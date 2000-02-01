Hot Shrimp Dip

I came up with this when I wanted something to snack on that was tangy, cheesy, and had shrimp in it. Serve it on toasted crusty bread - easy and delicious!!

By Jennifer Cserenyi

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Chop the shrimp into small pieces. In an 8x8 inch baking dish, combine shrimp, yellow onion, bell pepper, garlic, mayonnaise, vegetable oil, Old Bay ™ seasoning, black pepper, salt, and 3/4 cup of cheese. Mix well, use reserved 1/4 cup cheese to cover the top in an even layer.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 134.4mg; sodium 520.5mg. Full Nutrition
