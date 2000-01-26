Vegetable Feta Rice

I give this 5 stars *with* the following changes. Changes to ingedients: Use about 1/4 C red onion. Add a couple cloves of garlic. Add some red/yellow/organge bell pepper (maybe 1/2 of one). Consider increasing the feta to 6 oz (also, I used plain feta and added maybe 1/2 tsp of Italian seasoning and that worked well). Consider adding a little fresh cilantro (1 - 2 T chopped) and a couple of squirts of lemon juice. Do not use any vinegar. Changes to the procedure: Saute the red onion, celery, pepper, and garlic in olive oil before putting into the large mixing bowl. You can add the lemon juice (if you decide to use it) to the mixing bowl. Add the cilantro (if you use it) to the rice when it's almost done. After the five minutes of sitting in the bowl under hot rice, just toss and serve (skip the olive oil and vinegar). Made this way, it's delicious! And if you feel it still needs a little something, try adding a little soy sauce (try it first on a small amount).