Meatballs and Sauce

4.4
75 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 21
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Meatballs marinated overnight in a savory sauce, then reheated just before your party!

Recipe by Tom

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
8 hrs 5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
9 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine meatballs, mushroom soup, water, and sour cream. Cover and refrigerate overnight so that the meatballs can absorb the flavors.

    Advertisement

  • Pour the mixture into a slow cooker and heat until the meatballs are heated through. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 35.4g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 961.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022