Mom's Shrimp Macaroni Salad

67 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 17
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

My mom's unusual salad has been popular with friends and family for many years. This salad calls for a lot of ingredients but is worth the effort. If possible, use pickle juice instead of the vinegar.

By Becky Wergers

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the macaroni and let it cook until al dente; drain well.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine onion, bell pepper, celery, mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, ketchup, pickle juices, horseradish, hot pepper sauce, parsley, celery seed, chili powder, salt, black pepper and shrimp. Fold the macaroni into the mixture. Cover and chill at least 3 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 21.5mg; sodium 243.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022