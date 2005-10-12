Bran Flax Muffins

Oatmeal muffins with carrots, apples, raisins and nuts. These muffins are low in fat, have lots of fiber and are even delicious.

By Jane Massey

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 muffins
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease muffin pan or line with paper muffin liners.

  • In a large bowl, mix together flour, flax seed, oat bran, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Add the milk, eggs, vanilla and oil; mix until just blended. Stir in the carrots, apples, raisins and nuts. Fill prepared muffin cups 2/3 full with batter.

  • Bake at 350 F (175 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 11g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 448.8mg. Full Nutrition
