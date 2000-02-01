Hot Shrimp Dip
I came up with this when I wanted something to snack on that was tangy, cheesy, and had shrimp in it. Serve it on toasted crusty bread - easy and delicious!!
The first time I made this it was very watery. When I made it the second time I left out the oil and it was much less watery and just as delicious! This is a great dip! I buttered little french bread rounds and grilled them. then I put a pile of the dip on top with a sprinkle of extra cheese and broiled them a couple minutes. FANTASTIC and a big hit! Not one remained.Read More
I read all the other reviews before I made this dish. I drained the shrimp extra well and laid the onion and bell pepper out on paper towel to remove all the excess water as well. I ommitted the oil and it STILL came out runny and watery. The dish's flavor is great, but I will not make it again because of the way it came out. Good luck if you try it. I would love to know how to make it and it not be watery.Read More
Recipe was great! I think the people who had theirs come out watery must have been using frozen shrimp that were not thawed all the way. Use fresh shrimp if yuo can find them. I sauted the onion and pepper first to soften them, then added the shrimp and seasoning just to blend the flavors. I recommend this. Next time I'll try it with Paul Prudhome seasoning instead of OLd Bay, but it was great like it is written.
This was a great recipe however I used frozen shrimp from Trader Joe's and would suggest draining the water and even squeezing the shrimp to avoid a "watery" dip. Mine was a bit watery, but every party goer raved about it!
I made this for Father's Day and my family loved it! I doubled the recipe and had none left. I omitted the oil, as someone else suggested, and also omitted the extra salt, since Old Bay is already so salty. It was great! Thanks!
This recipe was wonderful..I made it for our Christmas Eve get together and it was the first to go.. I was fun to make..It was a little watery but that didn't stop anyone..We all loved it..
We decided to make this at the beach with some leftover boiled shrimp. We made it exactly like the recipe indicated, and the flavor is fabulous! It did come out somewhat watery, but it was great. I think I might cook the onion and pepper in a skillet first next time to see if that helps. Oh yeah - I used yellow and red bell peppers instead of green, and the sweetness was great with the flavor of the shrimp and cheese.
My family loved it! The next time I make it I'll use no oil because it was watery and less garlic. My family wants to try it again. Thank you.
Easy and very good. Had many compliments on this when I took it to a party!!!
I omitted the oil and this was still very greasy and liquidy. Had a very off flavor too.
this was great!! will definitely double the recipe next time - it disappeared very fast. i added chopped celery and cooked all the veggies in skillet before baking. i'll omit the oil next time.
My husband and I served this at a party and it was very well received. We think this recipe could be served as a dinner, over rice. Tasty and easy - can't ask for more.
This dip was ok. My guests were not wowed, BUT I am known for my crab dip, so I think they were expecting that. I think this is a good base, and with a few changes could be a dip my seafood loving family could love!
I had to modify this but still was very tasty. No onion, pepper or oil - it was watery because of the fresh shrimp and I would cut down on the Old Bay but excellent on parmesan toasts!
Oil is unnecessary with mayo, and if you saute the chopped shrimp first with garlic and finely diced pepper and onion, strain and cool it, you will have less water as it will evaporate as it cools. Then mix in the wet ingredients, spice and cheese, then bake. You can also top this with some bread crumb to absorb additional moisture but then it may get too dry.
I wish I would have read the reviews before making this one. I squeezed out as much water out of my shrimp as I could both before chopping and after I chopped it and my finished dip was still watery. It looked pretty when I pulled it out of the oven but as soon as you got past the top layer of cheese it was sitting in water and oil. Adding cream cheese would have been a quick fix but I didn't have any so I stirred it around until the top layer of cheese melted into the dip and then just kept adding cheese and sticking it into the micro until it was thick enough to spoon onto toast. Because of all the added cheese to thicken, this didn't have a dominant shrimp flavor as it should have. This dip has potential but needs some tweaking.
Very good recipe. I agree with those that said a bit watery. I did drain the shrimp but would certainly pat it dry and I would leave out the oil. I did add a bit of hot pepper powder. Will make it again.
This recipe is fantastic. I dipped carrots and celery but, it's like chocolate -- it would make ANYTHING taste good. Froze small portions. Just thawed one and microwaved it with cooked egg noodles combined with diced fresh veggies of all sorts. So good! Also, spread a little on half a toasted English muffin for breakfast. The possibilities are endless!
I read all the reviews but made it anyway, very disappointed.... I bought fresh shrimp from the meat counter..... and I pat-dried the shrimp and as it was going into the oven, it seemed fine and I thought I had beat the reviews, but after it baked, it was runny, watery, etc. I will never make this again.
I used a can of cream of shrimp soup, 1/4C skim milk, Artichoke hearts diced up with the garlic, shrimp, Old Bay, salt, pepper and a shredded cheese blend with Parmesan on top!! LOVED IT!!!
