Best Apple Crisp Ever
Easy to make and delicious, with a thick, crunchy, cinnamony topping over brown sugar coated apple slices.
The apple crisp was very good. I did not notice any of the previous complaints; I cooked it for the 30minutes and although the crust was "golden brown" it was a light brown and I could see the apples bubbling so I considered it done. The crust was soft , not hard like others complained, maybe they cooked it a little too long? If you eat the crust by itself I guess I can see why it was called "bland" but if you eat it like your supposed to with an apple it is delishous! I still like the traditional oat apple crisp better but this one is a very tasty desert. It is a little sweet, but apple crisp is supposed to be! Plus I used Gala apples.Read More
absolutely horrible! Looks nothing like the picture. very dry.Read More
I can usually salvage almost any recipe, but there was no saving this one. The topping was a cakey, insipid mess. Not crunchy and not "too sweet". I did use granny smiths and maybe they were too tart. But just the consistency of the topping makes this a "no-go" for future attempts at this recipe.
I hate giving bad reviews but I thought this sounded and looked good, however i ended up with flavorless, mushy apples with a rock hard blanket of dough on top, I'll stick with apple crisp III
I made this Sunday for my family. The topping was so hard once it cooled that we could not eat it. Unfortunately, I will never cook this again.
This was WAY too sweet and the topping wasn't to die for either. I would halve the brown sugar and use another topping, but if you're going to do that, you might as well look for another recipe. Won't be making again.
I'll make this one again--excellent!
Thanks for the great recipe Olga! This crisp was very tasty. I used macintosh apples and added a bit of water to the apples as I like it saucy. The crumb topping was the best I ever had - I was a bit leary on the egg use in the topping but it turned out wonderful. I scaled the recipe for 12 servings and probably added more apples as I did not measure the apples. Enjoyed by all at my dinner party and even though everyone was stuffed from supper they could not resist cleaning their plates of this apple crisp with icecream on top! Definitely will make over and over.
this recipe is not good at all it does not look like the picure nor does it do as it says it will. i will not be making it again
This is an easy EXCELLENT recipe. The complaint about the crust is an understandable one however. I found that if I used a fork to stir and fluff it, then crumbled it over, the end result was a sparkly crunchy topping that was delicious! When you mix it like dough, it comes out like a bland cookie topping that wasn't very appetizing. So now you know! Just keep the topping crumbly and it is an amazing crowd pleaser that I make every fall :)
I had a bunch of apples and wanted to make apple crisp, but I had no oats, so a google-search later I found this recipe. Basically, it was really good. Really easy to make and satisfied my desire for some apple-y goodness. I was worried because I read the reviews while it was in the oven, but if it turned out as bad as some of you say, you obviously did something wrong. I followed it step for step and it turned out fabulous. As good as something with oats? No. But you get what you make. If your topping wasn't easy to spread or was kind of like a batter, you did it wrong. There was very little amount of liquid in ratio to the dry ingredients of the topping. What you got was more a moistened, crumbly thing of flour and sugar, rather than anything like others describe.Thanks a lot, Olga, I'll be keeping this recipe in mind!
This is a great apple crisp. To the people that said the topping was hot, you put too much liquid in it. I made it once and had that problem. Best to use a large egg, not jumbo. Also, for those that said it was too sweet, just like in an apple pie, you have to use a tart apple to start. I used honey crisp or granny smith, or a combination, comes out nice and tart. When mixing the topping, it should be very dry and crumbly. It then cooks down to a nice, crunchy topping. Try adding a bit more cinnamon if you think it doesn't taste good, and don't forget the salt.
Wow! About half way through i read the reviews and got scared, but i have to say this was absolutely delicious. The topping was just crunchy enough and the filling was warm and gooey. My family can't wait for me to make this again! Thanks Olga!
Just like grannie used to make...Quick, easy and delicious!
Dee-licious! I couldn't find my normal recipe for Apple Crisp so I decided to try this one. I am glad I did! SO EASY and SO YUM! My stepson even begged to take some home when heading back to his mom's place. I thought the topping was excellent and it was NOT dry or hard as others have suggested. I thought it was even better reheated the next day. I have a trillion apples off my neighbors tree and plan on making this one again tonight! Oh, P.S....REDUCE bake time! Start checking at 25-30 min!
At valley forge we struggled for days to keep our muskets clean, our boots dry, and our bellies contented. WIth our tar heel baked by the one armed devil we called The Liberty Chief our moral and stupor of the men was as low as the virtues of a confederate . The men were threatening to turn in their cotton blues and march back to the comforts of their Boston mansions. I was depressed at my efforts to keep the men in line and fight for the preservation of the union under the almighty GOD. As all was seeming lost as the heavens assaulted us with the fury of her torrential angst, the leader of our beloved union came to me in a dream with a plan to defeat the confederate dogs. The war would not have been successed with out the ailment and power from GOD through the everlasting support of our beloved apple crisp. This recipe wasn't that good. But not bad. Just okay. My fellow brethren in the pursuit of liberty and justice and apple crisp. I salute you for your unheeding call to the preservation of the Great Union that we have been born into service to defend. GOD SPEED GENTLEMEN.
Ick! One Star is too many.I didn't even get to the baking part! The topping was gooey and unspreadable. The directions call for you to STIR in the egg and melted butter whereas the description says it's poured over the top... Either way, forget it! Stick with the Maple Crisp recipe (which I made after throwing away the goo from this recipe)- awesome!
I hate to say this but it was way to sweet and crunchy for me. Nothing like what I expected. Sorry
This was good, but I made a few adjustments to my apple crisp. I didn't melt the butter for the topping. I used room temp butter and added a bit more than what was called for. I also used less white sugar (-1/4 cup) and doubled the salt. Very good. :)
this is not a recipe I would make again.The flavor of the topping was not good at all.Stick with the old fashioned apple crisp that uses oatmeal.
Perfect recipe. All of these bad reviews of how it came out horrible, it must be the people cooking it. I did exactly as the recipe said, and I have never had a better apple dessert. I made this at 2:45 in the morning. Easy as pie. Delicious. My fiance is an incredibly picky eater, and he ate the entire pan. c: Fantastic recipe, will make again. Perfect for Holidays, too.
WORST apple crisp EVER...
Well, I thought this recipe turned out great! Not to sure why others had trouble, but this recipe is very delicious - turned out just like the picture. The crust (even once cooled) was nice and crumbly, easy to eat and blended wonderfully with the sweet apple filling. I will probably mix the flour with quick cooking oats for the topping the next time, only because I like oats. Follow the directions and you will end up with a delicious apple crisp. Thanks for the great recipe!
Not nearly as bad as other reviewers say...I didn't read the reviews before I started this and when I came back to this page and started reading some of the negative reviews after it was already in the oven, I was a little nervous. So I covered it in foil for about 20 minutes of its cooking time so that it wouldnt become dry, then removed the foil a few minutes before taking it out and turned the broiler on to crisp just the very top. Turned out just fine. Also to note, I used a loaf pan instead of a square pan because I like a more even helping of apples and topping (obviously did not have to use all of the topping...more like 2/3 of it). Additionally, I used half white flour and half wheat flour and honestly could barely tell a difference in the taste. I also used an apple corer/slicer, then cut the slices in thirds. Made it more manageable to eat and I felt like it allowed the apples to spread more evenly.
This really is the BEST apple crisp ever!
Why was egg added to this recipe? I have never seen egg added to this recipie. It could be the reason why the topping came out hard for those who used it. Just making a suggestion.
too sweet and lumpy
I read a lot of reviews who said this recipe is too dry. I myself rarely ever follow recipes to a tee. I usually read them before cooking or baking for guidelines and do what I feel works best. Its just the way I work. Anyway, after taking a look at the apple crisp 3/4 through the cooking time, I noticed it did in fact look a little dry, so all I did was open up a little apple juice box and poured about half through the cracks. It worked wonders! I'm going to be doing this from now on! The apple juice thickened up and almost caramelized the apples, plus, it tastes better then if I would've added water.
The topping did not get crisp and the flavor just wasn't there, very bland. I can't believe this made it into the Allrecipes Tried and True cookbook.
I only used 1/2 c of white sugar and added 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. Amazing! I'll be making this again and again. Thanks.
The apples came out too sweet, and the topping was hard and pasty. It's true this recipe is easy, but you can tell when you taste it.
Delicious! I used 4 of the biggest apples I had ever seen, so I made 1.5 times the flour mixture. My flour mixture was still dry after baking, but the apples and brown sugar made such a wonderful syrup when baking, that I tossed it all together after so that the flour mixture would soak up all that good syrup. It was DEVINE.
I thought this was great! I can't have sugar so I used a sugar replacement and whole wheat flour. It was a huge hit!
I'm not a big fan of outmeal apple crisp. this is crunchy and good. Added a bit more brown sugar and used fresh apples. I'm so glad I didn't read the reviews before trying this one. Good job!
I would add a little lemon juice to aples and brown sugar if not using really tart apples. I will also try adding a little cornstarch to the same part of the recipe, as the apples were watery.
This was wonderful! I used a mixture of apples, and found the spices and sweetness perfectly balanced. I had no problem with the crust. My crust was crunchy and delicious, though not as crunchy as an oat and nut crust would be. With neither on hand and a craving for crisp, this was a fantastic alternative.
I cut the recipe down to 4 and followed the recipe exactly. However... it did not turn out well at all. The topic was clumpy (not crumbly) and because I couldn't spread it evenly it became hard and lacking in flavor. When I took it out of the oven after 30 minutes, the apples were hard, so stirred up the apples and topping(which I tried to break up) and put a little more brown sugar on and baked for 10 more minutes. The apples were delicious, but I think I will stick to my oatmeal version.
DO NOT add egg to crumb topping or its impossible to spread on top - also I added 1 tsp lemon juice & 1/2 tsp cinnamon to apple mixture for added flavor
This is really the best apple crisp ever. It is a hit every time. Serve it with your favorite vanilla ice cream. Yummy.
delicious. I'll try it again and with more apples. my family loved it, even my brother, who is very critical...
Should have listened to the reviews. I ignored them because I thought...I like it sweet, I like my topping crunchy. Was too hard, no flavor, very disappointing. Will not make again.
This reminded me a little of dumplings. I used all brown sugar and lots of extra cinnamon. I would make it again.
I am an apple crisp nut , and I really loved this one
I took this to a Thanksgiving Potluck. Kids liked it pretty well. It turned out like the photo -- the topping was not bad -- my only complaint was that it was too sweet. Will make again with much less sugar.
The name says it all. My family was very impressed. Christine
I used this recipe for the first time ever making apple crisp and i have to say that it turned out great! I made it for my boyfriend and he has me make it for him all the time. It was a little confusing when it said to spread the mixture over the apples because, the other reviews are right it doesnt spread very well, but if you have a bit of patience and evenly coat the apples with the mixture it turns out wonderful!
I thought it was very good. I still like my Grandmas southern recipe better though!! I cooked this recipe at 350 for 40 min. and it turned out great!!
The only problem with the recipe is 2 tablespoons is nowhere near enough butter. Otherwise you will get a doughy ball. It's more like half a cup
Absolutely delicious! I used granny smiths and let them sit in the brown sugar for a few minutes and then sprinkled some nutmeg over the top and stirred. The top did get hard after cooling off. I served it upside down and topped with whipped cream.
I'm a Grandma & have made several apple crisps over the years. I loved this & will make it over & over. It is different than a regular apple crisp, so maybe that why many complained about it. It is more like some of the pies with crumb topping. I like it better than the pie recipes as it is less fattening. Really really good. I'm making it for my daughters & grandkids for Sun. Yum!!!
This was just OK. I wish I had added more spices, like maybe some nutmeg or cloves. The topping wasn't as good as oat based toppings I've had on other crisps.
This recipe is great but one thing to note...i believe it could use some butter to coat the pan on the bottom. Mine became stuck somewhat at the ends, otherwise delicious!
There's truth in the name it really is the best. My family raved about it
I'm not one to even write reviews, but i signed up and everything just to write this one. i agree with everyone dry crumbly mess will not use again
I'm afraid I must agree with some of the other reviews. I ended up with a petrified crust on top of mushy apples. Thank goodness I tried this out in advance ... I had planned to serve it to guests. Luckily, we have an abundance of apples from our trees this year so I can try a different recipe.
I thought this was very good. I used macs instead of green apple. It wast sweet moist and the crumb topping was perfect!
I loved this recipe. The only thing I did was add a some vanilla & a little bit of water just to soften the dough a little, because it did come out a little hard ... but other than that I really liked it!
The bottom was really watery and the apples didn't seem to cook long enough. If I had cooked it longer, the top would have burnt. Next time I'll try another recipe for sure.
Tasty, wasn't sure about the whole flour with the apples mixture, but it was ok.
Was really disappointed. Too much sugar and the topping was hard/dry. I would love an easy go-to recipe.
I made this and then read the reviews. I do agree that its a bit sweet (i would cut down on the sugar) but i found that spraying the pan with a non stick cooking spray before putting the apples in, fixed the issue of having the pastry stick too much. Oerall, simple and tasty!
Edible, but definitely NOT the best apple crisp ever. Tasted mostly like sugar, even though I used tart apples. The topping did not look anything like the photos. In my opinion the recipe calls for way too much sugar in the topping and not enough cinnamon as I thought it was bland and the topping too sweet. I should have know when I noticed that almost every other apple crisp recipe I've seen adds cinnamon in with the apples, and not just in the topping. Like I said, it was edible with a scoop of ice cream on top, but I am disappointed as I was having a hardcore preggo craving for apple crisp and this left me wishing I would have tried a different recipe. I guess I should have read the reviews first.
I loved this recipe, but I added another apple to create a deeper dish and mixed cinnamon within the brown sugar to bring out the sweet apple flavor a little bit more. At the end of spreading the flour mixture, I sprinkled a white and brown sugar mixture on top. Great recipe though!
Absolutely delicious. Sprinkled a little extra sugar/cinnamon mix on the top and looked just like the picture. I have an apple tree full in the back of the house so already had this twice this week.
This apple crisp is delicious, but a little too sweet for my taste. I think you could easily cut the sugar in half and it would still taste good.
Made this today and it looks exactly like the picture. Will have husband give it the official taste test tonight and let everyone know what he thinks... We loved it! Made it from apples from a tree in our yard, so we don't know what variety they are, but we both thought it was very good.
Not what I was expecting...like many of the other reviewers, I had a crumbly situation with the crust. That said, I was in a hurry and wanted something apple-y and cinnamon-y and this recipe fit the bill. It was pretty quick to make and had a great flavor. In a pinch, I'd make this recipe again although if I was having a pre-meditated apple crisp urge, I'd go with one of the more traditional recipes calling for oats. Pretty good for what it is, thanks for sharing!
Loved it! Kids enjoyed helping. Husband made it Sat night and when asked to bring a dessert to a Sunday dinner made it again. Wasn't sure of the egg but it was good. I like a substantial, crunchy topping and this recipe delivered. I didn't find it too sweet either. Very good!
I used Macintosh apples because they are juicier and I like a little nutmeg in mine. A little oats in the topping makes it crisper and a couple pats of butter on the apples. Slice the apples thin if you like it moist.
This was a very easy recipe and was very tasty. I added the cinnamon to the brown sugar so it was with the apples and I put crushed walnuts in the apple mixture. I also added a handful of quick oats to the flour mixture. I do not know why anyone had problems with the topping going on the apples, I melted butter in micro then added beaten egg and when I put it into the flour/sugar/salt mixture it crumbled up just like normal crisp recipes do. It covered the apples wonderfully. I added some roughly chopped walnuts on top.Have added it to my recipe box. Thanks.
This recipe was really easy. Mine turned out great. The topping is a little tricky because you have to spread it over the apples. I altered the recipe to yield 3 and I added 1/4 tsp of cloves and nutmeg as well. Perfect for just a couple people wanting an after dinner treat. It is delicious!
My husband found this too sweet but my Son and I just loved it. Would be good with vanilla ice cream or a tea, yummy and easy. Michele, ontario, canada
I never write a bad review as I have never had a failure in the recipes at AllRecipes.com but I feel compelled to warn others to avoid this recipe. How it can be labelled the best apple crisp ever is a mystery. No one liked it. I agree with the comments by the other reviewers that had a failure.
I made this pie for the first time I liked it because it was very easy but it was way too sweet and crunchy for me.
this apple crisp is very good, I put rasin in mine. My family loved it.
Really disappointed--decided to try a new recipe and the family unanimously preferred the old one and rated this not very flavorful or "interesting."
Read a lot of the reviews AFTER I made this--just to get a sense of the direction the reviews took. It seems like the sweetness is an issue with many; also 'dry', 'crumbly' & so forth. So I will just say what I did for a DOUBLE RECIPE a) coat the rectangular glass pan thoroughly with coconut spray, b) substitute coconut sugar for brown sugar, and use organic granulated for 'white' sugar--these are both less 'sweet', c) half AP flour/half freshly milled hard red wheat flour--this gives it an interesting depth of flavor, d) add a T of ginger powder to the flour mix, also for complexity of flavor. The mixing of the butter/egg/flour combination accomplished more by scattering the 'liquid' over the 'solid' and folding it until evenly clumpy, if that makes sense--this allows some small lumps to form, but overall the effect is of 'moisturized', not in any way doughy or wet. Bake for ~35 minutes, then turn off oven and leave for another 10 minutes or so. Very crispy. Hubby LOVED it; raved for about a half an hour & upset that I gave some away to my mom & brother to take home ;-) I believe if I make this again, I will put more apples: this had about 10 small ones from our neighborhood trees.
I love this recipe!!! However, I did double the cinnamon, and added some nutmeg. I used fugi apples, and it helps to coat them with some flour before adding the brown sugar to avoid it being watery. And I only baked it for 30 minutes. I saw that alot of people are getting mush for thier toppings. You need to add the egg miture a little bit at a time and lightly toss it with a fork so it forms small clumps.
Although not an "apple crisp" we took the apples out and added cinnamon chips. It turned into a cookie cake.
I made for my husband tonight. I wish that I didn't. For a Apple Crisp this one is not good. My husband said that it had no flavor at all. The topping reminds him of Grape Nut ceral with no sugar. We bland, no flavor. He asked to to never make this one again. This tells me something is wrong., Because he LOVES APPLES and Cinnamon.
I added another egg to make the topping "pourable" and added 2 sliced plums to the apples.
I am surprised at the negative reviews, the first on on the list for example. said that the topping was like a dough having to rip appart... perhaps the recipe was not followed corectly, also, I used a pastery blender and the topping came out perfict. I sliced the granny smith apples thin and only cooked for just under 30 min and it was a hit! everyone went back for seconds. I will be making it again.
Thought this was delicious. My husband loved it. I thought it was a little too sweet so I will probably use less sugar next time but otherwise it was a hit.
I found nothing wrong with this recipie and would recommend it to others. Suggestions to make it much better. I did not use the recommended cook time. I used 25 minutes no more. I also added to the apples 1/8 teaspoon Nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Nutmeg and cinnamon are our family Favorites.
this was one odd recipe for Apple crisp. The topping was the consistency of cookie dough, I sort of crumbled/spread it over the apples and skeptically put it in the oven. It took a long time to bake because I was waiting for it to brown, which it never did. When I took it out, I served it to my husband - he ate it without comment, which is unusual, and then as he put the plate down, said, "that was good". He is a polite, appreciative man, and usually raves over Apple crisp when I make my usual recipes with oatmeal. This did not evoke any more than a polite comment. My teenage son of course liked it and gave it a "4" but he has a strong sweet tooth which accounts for the extra star. I will not make it again. It was certainly not inedible, but it was bland and lacked the buttery crunchy crispness of other recipes I've enjoyed.
I made this without the egg. I, also, sprinkled a tiny bit more melted butter, (I actually used Smart Balance margarine instead of butter), and a little water to the dish before putting into the oven. This coated the mixture just a little since I didn't use an egg. You can adjust the sugar to your taste. I'll use a tad less next time. I received compliments on this, even more than I do on the apple crisp I make with oats. I made this into a no cholesterol, low-fat dessert because of no butter or eggs and it came out tasting just superb.
EXCELLENT! I used dehydrated cherries in here as well and it soaked up the extra moisture from the apples. DELICIOUS!
It was very easy and Delicious!
I did not care for this recipe.
I have only one thing to say about this recipe 'It is The Best Apple Crisp Ever.'
This recipe was fairly good. I agree with other reviewers that the oat topping is probably better. I cut the white sugar from 3/4 c to 1/2 c but would cut even more if I make it again. I was also careful with how I mixed the dry and wet ingredients. I "folded" the mixture just enough to get the ingredients mixed thoroughly. This kept it from getting doughy and rock hard like some people experienced.
Delicious! I used a little more brown sugar to enhace the sweetness. Perfect!
I'm 15 years old, and love baking. But i must say that this is the worst thing i have ever made. Like the other reviews, my topping was so hard that it took forever to spread on top. It didn't have that good of a taste either. My "Best apple crisp ever" turned out way too mushy on the bottom and way too hard on top.
Wish I would've read some reviews first. It was super sweet and watery at the bottom. That being said, my 11 yr old son made it so it was a fairly easy recipe and my apple crisp hating husband said it was good! If I were to make it, I'd cut back on the sugar and maybe use Granny Smiths - we used Galas.
Okay so I have NEVER made apple crisp and had to go to a Mommy & kids brunch and bring a dish to share. I had 4 apples (3 Granny Smith & 1 Gala). I found this recipe and made it (and it was super easy to make). The moms who tried it said it was YUMMY!! My picky 4-Year old said don't forget to bring it home. (She loved it!!) This will be made again & again!! Thank-You!! :)
I made this and then realized the terrible reviews... however, it turned out pretty good. As someone else mentioned, I think I may halve the brown sugar next time, but it was delicious! Add some ice cream to it - mmmm!
Sorry, I really didn't like this one. The topping was to hard and didn't taste great. For the calories, I need more flavor!
The taste was good but it was very chewy. I think adding the egg is what did it.
A perfectly adequate recipe, though hardly anywhere near the boast of "best", my family ate it without complaint. It certainly was easy to make. Just be sure to use a pastry blender to blend your egg and butter into the flour mixture and you'll have no trouble.
