Green Bell Peppers stuffed with Tomato Lentil Couscous

VERY GOOD!!! the only thing is, I asked 5 people at the grocery store what "Lentil Couscous mix" was, and believe it or not, NOT one of them knew?? so I bought a lentil rice mix instead, which worked just as well and was fantastic!
A tasty stuffed pepper recipe! Using couscous is an outstanding idea! Maybe I should not rate it, because I changed the recipe to create more "user friendly" Nutritional Values, for my family's health requirements.
Just to be a bit more clear, the top five green peppers are not chopped, they are halved, gutted and cleaned. The two jars of spaghetti sauce are: 28oz is Ragu green pepper and mushroom sauce, and the 16oz is Hunt's Special Ready sauce. I save about a quarter of the sauce without the cous cous and spoon it around the peppers. Like I said, its a very meaty meal! ;)
I love these peppers. I made a some of changes: 1) used about 12 oz of cheese--half I mixed into the stuffing, and other half was sprinkled on top; 2) could not find tomato lentil couscous, so I used the parmesan/garlic/olive oil couscous I had on hand; 3) Instead of 2 jars spaghetti sauce I used 1 jar sauce, and 2 cans stewed tomatoes; 3) Used 1 pound ground round and 1 pound hot italian sausage; 4) Used green, red, orange and yellow bell peppers; 5) Since filling looked very soupy, I sprinkled Italian breadcrumbs over filling, just before sprinkling with cheese (hoping breadcrumbs would absorb some liquid) This was very good the first night (but I was not bowled over--would have rated this a 3 star recipe). However, after sitting in the fridge overnight, the flavors melded, texture firmed up (filling was not as soupy as it was the first night)--these peppers were absolutely fantastic as left-overs. My suggestion is to make these 1 day ahead of time so flavors/texture develop. Next time I may add some sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms--and lentils! Thanks--you've made a stuffed pepper lover out of me. :)
These are delicious! I would like to suggest that to make the peppers a little less crunchy, I parboil the peppers first in boiling water to cover for 4 min. Instead of pasta sauce I used regular tomato sauce and/or a canned petite diced tomatoes.
Very Good, peppers could have been cooked longer. I suggest cooking the peppers to the tenderness you like and then adding the cheese the last few mins in the oven. I had to take my peppers out sooner than I would have liked so the cheese would not burn.
Excellent recipe!! Followed recipe to the T and was lucky enough to find the tomato lentil couscous mix. I did use Ragoo extra chunky mushroom sauce which complimented it perfectly. I had 5 large bell peppers to stuff and had enough stuffing for about 4 more!!! Will definitely make again.
Yum! I did change the recipe a bit, too. I excluded the chopped pepper in the filling, added some Italian breadcrumbs and some diced tomatoes. I also used wildmushroom and herb couscous and it was fabulous!! So easy to make and like the previous poster thought - better favors on the second day. Can't wait to make this again.
The stuffing inside of the bell pepper was the best I have had so far. My whole family loved the stuffing. The bell pepper was really crunchy, which we don't prefer. I will probably add a little bit of water to my meat mixture and cook longer, for probably an hour at 350 degrees next time or follow anothers advise and boil for 4 minutes covered just to soften up a bit. Plus, if it is cooked for an hour, make sure to add the cheese on the last 20 minutes. I did not use a cut-up bell pepper in the mixture and I substituted ground beef for ground turkey. Really good!
I halved the recipe and changed many things but ended up with great results. I used 3 green peppers, but used them all for putting the stuffing in and none for chopping up and putting in the stuffing. I used 2 - 3 tsp minced garlic, more like 12 oz spaghetti sauce, and 3/4 cup onion. There was no tomato lentil couscous mix I could find, so I just cooked 1/2 cup couscous in 1 cup water. This was the process: Brown ground beef. Don't drain grease and add onions and cook over medium heat till translucent. Add garlic, 1 tsp onion powder, spaghetti sauce, and a few shakes of parmesan cheese. Simmer on low a little bit and while it is simmering boil the peppers for 2 minutes. Cook couscous and add to beef mixture. Then add about 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese into the beef /couscous mixture and stuff peppers. Top with more mozz cheese and bake covered till soft, about 25 minutes. The last 10 minutes of cooking, remove cover to let cheese brown a little.
I made some changes (based on what I had available and on my own taste) but everyone I had over for dinner really liked this. I used 4 green bell peppers, cut in half length-wise. In my food processor, I roughly chopped 3 cloves of garlic, a yellow onion and half of a green pepper. I cooked one pound of ground pork, mixed in the chopped veggies, salt, pepper and only half a jar of plain, Italian tomato baking sauce (just spaghetti sauce without any chunks in it). I cooked garlic and olive oil couscous and mixed it into the pork. Then I stuffed the peppers, sprinked a little sharp cheddar and baked. Everyone said they really liked it. I liked that the peppers, after 20 minutes of baking, were still rather firm (I hate limp bell pepper). I give it 4 stars because I made so many changes and didn't follow the recipe exactly. Next time I'll leave the onions chunkier and add halved cherry tomatoes and make a different kind of couscous (mushroom?).
great dinner! I made a few changes, to make it a little less "meaty" I used a little over 1 pound of ground beef and added chopped mushrooms, celery, and shredded carrots. Instead of the 2 jars of pasta sauce I used 1 jar of chunky sauce and 2 can of italian herb stewed canned tomatoes. I mixed 1/2 the cheese in the mixture and then sprinkled the rest on top. I also added 1tsp of worcestershire sauce in the meat mix. I took a tip from one of the other reviews and used the parm. and garlic couscous mix. I let them sit for 10 minutes to let the sauce thicken a little.. The BEST stuffed peppers I've made so far!! awesome recipe.
This was super yummy - I love stuffed peppers and Couscous... what great combination! We used whole grain couscous because that is what I had in my pantry. I also skipped chopping an additional green pepper for the mixture. This made way more than five peppers but that is probably bc my peppers were rather small. Definitely a keeper!
For those who prefer peppers that aren't quite so crunchy, poach them first for five minutes max in simmering water, then remove with a pair of tongs, drain and place in the baking dish. They'll still have enough firmness to hold the filling.
Loved it even though I made many modifications. Used a 20oz pkg of ground turkey, 8 oz of stewed tomatoes, about 1/3 c. ketchup, some left over orzo pasta, and a veggie bouillon cube. This very forgiving recipe turned out delicious.
I loved this, but did make some changes. I used 1lb of lamb, 3/4 cup onion, 3 cloves garlic, and 2 tops of bell pepper diced. I didn't add in extra onion. It was so good and the perfect amount of stuffing for 5 peppers. Also I used Ragu Chunky Roasted Red Pepper and Onion sauce. I did boil pepper shells 5 minutes prior to stuffing so they would be softer and I didn't have any cheddar so I left that off. I cooked covered for 20 minutes and then turned on broiler. Added parm cheese to top and toasted 3 minutes until melted/bubbly. Yummy. My husband loved it! I will be making this again soon.
EXCELLENT!! The reason I gave it 4 stars is that I found the cooking time was not quite long enough. I covered mine w foil to seal in the moisture and therefore soften the peppers some. Still, it took almost an hour to cook 3 of them at this temperature. Maybe I was worried about the meat being underdone...either way, it's absolutely delicious!
I usually make stuffed peppers with rice, so this was a neat idea. I had to substitute a different flavor of couscous since I couldn't find tomato lentil. Very tasty, although the pasta sauce left it tasting pretty Italian. I will probably make again using tomato sauce instead of the pasta sauce.
This would have received 5 stars except that the peppers really should have been parboiled because I had to cook this forever to get the peppers even close to softened and that of course dries out the stuffing. I've read in other reviews indication that the recipe they saw had a heck of a lot more than 16 ounces of pasta sauce, but what I'm seeing right here doesn't. The point being, you need at least 24 ounces of sauce. All in all, great taste and I'll be making this again - and parboiling!
these were very easy and tasty. the changes i made were minimal. i did not measure the chopped onion. i used one small onion and used 2 tblsp. of chopped garlic. i also used parmesan couscous since i could not find the tomato couscous. i also mixed in some cheddar in the meat mixture. i cooked the green peppers at 375 for 15 minutes befor adding the filling. ( i like my peppers soft) then i added the filling and places under the broiler to melt the cheddar on top. super tasty and there was tons of left over filling which i froze and will use another night. thanks for this.
This is very good. I liked the pepper better still being a little crunchy rather than completely limp. I substituted ground turkey for 2/3 of the ground beef to cut the fat and I don't think anyone knew the difference.
This was very tasty and filling! I halved the recipe and had PLENTY of leftover filling. which is fine since it seems very freezable and next time I make this most of the work will be done. I followed the recommendation of an earlier reviewer and poached the pepper cups for 3 min. in boiling water first. They came out perfectly, not mushy, but not too crisp either. I used ground turkey instead of beef and used a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese since I was short on cheddar. It was excellent and, because of the poaching, only needed to bake for 10 min. I'll definitely make this again.
This is one of my favorites! I use red bell peppers instead of green, and the flavor is great with the cous cous. I also use ground chicken or turkey instead of beef to lower the calories. I think the recipe calls for too much sauce, but it is easy to lower. Definitely a winner!
I had to make some substitutions and used bulgur wheat (tabouli) in place of the couscous. It turned out very good, my husband and 15 month old both liked it and we were not big stuffed pepper fans until now.
YUMMMMMY! This is a fun & simple dinner. I cut the peppers in half (like another reviewer recommended) - they're easier to fill and I think they cook better this way. I always use just plain couscous, too (it's more versatile). Next time we have some of our vegetarian friends over, I'll make some without the meat. This receipe has really made me a fan of green peppers!
this recipe was good, but not the best I have had. My husband liked it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2003
Excellent simple recipe, and very easy to modify. I used half a sweet Vidalia onion, roasted garlic (saute first, remove from pan, then brown beef in same pan). I used only half a bottle of pasta sauce, and the peppers stuffed really well that way. To save buying an extra bell pepper, you can cut around the removed tops and add the liberated pepper slices to the mix. I found using a mix of green and red peppers worked really well.
I started this recipe and realized I didn't have the amount of time to do all the steps and have dinner done on time. I just put all the ingredients in a bowl not precooking anything.I put them in the micro for awhile before putting in the oven. It worked. The peppers where a little too crunchy for some but perfect to me. I can't wait to have the time to follow the recipe exactly because I can't imagine these could have been any better, but I want to find out. Oh, the couscous was no problem to find. I had to call my sisters and tell them about couscous in the stuffed peppers. We always used rice.Thanks, I will keep this around.
Easy and delicious. I used less than the recipe called for and still had leftovers after stuffing 6 halves of peppers. I used half a jar of sauce and 1 can of diced tomatoes to the mixture and 1 can ontop of the pepper halves before cooking and halfway through. I also only the leftovers of the couscous and it was more than enough. All 3 kids + husband ate it up! great recipe!
I made a few changes to make this recipe healthier. I used ground turkey, 2% cheese, fire-roasted diced tomatoes, and tomato puree. I added lots of garlic and Cholula Chili Garlic seasoning for a little kick. I scaled down the recipe for four and still had enough to fill three more peppers for leftovers.
I couldn't find tomato lentil couscous, so I bought a wild mushroom and garlic variety. What an absolute waste of time! It contributed nothing to this good and tasty but everyday, run-of-the-mill meat sauce. Personally, I would recommend saving your $2+, and just make this recipe without it!
This is a great basic recipe for stuffed peppers. We made them with garlic & olive oil couscous because that's what we had in our cupboard. I have to say, while we were eating them we started coming up with all sorts of fun ideas for how to make them better, because while the filling was a nice texture, it was lacking a certain..."pizazz" that we like. Also, the peppers weren't cooked enough even though we cooked them almost twice as long as the recipe called for, adding the cheese at the very end. Next time I will definitely take the peppers out to the grill first and roast them up a bit.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2005
I was looking for a couscous recipe as I had a package and had never tried it before. This one tasted very good. Would try it again.
Very tasty and you can eat the "bowl"! I enjoyed this very much but agree with other reviewers that the bell pepper could have been cooked a tad bit longer. Other than that this recipe is great. I will definitely make this again!
This is delicious. I used plain couscous because that's what I had on hand. The amount of stuffing was enough to stuff twice as many bell peppers as the recipe says (maybe my peppers were small), but my family was more than happy to eat it again the next day. It's a very filling and delicious recipe and good for the whole family.
This was a really good recipe however I did change it a bit. I used garlic and olive oil couscous, I couldn't find tomato lentil. I also did not use any tomato sauce in this, I didn't think that it would go well with the cheddar cheese. and I used hot italian susage instead of ground beef. It gave it a nice spice. all in all it was a tastey recipe. I think next time I am going to chop up the peppers and make it as a casserole instead. It was a bit difficult to eat.
mtdewer
Rating: 4 stars
06/10/2014
These great but i always cook peppers half way though before i stuff them.
This is now my favorite stuffed pepper recipe. I used roasted garlic and olive oil couscous as I couldn't find the tomato lentil. I used only one 28 oz can of tomato sauce. Even my two boys loved it! Thanks for a great recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2004
It's easy to make, relatively fast, and delicious!
SO GOOD! Few minor changes...I blanched the peppers first. I used the Parmesan couscous and a can of Italian herb tomatoes instead of the spaghetti sauce. Next time i would cook down the bell pepper in the meat a little more.
This is THE best stuffed peppers I have ever eaten. I did need to make slight changes to the recipe for our family. Definitely salt and pepper the meat before stuffing. I was unable to find Tomato Lentil Couscous. So I substituted Tomato Couscous and added 1/4 cup of dried lentils to it. The lentils were a little crunchy still when I removed from the oven. When I make this again, I will probably grind the lentils just a tad in my blender before adding to the couscous, or I will cook in the couscous to soften before stuffing. I had to omit the cheese since my son is allergic to dairy. My little son ate this and thought it was great!!! I did not even miss the cheese or the calories.
Excellent recipe -- very tasty. Minor changes were made by necessity: 1) tomato lentil cous cous mix was not available -- used mushroom/herb cous cous mix from the same vendor 2) Green peppers not available from my "discount warehouse", so I used red peppers. To cut back on the cholesterol: 1) used 90% ground beef and drained fat after browning the meat 2) used 2% shredded cheddar Definitely will make this again.
i made a few little changes but mostly followed the recipe. the flavor was fine but the peppers weren't cooked enough for my taste. this was my first time to make stuffed peppers but i've never had any before that were this uncooked.
This recipe is delicious. I used plain tomato sauce instead of pasta sauce and just added basil myself. I also used ground turkey instead of beef to save on fat and cholesterol. Very flavorful and easy. I like to dice up red bell peppers instead of green ones to mix in just to add color sometimes!
Green Bell Peppers stuffed with Tomato Lentil Couscous
Servings Per Recipe: 6 Calories: 831
% Daily Value *
protein: 41.7g 83 %
carbohydrates: 42.3g 14 %
dietary fiber: 6.4g 26 %
sugars: 13.4g
fat: 55.5g 85 %
saturated fat: 24.9g 125 %
cholesterol: 169.8mg 57 %
vitamin a iu: 1416.8IU 28 %
niacin equivalents: 17.8mg 137 %
vitamin b6: 0.9mg 56 %
vitamin c: 103.3mg 172 %
folate: 49.2mcg 12 %
calcium: 340.7mg 34 %
iron: 4.5mg 25 %
magnesium: 68.5mg 25 %
potassium: 916.2mg 26 %
sodium: 985mg 39 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 499.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.