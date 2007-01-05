Homemade Banana Pudding Pie

I thought heaven had felled in my mouth when i made this pudding.iI was so good but i did change it a little.I didn't used the 2 c of whole milk.I used 1 c carnation milk 3/4 c of 2%milk and the rest in heavy cream to measure 2 c of milk.I did as other reviewer suggested in decreasing the sugar.I used 3/4 instead of 1 1/2 c of sugar.I believe i cooked the pudding on medium for the 1st 5 min and then decrease the temp to low for the rest of the 10 min whisking frequently in the 15 minutes.Adding cornstarch at the end to thickened it up.And then however i let the pudding refrigerate for 1hr 30 min.Once it firmed up i took it out of the frig. Layer my pan with vanilla waffer add the banana in then the pudding.And i continue that untill it reach the top, i didn't do a meringue topping i just place crushed vanilla waffer on top.This was my first attempt at making an homeade banana pudding becasuse i always opted for the easy instant jello way out.But i'm through with instant pudding mix this will be my one and only banana pudding recipe.Thanks a million for such a delish pudding.Yummy Yummy