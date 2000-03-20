Cake Mix Cookies VII

These are the best easy cookies you'll ever make! Keep some cake mixes and mix-ins on hand and you'll always be prepared. They take no time to make and bake. It's also fun to try different combinations. We liked spice cake mix and raisins the best...they taste like the best oatmeal-raisin cookies you've ever had, minus the grittiness of the oatmeal. We also like golden cake mix with cinnamon chips. Chocolate cake mix with coconut wasn't that great - it would probably be better if the coconut was sprinkled on top (we mixed it in). For the kids, I've used vanilla mix with m&ms and they loved it! You really don't need too much of the mix-ins...if you put in too much, the dough breaks apart a little. Try these...you'll love them!