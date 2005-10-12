Bran Flax Muffins
Oatmeal muffins with carrots, apples, raisins and nuts. These muffins are low in fat, have lots of fiber and are even delicious.
Oatmeal muffins with carrots, apples, raisins and nuts. These muffins are low in fat, have lots of fiber and are even delicious.
This is an amazing recipe. From the first time I went to make it, I didn't have all the right ingredients and found I could just about substitute anything, so long as I kept the dry-to-wet ratio the same. However, I have made one improvement, in my opinion, after having made this recipe at least a dozen times now: mix (or sift) all the dry ingredients in one bowl, all the wet ingredients into another (including the raisins and nuts) and then add the liguid to the dry. It requires less stiring this way, mixes more thoroughly and produces a more consistent result. I was also able to reduce the cholesterol and calories with a few minor changes without changing the flavor or texture. I used Enova in place of the vegetable oil, cholesterol free eggs (in the carton) and fat-free powdered milk (mixed according to the directions). No one could tell the difference. I also found it's possible to substitute squash for the carrots or applesauce (1-3/4 cups) for the apples and even to leave out the nuts entirely and increase the raisins to 2 cups (my husband doesn't like nuts). When using applesauce in place of apples, increase the cooking time by 5 minutes. The poster of this recipe deserves my hearty thanks!Read More
These muffins were (surprisingly) lacking in flavor and were way too moist, to the point of being pasty. With the amount of moisture the shredded carrot and apple add, this recipe could easily do away with the processed white flour for whole wheat instead, which would take care of the pastiness and add flavor. Definitely increase the cinnamon, to one or two tablespoons. It was barely noticeable.Read More
This is an amazing recipe. From the first time I went to make it, I didn't have all the right ingredients and found I could just about substitute anything, so long as I kept the dry-to-wet ratio the same. However, I have made one improvement, in my opinion, after having made this recipe at least a dozen times now: mix (or sift) all the dry ingredients in one bowl, all the wet ingredients into another (including the raisins and nuts) and then add the liguid to the dry. It requires less stiring this way, mixes more thoroughly and produces a more consistent result. I was also able to reduce the cholesterol and calories with a few minor changes without changing the flavor or texture. I used Enova in place of the vegetable oil, cholesterol free eggs (in the carton) and fat-free powdered milk (mixed according to the directions). No one could tell the difference. I also found it's possible to substitute squash for the carrots or applesauce (1-3/4 cups) for the apples and even to leave out the nuts entirely and increase the raisins to 2 cups (my husband doesn't like nuts). When using applesauce in place of apples, increase the cooking time by 5 minutes. The poster of this recipe deserves my hearty thanks!
These are a great and very healthy muffin. I made some adjustments: No oil- not neccesary. This recipe is from the back of a bag of flaxseed and they omit the oil in it. I used 1.5 cups of shredded carrots Used wheat bran instead of oat bran- didn't have any on hand Most important: I used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose- does not make a huge difference, perhaps a tiny bit more dense. I made 12 medium sized muffins and put the rest of the batter into a round cake pan and frosted it with some leftover cheesecake frosting for a sweet treat-- tastes like carrot cake and delicious!!
Love! Love! this recipe! Besides the fact that they are super yummy and convenient (keep them in the freezer then pop them in the toaster oven in the morning for about 10 minutes for healthy hot breakfast muffins) the recipe is pretty flexible and hard to mess up so you can have fun with it. A few suggestions if I may: add shredded zuccini for a little more vitamin oompf, use applesauce and more carrot (or zuccini) if you don't have fresh apples, and throw in some fresh blueberries!! I use whole wheat all purpose flour. Remember that it's always better to get whole flax seeds and grind them in your coffee grinder (store unground flax in cool dry place). Flax looses its oh-so-darn-healthyness really quickly. But if you do buy ground store, sealed, in the fridge.
Thank goodness! I've finally found something that Flax Seed tastes good in! We bought a 92oz (huge) jug of Flax seed that was being sold at a local home and garden show becase the salesman said it would help with lowering my husband's cholesterol. Once we got it home and started adding it to food as suggested, my husband decided that he HATED the taste of flax and refused to eat anything else I tried to "poison" with the stuff. He even threatened to bury it in the backyard. Then I found these muffins...which have been a real life-saver. We may get the rest of our flax seed eaten yet! Thank you for sharing this recipe. Compared to everything else we've tried....they are truly excellent.:)(Eventhough my picky hubby also made me leave out the raisins and the nuts!) They are super moist and great for breakfast on the go.
Thank goodness! I've finally found something that Flax Seed tastes good in! We bought a 92oz (huge) jug of Flax seed that was being sold at a local home and garden show becase the salesman said it would help with lowering my husband's cholesterol. Once we got it home and started adding it to food as suggested, my husband decided that he HATED the taste of flax and refused to eat anything else I tried to "poison" with the stuff. He even threatened to bury it in the backyard. Then I found these muffins...which have been a real life-saver. We may get the rest of our flax seed eaten yet! Thank you for sharing this recipe. Compared to everything else we've tried....they are truly excellent.:)(Eventhough my picky hubby also made me leave out the raisins and the nuts!) They are super moist and great for breakfast on the go.
OMG! These are the most delicious bran muffins I've ever had or made. Super-moist and sweet and good for you, too! Here's how I tweaked the recipe based on others' suggestions: 3/4 c. spelt flour 3/4 c. whole wheat flour 3/4 cup ground flax seed 3/4 cup oat bran 2 T. Miller's bran 3/4 c. Splenda 1/2 c. dark molasses 2 teaspoons baking soda 1 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1 c. buttermilk 2 eggs, beaten 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 2 cups shredded carrots (preshredded, bagged) 1 1/2 c. organic applesauce 1/2 cup raisins 3/4 c. chopped walnuts 1/4 c. sliced almonds I baked them in Texas muffin cup papers so they ended up being quite large. I baked them at 350 for 25 minutes. Serve with a tall, cold glass of cow juice!
These muffins are amazing!! They really are a whole meal in one! They are also indestructible. I tried some major experimentation with them as I was lacking in some ingredients and still got an incredible result. I used whole-wheat flour and substituted buckwheat flour for the oat bran. I used 1 cup of milk and only 1 tbsp of oil. I also used 1/3 cup of maple syrup instead of the sugar. I really liked the combination of the buckwheat and the flour. Thank you so much!!!
Maybe I'm just used to chopping things fast, but this was so fast and easy to throw together. I made it after the dinner was in the oven, and had enough time to put these in for the last 15 minutes. They turned out awesome. I cut the recipe in half, and just filled the cups for normal muffins, got 12 out of it (just clearing the top of the papers). Also we didn't have oat bran and substituted whole wheat flour - I worried over that but shouldn't have. We also used half ground flax seeds and half whole, enjoyed the texture more. As was said, this is a keeper!
These were really good, and the carrots made them very pretty. I used honey instead of sugar, and not at much as the recipe called for. I used whole wheat flour instead of white flour, but that might have been a mistake. (Too much fiber!)
Great recipe! I've been trying to get more flax seeds into my diet. Nice tasting healthy muffin.
Very delicious muffins. I am back to print out the recipe again, because I had to give the original to a friend who was over when I had made them and wanted the recipe. You wouldn't even know that they were healthy :)
I just made these recently and was SO pleased with the results. They are so healthy, yet without that "health food" taste. I feel like I'm doing something good for myself everytime I eat one and enjoying the taste at the same time. I used 100% whole wheat flour in place of the all-purpose. I didn't have the right kind of apples on hand, so I used applesauce (almost filled a 3/4C measure, finished filling it with pureed prunes), left out all the oil, and these were perfect! After cooling, I wrapped and placed them in the freezer. Pull out one and microwave for about 10 seconds on high. So good with a cup of hot tea! Also goes well with a crisp apple and a cheese stick for a high protien, fiber-rich snack.
Simply put, SPECTACULAR! You could easily dust these with powdered sugar or ice with cream cheese frosting and call them cupcakes. The texture is so moist with the carrots and apples. For those who found them to be lacking in flavor, try increasing the cinnamon by 50%, then add liberal shakes of nutmeg, cloves, allspice and ginger. I didn't have oat bran on hand, so substituted All Bran cereal and softened it in the milk for 10 minutes before adding the rest of the ingredients. Also used Splenda in place of the brown sugar to make them more diabetic-friendly. I'm trying several of the highest-ranked bran muffin recipes on this website and although I've found 2 others that I loved, this one is my favorite. It's packed with fiber and antioxidants, so just about as healthy as you can imagine. Say goodbye to empty calorie breakfasts! You can even eliminate the oil to save some calories and it will never be missed. What more can I say, but WOW!! Edited to add: In an incredible bonehead move, I forgot to add the flax! The texture is a little different, but I'm happy to report they still taste fabulous. It's the mark of a great recipe, to be that forgiving. Have now made 3 times, and have subbed sweet potato for carrot, added mashed banana, all with superb results.
These muffins were (surprisingly) lacking in flavor and were way too moist, to the point of being pasty. With the amount of moisture the shredded carrot and apple add, this recipe could easily do away with the processed white flour for whole wheat instead, which would take care of the pastiness and add flavor. Definitely increase the cinnamon, to one or two tablespoons. It was barely noticeable.
I LOVE these muffins! I've been trying to lighten up several recipes, with mixed results. These are by far the best! Edits: -sub whole wheat pastry flour for white -dropped to 1 Tbsp oil -upped to 1 cup milk -1 egg and 2 egg whites -dropped to 1/3 cup walnuts (still adds bits of flavor) Mine yeilded 17 at 180 calories and 5g of fat! (less the nuts - 165/3)
These were really good! I'm a health nut, so I made the following alterations: Used whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose and 1 cup of honey to substitute the brown sugar. My arm was tired enough after grating the carrots, so I decided to chop up the apples and that worked out awesome. I loved having the little chunks of apple in the muffin; it added some extra texture. I also didn't feel like running out to the store to pick up some ground flax seed, so I used 3/4 cup of wheat bran instead and they turned out amazing. They are so moist, healthy and delicious. Thank you so much for the post Jane!
This recipe is great! I started making these as a way to get some more fiber in my 2 1/2 year old's diet and he loves to eat these for breakfast in the morning. I changed a couple of things and have had good success. First, I took out the brown sugar and replaced it with a 1/2 cup of honey and a 1/2 cup of molasses (trying to avoid refined sugars). Then I replaced the skim milk with 3/4 cup of plain pumpkin puree and added 1 tsp of ground ginger and 1 tsp of ground allspice in addition to the cinnamon. Finally, I sometimes replace the apples with pears depending on what I have on hand. Overall, these muffins are nice and moist, not too sweet, and the added spices really help the flavor.
I was actually just going to post this recipe, after trying it from the pkg of Bob's flaxseed. I found a huge line of his products at Big Lots at a great price. The only difference is there is 3/4 c. brown sugar, which I thought was still too much. There is also no oil called for. I made it exactly as per the recipe and though it took alot longer to bake than 15 min, they were amazingly good. I noted from reading the pkgs of his products that they stay freshest in the fridge or freezer, and that flax seed is best if purchased in the whole seed, then ground in the coffee grinder before using. I bought the bag of oat bran just to use in the recipe, but it also made fantastic oatmeal in the microwave.
I wouldn't say I went into this with a bad attitude, but definitely a defiant one. I thought there was no way these could be as good, and as adaptable, as everyone said. So I went a little crazy. Instead of all-purpose flour, I used half spelt flour and half whole wheat flour. I used 1 3/4 c. applesauce instead of chopped apples. I used craisins instead of raisins. I lowered the quantity of nuts and upped the quantity of carrots. And they turned out perfectly. These are so exceptional! You'd never guess they're healthy- even my kids, who can be picky little pains in the tush about grains, ate the heck out of 'em. I did make an icing using mascarpone, powdered sugar and milk in case anyone found them lacking in sweetness, but they're terrific plain as well. One last thing- these are super moist. Now go make some!
I love these muffins. For those who need more flavor, spice and omega 3: roast 2 cups walnuts, toast and grind the flax, 1/4 tsp. fresh grated nutmeg, 1/4 tsp. clove, ( 1-2 tsp. Ceylon cinnamon NOT!!! CASSIA Cinnamon (China cinnamon) which is toxic to the liver and kidneys probably will have to special order it cause the FDA is letting them sell it now in the U.S cause it is cheaper ), soy milk, t, 1 cup raisins, leave out the oil, use w/w pastry flour. I fill 12 sprayed muffin cups till they are well over the top and cook 30 minutes. Works for me. I love this site. Thanks so much!
I added some chopped dark chocolate, subbed the raisins for a mixture of cranberries and blueberries, added some unsweetened coconut, and for the nuts had a mixture of hazelnuts, almonds, and macadamia. SO SO SO good! I think you can do a lot with this recipe!
This was quite possibly the most INDESTRUCTIBLE MUFFIN EVER!!! I was rushed through the grocery store and completely forgot to get the flax seed and the oat bran, but I really wanted these muffins badly this morning. So I substituted wheat germ for the flax seed, ground up my own oats for the oat bran and sub'd 1 cup vanilla soy milk for the skim milk (dairy allergy in the family) and did not add nuts (nut allergy here also). The cook time was actually 25 minutes, not 15-20 like the recipe states. My 6 yr old, 3 yr old and 18 mo old loved them and begged for more! I love it because without the nuts they are only 3 WW pts per muffin and these are some sizable muffins. Definitely a keeper muffin recipe. Maybe next time at teh store I will remember to get the ground flax seed.
Very good. You can hardly tell they have a lot of fiber. The amount of fruit & vegetables seems to make up at least 1/3rd of the volume, so they aren't mostly bread. It took me a bit over an hour to create the batter, so I wouldn't turn your oven on as your first step. I turned my oven on when the batter was finished. It was heated up by the time I had the batter spooned into the muffin pan. I sprinkled rolled oats on the top for a nice look. I cooked mine for 20 minutes and even though the toothpick came out dry, they were not cooked all the way through. They might even need 25--30 minutes.
I have made these three times now. After the first try, I double the recipe because they are SO wonderful. I do use half whole wheat(more fiber) and half spelt (more protein) flour instead of white and cut back on the sugar. This whole wheat version takes about 35-40 minutes in the oven.
I have made this recipe many times. I have followed the recipe as written and exchanged and omitted fruits and veggies based on what I had in the house. I have omitted the oil completely. I have subbed wheat bran for oat bran when I was out. They have always turned out great. The only thing I have always done is use whole wheat flour instead of all purpose. This recipe actually makes 24 muffins and generally takes 20-25 minutes to bake.
I'm so glad I found this recipe. It's exactly what I needed. I was looking for something for my kids to eat before going to school in the morning. Something I could freeze and use when I wanted too, because let's face it pop tarts, cereal bars, toaster items are getting really expensive and they are nothing more than junk food. I feel good about sending them off with these in their bellies. I left the apple peel on since they always say that most of the nutrition is in the peel. Thanks for posting this recipe so I could find it.
Even after reading the rave reviews, I was still suprised by these tasty, healthy muffins. I took other's suggestions and used whole wheat flour in stead of all purpose, apple chunks instads of shredded and 3/4c of maple syrup in place of the brown sugar. YUM!
These are awesome. I used whole flaxseeds plus some chia seeds. Whole wheat flour, wheat germ and dates are the only other substitutions i made. Will definitely make again.
Great bran muffin recipe, easy to tell when see and bite into them that they are healthy for you. Another great use of flax, gotta get those EFAs.
This recipe is AWESOME. I just made them and ate 1 and half! (shared the other 1/2 with my almost-5-year old). Based on the reviews/comments of others, I did the following: used 1 C whole wheat pastry flour + 1/2 C all purpose; reduced the ground flax seed to a little more than 1/3 C (40 g to be precise) and made up the difference with rice bran (50 g - again, about 1/3 of a cup). I also used buttermilk in place of the skim milk, 1 egg + 1 egg beater (fake egg!), and didn't put any raisins or nuts, as my daughter wouldn't touch them in that case! SO....I did make some changes, but these muffins are definitely a keeper. Very moist. I did only get 12, and cooked them for 21 minutes. I probably filled the tin too full. Thank you for the great recipe, Jane!
The best bran muffins I have ever eaten!
Excellent and moist. I used the basic recipe but had to change the add-in's in order to use what I had on hand. Instead of carrots and apples, I added a cup of coconut and a cup of golden raisins that I soaked in pineapple juice in order to plump them up. After filling the muffin tins, I topped the batter with pineapple and a struesel of melted butter, flour, brown sugar and cinnamon. They turned out very moist and were a hit!
Very good bran muffin. I used 1 cup apple sauce for the apples. I'll try more cinnamon next time. I made 4.5 dozen mini muffins and baked them 10 minutes.
i just made a half batch of these muffins and baked them in my mini muffin tins (made 18). They were very moist and they took more than 25 minutes to bake. I think I will up the temperature to 375 next time. The carrot didn't add much flavor, though. I think I will add diced apples instead of shredded also. Overall, they were tasty: not too sweet, had great moist texture and they fill you up! UPDATE: I just made a second batch and used 1/2 cu coconut instead of the raisins. They are so delicious! I also substituted crushed pineapple for the shredded apple (used 1 cup only). I whipped the carrots with the egg and vanilla in the food processor. Took like three seconds and was so easy! I love these muffins!
This is the best bran muffin recipe I've ever made, and I've tried many! Moist, sweet but not too sweet, chunky... I used a software program to determine the recipe- if made into 12 rather than 15 muffins- has 282 calories and 35 grams carb, perfect for a quick breakfast while driving. I would like to boost the protein up a bit if anyone has suggestions.
These are hard to mess up. I didn't have oat bran so I used some leftover oatmeal and made up the rest with flour. As a busy mom of a one year old I didn't have time to shred carrots and apples, so I used baby food instead (8oz applesauce & 4oz carrots) and it turned out great - and much easier! I didn't use nuts since I didn't have them. This recipe is a great way to add flax to your diet!
Awesome!! My whole family loves them plus I wanted to include more fiber into our diet. My 3 kids love them!!!
My grandma made these a lot during my childhood. I always felt like I was doing something good for myself when I ate one. Now that I’m grown up, I like to make them too, but with my own twist – I always chop the raisins up so they’re spread throughout the muffin more, and use pecan chips instead of mixed nuts. To eat, I slice them in half, warm them in the toaster oven, and finally, finish them with a smudge of cream cheese. Don’t let the name these muffins, or all the healthy ingredients in them, scare you away – if you didn’t see the recipe, you’d never know they had oat bran or flax in them, or that they’re low in fat and full of fiber. Bottom line? They rock! I highly recommend.
These are very good for a healthy treat. They adapt well to what you have on hand. I have sent this recipe to numerous friends. They all love them. Thanks!
Five plus stars--I've been baking for over 50 years and tried many muffin recipes and these are the very best! They have a wonderful flavor and a great texture. Easy to make. If you are interested in a good muffin--try these!!!
Five stars for flavor, moist texture, and healthy ingredients! I did have trouble finding ground flax seed; I ended up buying it online through The Bakers Catalogue. In order to "trick" my kids and coworkers into eating them, I made the batter (minus raisins and nuts), halved it, added chocolate chips to one half, and added the nuts and yellow raisins to the other half of batter. I managed to get 12 mini-muffins and 16 regular-sized muffins out of the batter. This is a keeper!
GREAT MUFFINS!!! What a tasty way to get oat bran, flax, fruit & carrots into your diet! I didn't add nuts, used half the cinnamon, grated the apple with the peel, chopped the raisins, used half splenda & half honey for the brown sugar, made them with paper liners and got 24 muffins! Just took 18 minutes to bake and turned out moist and full of flavor! This one goes right into the recipe box! Thanks for sharing Jane!
My 10 and 7 year old sons LOVED this recipe. I skipped the nuts (allergies) and the raisins (we don't like raisins in muffins), and used wheat bran instead of oat bran, as I already had some in the cupboard, but other than that left it as it. Was wary when I read some reviews saying they were dry, but mine were very moist. The apples I used gave just over a cup of shredded apple, and the recipe made 14 fairly large but not 'jumbo' muffins. Thanks, these are definitely a keeper in my house! ***I just made another batch and added blueberries, YUM!
Loved this recipe and so did my kids! Easy, healthy and delicious. I substituted peaches for the apples and dried blueberries for the raisins with good results.
Absolutely fantastic. I made this for my children and they loved it. I only used 1/2 cup brown sugar and added 1/2 cup of splenda. I added 1/4 cup of orange juice and substituted the vanilla for orange flavor extract. I did away with the raisins because no one in this house likes raisins and it came out perfect. I don't think you can make a mistake with this recipe. You can play with this one and it will still come out right!
everyone loved these muffins... I had 3 people ask for the recipe!
A tasty high-fiber muffin, and I even used slightly less sugar (but slightly more cinnamon). To avoid the work of shredding the carrots and apples, I simply blended them in the food processor. (Used 1 large carrot and 2 medium-sized apples, peeled.) I also used wheat brain instead of oat brain. Definitely add all of the ingredients, including raisins and nuts (I used chopped walnuts) for the ideal taste and texture. They do stick to the muffin liners while still warm, but I'm guessing they won't once completely cool, as with most muffins. They took 20 - 25 minutes to bake, not 15 -20.
These muffins are a wonderful way to get your daily flax seed. I keep them in the freezer and have one for breakfast everyday. Delicous!!
This is really good. I have not cooked with flax or oat bran before, but wanted a healthier quick breakfast muffin. I was very skeptical, but it really is great. I'm so glad I bit the bullet and tried it. My 18-year old daughter admitted she liked them as well. :-)
Healthy and delicious, I cooked these a tad longer than 20 mins. because I filled the muffin cups pretty full. Great recipe!
The only problem with these is they go to fast. Love them!
All I can say is WOW!! I used dried cranberries instead of raisins in one batch, and in another batch used frozen blueberries (which increased baking time a bit). I also used pumpkin pie spice (cinnamon, allspice, cloves, nutmeg, ginger) instead of just cinammon. Baked a total of 6 dozen for an office event. EVERYONE loved them! I can't wait to make more and put them in the freezer for quick breakfasts!!
I've made these twice. The first time I made it exactly as the recipe stated. Very good, but a 4 star. Second time, I made some adjustments, and they're amazing. Used currants instead of raisins (a lot less overpowering), chocolate chips instead of nuts. Added 1 t orange zest (made all the difference!). As a shortcut, I stuck the carrots and the apples (skin and all) into a food processor and coarsely shredded them. Also, used 1 1/2 c Red Mill High Fiber Hot Cereal with Flax Seed instead of the oat bran/flax seed. Much quicker!
Moist, tasty, excellent.
I am making these muffins for the FOURTH time! My whole family (even persnickety husband and daughter) can't get enough of these muffins. I am a firm believer of following the recipe on the first try, and it did not disappoint. The next couple tries I made a few small changes: whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose, dates instead of raisins, and flax seed oil instead of vegetable oil. Even with these changes the muffins are still a hit. YUMMM!
My guests, family and myself loved these muffins. Delicious!!! I didn't change a thing. Can't wait to make them again.
I doubled the vanilla (homemade) and heated it then soaked the raisins in it. I also omitted the oil and used pecans for the nuts. Came out delectable!
Yuuuuuuum. Instead of muffins I did loaves (this recipe made two loaves and it was amazing. I did do apple sauce instead of apples like someone else suggested. These are really moist and just the right amount of sweet. Thank you!
This recipe gets 5 stars, both for taste and nutrition. You can make them healthier by eliminating both the salt and oil; the recipe really doesn't need either. Also, I use buttermilk in place of the skim milk; I think it improves the texture. My yield was 18 muffins.
I was looking for a recipe for filling, good for me muffins. This fits the bill perfectly! I love them as do most everyone I know who has tasted them. I cut the sugar in half and was fine with that. I also added in some poppy seeds just for fun. You can be creative with these! GOOD!
These are fabulous muffins! I used 2Tbsps of apple sauce as a few others had suggested and I used half whole wheat flour and 1/2 all purpose and I never would have known the difference!! Very moist, and you could pretty much subsitute many different things into this recipe. I may try a few chocolate chips the next time for a little different taste and sweetness! Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe-It' definately a keeper!!
These are the BEST muffins! I add blueberries or diced strawberries for a little extra flavor. I also add a bit of nutmeg and 1 jar of baby food prunes with apples for a little extra moistness. They freeze well too.
My only substitution was whole wheat flour. My picky roommates devour these whenever I make them. Thanks for a great recipe!
Absolutely the best! Very moist. Very tasty. I make carrot juice a lot with my juicer and throw away a lot of carrot fiber. Today I used the leftover carrot and apple fiber in these muffins and it was amazing. I realized halfway into it that I was missing the flax seed, so I used wheat germ in its place. I'm not sure how much this changed the taste since haven't tried it with flax. However, it's my understanding that flax oil goes rancid / converts to free radicals at the slightest increase in temperature, and certainly shouldn't be stored after baking at room temperature. So I won't use it in baked goods anyway.
Awesome, Jane! These are absolutely perfect muffins. I recently served these at a breakfast meeting,and all the ladies loved these. Several went home with the recipe. Most people wouldn't change a thing about these, but my experimental nature must be creative. Next time I will try half orange juice with half the milk and a tablespoon or two of orange zest. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe is delicious! I wanted to find a healthy breakfast and/or snack for my husband and this is perfect. I used honey crisp apples because I think they have the best flavor. Thank you, Jane!
This is a great recipe! Most baked goods containing flaxseed or oat bran that I've tried tasted gross but these little muffins are delicious. I followed the recipe to the letter with the exception of substituting 2 tbsp of veg oil for applesauce. Also the recipe says it makes 15 muffins but my batch made 24...you won't hear me complain about that though!
These are ridiculously good. I use whole wheat flour in place of white flour, egg whites or egg substitute, and Splenda instead of sugar. The batch is fairly large, so I freeze them and that works great.
These are delicious! My favorite bran muffin recipe. I used half whole wheat flour, egg substitute, and used 1/2 cup honey and 1/4 cup brown sugar to give it a "honey bran" flavor. I like the apples finely chopped instead of grated. Omitted the nuts because I didn't have any on hand. These also freeze beautifully.
Very good, I use my coffee grinder to grind the flax seeds...makes it much easier. had to bake for 5 extra minutes and then they were ready to eat! :D
I love these muffins! I have made them with the oil and without and there is not one darn difference so I leave it out. I only use 1/2 C of white flour and use wheat flour for the remaining cup. I add 1/8 tsp each of nutmeg and ground clove and use craisins instead of raisins. Every now and then I will replace the carrots with zucchini and it works great. Such a wonderfully versatile and healthy recipe!
Very good and nutritious!
Excellent! Moist and delicious and chock full of healthy ingredients. I added 2 heaping Tablespoons each of wheat bran and wheat germ for extra fiber and nutrition and they still stayed moist and tasted great. I also substituted Almond milk for the skim milk and I imagine buttermilk would also do well.
This is such a great recipe. We have been making this at least once a month for the last year. My three kids (5,3 and 1) all love them and it's a great way to get some fiber in them. I use apple sauce instead of shredding my own apples to save time but do everything else exactly as stated. Thanks for the great recipe.
These are really good! I left out the raisins, used applesauce instead of oil and added nutmeg and ginger. I'm not sure if you can buy flax seed in the store already ground since I live in Peru and never looked for it in the states, but I just ground it in the blender. I also used pecans and almonds. It made 24 muffins for me, but they were kind of small. Super moist and flavorful!
I had a craving for something healthy (I am leaving for a cruise in under a month -- eek!). These muffins are so versatile. I substituted Bob's 10-Grain cereal for the bran, and didn't have fresh apples so I substituted organic apple sauce and cut the vegetable oil to 1 T. These muffins are so filling and so absolutely delicious! What a great breakfast when you're driving to work. I got 24 out of the recipe, and will certainly make them again when these run out. Thank you!
These are awesome muffins! Great flavor and texture. Recipe is also on the back of Bobs Red Mill ground flax seed. I like to use cranberries instead of raisins. Don't need the oil either. They freeze well also.
I went a little crazy with this one and changed quite a bit. Although I normally don't review things I change to this extent, I think the changes show the versatility and overall yummy-ness of the recipe. I made the following changes because of the items that I had on hand: First, I used white sugar. Also, I replaced the two cups of carrots with 1.75 cups of peeled shredded sweet potato and .25 cup of unpeeled shredded pear. Finally, I used 1 cup of chopped walnuts. I thought the sweet potato might turn out really nasty and undercooked, but it's actually quite good. Overall, I love that the recipe is moist and fruity without being too greasy.
I used a grated pear instead of an apple and added some ginger. These were fantastic and had a great crumb to them, they taste a lot better than what you might think.
Amaaaaaazing I have tried so many bran recipes this is by FAR the best. I used buttermilk and 1/2 cup whole peanuts and 1/2 cup chopped walnuts they were really nutty and filling. I got 18 good sized muffins which came out to 200 cal/each with my ingredients. A great source of Omega fats: flax and nuts and not overly sweet. It will seem dry when you are mixing. Remember to spray your muffin liners with pam so they dont stick.
I came looking for a healthy flax muffin that would hopefully taste good too. This one is it. It makes a big batch and that's what I wanted so that I can freeze them to have on hand. I used my sweetened soy milk in place of milk and it worked great. I may cut back slightly on the salt next time. I baked 12 of them in my jumbo size silicone baking cups (sprayed with cooking spray) and put a 1/3 cup (measure rounded with batter) into each cup and baked them for 30 minutes. They are a perfect size, not too big or small.
Great muffins for being so good for you. Tried substituting applesauce for the apples and it worked great. I've made them several times now, sometimes with or without raisins. Very good! My 2 year old loves them with cream cheese!
Very good. I also changed it up a bit. I put 2 cups of frozen blueberries, grated 3 apples with peels on for extra fibre and 1 carrot. They turned out a lovey purple colour and are delicious
Not having married a "muffinman" (although he is definitely a stud-muffin), I put the batter into a loaf pan, did 350 for an hour, and Voila! This bread was awesome and stayed moist and fresh in the fridge from heel to heel. I also used "golden raisins & cherries" instead of just the raisins and found that the cherries made it even more delicious. A definite keeper in our house. YUM!
Used 1 cup whole wheat white flour, 1/2 cup wheat bran, only 1/2 cup walnuts, sultanas instead of regular raisins, no oil, about 4 cups of zucchini instead of carrots and apples and about 1 cup of frozen blueberries. Yum!
The recipe is very good. However to make the muffins more 'fluffy' split the eggs and whip the whites before adding them to the mixture. For the nuts I added Hazel-, Pecan- and cashewnuts...Wow... Thanx for the great healthy recipe..
We LOVE these muffins! They don't last long at our house. I use my "salad shooter" for the carrots, apples, and nuts and it makes it so easy. I use smaller tins (cupcake size) and make around 23 muffins (for portion control.) I have found that they freeze well, so I usually double the batch and freeze half. 30 sec or so in the microwave and they're ready to go!
These are very good. They turn out really moist and yummy. I have never made bran muffins before but am trying to include healthier recipes in my families diet. These are a great way to do that! Thanks for the great recipe! I will be making these again!
These are deliciously healthy, but I gave them only four stars because they lacked flavor. I used hazelnuts & almonds, and cranberries instead of raisins. And I used only one apple (all I had on hand), but added extra shredded carrot. I also cut back the sugar to approx 3/4 cup - I prefer my muffins a little less sweet!
I used soy milk insted, love them!
These turned out pretty darn good! They got even tastier as they cooled. I thought these would have more of a fruit taste with the apples and raisins but its really just a slight accent to the bran. I squeezed out some of the apple juice when I was done shredding the apples because I thought it might make the batter too wet. Maybe it would have made it more flavorful? I don't know, I'll try it that way next time. These are good muffins. I made a double batch and froze most of them.
A lot of work (next time I'll try applesauce instead of shredding the apples), but worth the effort. I skipped the oil and was glad I did - the batter was very moist without it. Also skipped the nuts and still got the 15 yield. I made some other changes as well (whole wheat flour, fewer carrots) the recipe seems very adaptable. Thanks Jane, this is definitely a keeper!!
I used garbanzo bean flour instead of oat bran. Not to replace the bran, of course, but to add a bit of protein. I also increased the milk with about 2 tablespoons since I live at 5,500 feet. They are delicious, moist and not very sweet (which I, personally, prefer).
Excellent muffins! Very healthy and delicious. This one is a keeper!
Substituted same measurements of the following: wheat flour for flax, rolled oats for bran, and olive oil for vegetable oil. I also didn't add raisins or nuts. YUMMY! Will make again. THANK YOU!
Thanks so much for sharing this great recipe! Rarely do you find something so healthy that tastes so delicious! I used half white and half wheat flour, 1/4 inch diced the apples, soaked 3/4 cup of raisins in boiling for an hour before using them, 1/2 cup each of ground sunflower and pumpking seeds, added 2 tablespoons of molasses and used 3 tablespoons of coconut oil instead of vegetable (to make up for the seeds instead of nuts) and I added a couple of shakes of cloves, nutmeg and ginger. They are perfect and if it's possible they are better out of the freezer than fresh. What a treat!
My husband & I loved these! I substituted wheat bran for oat bran & used lowfat buttermilk instead of the skim milk & they were great!
My husband is a big fan of both bran and flax but wasn't impressed with these. He said not to make them again. I did taste them and found them to be just okay.
Great recipe! I agree with the reviewer who said they're missing a little something. I omitted the raisins,used wheat bran instead of oat, applesauce instead of grated apple, increased the cinnamon to 3 tsp, and used toasted almonds. I think I'll double the cinnamon next time, maybe add more brown sugar? I also think I'll omit the oil altogether with the next round as these muffins are very moist and in my opinion get enough moisture from the flax oil, liquid ingredients, carrots and apple.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections