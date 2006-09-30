Green Bell Peppers stuffed with Tomato Lentil Couscous

88 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 28
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is a very beefy recipe for stuffed peppers, so be forewarned! We like to cut the peppers lengthwise, making shallow boats out of them instead of cups. Either way works well for this recipe.

By Catherine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut peppers in half, place them in a 9x13 inch baking dish, and set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, saute the ground beef for 5 minutes. Add 1 1/2 cups chopped onion, chopped green bell pepper, and garlic. Reduce heat to low, add tomato sauce, and let simmer while preparing the couscous.

  • Prepare couscous according to package directions, but add the remaining onion to the water before adding the couscous. When couscous is done, combine it with the sauce. Fill bell peppers with the mixture. Top each with shredded cheese.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and slightly brown on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
831 calories; protein 41.7g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 55.5g; cholesterol 169.8mg; sodium 985mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022