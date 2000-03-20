Cake Mix Cookies VII
A twist on plain old cake or cookies. Great combos of the optional ingredients - toffee bits, walnuts, peanut butter chips - make this recipe everyone's personal favorite.
MMM MMM GOOD! STRATEGY: Use a rubber spatula to stir the ingredients. Then, using the spatula, cut into the dough and form into small-medium balls. VARIATIONS: Pillsbury Moist Supreme Strawberry cake mix plus a tablespoon of berry jam. -SO TASTY!!! I made them for a party and they were loved by all (a younger favorite). Betty Crocker's Carrot Cake mix plus one cup of rolled oats... EVEN BETTER!!! It makes a ginger cookie look-alike that has a lovely spice taste and is very very good (an older favorite). Next time I will also add raisins for a sweet touch. I baked the cookies 12-14 minutes and made 44 medium, perfectly round cookies (for BOTH variations)Read More
It Must say "Pudding in the mix" or "Supermoist" It really makes the difference with the out come.I used Duncan Heines Supermoist Yellow Cake Mix and It came out Excellent!!!!Will deffinately make it again!Read More
The only area where I would rate this recipe high is in the quickness of preparation. Other than that, nothing remarkable. The batter comes out immensely greasy and the vanilla flavoring of the cake mix is rather overpowering. Won't make it again.
I've been making these for years to rave reviews but have never tried adding baking powder. This worked well! I found that 1/3 cup oil as suggested by others, wasn't enough to stir the dough. I used chocolate cake mix (ALWAYS Duncan Hines) and added chocolate chips. I split the dough, added nuts to half and sprinkled those with nuts with powdered sugar after baking, so people could tell the difference. All were yummy. This is a great last minute recipe and people never guess it's made of cake mix.
These are the best easy cookies you'll ever make! Keep some cake mixes and mix-ins on hand and you'll always be prepared. They take no time to make and bake. It's also fun to try different combinations. We liked spice cake mix and raisins the best...they taste like the best oatmeal-raisin cookies you've ever had, minus the grittiness of the oatmeal. We also like golden cake mix with cinnamon chips. Chocolate cake mix with coconut wasn't that great - it would probably be better if the coconut was sprinkled on top (we mixed it in). For the kids, I've used vanilla mix with m&ms and they loved it! You really don't need too much of the mix-ins...if you put in too much, the dough breaks apart a little. Try these...you'll love them!
Very moist, chewy, soft cookie and stays fresh for days in an airtight container. Use 1/2 cup butter (1 stick) in place of the oil for a richer, more homemade taste. I'ave also made Cranberry White Chocolate Oatmeal cookies using this as the base. (1 cup each of cranberry, white chocolate and 2/3 cups rolled oats)But for choclate chip cookies, I always add 1 cup chopped walnuts for more flavor/texture and always get great reviews no matter what combo I use. Great to make with kids since there's not too many ingredients. Also try Devil's Food cake mix & walnuts- it's sublime. Definitely an 8 MINUTE cookie if you want it moist & chewy. It will look a little underdone coming out, but will set wonderfully. Awesome, quick cookie and if you don't tell, people can't tell it's not from scratch. (Just a review from a life-time baker - hey, sometimes we cheat too!)
OHHHHH absolutely the best recipe ever. I used spice cake mix with cinimmon chips - yummm tasted like soft gingerbread, also did devils food with butterscotch chips - those went very fast. This will be a staple in my house forever :)
A quick and wonderful recipe for those who need options in their dessert. My husband is allergic to chocolate and sugar cookies get old. I halfed the batter put chocolate chips in one half for my kids and put oatmeal, walnuts and cinnamon in the other half for my husband. Turned out great. My only modification was a tablespoon of water to the oat mixture to help with the stiffness. A winner in my house!
After reading all the rave reviews, I was excited to try these cookies. They were very easy to make, and my kids enjoyed making them with me, but they just didn't taste all that great. They tasted more like packaged cake mix than does a cake made from packaged cake mix! I won't make these again -- I prefer Toll House, or the Award Winning Chocolate Chip Cookies on this site that use the pudding mix. Now those are some COOKIES!
Great cookies! I used duncan hines devils food cake mix and added milk choc. chips and walnuts. They were so moist and good. I can't wait to try them with peanut butter chips. As far as the ingredients go , I feel they are perfectly accurate. Especially if you use duncan hines brand. I do not know how the yellow cake mix will turn out, but I'm not worried. Although these cookies are a close second to my favorite choc. peanut butter cup cookies on this site, I will probably make these more because they're faster, easier and just as good. But we all know there's nothing like the goodness baking from scratch.
This is THE recipe if you're in a hurry and want cookies now! I've made them 5x in the past 2 weeks. They do taste like cake mix, though, I have to say. But if those you're making them for are nondiscriminating in their tastes, you've got a hit. Tried it with choc chips & p'nut butter chips. Yum!!
I have made these cookies several times and thought I'd share my tips with you: 1) Don't use a stand mixer to mix, it will overbeat the dough and the oil separates, making the texture not that great; 2) When using harder add-ins like toffee chips, it has a tendency to break up the dough, so use less than 1 cup; 3) The combination that goes over the best with a crowd (in my experience) is Devil's Food with milk choc chips, and 4) If using Pampered Chef, bake the full 10 minutes. These cookies definitely aren't gourmet but they whip up fast. Finally, don't taste one until they are completely cooled, not a cookie you want to eat warm. Hope these help!
This recipe was very good and most importantly very easy! My husband loves M&M cookies so I used mini M&M's for my mix-in. I used Duncan Hines Supermoist Yellow cake mix as another reviewer suggested and 1/3 cup of oil like other suggestions. They turned out great although I needed to bake them longer than 10 minutes; it was about 13 minutes. Great recipe!
I omited the oil and added a stick of butter. The cookies were not greasy at all. I also added Ande's mint chips and they turned out great. I cooked them for 10 minutes and they still looked a little undercooked but I took them out anyway. They turned into a nice soft, chewy cookie.
As others have said, this recipe is very easy to make. For those worried about the cake-like taste of the cookie can add a little bit of extra flour. Well I looked at different recipes for cookies and cakes, I noticed that the cookies always had a significantly greater amount of flour in comparison to the other items. With the extra flour, the cookies definitely tasted more like cookies. My brother, who usually NEVER eats anything I bake, finished an entire cookie sheet of the cookies.
Great cookies = power! My roommates have begged for these cookies numerous times and enjoyed them thoroughly. The recipe calls for too much oil, and the cookies themselves are a bit dry. I will try tweaking the amounts next time for better results.
These cookies rated 5 stars in all categories. Sooo easy and sooo good. Kids loved them. Added mini m&ms to add color . Rolled the dough into balls and pressed down lightly. Found the 8-10 min baking time to be right on. Definately a keeper!
These are delicious and sooooo simple. I did a yellow sugar-free cake mix with chocolate chips. A friend of mine used to make "ying-yang" cookies-half white and half chocolate- and they were so so yummy!
This recipe was very easy to make, but the taste was nothing special. Much too sweet for my taste.
These cookies are wonderful. My son devoured three and wanted more. A friend stopped by and had five. The only change I made to the recipe was adding one teaspoon salt. I used the yellow cake mix, added 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips to half the batch, and topped the remainder with sprinkles (similar to sugar cookies). Very, very good cookies that look great out of the oven.
Reduced sugar cake mix (Pillsbury) made this possible for me because I am diabetic. I used this recipe because of the baking powder. Glad I did. Got nice round pillowy, chewy cookies. I made them into small balls and slightly flattened them. 8 min baking was perfect. I only had chocolate cake mix and they were scrumptious. My last batch I added a little peanut butter...YUMMY!!
I made these using devil's food cake mix and peanut butter chips. I found that the ingredient amounts were accurate, but I ended up adding a few tsp. of water to make this dough more manageable. Baking for about 10 minutes, then letting them sit on the cookie sheet for an add'l five minutes produced a delicious chewy cookie. This a great "quicky" recipe when you don't have time to mess with a ton of ingredients. I'm excited to experiment with this recipe--thanks!
I made this recipe just as written (with a yellow cake mix) and was very disappointed. It tasted really bad. It was like an undercooked yellow cake with chocolate chips. It was easy but, that doesn't matter if the end product isn't good. Maybe it was the cake mix I used. I decided to try again with a devil's food cake mix and it was much better.
when i first made these cookies last night, i didn't really care for them, they have a strong cake flavor. but the next day they tasted a lot better and i kept grabbing for more. they remind me of cookie cakes/cookie you buy at the mall. i used Pillsbury yellow cake mix and a mixed cup of chocolate chips, toffee bits, & walnuts. i think next time i will use white cake mix for a more mild cake taste. just an fyi, it is normal for the cake batter to feel greasy while scooping onto baking pan. i was worried about the texture before baking, but they turned out fine.
These cookies are so easy to make. My 1 1/2 year old helped me! We made 2 batches, 1 with yellow cake & 1 with chocolate cake. We added toffee, chocolate chips, and walnuts. Adjusting the baking time will make for a chewier or crispier cookie. The chocolate cooked faster than the yellow did in my oven.
Very good but does taste like cake mix. However if someone didn't know it was cake mix they may not suspect. 1 c. chips is not quite enough. Next time I'll use 1 1/2 c. My husband is enjoying them. I used a 1 T cookie scoop and got about 46 cookies avg.-size.
These came out pretty good.. really soft and fluffy.. seemed more like mini cakes. I put a little bit of frosting and used the cinnamon swirl mix....came out good!
Great recipe, you can change up the ingredients. I put maraschino cherries and chocolate chips. Great!
Super quick and easy and the end results taste great. Absolutely wonderful recipe!
Is it a brownie? Is it a cookie? It's the best of both worlds!! One of those rare occasions where the first attempt surpassed my expectations... We tried Devil's Food cake w/ White chocolate chips. Using 1/3 cup oil should definately suffice as long as you grease the pan. Try adding 1/4 tsp. vanilla & bake for 10 minutes. Yum, yum. NO cookie dough on hand ~ NO PROBLEM!!
I searched this out to make for a district meeting we had to make 3 dozen cookies. I had cake mixes I wanted to use up and made vanilla (confetti cake mix) and walnut cookies, chocolate mint chip and chocolate peanut butter chip chookies. I forgot to add the baking powder to the vanilla cookies and they did not come out as thick as the others but tasty. Had 9 dozen cookies baked and on platters in about 45 minutes!! I think the add ins are a must to make a decent cookie although my teens liked the cookie part also.
I like to try odd things. I used Red Velvet cake mix and frosted the cookies with the traditional white frosting. They were way too sweet for my taste, but our customers loved them. Thanks, Angela.
Super easy and yummy! I added walnuts and loved it.
Better with 1/3 c. oil. I had to bake mine much longer, and I like chewy/not so baked cookies. The edges were very flat and darkened faster, but the rest of the cookie looked great. There are so many combinations!
With chocolate-lovers in the house, we decided to use milk chocolate cake mix with milk chocolate chips. We also rounded the spoonfuls and rolled them in powdered sugar before baking. Very yummy!!
These are a definite keeper, excellent flavor. I really enjoyed these cookies and they were a big hit when I took them to a Church Cookie Exchange. I added Almond Toffee Chips and Milk Chocolate to Fudge Marble Cake Mix, YUMM! However, I was glad had made them that morning. I am not too crazy about the texture the next day. Next time I will either add a slice of white bread to my cookie tin or try as others have said for this recipe and add a spritz of water to the cookies after they have sat a day or so.
I completly forgot about my daughter's Brownie cookie swap for the holidays. I had heard of cake mix cookies, but this sounded too easy. IT WAS EASY!! Like others I used a stick of butter instead of oil. I used white cake mix and added in Christmas sprinkles and chocolate chips. It only took a few minutes to mix it all up. Then to make a lot I used a melon baller scoop to measure them out. (This also made them even.) I yeilded 3 dozen. I am not a cookie person and I thought these were awesome. I will be makiing these again, and hopefully looking like the baking queen! :)
The cookies were very easy to make, but they seemed to cook a lot faster than regular chocolate chip cookies because I managed to burn the bottoms with them only baking for about 6 min.
These cookies are fast and easy and they stay around our house about as long as it takes to cook them. They also sell well at bake sales.
Super chewy and soft. I took them out before they began to brown (after 7-8 minutes) and let them sit on the cookie sheet for about 5 minutes. I added chocolate chips and tofee bits!! Sooo yummy!! Great recipe and VERY easy to make! :)
These cookies are sooooo easy. I used a Duncan Hines German chocolate cake mix and added chocolate chips and pecans. They were YUM YUM!!!! Can wait to try other mixes.
My husband and I really loved this recipe. It was so easy, and the cookies turned out really well using chocolate chips and a yellow cake mix. I think this has become a family favorite.
Great! I used spice cake mix and frosted the cookies with allspice cream cheese frosting- delicious!
Very easy and delicious. I used devil's food cake mix with peanut butter chips.
Made this recipe with Ghirardelli brownie mix, pecans and caramel and it was one of the best cookies I ever had. Absolutely delicious!!!!! Thanks for the recipe!!!!!
These were really good. Next time I'm going to add coconut flakes.
didn't get this one - very quick and easy but not impressive. flavor was so-so.
If you want a semi-sweet cookie, this is not for you. If you want something rich, chewy and sweet, it doesn't get much better than this. I used yellow mix, leftover butterscotch and vanilla baking chips, and butter as suggested by other cooks. I also tossed in a handful of chopped pecans. I made the cookies larger (approx 1 1/2 tbls).I can't wait to try these again with different flavor combinations. Thanks for such an easy recipe.
These get too dry with oil. They stay more moist with butter and taste better too.
I love this recipe! I always add about 1/4 c cocoa powder and chocolate chips. They are always a hit, and nobody can ever tell that they are from cake mix. Since I am a new mom I am always looking for easy and fast recipes. This one is great!
kids wanted to make cookies and do it themselves. this recipe was a pleasant surprise. will make again. EDIT**** Make these cookies using devils food cake mix and white chocolate chips I sub butter for oil and add 2 tsp veg. oil and 1 tsp vanilla extract. They make the perfect cookie. Everyone who tries them loves them and wants to know what my secret is.
I've made these twice in a week and used previous recommendations of using less oil, I used 1/3 cup oil and they turned out great. I used a chocolate fudge cake mix and put mint chocolate chips in it. I also made it with peanut butter chips, both were good but I prefer the mint chips and will make it again. I look forward to trying it with the yellow cake mix too.
Want easy, quick, delicious cookies? I changed the oil 1/2 butter + 1 TB Oil instead. This is a great recipe I added choco chips and cherrys with alittle icing on top. Awesome!
Very good!! The only thing I added to this recipe was 1 tsp. of cinnamon. These cookies were very tasty. I then made ice cream sandwiches with them and used butter pecan ice cream. Excellent.....the cinnamon complemented the butter pecan ice cream. Thanks for an adaptable cookie recipe!
I used white cake mix instead. Other than that I followed the ingredients and directions as recommended. They turned out great. Very moist and delicious. They were a hit!
Forget the yellow cake mix. Try devils food cake with the peanut butter chips!!!! Yummy. Toddlers did everything but stir them up. Loved this one!
good for using up extra cake mix!! I found that a chocolate cake mix is better than yellow or white. Very chewy cookies. They taste excellent, but definitely use 1/3 cup oil rather than 1/2 cup.
This cookie is soft, chewy and delicious! I followed suggestion from others and used 1 stick of soft butter and 1 scant T. oil instead of 1/2 cup oil. Used a milk chocolate cake mix and added 3/4 cup Health milk chocolate toffee bits. Baked for 9 min. Easy and wonderful - will definitely make this again.
sweet and wonderful. used butter instead of oil
I used devil's food with mini chocolate chips and they turned out great. Some cake cookies spread out too much while cooking but these look perfect! Thanks for the easy recipe!
I have tried several cake mix cookie recipes in an attempt to find the one I like the best. This one is definately at the top of the list. The baking power makes the cookies puff slightly and I like that.
I've been using this recipe for about 6 mos. every Thurs. night for our Bible Quizers. I make 3 boxes (2 doz each) and make different kinds every week. I've used every kind of cake mix and never had a prob. One of my secrets was given to me from my mother-in-law, bake cookies til just light brown around the bottom, take them out and let them finish baking on the sheet. ALWAYS WORKS FOR ME, haven't had a complaint yet. Followed the instructions and used a cookie scoop.
Very moist like brownies. I replaced the oil with unsweetened applesauce and it worked out really well. Used chocolate cake mix and added chocolate chips. Very dark and rich. Would love to try this with other cake mixes and other add-ins. My co-workers really liked the cookies.
Thankfully, I put a piece of bread in my cookie jar - otherwise these would have been hard almost immediately! They actually turned out to be quite yummy. I made a white icing and put it between the cookies and made little cookie sandwiches - which I'm sure also helped to keep them moist. Definately keep in mind they these will/may get hard almost as soon as they exit the oven.
Wonderful! I used yellow cake, chocolate chips and copped pecans. I was able to get 41 good sized cookies out of this, thus reducing the calories per cookie. =)
They were very good. I took the advice of others and used a stick of butter melted instead of oil. I used triple choc. cake mix and then split it in half and add coconut and chopped pecans to one and dried sweet cherries and semi sweet choco. chips to the other.They sold fast at the bake sale and they could not have been any easier to make. I did not give it 4 stars because they did not taste as good to me as scratch but kids and adults told me they were great.
This is my new favorite cookie recipe! They are SO easy and taste great! You can also make so many different kinds by adding different chips, nuts, etc. Made them with my Christmas cookies and they were the first ones to go!
This recipe is sooo easy to do and was a great hit with my family. I used the Duncan H french vanilla Ultra moist recipe and added the chocolate chips. I also used only 1/3c. oil and put a piece of bread in the jar with them. and found that i had to bake them for 13 min instead of the 8 to 10 but no biggy. I just loved this and will use it more often in the future. It is quick and easy. I give a huge thumbs up for this recipe.
The recipe calls for too much oil. If I made them again I would not add nearly as much.
great recipe - truly fast and easy. they look good too - don't flatten out like tollhouse. everybody loved them.
These are great! I used a dark chocolate cake mix and added chopped pecans, everyone loved them.
would'nt change a thing. a favorite among children.
Last night I made chocolate cookies with peanut butter morsals and regular chocolate chip. I did find the batter to be very greasy (your palms are covered with grease when you roll them into balls) but they did turn out to be excellent tasting and a really nicely shaped (thick not flat) cookies overall. I also found that the batter yielded 3 dozen cookies. Thanks for the recipe!!
These turned out so good,love them. They don't spread and get thin, they are puffy and look nice, just how I like my cookies to turn out. I used Pillsbury Devil's Food Cake mix and followed the recipe. Will definetly make again!
This recipe is great! I made some today using a chocolate cake mix that had chocolate chips already in the mix. These are wonderful! Can't wait to try some more. I'll post a picture of what I made I got over 4 doz. cookies out of my mix. I like smaller cookies. These are about 1 inch in diameter. I have a melon baller that has two sizes on it. I used the larger size end... for me it is perfect. Take a look at the picture and see. It has a red gingham tablecloth as a backgound :o) Thanks for the recipe, it is one I will use from now on!
This recipe it great! It has made my Christmas cookie list. It is so versatile. I just split the dough in half and make chocolate chip cookies for myself and add coconut to the other half for excellent cookies.
Perfect quick fix cookies! I used 1/2tsp of baking powder instead because I didn't want my cookies to be too puffy and cake like. I also used 2 egg whites so they would be healthier. Excellent results! If you decide to use egg whites, you must eat these fast (within the same day of baking) because the cookies will get very hard the next day.
Great recipe to change up to suit your tastes. I added 1/2 cup of macadamia nuts and a little more than 1/2 cup of white chocolate chips with french vanilla cake mix. Next time I will try them with applesauce instead of oil to try to cut some calories :-)
Could you get a recipe that is any easier, tastier or more flexible?!! One of the best cookie recipes in my collection!!
The cookies were ok. I used yellow moist cake mix and chocolate chip cookies. My husband said they were different and good.
I made my cookies with brickle chips. I thought they were VERY sweet. I don't know that I would make again. They weren't bad, just a little too sweet for me and I LOVE sweets. I did get more than two dozen cookies out of mine. I used a 1 tbsp. cookie scoop and they made pretty good sized cookies ( I am guessing about 48).
YUM and so easy! I used chocolate cake mix with chocolate chips, and baked the cookies for 10 minutes and let them cool on the pan for an additional 5 minutes. Great! My boyfriend gave them 7 out of 10 stars. Thanks for the easy recipe!
Excellent recipe! Try them and be amazed how tasty and beautiful they turn out. I added Macadamia nuts, white chocolate chunks and Heath bar bits to a vanilla cake mix. Everyone wonders what my "secret" is!
This is an excellent recipe. I used a french vanilla cake mix with chocolate chip cookies. They were very very good. I had to bake them for 10 - 12 minutes.
Delicious! I used chocolate cake mix and it was just as good! Thank you!
I don't understand why some people give this a bad rating. It's one of my favorite cookies. Its fun too because you can experiment w/ it. I like using funfetti cake mix and mini m&ms. I also sometimes use butter instead of oil.
I love these cookies! I used a butter cake mix and added 3/4 cup Heath Milk Chocolate Toffee Bits and about a cup of milk chocolate chips. They were delicious! I will definitely make these again! Moist and very flavorful!
Great and simple cookies! My husband can't stay away from them! My spin on these was to add in 8oz. cream cheese, then top with a little bit of icing after they cooled off. I would describe them as "cupcake tops". I'll be making these again!
These were so easy and yummy!! I have a hard time making regular cookies and these were great. I could do everything while holding my 5 month old daughter!!
I used a strawberry cake mix for my recipe. The final product was a bit crispy but still a recipe I would use again.
I made these for a church event and they were a hit! I didn't have any chocolate chips so I used red, white and blue star sprinkles right when I took them out of the oven! They tasted great! Can't wait to try them with chocolate chips! Thanks Angela!
My son can even make these cookies, and they are so versitile thats why we love them even more than regular recipes. My oersonal favorites are devils food cake mix and peanut butter chips & walnuts, and white cake mix with macadamia nuts and white choc chunks. YUMMMMMMMY
These cookies are OK, they do taste like they were from a cake mix. Perfect for throwing something quick together for a gathering or school function. They're easy and there isn't really any prep work.
WAY, too much oil!!! My cookie dough was dripping and had to add extra flour just to ba able to roll out. I would suggest reducing amount of oil to 1/4 cup.
Easy to make and good too! My mom was surprised when I told her how easy these cookies were to make. I used white cake mix because it was what I had on hand and it turned out fine.
Good cookie, might be even better with some sort of drizzle frosting. For my add in I used 2 envelopes of apple cinnamon instant oatmeal.
Super Time-Saver! I also swirled/lightly mixed JIF Mocha Cappucino Hazelnut Spread into the dough before I plopped 'em on the cookie sheet! Amazing!! Could probably use Peanut Butter or Nutella too...Mmm...
I did like the quickness of the recipe, but I did not like the taste. Just as the reviews said, it was too "cake"-like, but in a bad way. Too greasy (and I used 1/3 c oil as recommended). It just didn't taste right.
Great easy cookie recipe! Our favorite is devils food cake mix with peanut butter chips! Yum!!
