Chili Casserole

I had a few decisions to make on the ingredients here, since the recipe wasn't entirely clear. For the chili: with beans or without? I chose "with". For the taco sauce: mild, medium or hot? I chose "medium". For the cheddar cheese: sharp or mild? I chose "mild". Should the can of corn be drained or not? I mostly drained it without thinking before I stopped myself - no big deal, I'm sure. For the egg noodles: wide or extra wide? I got the wide ones. Also, my can of tomatoes said only "diced" - presumably they were peeled too. I couldn't find a couple of the ingredient sizes in my store - 15.25 oz. can of corn instead of 15, and I used half of a 16 oz. package of egg noodles, since I've never seen an 8 oz. one. Anyhow, I'm compulsive about following recipes to the letter. It didn't say how long to simmer the meat/veggie mixture, so I just simmered it for "a while". It was pretty easy to make, but when all was said and done, I thought the dish was just okay. It was fairly saucy after only 20 minutes of baking - I would've liked it to be less so. And I would've liked a lot more cheese. It lasted me for four meals.