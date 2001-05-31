Layered Shrimp
This is an easy, last-minute pot-luck dish that everybody will love and only you know how "hard" it was to make.
This was a big hit at a party I had! I used pre-packaged frozen, already peeled shrimp with the tails still on, and it took no time at all to put together. IDEAL for someone who doesn't cook, but wants to bring a dish! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Easy to make, but nothing out of the ordinary.Read More
I have made this same recipe for several years. If you use canned tiny shrimp you can get more flavor and sooooo easy. Do not put the crackers into the cream cheese. Just have them separate then they will not get soggy.
very good dip. i didnt like the sound of it, but it turned out very tasty. i made mine a little different, i mixed the shrimp and cocktail sauce, and layered that over the cream cheese, then sprinkled shredded parmesan on top then added chopped green onions. i will definitely make this super easy dip again!
I served this on New years eve and it was good but still pretty much the same as any other one like this I've had. It was easy to make and does look pretty on the table but I am still going to look for another shrimp/dip recipe.
Love this recipe. Have been making it for years. Can use block of cream cheese (leave it in block form) cocktail sauce mixed with small salad shrimp and dump on top ..... so quick and easy
So Great! I used frozen shrimp. And I finished it off my adding some very finly chopped green onion and green pepper. It looked beautiful and the crip peppers added a nice texture. Came together in no time to! Great for a last min. get together.
I have used this recipe countless times when I needed to bring a dish and it couldn't be a hot one. This lasts if it is setting out for a while and it is delicious. It is a good crowd pleaser but doesn't have the WOW factor, but that's ok sometimes. The only change I make is to add some green onions for color and some crunch. Delicious...thanks for the post.
yummy
Quick, easy, a favorite for my teens!
Okay, if need a quick recipe. Cocktail juice was a bit runny and crackers became soggy. Great flavor.
Substituted canned crab meat instead of shrimp. This was so quick and easy and made quite a bit. Everyone loved it.
I used canned crabmeat in place of the shrimp and everyone liked it.
This recipe is YUMMY! My mother used to do it using canned crab, being that canned crab is so costly, shrimp works just as great. Thank you for this recpe, it has brought back memories of past Christmas and New Years's Eve partiess!
This is basically the same recipe as my shrimp dip that I submitted quite some time ago.
Needed to bump up the cocktail sauce with horseradish. I used small plates for individual servings.
