles of your choice are fine, i'm sure. Relish! Thanks so much
03/25/2004
Easy to make and very tasty! Next time I would put more meat and less corn.
It was very good, and very easy. Hubby loved it, didn't have any to freeze because he ate it all in 3 days. I did change a little, but only because of what I had on hand. Left out celery. Used left over taco meat, left over homemade chili, frozen corn, gluten free penne pasta, and more cheese than recipe called for. Chili already had onions, garlic, and diced tomatoes; and the taco meat was appropriately seasoned... didn't need taco sauce. Served with sour cream, homemade salsa, salad, and cornbread. Making it again tomorrow. :)
Another winner. Kids liked it, husband liked it and husband said he'd take left overs for lunch which is always a good sign! As recommended from other reviewers I added a can of tomato sauce and used 2 cups of a mexican cheese blend insead of mozzarella (1 cup mixed in casserole, 1 cup on top) otherwise I followed the directions as is. The only thing I'd do different next time is sauté the onions for a few minutes to soften them up more as they weren't quite done to our liking. There was a lot left over so if you need a quick lunch the next day you'll be covered! For my side dishes I made corn bread and a basic spinach salad, only topped with hemp seed and poppy seed dressing. Yummy!
09/27/2003
Pretty good...I used Hunts caned tomatoes with onion celery & garlic....these mixes are very convinient...But it was even better the next day after I mixed in a bit of salsa.... Verry good for leftovers.. Thanks! C
This was quick and pretty good, but not great. I used medium shell pasta since that's what I had on hand, a whole pound of beef, and shredded cojack instead of the mozzarella. I didn't think the combo of mozzarella and chili sounded all that appetizing. Very simple and hearty, thanks.
This sounds WONDERFUL! All except for the choice of cheese. I'm going to try this, but use Cheddar instead...or perhaps a pizza cheese blend. I'm also going to leave out the hot sauce, since the chili beans and taco seasoning I'm going to use will be hot enough. (Yes, I'm going to use taco seasoning instead of chili seasoning as well. Gotta use what I have on hand.)
I thought this was really good but I did make some modifications based on things I had on hand. I used leftover taco meat in place of the ground beef and a small can of tomato sauce instead of hot sauce. I used a mix of cheddar and mozz. cheese and put additional cheese on the top. I will make this again.
I loved this recipe! One thing I did different...I didn't have a can of whole kernel corn, but I did have a can of cream-style corn so I added that instead. It gave it a great creaminess and a little added sweetness....in retrospect, I think had I used whole kernel corn I wouldn't have liked it as much! I also used some pre-shredded Mexican/taco blend cheese that I needed to use up, and probably added twice as much as the recipe called for. Other than those two things I followed the recipe exactly. The next time I would probably sauté the onion with the ground beef until it's limp, as my son isn't fond of onion that "crunches" but will eat it without complaint if it's cooked. This recipe fills the bill when you want something tasty, filling, inexpensive, and quick!! Thanks for sharing the recipe sal!
I had a few decisions to make on the ingredients here, since the recipe wasn't entirely clear. For the chili: with beans or without? I chose "with". For the taco sauce: mild, medium or hot? I chose "medium". For the cheddar cheese: sharp or mild? I chose "mild". Should the can of corn be drained or not? I mostly drained it without thinking before I stopped myself - no big deal, I'm sure. For the egg noodles: wide or extra wide? I got the wide ones. Also, my can of tomatoes said only "diced" - presumably they were peeled too. I couldn't find a couple of the ingredient sizes in my store - 15.25 oz. can of corn instead of 15, and I used half of a 16 oz. package of egg noodles, since I've never seen an 8 oz. one. Anyhow, I'm compulsive about following recipes to the letter. It didn't say how long to simmer the meat/veggie mixture, so I just simmered it for "a while". It was pretty easy to make, but when all was said and done, I thought the dish was just okay. It was fairly saucy after only 20 minutes of baking - I would've liked it to be less so. And I would've liked a lot more cheese. It lasted me for four meals.
04/21/2022
We liked it. I did not add celery. It made enough for several meals. Added crushed chips on top. It was good.
