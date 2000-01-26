Vegetable Feta Rice
A dish of white long grain rice, feta cheese, celery, red onion, and cucumber.
This recipe definitely needs some enhancement as it was rather bland! I added salt and oregano. I would decrease the amount of red onion (was overpowering) and possibly increase the oil and vinegar. If you do all of this, I think you'll be much better satisfied with the results. I'll make it again, but only by enhancing it as I've stated here.Read More
I did not care for this at all. I ended up throwing the whole thing away. I definitely would not recommend this, BUT if you are thinking about trying it, I would offer these tips: sautee the onions and celery and make sure you don't cook the rice too long.Read More
Didn't like it the first time I made it but with a few changes it was transformed into a dish worthy of a four star rating. Reduce the onion by at least half. Saute onion and celery just until tender before adding to cucumber and feta. Add a few greek olives to jazz it up. Cut preparation time way down by cooking rice in microwave. Has a great feta taste which was hidden by all the raw onion in original recipe. I served this with "Grecian Pork Tenderloin" for a lovely Greek-style meal.
We really really enjoyed this. The heat from the rice brings out the flavours of the feta(I used garlic-herb flavoured feta) very nicely and the crunch from the veggies is a nice surprise. I diced my veggies fairly small, and I only used half an onion. I agree that a whole cup would have been too overpowering. This was great cold the next day for lunch with some cold leftover chicken chopped into it. It's always great when you try something and it turns out to be better than you were expecting! :-)
I sauteed the onions and celery in butter, but not for too long. I still wanted the vegetables to have a little crunch. Otherwise very good!
Loved this! I sauteed the onion and celery and used only 1/2c of onion. I used garlic/herb feta. Excellent!
This was a pleasant change from regular rice. I sprayed a non-stick pan and sauted the onion and celery for a bit. I also added sliced black olives. Enjoyed.
Everyone in my family loved this. I hate celery so i added some chopped green capsicum and that tasted really nice. If you are using as a side dish for a family of four a would recommend only using one cup of rice. This is definity a keeper!
This was very good! It did need a few changes though. As per other reviewers I added half the onion called for. Instead of vinegar, I used fresh squeezed lemon juice and added fresh, chopped cilantro, minced garlic and basil to taste. Between the warmth of the rice, the tang of the feta, the crunch of the vegetables and the fresh herbs and lemon..there was a party going on in my mouth! Thank you Danielle for a great basic recipe.
Really good! I added some rosemary and thyme into the water while cooking the rice. I didnt have any cucumber OR celery, so I used chopped sugar snap peas instead. Along with the red onion and feta it was yummy! I also used balsamic vinegar instead of red wine to give it a more Greek flavor. All in all I was happy with the results. When I have the proper ingredients I will be sure to retry and follow the recipe.
OK -- a little too sharp for my taste. Definitely saute the onions (I only did for a little bit, so still tasted raw).
Excellent!! Cooked rice in chicken broth. I used lemon juice instead of vinegar as others have suggested. Only addition was minced fresh parsley and lemon basil. Will make this often. So fresh and light!!
Delicious side dish for chicken or fish! I used balsamic vinegar once, and have also tried it with bismati rice. It's quite good!
I found this to be a tasty variation from the usual. I did cook the onion first and made a slight substitution with the vinegar. I used balsamic instead of the red wine. I had this rice on one other occasion with ham and decided to also add some fresh pineapple chunks to it. It was delicious.
I didn't have onion or celery, so I used onion powder and threw in cherry tomatoes instead. I also threw in some spinach with the rice while it cooked, so there'd be some cooked spinach at the end. Definitely add salt at the end. This makes a lot, so I only did 2/3 the recipe.
Great change for a side dish. The cucumbers were interesting but delicious. I will prepare this again.
There is beauty in simplicity! I've been making this dish for a few years now and thought I should rate/review it. It is quite refreshing and easy, easy, easy to make. I have also used orzo instead of rice which worked just as well. Black olives are also a great addition.
This rice was even better than I had imagined it would be. The oil and vinegar dressing is very light. Delicious!
A pleasant twist on rice & veggie dishes. I used sweet onion and also sauteed the onion and celery. Makes a good base recipe that you can tweak with other vegetables and herbs. Other reviews gave me ideas for next time; this is a keeper.
Great idea if you want to try something new with rice. I always end up tweaking recipes. Here's what I did: Cooked the rice in chicken broth with a little butter and minced onion. Then afterward I added a bunch of oregano, some garlic powder, salt and pepper and a little bit of Tomato, Basil and Garlic Mrs. Dash. I didn't use celery and cooked my onion first and it was really good. I also had some leftover pork roast that I decided to throw in at the last minute and it actually worked really well our main dish. The cucumber and feta reminded me of greek salad, so next time I think I'll try adding tomatoes.
Loved it, of course with the addition of salt and oregano.
Very very good! It compliments fish well. I found it easier to toss the veggies with the oil and vinegar and then add rice and stir. also I was more generous with the oil and vinegar. I salted the finished recipe for a delicious just right taste!
I addapted this recpipe by leaving out the cucumbers and switching the feta for mexican cheese with a similar crumbly texture. Still yummy!!
Very subtle flavors, a great side dish for any meal! I love rice and this is a great way to "dress it up". Excellent!
Wow - what a great way to spruce up plain (and extremely cheap!) white rice. It never would have occurred to me to combine these ingredients together with rice, but it turned out fantastically. The dish had a pleasantly strong Mediterranean flavor as well, despite such a small amount of oil and vinegar.
refreshing change to rice, its texture and taste. Plus, the recipe's ability to prepare for refrigeration to serve later is a huge plus.
I give this 5 stars *with* the following changes. Changes to ingedients: Use about 1/4 C red onion. Add a couple cloves of garlic. Add some red/yellow/organge bell pepper (maybe 1/2 of one). Consider increasing the feta to 6 oz (also, I used plain feta and added maybe 1/2 tsp of Italian seasoning and that worked well). Consider adding a little fresh cilantro (1 - 2 T chopped) and a couple of squirts of lemon juice. Do not use any vinegar. Changes to the procedure: Saute the red onion, celery, pepper, and garlic in olive oil before putting into the large mixing bowl. You can add the lemon juice (if you decide to use it) to the mixing bowl. Add the cilantro (if you use it) to the rice when it's almost done. After the five minutes of sitting in the bowl under hot rice, just toss and serve (skip the olive oil and vinegar). Made this way, it's delicious! And if you feel it still needs a little something, try adding a little soy sauce (try it first on a small amount).
Left out the celery only because I didn't have any in the house and it was fabulous anyway! Easy to make and yum! I thought the recipie was right on the mark. I expect to make this one lots in the future. Thanks Danielle!
may taste a bit better if warmer for a side dish more of a salad
We loved it! :D
I brought this dish to a barbecue . . . it was perfect with the fish and carne asada.
this was yummy, you can't go wrong with feta, but I think next time i'll use half the onions, or maybe green onions.....
Great, I added parsley, pepper and doubled the oil and vinegar. A real crowd pleaser.
Made this rice dish to accompany the Indian Style Sheekh Kabob. Nice touch!!
Yummy!! Great side for grilled chicken. I used white wine vinegar, and served the feta cheese on the side for the non- feta fans. Also, I did not use as much celery, onion, or cucumber as the recipe called for...I just guesstimated.
Boring as written, much improved with the addition of olives. I can see that garlic-herb feta would be good, too, or any strongly flavored additions, such as fresh dill and lemon zest.
