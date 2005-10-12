Bran Flax Muffins

This is an amazing recipe. From the first time I went to make it, I didn't have all the right ingredients and found I could just about substitute anything, so long as I kept the dry-to-wet ratio the same. However, I have made one improvement, in my opinion, after having made this recipe at least a dozen times now: mix (or sift) all the dry ingredients in one bowl, all the wet ingredients into another (including the raisins and nuts) and then add the liguid to the dry. It requires less stiring this way, mixes more thoroughly and produces a more consistent result. I was also able to reduce the cholesterol and calories with a few minor changes without changing the flavor or texture. I used Enova in place of the vegetable oil, cholesterol free eggs (in the carton) and fat-free powdered milk (mixed according to the directions). No one could tell the difference. I also found it's possible to substitute squash for the carrots or applesauce (1-3/4 cups) for the apples and even to leave out the nuts entirely and increase the raisins to 2 cups (my husband doesn't like nuts). When using applesauce in place of apples, increase the cooking time by 5 minutes. The poster of this recipe deserves my hearty thanks!

