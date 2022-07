Hot Shrimp Dip

I wish I would have read the reviews before making this one. I squeezed out as much water out of my shrimp as I could both before chopping and after I chopped it and my finished dip was still watery. It looked pretty when I pulled it out of the oven but as soon as you got past the top layer of cheese it was sitting in water and oil. Adding cream cheese would have been a quick fix but I didn't have any so I stirred it around until the top layer of cheese melted into the dip and then just kept adding cheese and sticking it into the micro until it was thick enough to spoon onto toast. Because of all the added cheese to thicken, this didn't have a dominant shrimp flavor as it should have. This dip has potential but needs some tweaking.