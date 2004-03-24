Mom's Shrimp Macaroni Salad

This is a FANTASTIC recipe Becky... thankyou. It will go into my regular rotation. Made a few changes. First, I doubled the recipe, and used small shells instead of the elbows. Used dried onion flakes instead of the fresh. Left out the green pepper because my husband doesn't care for it. Used dill pickle juice instead of the vinegar. Used dried parsley instead of the fresh, and substituted Old Bay for the chili powder as others have suggested. Used canned medium deveined shrimp (2 four ounce cans because the recipe was doubled). Even with all those changes, it still had amazing flavor. The sauce was very liquid when first made, but it all absorbed after the 3 hours in the fridge, and was the perfect consistency. Day #2 it's even better, and doesn't need more mayo. I can see where this would be terrific using chicken or ham instead of the shrimp. This is one of my favorite recipes on Allrecipes. Thanks again!