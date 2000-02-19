Best Apple Crisp Ever

288 Ratings
  • 5 126
  • 4 73
  • 3 29
  • 2 18
  • 1 42

Easy to make and delicious, with a thick, crunchy, cinnamony topping over brown sugar coated apple slices.

By Olga

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 9 inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a 9 inch square baking pan, mix sliced apples with brown sugar. In a large bowl, mix together flour, white sugar, cinnamon and salt. In a small bowl, beat together egg and melted butter. Stir into flour mixture. Spread evenly over apples.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until topping is golden and crisp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 70.1g; fat 5g; cholesterol 41.2mg; sodium 141.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022