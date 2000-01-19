Meatballs and Sauce
Meatballs marinated overnight in a savory sauce, then reheated just before your party!
I made this for a get together and it was well liked- but I made the following changes: after reading other reviews I used only about 3/4 bag of meatballs & did need 2 cans of soup, had only about 6hrs to marinate and only about 1 3/4 cup sour cream. I decided it needed just a bit of pizaaz so added sev good dashes of Worchestershire plus some horseradish and a good sprinkle of Tony C's Cajun seasoning & it really was very good. Will make again but am thinking of trying 1 cream of onion & 1 of mushroom.Read More
The meatballs were tasty, but not as much of a hit as I thought they would be. Preperation was easy, but the sauch stank really badly until it was heated all the way through. Overall they turned out well, but I am not sure if I would make them again.Read More
This is dinner! I sauteed 8oz sliced mushrooms and a chopped onion in 1T olive oil, then mixed everything together in the crockpot (added 1/4c of white wine too). Only used 2 lbs of meatballs, so we had plenty of sauce to serve over egg noodles. Yes, I made a lot of changes, but it turned out fabulous!
This was a great recipe. I needed a quick fix for dinner so I didn't have the time for the meatballs to savor overnight but I cooked browned frozen meatballs in EVOO and added mushrooms and onions, stirred in the mushroom soup, water and sour cream and let it simmer for 30 mins. Yummy! Thx for the idea. The whole fam loved it!
I got rave reviews from my co-workers when I took this recipe to work for a potluck. Two suggestions, though. 5 lbs. is really too many, it could be cut to 3/4 or a half of the bag. Also, the meatballs ended up pretty salty. If you made your own, they would probably not be so salty. They were VERY tasty!
Following DATGIRL55's suggestions (can of cream of mushroom and cream of chicken, 1 cup sour cream, 1 pkg cream cheese, couple tsp Minced Garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, Worcestershire sauce, and just a tiny bit of milk to thin), I thought these were a WELCOMED change from the standard BQ meatballs. Will be making these again!!! (Although, I might use a bit less than a full can of Cream Of Chicken)
One of the best meatball recipe I have ever tasted. And, it was so easy to make. My guest raved over them.
I made these for our superbowl party. Very easy, no fuss at all! I took a previous reviewers advice and only used 3 lbs. of meatballs. They were a bit hit, a nice change from the more common tomato-based sauces. I will definately make these again.
After reading reviews, I realized this is a great recipe with lots of possibilities. I didn't measure, but put all the ingredients in the slow cooker and cooked on high for 4 hours. I used a package of turkey meatballs, left over sour cream, 2 cans of mushroom soup, milk instead of water (filled each soup can by measuring) added a dash of Worcestershire sauce, added lots of onion power, garlic powder, some salt and a good amount of black pepper. I didn't have egg noodles so I used pasta shells. My family said this is a new dish they want me to keep making. So easy and simple to toss ingredients in and cook in slow cooker. This is a keeper!
I’ve never had as many people ask for a recipe as people did for these meatballs. I sautéed an onion and added that, plus used 2 cans of soup, rather than one. Mish is right, they are sort-of stinky until they’re cooked, but they make up for the initial smell in the end :)
Great Recipe! I made it for Christmas Dinner, and everyone loved it!
This can be just as delicious as a quick last minute recipe! I took the advice of another cook and I sauteed onions in evoo then added (previousely frozen) baked meatballs as I warmend the sauce in a big pot for later...to the sauce I added white wine, s&p and stired. I poured the meatballs in the sauce, mixed it up and later added 1 tbls of cornstarch to thicken. Poured the meatballs over some pasta and got rave reviews! I had 3 servings myself...delish!!
Really good! I didn't marinate the meatballs overnight (and I used turkey italian meatballs) but they still were very tasty. Served them over egg noodles.
I have made this twice once with Italian meatballs and once with regular meatballs. I followed the recipe exactly the first time I made it, and changed it a bit the second time. I prefer the regular meatballs. I did add another can of soup and a heaping tbsp of minced onion. People loved them both times. You really do need to let them set overnight or cook several hours before serving to get the most flavor. I had a few leftover and they are even better the next day. Easy to make for snacks during a backyard BBQ.
I twicked it a little, added garlic and onion powder, 1/4 cup cooking wine, some oregano and some tomato sauce. The results were amazing!!!
I'm vegetarian but from what everyone at the party said - they were really good! They take about 5 minutes to throw together then just put them in a slow cooker before the party. Easy.
I made these for a Thanksgiving appetizer. A few people were hesitant to try because they don't look that appetizing but once a couple of brave souls tried and RAVED about them everyone was going for a taste. My husband asked me to make them for dinner one night soon which happens to be tonight! Only thing I did differently was that I made my own swedish meatballs so that they were small. I made them the night before and put them in the the fridge with other ingredients like suggested! Also I only made about 2 1/2 lbs of meatballs because they were smaller!
Fantastic and easy. Ages 2, 5, 7, 9, 11, 33 & 36 LOVED it.
Made this for our Xmas eve dinner..Huge hit!! I followed the recipe except used 2 cans of soup, added some minced onions and pepper. VERY easy and delicious!!
We really liked it. I did wind up adding garlic powder and Worcestershire for my tastes. I was surprised that I liked this because I don't like cream of mushroom soup, and I *HATE* the brand of meatballs I bought (I bought 6 lbs of them at a BOGO sale and am trying to find ways to use them up). This sauce made them actually taste GOOD this way instead of just "barely tolerable" like they usually are. Even though I had to add a little bit to the recipe to make it to my taste, it still gets 5 stars for turning those nasty meatballs into a tasty dinner. Thanks!
This was a good base recipe. I made a full crock pot of these, so I bought the stuff at a warehouse store. I used a generous half of a "family size" (about 50 oz.) can of cream of chicken soup, and about 3 lbs of sour cream. They ended up cooking all afternoon, and as the sauce cooked, it became watery-er and just perfect. Loved it. I'm making them again for another party in a few days. Yum. Thanks for an idea that's better than predictable potluck fare.
Amazingly easy and tasty! I used a really big can of mushroom soup, 2 cups sour creme, pepper, 3/4 C water and 1 C white wine. Bought Kroger brand frozen Swedish meatballs (2lbs.) and cooked them in the slow cooker for 4 hours on high. Cooled them off and put in the fridge overnight and did it again tonight. Tomorrow I'll serve them to the folks in my office....if I don't eat them all tonight. Too easy!
My boyfriend really liked this, and he's not the biggest meatball fan in the world. I followed LizCanCook's advice and added onion and white wine, which was tasty but tends to make the sour cream separate in the slow cooker after a bit. We called it meatballs alfredo!
These meatballs were excellent! I followed the directions exactly, except I threw in about a bulb of chopped up garlic. Put it all together the night before in a crock pot and plugged it in the next day. Everyone loved having something different than the usual chili sauce meatballs.
Very easy to make - also versatile. You can use whatever flavor of soup you want. I've made them twice, and several people asked for the recipe each time.
I followed the recipe exactly except did use 2 cans of the soup. I did refrigerate overnight too and I think that really helped with the flavor! So if you can - do that! They are always a hit!
Made for TWO work potluck lunches back to back, to great reviews both times. The frozen meatballs I buy come in 4 lb bags so that's what I used - regular kind not Italian, personal preference. I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup to 2 cups of sour cream to 3/4 cup milk per 4 lb bag of meatballs and there was plenty of sauce. The only downsde is when someone asks you for the recipe and you have to admit how FREAKIN' EASY it is!
I made these as stated first and would give them three stars. The sour cream was too overpowering for me. Then, I made up a packet of brown gravy mix (1 cup) and added it, and it made them much better. I served over pasta as "Swedish" meatballs.
I made this for a baby shower. It was super fast and easy and the shower guests LOVED it.
I make these for EVERY party I host and they are always a hit. This is my "secret" meatball recipe because I don't want anyone to know how easy it is! I make them in the crock pot for about 5 hours and serve from the crock pot with toothpicks. I've eaten leftovers on fresh bread, which is also delicious.
I did not care for these at all...plus they didn't look very appetizing.
I served this for a birthday party and everyone loved them.
Another huge hit served over rice, even for the picky ones. Also great for leftovers!
Great EASY recipe! I halved it, roughly, and because I read other reviews before cooking, I decided to use some white wine in place of the water. I don't recall making any other changes though and it was very delicious! I am excited to make this again and start adding to the recipe to make it more our own!
This was more of a guideline for me rather than an actual recipe. I mean 5lbs of meatballs and only 1 can of soup for the sauce That's a lot of meatballs. I used 1 lb of meatballs and two cans of soup. I filled one of the cans with milk and added that. I used about the same amount of sour cream (I eyeballed it so no exact measurement). Then after seasoning the 'sauce' with freshly ground salt and black pepper, I added a packet of Lipton onion soup mix. I didn't let it marinate over night but I did let the meatballs summer in the sauce for several hours. It turned out great served over rice.
Great with noodles!
These were really tasty and easy to make. But they looked unattractive. I was really excited about them when I did a taste test. But they got a very lukewarm reaction at the party. A few people did say they were good.
Incredibly easy and super good! I used frozen Italian meatballs I already had in the fridge so I only needed to buy sour cream and cream of mushroom soup. It came out delicious and easy! Definitely making this again!
Used this recipe to make a stroganoff sauce for the meatball pasta dish I made. Didn't use canned cream of mushroom soup or store bought meatballs. I made my own homemade cream soup base then added sourcream as suggested, milk in place of water and sautéed minced garlic and onion for extra flavor for the sauce. Used Chef Johns meatball recipe which is flavorful and an excellent combo with this sauce! Served over pasta. Yum.
Served with egg noodles. Added a little Worcestershire sauce, sweet paprika and sage.
Served the meatballs over mashed potatoes. Love that this recipe is versatile and will be easy to use in a variety of dishes. This recipe is very easy and worked perfectly in the slow cooker.
I make this but with some changes. I use a bag of frozen meatballs add two cans cream of mushroom and instead of water I use a small can of chopped green chilies. Just toss into crockpot.
These are very good! Since I'm not a big mushroom fan I used 2 cans of cream of onion soup and added some garlic powder. I used the sour cream as well as water as indicated. Good alone or with some noodles.
my fiance loves this recipe and I don't eat it because sour cream in it and hurts my tummy I'm lactose intolerant. keep my fiance happy when I make it....
Great and easy recipe. I subbed in Miracle whip for the sour cream and it worked out brilliantly. Great recipe.
I Love this, I have been making it for the past few Holidays, and its always a hit! No need to modify this recipe.
These were quite good, and quick and easy to make. I would recommend doubling the sauce if you plan to serve the meatballs over rice or noodles.
It is the best recipe I have tried in a long time sooo good . I made them this weekend for a get together had nothing left over.
My husband thought these were better than the tomato base appetizer meatballs. I threw some chopped onion and a chopped garlic bud in the crockpot. No need to sauté ahead. Only used about two lbs of meatballs since it was only two of us eating, one can of cram mushroom soup and one cup of sour cream. Forgot to add water and it came out fine anyway. This is a keeper!!!!
I made this for a potluck birthday party. I made it with 5 lbs of Italian meatballs, can of cream of mushroom soup, can of cream of chicken, 2 cups of sour cream and 3/4 cup water. I marinated the meatballs with all of the ingredients and put it in the refrigerator overnight. I put it in the crockpot on high for 2-3 hrs and it was ready to serve. It was a huge success and people were taking some home with them! Will make again :)
easy peasy. tastes like stroganoff made with meatballs, dinner thought to table in 20 minutes if you use frozen precooked meatballs
This would be good if you made your own meatballs but the frozen meatballs just don't cut it. I did what other reviewers said and added sautéed onion and mushrooms and also 8 oz of philadelphia cream cheese but it was just so-so.
I just made this recipe today for dinner. I sautéed two tsp of minced garlic, and chopped onion. I used one can of cream of mushroom and 2 cups of sour cream. I added some Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, and Cajun! It was easy to make, definitely will make it again!
Used only about 2 lbs of meatballs and substituted cream of chicken soup for cream of mushroom (since that's what I had on hand). I sliced half an onion and 4 oz of mushrooms to add into the crock pot with the soup and sour cream. As with many reviewers, I added a few "extras": several dashes of Worcestershire sauce, some minced garlic, half a tablespoon of Better Than Bouillon Beef Base, some crushed red pepper flakes, and a lot of fresh ground black pepper. I cooked it for 4 hours on high. I served it over wide egg noodles. My entire family loved it! Definitely something we'll have again. :)
I made this for a New Years Eve get together. I used 3 lbs of meatballs and two cans of cream of mushroom soup like other reviews suggested and they were a hit. A very simple recipe.
Wow these were soooo good, and very easy to make with packaged meatballs. I used a 2.5 lb bag of meatballs with the same amount of sauce, and had none left over. We just ate them as appetizers, next time I will dbl the sauce and serve them over noodles. And when I say next time, I mean later this week!!! I did add one package of a jus gravy mix (low sodium) and will do so again or maybe use beefy onion soup mix as the sauce was Very thick, great for appetizers, but I would want thinner over noodles.
I was so tired of sweet meatballs for a party. So glad to find this idea! I call these my holiday "snow balls." Instead of marinating the meat overnight,I used half and half ground turkey and beef and the recipe for meatloaf on the Lipton Beefy Onion Soup and Dip mix. I made mini meatballs (about 1") and microwaved them (about a dozen at a time on a plate covered with paper towel for drainage) for 2 minutes. Then I transferred them to the awaiting white sauce in the slow cooker for complete cooking and warming. Makes about 6-7 dozen cocktail meatballs.
was not a big hit
Added some lightly sauteed mushrooms. And I used the TJ's turkey meatballs (yum). Didn't marinate overnight, just made it and let it simmer on lowest setting for about 40 minutes while waiting for hubby to come home. No leftovers.... :)
