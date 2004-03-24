Mom's Shrimp Macaroni Salad
My mom's unusual salad has been popular with friends and family for many years. This salad calls for a lot of ingredients but is worth the effort. If possible, use pickle juice instead of the vinegar.
My mom's unusual salad has been popular with friends and family for many years. This salad calls for a lot of ingredients but is worth the effort. If possible, use pickle juice instead of the vinegar.
Great salad. I always find that macaroni salads become dry after awhile. So I always add some sour cream with the mayo. The sour cream does not soak into the macaroni like the mayo does.Read More
I was not impressed. Maybe it would have been better with a "tweeking" of the ingredients but I didn't like it enough to try it again. If I did I would put in more horseradish next time.Read More
Great salad. I always find that macaroni salads become dry after awhile. So I always add some sour cream with the mayo. The sour cream does not soak into the macaroni like the mayo does.
My family and I are all from New Orleans and we love seafood any which way you can cook it, and this was the best cold salad I have made or tasted. I brought some to my parents and my grandmother who is 87,(and very picky)No One cooks better than granny you know...She loved it!! I will make this again and again...It really is terrific!!
I made this recipe for a spring barn party and it was a great hit. You may want to cut back on the horseradish if kids will be eating this salad. I used a fancier macaroni as an eye catcher. Will make this recipe again, no doubt!
Great for families who are not used to really bold tastes. I think kids who like shrimp will like this. I added a bit of lime juice to the shrimp before mixing with the rest of the salad. I also added the lime zest!
Very good, left out pickle relish, ketchup, horseradish, but added old bay in place of chili powder also I added a little mustard some cheese and eggs. I think next time I will try the horseradish just to see if I like the flavor in the salad because I love horseradish. End result was basic, but still very good, can't wait for lunch today, because it has been chilling all night. I always believe salads like this are better the next day as the flavors have a chance to come together and the pasta has had a chance to chill. OH!!! I ALSO USED LARGER SHRIMP 31/40 COUNT INSTEAD OF SALAD SHRIMP.
I was not impressed. Maybe it would have been better with a "tweeking" of the ingredients but I didn't like it enough to try it again. If I did I would put in more horseradish next time.
This is a FANTASTIC recipe Becky... thankyou. It will go into my regular rotation. Made a few changes. First, I doubled the recipe, and used small shells instead of the elbows. Used dried onion flakes instead of the fresh. Left out the green pepper because my husband doesn't care for it. Used dill pickle juice instead of the vinegar. Used dried parsley instead of the fresh, and substituted Old Bay for the chili powder as others have suggested. Used canned medium deveined shrimp (2 four ounce cans because the recipe was doubled). Even with all those changes, it still had amazing flavor. The sauce was very liquid when first made, but it all absorbed after the 3 hours in the fridge, and was the perfect consistency. Day #2 it's even better, and doesn't need more mayo. I can see where this would be terrific using chicken or ham instead of the shrimp. This is one of my favorite recipes on Allrecipes. Thanks again!
We tried this recipie and we were pleasantly surprised because some of the ingredients were not flavors that we normally use.
I changed a few things, like everyone else, to accomodate our family's tastes, but overall it was an extremely creative and tasty recipe. Thanks for the idea! I left out the green pepper and celery and added chopped jalapenos instead of hot pepper sauce. I also doubled the pasta, the shrimp and the mayo. Good stuff!
My partner does not like horseradish or pickle relish but he loved this and asked afterwards if I was going to be making it again! I did baulk a little at the thought of all the processed sauces going into the dish but it did taste very nice and tangy. Next time however I'll leave the prawns on the side rather than mixing them in with the salad.
I have had this recipe saved for years & never rated yet. It's very good! Of course you can tweak it & use fewer ingredients. I did use pickle juice as I do with all my cold salads. And the biggest shrimp I can afford, steamed at the store with Old Bay seasoning wakes it right up.
Wonderful! My 6 year old son loved it! Becky, be sure and thank your Mom for this wonderful recipe!
have made this several times now once for a huge b'day party .......everyone loves it
I made this for a bunch of old crusty hunters who have an opinion on everything( you know the type ;) .... well no complaints,which means they loved it.Great with fish fry and a cold beer!
My husband and I loved this recipe. He suggested maintaining the recipe as a home standard and just replacing the shrimp with other types of meat for variety. It was easy and tasty!
Very Good! I had some ditalini macaroni to use up, so I just used that. After I put it in the fridge, I realized that I forgot to add the vinegar, but the flavor was so good that I don't think it was missed. I will be making this again! Thanks for sharing. :)
scrumptious! I used shell macaroni and fresh shrimp that I chopped. I omitted the green pepper and hot sauce for personal taste. Very good!
delicious. i didnt add the horseradish, hot pepper sauce, celery seed or the chili powder (didnt have)-substituted some spicy mustard and a bit of tabasco sauce. doubled the shrimp too! so good. Make it whenever weve got shrimp on hand for hubbys lunch.
I was looking for a different type of macaroni salad for a party and decided to try this. I made a trial batch last night and it turned out terrific. If you leave out the hot pepper sauce, what you have is a type of Russian dressing. I agree with the addition of pickle juice since that was my mom's "secret ingredient" to her potato salad that everyone always loved. I will definitely make this again.
I didn't change anything when making this. It was definitely very good, but I will use less mayo and relish next time. Also, will add more shrimp and use shells instead of the elbow macaroni, or just add more pasta to it.
Way too much relish that was all you tasted so I kept adding other stuff to help the taste but still tasted mostly relish would not make again
Love Love Love this dish. I have made it several times always with success. Everyone that tries it asks for the recipe. I use small shells and the pickle juice, have substituted lemon juice as well and it worked too. Summer fav at our house!!
Every time I have made this for friends they request the recipe. I even had my mom who has been using her recipe for over 10 years ask me to give it to her. I never have problems with the recipe and when I am in a time crunch stick it in the freezer for about 45 minutes and then into the fridge and it always turns out just right.
I wasn't that impressed with this salad. It took a lot of prep. and ingredients and was no better that your usual pasta salad. It wasn't bad just not worth the time. OOh Well!!
Really, really good macaroni salad. I think I'll try it next time with imitation crab. I think I'll like that flavor better than the shrimp. But the sauce on this - even though I thought it would be strange with the ketchup and other ingredients - was spot on. I also was skeptical about the lack of salt in the recipe, but it didn't need it at all.
Not bad, but would modify it to my taste before making again.
We had cajun nigh in our house last night and picked this recipe. I was a little nervous because the ingredients seemed so, well, odd! But it was super fantastic! I added a little more tabasco and cayenne pepper. We also used giant shrimp and cut them up. AWESOME! Thanks for sharing :)
I like to use medium shell pasta in seafood salad. This is really yummy, and you can adjust ingredients according to your taste.
Lot of ingredients, but worth it. This was so yummy. Will make again!
Excellent shrimp salad. I took it to a party after making it for the first time -- there wasn't any to bring home. It got great reviews. I left out the pickle relish.
Yummy! I didn’t have horseradish on hand actually I’ve never had horseradish before but I think I will try it next time. Do you buy the jars in the pickle section???
Loved this salad!! One of the best I've had. I was trying to find something that I tried at a BBQ but this was better!
I scaled the recipe to 2 servings but used an entire can (4 oz) of tiny shrimp. Since I was using small shrimp I also stayed small with the pasta and used orzo. This salad has a really good flavor.
Delicious! As with any salad, after mixing everything together, you'll want to taste it and tweak it. Personally, I wanted a little less sweet pickles and a little more mayo and horseradish. I also used larger shrimp and chopped them into smaller pieces. Shell pasta is a great choice. I'll make this again, for sure!!
I love all the ingredients so I knew it would be good. I followed the instructions except used a pound of med shrimp which I cooked in Old Bay. Everyone loved it but I think next time I would up the hot sauce, chili powder and horseradish a little for a bit more of a kick.
this is great, wouldn't change a thing! not too sweet, with a little "kick". thanks
i had a BBQ and i served this, i got a lot of compliments on it. I added extra mayo, red rooster hot sauce, and added a few shakes of both creole seasoning and season salt. I squeazed lemon on the shrimp as well. i ommited the ketchup. definatly 5 stars!
I very rarely if ever give a bad rating but I did not care for this recipe. The pickle relish and ketchup is overpowering in this salad. The dressing for the amount of pasta is way to much.
a keeper. Delicious
Good Salad, easy to make.
I LOVE this macaroni salad. I have made it several times. The last time I made it, I swapped Dijon mustard for the horseradish, and I used the herbs I had in my herb garden (dill, cilantro, and parsley). I also didn't have salad shrimp, so I just chopped large shrimp into thirds.
This is surprisingly good! Sorry, I'm going to be one of those people who changed the recipe and then rates it. I didn't have horseradish so I used yellow mustard, didn't have green pepper so used grated carrots, used half regular mayo and half light, and reconstituted dried onion for the fresh. Still, the sauce is a great complement to the shrimp (that's why the ketchup) and I look forward to eating this for days!
I made this the other day wow its really good, I just didn't cook the shrimp and it was perfect I didn't add the hot sauce my husband had this done in a whole day but I double the batch I am so keeping this recipe thanks !!!
This recipe is great for summer BBQ's to use in place of a potato salad or a traditional pasta salad. I thought it was pretty delicious... however, I made several variations to it to accomodate my taste. I omitted the relish, celery seed and horseradish. Instead of onion, I used scallions (green onion). Instead of chili powder, I used paprika. I also added crabmeat and sliced black olives. Overall... it was pretty good! I made this dish into a dinner with some hot garlic bread and wine.
Fantastic! Followed the recipe, even down to the pickle juice! The seasonings really made it pop. This is a keeper!
Not bad. We took it to a bbq this summer. It really had a new flavor to it! It was pretty good. Differn't but good. I followed the recipe to the T. Next time may add some herbs-there is room to play with it a little!
Thanks for this recipe! I made it as written and was impressed with how the sauce turned out. I was slightly surprised at the spices added but when they were mixed it was yummy. Can’t wait to eat some more tomato
Quite liked it! Made it for a canada day BBQ I'm hosting tonight. I added some sweet corn and used sautéed larger shrimp that I cut up in small pieces. Yum!
I wasn't sure if I'd like this one, but I always make a recipe the way it's presented before I change things. This was REALLY good! The only thing I DID change was to use white vinegar instead of white wine vinegar because that was all I had. All of the ingredients work perfectly together! I HATE it when people change the recipe and then give it bad ratings. This is definitely a keeper!
I decreased the horseradish by half and used homemade sweet zucchini relish otherwise followed the recipe as written. Will definitely be making this again!! Full of flavor and texture!!
It was ok. My spouse ate it but didn't enjoy it very much. I wasn't blown away and I was really looking forward to it.
Delicious salad! I used a horseradish sandwich spread instead of straight horseradish. Gave a little bite without being overpowering. I also used green onions instead of the minced onion. We really enjoyed trying a "new" shrimp pasta salad instead of my old standby.
I used miracle whip as my family prefers to mayo. It was a big hit at family celebration will make again.
Very tasty
I was shockingly surprised! This is really great. I added some egg , tiny bit of yellow mustard and a little sour cream. I put more shrimp in. It is still good before all the things I added though. I made it because it had such good reviews but I was thinking when making it these things were an unusual combination but actually they are a great combination. Yum.. Will make thais salad again.
This is very good. Not your average, ordinary, everyday shrimp macaroni salad. It’s zesty and delicious and not to mayonnaisy. I made 5x’s the recipe for a barbecue at work and every single drop of it was eaten. I’ll definitely make it again.
I added more shrimp than stated. Great flavor!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections