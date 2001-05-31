Layered Shrimp

This is an easy, last-minute pot-luck dish that everybody will love and only you know how "hard" it was to make.

Recipe by Bil Morrill

Ingredients

Directions

  • On a large dinner plate, spread cream cheese to edge of plate. The cheese should be spread to about a 1/4 inch to 1/3 inch thickness. Pour cocktail sauce in center of plate, leaving a 1-inch ring around the edge of cream cheese. Make a pile of the shrimp by covering the cocktail sauce.

  • Arrange crackers by sticking them standing up into the cream cheese ring around the edge. Place them tight like dominos around the entire plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 93.6mg; sodium 627.6mg. Full Nutrition
