Homemade Banana Pudding Pie
I can't stand those instant banana puddings. This one is old and authentic!
This is the best homemade pudding my husband and I have ever tasted...but please reduce your sugar...I find 1/2 c. sugar to 2 c. whole milk provides just the perfect backdrop for the eggs and vanilla extract to show off their flavors. Oh my goodness, it is really that good!!! My husband and I also think the dish could use more pudding, so next time we will increase milk to 3 c., and adjust sugar accordingly.Read More
Pudding had no banana flavor at all. It just taste like cornstarch. I think a recipe using flower would be better. also you should use banana extract.Read More
This is the best homemade pudding my husband and I have ever tasted...but please reduce your sugar...I find 1/2 c. sugar to 2 c. whole milk provides just the perfect backdrop for the eggs and vanilla extract to show off their flavors. Oh my goodness, it is really that good!!! My husband and I also think the dish could use more pudding, so next time we will increase milk to 3 c., and adjust sugar accordingly.
Yum!! I usually use the recipe on the vanilla wafer box, but, I didn't have the wafers, yet, so... I doubled the recipe (because I like extra...I'll share that in a minute). I added about 1/2 tsp salt. I cut back on the sugar to 3/4 cup (1.5 cup for double recipe). Cooked on med.hi. heat in a double boiler until it thickened, (be patient and make sure to cook at high enough heat, but not too high). When done, I poured 1/2 of pudding into a bowl and added the vanilla (2 tsp) and chill before making the banana pudding, hot pudding has always made my wafers mushy. The other half of the pudding stayed in the double boiler on low heat and got a good dollop of semi-sweet chocolate chips, they melt quickly and VOILA! Delicious chocolate pudding!! Since this is a sweet pudding, even with the sugar cut back, bittersweet chocolate chips (or cocoa powder) would be good. I'll put this one in my recipe file, hopefully my family will carry on the YUMMM. ;-)
If i can be honest a moment, this is by far the best rendition of banana pudding yet. I give u 2 thumbs up w/5 stars...very good recipe. You're taking me back when things were just plain and sweet.
I thought heaven had felled in my mouth when i made this pudding.iI was so good but i did change it a little.I didn't used the 2 c of whole milk.I used 1 c carnation milk 3/4 c of 2%milk and the rest in heavy cream to measure 2 c of milk.I did as other reviewer suggested in decreasing the sugar.I used 3/4 instead of 1 1/2 c of sugar.I believe i cooked the pudding on medium for the 1st 5 min and then decrease the temp to low for the rest of the 10 min whisking frequently in the 15 minutes.Adding cornstarch at the end to thickened it up.And then however i let the pudding refrigerate for 1hr 30 min.Once it firmed up i took it out of the frig. Layer my pan with vanilla waffer add the banana in then the pudding.And i continue that untill it reach the top, i didn't do a meringue topping i just place crushed vanilla waffer on top.This was my first attempt at making an homeade banana pudding becasuse i always opted for the easy instant jello way out.But i'm through with instant pudding mix this will be my one and only banana pudding recipe.Thanks a million for such a delish pudding.Yummy Yummy
Very good pudding, but cut the sugar to 3/4 cup. I like to dip the bananas in lemon juice and sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg. And the last change is to the meringue, I use 2/3 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar.
This is how my Granny made it....I only changed a couple of things. I used all the sugar-I have a BIG sweet tooth-But as my grandma used to do it instead of meringue I put one more layer of Nilla Wafers on top and served it warm. I also used Mini Nilla Wafers so my children could enjoy it-They bounced off the walls for hours! I will definately make this one again.
My family loved this Banana Pudding Pie. I did cut back on the sugar and will cut back some more the next time. I like this site because you can review what others have experience and make the changes for a good dish. Overall I loved it! Will make again.
I'm glad to see I'm not the only one who is a "pudding snob"- I can not stand instant pudding, and prefer to not eat the boxed stuff at all. I agree it's a good idea to cut back on the sugar and throw in a pinch of salt.
I thought this was good. I did reduce the sugar like some of the others (which I am glad I did) But in the meringue I followed someones suggestion of 2/3 instead of a 1/2 cup (I believe) DON'T DO THIS! KEEP IT THE ORGINAL AMOUNT OF SUGAR OR A LITTLE LESS. It turned out way to sweet! But I did add Vanilla and cream of tartar (which I don't think was a bad idea). If I had of just added those 2 things and did not add more sugar to meringue the recipe would of been great. Next time I will know better :)
Spectacular. BUT TAKE NOTE!. That's a lot of suger! 3/4 cup should be plenty and I always add 1/4tsp cream of tartar and a splash of vanilla to my meringue. This is so good! I would say this serves 4 to maybe 6 since about half of each serving is airy meringue, so I would recommend doubling the recipe if you anticipate people wanting seconds, more generous portions, or if you're feeding more than 4 or 5 people.
A touch I experimented with and get rave reviews from the annual family reunion. I shave some dark chocolate onto the meringue before baking it so it melts in. It only gives a small hint of chocolate, but everyone noticed it. Also, although it's ready almost immediately, anyone that grew up on banana pudding will tell you it's better after sitting overnight in the fridge! That allows the cookies to soak up some of the pudding and banana flavor. Trust me, they'll scrap the dish clean!
I'm on a quest to find the absolute best banana pudding and since I've not tried all of them I can not say this is the best but it is definitely in the number 1 spot. Thanks for a very good recipe
I'll say right up front that this was DELICIOUS! The texture was very smooth. It was everything I was looking for. This will be the recipe I use from now on. However, it is waaaaaay too sweet. My bananas actually tasted tart next to the custard, it was that sweet. I'll cut back to 1 c. of sugar next time. It may need to be cut back more than that, but we'll see. I used skim milk, but was worried it would turn out a little thin so used about 1/4 c. less than asked for. I also added 1/4 t. salt, and used only half the butter. I suggest allowing the custard to cool to room temp before proceeding to the meringue step. It will help minimize condensation between the custard and meringue layers.
The absolute best banana pudding. It's everything you hope. The pudding is easy to make and so smooth. I made it with between 3/4 cup and 1 cup of sugar. It was pretty sweet but that's what made it so good. The amount of pudding is perfect for a standard pie pan. I let the pudding cool to just warm before I added it to the vanilla wafers and then let it sit all together in the frige for approx 5 or 6 hrs. The vanilla wafers were still crisp but starting to get soft. Really it was perfect!
I only made the pudding itself because my sister didn't want the pie crust or meringue. We followed the recipes exactly and it was delicious! A little too sweet for my mom though. I layered everything right after I took it off the stove and then put it in the fridge overnight. The flavor of the bananas came out really well and the wafers seemed to 'melt' into the pudding(which I like so I can mix it all up). I will definitely be keeping this recipe. :)
Amazingly good, but a bit too sweet for my family. Easily remedied by cutting the sugar back to 3/4 cup. Also tasted delicious with ginger snaps instead of vanilla wafers and bourbon instead of vanilla, just for a change of pace, but is absolutely delicious as it.
This recipe was OUTSTANDING. Even just the pudding part could be eaten on its own as a perfectly acceptable dessert. I made two of them, one as directed, and one with graham cracker crumbs instead of vanilla wafers. Both were sensational.
you could not possibly fit 2 cups of cookies and all of those layers into a regular 9" pie pan. if you want all the layers, i'd suggest using a 2 quart dish. as it was, i just put a layer of cookies and bananas, topped with the pudding, added some more banana slices, and then the meringue. it was gone in less than 24 hours, and i think my husband ate it himself. i'll make it again.
I followed the recipe with the exception of cutting the sugar in 1/2 as suggested by other reviewers and I'm glad I did. It took me a while to get the pudding thickened because I was afraid to get the heat too high. Next time I will use a double boiler. It was pretty good but it has a little too much vanilla for my taste. I am not a huge vanilla fan so I will put only one teaspoon next time. Overall a good recipe.
As others recommended, I doubled the pudding recipe and cut the sugar by half. I also chilled the pudding before pouring over the bananas and wafers- hot pudding seems to "cook" the bananas and give them an odd texture. I made the meringue with 1/2 cup sugar (because I had 6 egg whites) and thought it was fine. The end product reminded me of dinners at my Aunt's house. Absolutely AMAZING! Thanks so much for posting the recipe.
I only made the custard part, which I used for another dessert and that's what I'm going to rate. I only used 3/4 cups sugar and it was still a tad too sweet. I cannot imagine how anyone could eat it with the suggested amount of sugar. If it weren't for those great reviews that guided me, I would have tossed the whole thing.
This was an excellent recipe. I did use only 3/4 cups of sugar for the pudding and it was still sweet. I also added 1 tablespoon of corn starch. As I was stirring the original recipe my pudding was not thickening. I made one batch on Friday and had to make another batch on Saturday. My grandkids kept coming back for more "Nana Pudding" as they call it. Of course I'm Nana also. They loved the pudding and now I acquired the name of "Nana Ana Banana Pudding". Thank you for a great recipe.
WAY TOO MUCH SUGAR!!! If you do nothing else, reduce the sugar. I made this for a family get-together of 10. Not one person ate more than a couple of bites. The pudding was a good consistancy and had good flavor but was so sweet it made my teeth ache. I might try it again, but it will be greatly altered.
Quite quick and simple - nothing outstanding, but nice solid base. Second batch, I decreased sugar to 3/4 cup (probably should stay at 1 cup) and added only 1 t vanilla (stay with 2). Make sure heat is OFF when incorporating egg yolks - I had a bit of a problem with my 2nd batch and had to run through strainer.
I wish I had looked at the reviews and added less sugar to the pudding.
I dislike banana pudding made with a mix as well. No idea why the one person said it only tastes of cornstarch and would be better if it used flour when the recipe DOES call for flour. lol This is a very nice tasting recipe although I did cut the sugar to 3/4 c and added 4 banana's instead of 3 just because I LOVE banana's. Thanks for sharing..
Pouring the pudding over the wafers while still warm resulted in a very mushy wafer layer. Next time I would let the pudding chill fully first. Delicious filling!
This is an easy recipe to pull together. Tweaks I had done was use graham crumbs instead of the wafers. Cut the sugar back to 1/2 cup as others had suggested. I also used 1 tsp. vanilla extract and 1 tsp. banana extract instead of the 2 tsp. vanilla extract. There was several complaints about the pudding not thickening. Please remember the instructions say to stir frequently not constantly. If you stir constantly the pudding will take forever to thicken up. Will be making again but next time will use 2 tsp. of banana extract. Thank you Pat for sharing. And thank you bakergirl for suggesting this recipe.
This was wonderful and I would give a 5 star with a few changes. I changed the servings to 12 and made in a 6 quart casserole. I cup the sugar to 1/4 of the recipe, but it still needed less. My husband is not a sugar person and he could not eat a full serving because is was toooooo sweet. Also, cook your custard until thick because it will not thicken after off the heat. Great recipe and yummy.
This is the recipe I use when I want pudding. I agree that it needs less sugar. When I made it as a pie it got runny when it was baked.
great idea! MMMM....I used the easy pie crust on the web site that uses oil instead of butter. Turned out great!
THIS IS a delicious recipe EXCEPT next time I WILL reduce the sugar. I added 1/8 tsp. cream of tartar to the egg whites and got a creamier meringue. I reduced the oven temp. to 330 and only baked it for ten minutes - just a tip if your oven runs hot.
I doubled this recipe to make 2 pies and I thought the 3 cups of sugar was too much so I even cut back by 1/2 cup and it was still too much sugar, and I am a sweetaholic. I would do 3/4 for one and 1 1/2 cups of sugar for 2 pies. It is sickening sweet. I had to make an extra batch of milk and flour to add and it was still comaville! Other ingredients worked well. I was taking 1 pie to a get together and didnt because it was too sweet.
Marvelous! This is the closest recipe to my Grandmother's that I have found. She passed away in Oct. before I could get hers. I have missed this dessert, but this recipe is wonderful. Increased the heat to medium when cooking the pudding mixture and added a pinch of salt as suggested by another user. I cooked it on low for a long time, but it seemed not to be thickening. Thanks!!!!!!!
Use older, not so fresh and hard banannas
this was a huge success with my family:) I would have rated it 5 stars, but I felt the meringue process wasnt entirely helpful. It doesnt include some of the key ingredients meringue normally has.
Pat, I made your version of the Banana Pudding Pie and I wish you could see the very contented look on my face. Your recipe was simple, easily understood and best of all--delicious. Thanks for sharing. Leeflea51
I made this for a party I had. Everyone loved it!!!! :)
This one did not work for me. Too sweet and it never got a pie consistency. It was soupy. Don't know hat I did wrong.
Delicious! I used 1/2 sugar, and chilled the pie for 3 hours. I will def make this again and again =p
Wonderful recipe and it looks so nice too! I used the 1 cup sugar recommended by other reviewers and I wouldn't make it any sweeter. Also in a rush, I didn't crush the vanilla wafers and they were fine. [Now I've made it several times. Note that it only serves about 4 people with this yield so to serve 6, I use at least 4 medium bananas; and layer it in a 6 quart glass casserole dish. You can make 3 layers with the amount of pudding, if you use whole vanilla wafers.]
Oh My GOD!!! This is the best homemade recipe I have ever made. I have been looking for this recipe. My husband and kids loved it. Thanks..
I doubled the recipe to fill a 9x13 in baking dish and topped with meringue... soooo delicious! It's so easy and quick (especially if you serve it warm!)
Whoa- sorry, but this was no good.There was definitly something wrong with the sugar and flour measurements. It was way to sweet. My 8 year old son thought it was to sweet and dumped it out.Plus the pudding never set. I cooked it longer than than it was supposed to be cooked, but it was still watery. I've used the recipe on the Nilla wafer box before, and it came out great. It uses only 1/2 cup sugar, and 1/3 cup flour.I'll stick with that from now on
this was good i cut the sugar as someone suggested and it turned out good the family loved it they want more i could not get the topping to turn out right so i put some whip cream on the top and that was good
Simple and beautiful pie! Loved it, and so did everyone else. It's sooooo easy making this pudding, makes me wonder why people would buy desserts in a box... Thanks for sharing. This is a great recipe for leftover banannas, or just any time you need a yummy pie!
yummy
This is a VERY yummy recipe!! Loved it. I followed everyone's suggestions about cutting down the sugar so, what I did was I used the same amount of sugar and doubled the recipe and it was still pretty sweet. Next time I'll probably cut more sugar. But over all, delicious recipe. I will never go back to instant pudding! :)
This is a really good recipe. I used evaporated milk instead, and it turned out great!
I have been looking for a mouth watering homemade banana pudding recipe for a very long time and this is it! I fell in love with the taste all over again. THANK YOU FOR SHARING!!!!
Not my favorite banana pudding dish. May try it again to see if the next batch turns out better.
I'll gain weight on this recipe for sure, soooo tasty!
Really good!! It was a bit on the sweet side but I forgot the vanilla and that may be why. Vanilla cuts that sweetness and gives more of a flavor. It was still good though! I will make to take to the next BBQ! Well worth the effort! VERY GOOD!!!
Awesome. Like previous reviews, USE LESS SUGAR! Mine came out too sweet. Next time I may use 1 cup or less. Very easy to make!! I baked it in a deep dish pie shell and was great!!
I know this supposed to be like banana pudding, but I would have preferred this with a tradition baked pie crust instead of the vanilla wafers. The wafers got soggy.
WOW! This recipe was awesome. I'm going to add a little less sugar but other than that it is great and the recipe was simple to follow. I even somehow got the meringue to turn out right. I'll be making this for when my husband gets home from Kuwait, since he is a banana pudding fanatic!
Tried this recipe twice, first time I put ALL of the sugar in ..way too sweet! the second time I decreased the sugar to 1/2c much better. For the most part, it's a good pudding recipe. I dont like meringue, so I crushed vanilla wafers ontop and served it that way.
I made a double batch of this tonight because I wanted to serve it in a bigger dish than the pie dish. The recipe is great if you omit half of the sugar in the pudding. 3/4 cup is plenty for a single batch..1/2 cup is even better. I'm not sure how anyone can stomach this with 1 1/2 cups of sugar. This is definitely better than the instant recipes.
I love this , good homemade pudding rich and yummy .. though I have made it 5 times now I have only decreased the sugar to 1 cup .... yummy yummy thanks so much
Good but REALLY REALLY sweet. Very sugar tasting. Maybe if it was made with a bit of lemon juice on the bananas and less sugar. Anyhow it wasn't bad just really sweet.
This was my first attempt at an authentic banana pudding. Where did I go wrong?! It is runny and the meringue was hopeless! I was so excited about making this because it is my husbands favorite. I am rating this 4 stars because I am sure it is delicious. My version wouldn't even rate a one!
I don't know what I did wrong but the pudding never set. I was like soup with bananas and vanilla wafers. I threw it away right away. Also, it was very sugary!
...so delicious! My first attempt to make pudding pie, and gosh, I wish I've known earlier how easy it is to make pudding! I followed the instruction exactly, and it turned out so delicious. Served with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon on top, and it was heavenly! Thank you for the recipe!
Used equal parts half and half with skim milk, due to lack of whole milk. Cut sugar to 3/4 cup and added cream of tarter when whipping meringue. Loved it!
This was *way* too sweet for my family. Sorry, did I do something wrong? I would try it again but would probably cut back on the sugar in the pudding by about 1/4-1/2 cup! I also think the vanilla was a little strong - I will cut down to 1.5 tsp. next time. The meringue was a nice addition. I did add a pinch of salt like another reviewer suggested.
WAY TOO SWEET!! I meant to cut down on sugar, but forgot & boy did I regret it. Changed the meringue to freshly whipped cream, which helped to cut down on the sweetness a little.
Great recipe! The only bad thing...it was hard to put down. It bothered me the entire time it was in the fridge. My husband really LOVED me for this! :-)
After hearing how amazing my boyfriend's mother's banana pudding was, I knew I had big shoes to fill. Not only did he go crazy for this recipe but it holds up to hers! I've never had banana pudding and I love this one too! First time making meringue and it turned out amazing! Thanks for the recipe!!! It's super sweet so it's a rare treat we both get so excited for.
Yumm! Excellent! I made this for Easter and it was long gone by the time we came home. I didn't change a thing, but I wanted to make 2 9x13 dishes for both sides of the family, so I figured, 1 batch serves 8, tripling the recipe should be good - wrong!! I tripled it and it made 1 9x13" dish - Just a word of warning. Also, for that size dish, I used 4 bananas (and don't triple the wafers either).
Great recipe except I couldn't master the meringue!
Why does it have to so long? But its ok anyway I love the taste of my aunt's banana pudding im might like this, too! But thanks for putting this on here! This will be perfect for my Mom and Me and my two brothers.I hope your reading this because i love being nice to people but this is the first time i typed this much to complament to someone before.
Did not like. To sweet.
I liked the taste of the pudding but I found that it was too soupy. I tried it several different times and different ways and could never get it right. Maybe it was just me, probably won't attempt this one again :(
Very easy to make! My husband loved it. I did take the other reviews advice and only used 1/2 cup of sugar in the custard. Turned out wonderful. Thanks!
This is a good pie but I think it was missing a bit of a kick for my taste. I could probably eat the pudding alone.
This is just like my grandma's...Great Great Wonderful...What more can I say..I have made this recipe for every holiday my whole family LOVES it.
This was great! Even my mom who usually does not like banana desserts liked it!!! Thanks for sharing! The reason I stumbled across this recipe was because my boyfriend asked me to make him a banana pudding pie because his aunt makes one, but I think she uses the instant pudding mix. I hope he likes it when I make it for him.
Followed the recipe exactly and it was way too sweet. Should have reduced the sugar.
2 teaspoons of vanilla extract is too much. I will use next time 1/2 to 1 teaspoons next time other than that it was wonderful!!
The taste was good, wish i would have read more reviews before making this. My pie never set. Was way too lose!
This is a very good recipe! I did change some of the recipe, I used 1 cup of evaporated milk with 1 cup of regular milk. I used about a box of wafflers and not the crumbs. I tasted great. Its alot more rich then the bake recipes that are online.
This is a wonderful recipe. It's very easy and the taste is perfect...just like my aunt's...if not better. :) Thanks for sharing!
Perfect....and soooo easy! Why anyone would used that packaged garbage is beyond me.
so, so good. the cream filling compliments the banana perfectly. Didn't have wafer, so I made with pie crust. Next time I think I'll experiment with cinnamon and perhaps sprinkle nuts on top instead of meringue.
I made this today and it is spectacular. The kids love it and so does the man. The pudding filling is so good that I made extra to just eat. I think this could be called more of a banana cream pie. I will try it with my mom who loves banana cream pie and see what she thinks. I used 3 cups whole milk, a scant 1/2 cup flour, and 1 cup sugar -perfect.
This was a lot of work for this dish. It was very sweet, even my daughter thought it was too sweet.
Too sweet!!!!!
Just like my dad used to make when I was a kid. I will make this again.
This is way too much sugar. I used half the amount, per the suggestion of others and it was still too sweet. We love our sweets but dang. I'll try it again but with maybe just 1/2 cup sugar.
This is a hit at every family function. It is five stars as is but to take it up a notch I crush up the vanilla wafers to make a "pie crust" at the bottom and then start layering with bananas. I always add more bananas and wafers than it calls for and more egg whites to make the meringue higher. You won't regret making this recipe but beware, people will ask you to make it all the time and it is best fresh so be sure to prepare close to when you plan to serve it.
Fantastic, thanks for such a great tasting, so easy and quick dessert!!
Well, it's not a pie or a pudding, it's a banana custard with meringue on top. It turned out fine but although it tasted ok it was not very exciting. My family said not to bother again. Also if you let it chill after cooking, the meringue loses it's crisp top. It was still very sweet even after reducing the sugar as suggested but other reviewers. The half soggy wafers were not very nice either. Just not to our taste, I suppose.
Cut the sugar down to a cup as others suggested. For the maringue, I made the mistake of beating the eggs with a spoon - too much effort! Definitely use a mixer for this or just use Cool Whip. I also threw in a half cup of shredded coconut to the pudding after it thickend and sprinkled some on top. Came out great!
Soooo good!
I did the recipe to the letter and I must say that it it DELIOUS! :-) This will be the pudding for my family and I strongly recommend this recipe to others! I thank you and so does my stomach! I rate this recipe at a 5 stars
1) REDUCE THE SUGAR!!!!!!!!!! Way too sweet the way is, even after I reduced it, I wish I would have reduced it some more because it was super-sweet. 2) I suggest following another merengue recipe for the topping, as someone suggesting, adding cream of tartar helps it to reach the right consistency. 3) Unless you're okay with more of a "pudding" than a "pie", I would suggest using a ready-made pie crust. The vanilla wafers don't hold too well as a crust (but it is delicious). 4) Make sure you cook the pudding long enough so that it's nice and thick. I think mine was a little too runny and I wish I would have cooked it just a bit longer.
Hands down- best banana pudding ever. Followed the reciped exactly but can't make meringue to save my life- topped with more nilla wafers, you can never have too many!!
This is absolutely best banana pudding pie that I’ve ever eaten.
