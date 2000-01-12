Chili Casserole

3.9
137 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 65
  • 3 22
  • 2 6
  • 1 3

A simple casserole with a little zing! The zing comes from the taco sauce. This is a great dish for when you do not have much time to make dinner, but you want something that has substance and will fill you up! You can use any kind of cheese on top.

Recipe by Sara

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, saute the beef and onion for 5 to 10 minutes, or until meat is browned and onion is tender; drain fat. Add the celery, chili, tomatoes, taco sauce and corn. Heat thoroughly, reduce heat to low and allow to simmer.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the noodles according to package directions. When cooked, place them in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour the meat mixture over the noodles, stirring well. Top with the cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes, or until cheese is completely melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
671 calories; protein 31.9g; carbohydrates 52.3g; fat 37.7g; cholesterol 144.7mg; sodium 843.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022