Cake Mix Cookies VII

A twist on plain old cake or cookies. Great combos of the optional ingredients - toffee bits, walnuts, peanut butter chips - make this recipe everyone's personal favorite.

By Angela

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cake mix and baking powder. Add eggs and oil, then mix until well blended. Stir in chocolate chips, or your choice of additions. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Bake less for chewy cookies and more for crispy cookies. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 168.4mg. Full Nutrition
