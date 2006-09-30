Green Bell Peppers stuffed with Tomato Lentil Couscous

I love these peppers. I made a some of changes: 1) used about 12 oz of cheese--half I mixed into the stuffing, and other half was sprinkled on top; 2) could not find tomato lentil couscous, so I used the parmesan/garlic/olive oil couscous I had on hand; 3) Instead of 2 jars spaghetti sauce I used 1 jar sauce, and 2 cans stewed tomatoes; 3) Used 1 pound ground round and 1 pound hot italian sausage; 4) Used green, red, orange and yellow bell peppers; 5) Since filling looked very soupy, I sprinkled Italian breadcrumbs over filling, just before sprinkling with cheese (hoping breadcrumbs would absorb some liquid) This was very good the first night (but I was not bowled over--would have rated this a 3 star recipe). However, after sitting in the fridge overnight, the flavors melded, texture firmed up (filling was not as soupy as it was the first night)--these peppers were absolutely fantastic as left-overs. My suggestion is to make these 1 day ahead of time so flavors/texture develop. Next time I may add some sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms--and lentils! Thanks--you've made a stuffed pepper lover out of me. :)