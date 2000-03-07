Maple Apple Crisp
Tender apples kissed with maple syrup and covered in a rich, crunchy topping. Very easy, and tastes great!! My fiance loves when I make this dessert.
We loved this. I did REDUCE the amount of butter to ONLY 1/4 cup, that maybe why some reviewers gave a lower rating because it was to soggy. Reduce the amount of butter & it will turn out Perfect! I also added 1/2 t. cinnamon and 1/2 t. nutmeg to topping when mixing it. This is a keeper!Read More
I had severe reservations about this recipe going in, but all the positive reviews lulled my instinctive reaction. Unfortunately, instinct was correct. Adding maple syrup to apple crisp - outstanding idea. Subjecting the syrup to prolonged high temperatures . . . not so. Maple products lose their flavor at high temperatures, which is why it takes so long to make the syrup - the boil must be controlled in the low 200 degree region. Made as posted, there was barely a hint of maple flavor. I made it a second time (see custom recipe) and it was much better. When cooking with genuine maple syrup, low and slow is the way to go.Read More
This recipe is excellent with some slight modification. I used 2 granny smith and 2 gala apples to balance the tart and sweet, poured only about 1/2 the maple syrup on top of the apples (didn't mix, it all blends when baking). I would use a little more if using all granny smith, less if using sweeter apples. For the topping, I cut the butter in half, and added some cinnamon and nutmeg. It was DIVINE served warm with vanilla ice cream. Had a subtle taste of maple without being overpoweringly sweet. Threw out my old apple crisp recipe on the spot.
I did this recipe twice, once with just maple pancake syrup, not to bad. And once with pure maple syrup, a definite improvement. I would recommend using the pure maple syrup and half the butter. Worked out perfect
This apple crisp is sooo delicious. The amount of butter seemed to be a little too much so i lessened the amount to 1/4 of a cup instead of a whole cup. I melted it and then added the butter to the mixture and it came out nice and crunchy when done. I love this recipe. Thanks so much!
Maple Syrup (REAL) adds such a nice taste to this old favorite. I added 1/2 t. cinnamon and 1/2 t. nutmeg to topping when mixing it. This is a keeper!
EXCELLENT! I have apprx a 30lb bag of apples from our apple tree that NEED to get used up and this is a PERFECT recipe! I used more apples so I could bake in a 9x13 dish but only 1/2c maple syrup. In addition to doubling the "crisp" part of the recipe - I also added some finely chopped walnuts and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. The maple taste is subtle but the overall taste is great! I already plan to make a second batch! Thanks Crystal!
Really good and super easy. I didn't add as much maple syrup as it called for. I did had 1/2 c. of chopped walnuts and some cinnamon to the topping though. Yummy.
A great & simple recipe (easy to remember too). The maple syrup is a nice change from the standard cinnamon/nutmeg flavor of most apple crisp recipes. That said, I didn't use the suggested 3/4 cup of maple syrup. Instead I drizzled maybe 1/2 cup on the sliced apples and discarded what was left on the bottom of the bowl.
Loved this!!! I reduced the butter to 1/4 cup, and also didn't use as much maple syrup, just drizzled it over the apples. It was REALLY good!
This apple crisp is really delicious. I made it for a family supper and everybody loved it. The only reason i'm not giving it 5 stars is because it didn't really taste like maple.
Fabulous recipe just the way it is! I don't like it when people make changes to the recipe and then rate it based on their variations - they aren't really rating the recipe then are they??
I love the sound of this recipe but wanted to read through reviews I read a post by a reader that I had to address first before even making this recipe. It read "Maple products lose their flavor at high temperatures, which is why it takes so long to make the syrup - the boil must be controlled in the low 200 degree region. Made as posted, there was barely a hint of maple flavor." This information is not true I produce maple syrup for a living and high temperatures are exactly how we get maple syrup, pure maple syrup comes in different intensity's hence the system of labeling it;light medium and dark. The lighter the syrup in color usually the lighter and more delicate in flavor and the darker the syrup the more robust the flavor. Grade B syrup being the most robust and is typically used in cooking. Most people are familiar with maple flavoring and they don't realize maple syrup really doesn't taste anything like that. If you like that strong flavor I suggest you put in a couple drops of maple flavoring. The only thing high temperature does do to maple syrup (if you don't burn it) is make it thicker and darker. I look forward to trying this recipe as is. I love spices so I may experiment with cinnamon and nutmeg on subsequent tries. My only other thought is that the poster may have been using imitation syrup or a imitation blend I can't speak to that.
This turned out very good! I had gala apples I needed to use that weren't the sweetest to begin with, so I doubted this recipe would turn out. I thought there was too much syrup once I put it with the apples so I added some brown sugar and a little of the crubmle to the mix (I also used light pancake syrup not the real-deal, maple syrp). Also threw in some cinnamon and splenda on top before adding the crumble topping. For the crumble I added wheat germ, ground flax seed and subed 1/4 a cup of whole wheat flour to 1/4 of enriched. I think if I make this again I'll put less syrup or add a little cornstarch to thicken it a bit. Or maybe splurge on real maple syrup! I think it would be really good with some nuts sprinkled on top too. Maybe dried cranberries or a little something else mixed in as well. Overall really good!
This will be our standard Apple Crisp recipe from now on. As other reviewers stated, I cut the butter for the topping in half and added some cinnamon and nutmeg to it. But, then I made an additional half batch of topping as I know my family likes that part. I also coated the apples in flour before mixing with the syrup. I only used 1/2 C of maple syrup and added about 1/2 tsp. of vanilla to that syrup. I baked in a deep-dish pie plate (Grandma Bonny's from P Chef). Next time, I might even cut the syrup down to 1/3 C.
Warm tasty dessert for a cold night. I reduced the butter by half, and added slightly less than 3/4 cup pure maple syrup. It was still very runny, I often have that problem with apple desserts - maybe my apples are too juicy? Next time, I will add some off the topping in between layers of the apples to absorb some of the liquid. I did add spices to taste (cinnamon, nutmeg) as I'm not one of the 'recipe purists', and enjoy tweaking recipes to suit my tastes. Excellent, easy way to use extra apples!
LOVE this recipe! My wife and I use it when we need something quick/easy that everyone will love. We also cut the butter down to at least a quarter cup and use only about 1/3 - 1/2 cup maple syrup.
What a wonderful combination of apple and maple flavors!! I used Gala apples and should have cut the brown sugar back a little as it was too sweet. I followed the advice of other reviewers to reduce the butter to 1/4 cup and I'd recommend that as well since it still has a buttery taste with less calories.
As written, it tastes pretty good, but there is not enough topping and too much butter in the topping. I tried making it again following others suggestions and used half the apples (I used golden delicious by the way), half the butter and kept the rest the same and it turned out perfect! If you're in a rush (or are just feeling lazy), you can skip peeling the apples. I always leave on the peels and it tastes fine.
This was such a quick and easy recipe. There are only two of us, so I used three apples (plus, that's all we had). For the topping, I used 6T of butter and 1/4c brown sugar, and added about a teaspoon of cinnamon and a teaspoon of nutmeg. I also used sugar free maple syrup. I'm sure the full sugar/fat version is also full of a lot more flavour, but even with these alterations it's very good. Not too sweet or rich, but still very tasty!
QUITE TASTEY EVEN THOUGH I FORGOT TO PUT IN THE 1/2 CUP OF BROWN SUGAR. I MUST MAKE IT AGAIN AND PUT THE SUGAR IN. THANKS
Followed recipe except for the addition of 2 cups of blueberry and extra apples I wanted used up. Doubled the topping. When warm there was a lot of liquid from syrup and apple juice but this thickened up someone when cold. I served this with Cereal Cream. The raves of guests were unbelievable, best Apple Crisp ever. Thanks. I'll be making this again in a few days to use up the bags of sliced apples on hand. I can't control myself I have it breakfast, lunch and supper.
This was super easy to make and very tasty! I think the serving size is way off though. The first time I made this in an 8x8, the servings would have been way to small to feed 8 people. Also, I think the baking time is off...needs to bake longer so it isn't mushy and so the top coating gets crunchy/crisp. I added more apples and made in an 9x13 this past time...and it was great. I served it with french vanilla ice cream while it was still hot. YUM!
This turned out soggy, way too tart & zero maple flavoring.
Wonderful! We added more crisp, less butter and less maple syrup per our tastes and it came out delicious. Thank you!
I love this stuff! Ever since I saw this recipe I use the basic ingredients to make apple crisp. I only gave it a 4-star rating because as-is I think the recipe calls for too much sugar (especially maple) and too much butter. I don't measure anything, but I cut up the apples (sometimes I peel them too) then drizzle some maple syrup over them (sometimes I add some cinnamon and nutmeg to the apples). Then I mix roughly equal amounts of oats, flour (wheat), and brown sugar (a little less) with a bit of salt. Then I add enough butter and oil to dampen the topping. Spread over apples and bake until the top starts to brown. I can't eat it without ice cream... DELICIOUS!!
Great. I didn't have good apples though. I replaced the oats with Special K strawberry cereal, works in place of oats and tastes good. If I make this recipe again I'd make it with Special K.
I made this recipe today following the suggestions of some of the other reviewers to reduce the butter and maple syrup by a tad. It turned out great. I took it to a pot luck brunch today and served it with real whipped cream. Everyone raved about it and asked for the recipe. It's all gone!! Boo hoo! Guess I'll have to make it again. I only got one serving. LOL!
I think this is a very great basic recipe! I made just a couple simple modifications and it was truly fantastic. I know I like a generous amount of "crisp" topping, so i used 3/4 cup each of the flour, oats and brown sugar. I also added 1 tsp baking powder to the flour. I kept the butter at 1/2 cup. I sprinkled the apples with about a tbsp of corn starch, then tossed them with the maple syrup. Helped to thicken all the juices a little I think. I then sprinkled a tbsp or so of cinnamon over the apples before pressing the oat topping lightly over the apples. yumm
Wonderful - I've made this many times now, with a few modifications. I always use real Maple Syrup but I cut it down to about 1/4 cup. I also double the topping but keep the 1/2 cup of brown sugar the same - otherwise I find it wicked sweet. And I sprinkle in some cinnamon and nutmeg into the topping. It's heaven.
It's just like grandma use to make. The family enjoyed every bit of the crisp!!! Used 1/2 cup of maple syurp, added cinn. and nutmeg. Used 9 apples,insted of 5. Will use this one again!!! Thanks
One of the best i have ever made.. And one of the easiest.
this was good but not my favorite. thank you for a great idea
I made the recipe as is using a 9 x 13 pan. This was delicious. I drizzled the liquid in the bottom of the pan over ice cream. Make sure you use very tart apples to balance the sweetness of the sugar and syrup.
This was a great hit - and easy, too! Like some other reviewers, I cut down on the butter with great results. However, it was a little too sweet, even after cutting back a bit on the maple syrup. Other than that, it would be a 5-star; still, this is a great keeper.
This is really, really good. My husband loves it - didn't change anything. I served with ice cream and used the sauce in bottom of pan to pour over top of ice cream - awesome!
Very good! My only complaint would be that the topping is never enough, so I needed to double it both times I made it. I recommend switching the oven from bake to broil for the last 5 minutes or so to get a really crunchy topping :)
This was such a perfect fall dessert, it has the taste of the season but none of the cookie-cutter "pie spice" flavorings most fall desserts have. I am docking a star because I feel 3/4c syrup and the 1/2c butter as written do make a very soggy (but still delicious!) product. I will start with 1/4c maple on the apples and toss until they are coated adding more if needed. As for the butter, I kept the amount but added 1c of walnuts to the topping, which we LOVED. Thanks so much for sharing!
Deprived Gluten free folk -rejoice! I left out the flour, increased the oats, and triumph! All the good things about apple pie, with none of the hassle of rolling out a crust. (Or, in my poor guy's case, the discomfort associated with wheat products) I added spices to the filling and the oat/butter mixture, and served it hot a la mode, and it was just devine. I don't know why nobody told me about wonderful crisps and crumbles sooner! Thank you for this simple, wonderful recipe!
Wow! Soooo yummy!!! I love Fall and the foods associated w/ the season. This recipe captures the essence of both. I needed a dessert to serve w/ dinner 2nite (my fiance & I invited my parents over). Even tho my fiance opted for ice cream for dessert (he is not a fruit fan), my parents & I polished off all but 1 serving of this (w/ a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top)! I pretty much followed Crystal's directions to a T except for adding a t cinnamon / 1/2 t nutmeg to my crumb mix. You can use any baking apple you choose (just be sure it's suited for baking...). I used 3 Granny Smith / 2 Golden Delicious apples (the latter were lg., so I used fewer of them). NOTE: You MUST use PURE maple syrup! Imitation pancake syrup is NOT the same thing!!! SECOND NOTE: I was hesitatnt about using a full 1/2 c. of butter since many reviewers suggested using 1/2 this amount. I noticed that my oat mixture wasn't as crumbly as I hoped w/ only 1/4 c. of butter, so I used the full 1/2 c. called for.. TIP: It helps to cut COLD butter into sm. pats & then incorporate w/ a pastry blender (DO NOT melt your butter!). I am VERY glad I did this. My crisp turned out perfect! My only changes for next time will be to a) decrease the amount of apples to 3-4 total, depending on sze. (my baking dish was FULL, and I think this is why some of my apples didn't cook thru to my liking...) & b) reduce the amount of syrup (there was waaay too much of it). Thanks for sharing, Crystal! :-) This is a winner for sure!
Excellent and light recipe. I used 1/4 cup margarine; added a bit more flour and oats (3/4 cup). I would NOT recommend reducing the amount of maple syrup b/c otherwise the apples will take MUCH longer to cook as there's no liquid to make them soft. I used light maple syrup and used splenda for sugar. Excellent guilt-free recipe. Thank you!
Very tasty. I agree w/ others, though, that this is maybe a little too sweet. I know desserts are meant to be sweet, but this one may be a bit much for my personal taste. But I don't think it's from the syrup because it wasn't the filling that was too sweet. I think next time I'll try increasing the oatmeal in the topping & maybe decrease the brown sugar slightly. LOVED the maple flavor. Right out of the oven, it is a bit 'saucy', but if you can let it sit for a few hours before serving, it thickens up quite a bit. Overall, very yummy. I'd make it again.
What did I do wrong? I reduced the maple syrup a fraction and added a bit of flour to the apple maple syrup mixture to absorb moisture. The result was less than I hoped. It was relatively tasteless and the crumble on the top was clumpy instead of crumbly. I don't plan on trying this recipe again :(
Yummo, even good with sugar free syrup!
Delicious! The more tart the apples, the better, or it can be overwhelming sweet. Like every one else, I halved the butter and it turned out perfect. Also, about 5 minutes before it's done, I stir the oat mixture in with the apples to moisten it a bit.
This was quite a tasty recipe, but I didn't get much of a maple flavor out of it. I will definitely make it again, but maybe add a tsp or two of maple extract on top of the maple syrup.
This was SO good! It was really simple to make too! Though I might add some cinnamon to the topping next time. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
The taste is good. I feel it needs cinnamon. I followed the recipe exactly as written. It is way too soupy. Might try it again and cut the butter in half as others have suggested. I will definately add some cinnamon next time. Not overly impressed with this recipe.
Wow, fantastic! I only had about 1/2 the recommended amount of maple syrup, so I used honey for the rest--incredibly delicious! I added raisins, too, and they plumped up really well. I look forward to making this many, many times in the future. :)
By far one of the easiest and BEST apple crisp recipes I have ever made! The nice thing about this crisp is the Maple flavor. I used 6 apples, about 1 cup of Oats and 1/4 cup butter. I used 1-2 T of cinn to the flour mixture. I used white sugar instead of brown sugar b/c this is all I had on hand. This crisp came hot out of the over right as the bus came home, My five year old loved it. My 2 year old asked for more and my husband said to me..stop being supermom this is delish. Little did he know this was SO simple to make. I topped the crisp with store bought whip cream.
too runny
This was excellent. I cut the maple in half as others suggested and melted the butter before adding it. I also added about a 2 tablespoons of maple syrup to the crumb topping and I also doubled the topping and made it in a 9" X 13" pan. I used very small apples that my kids and I got apple picking so the amount of apples may not have been the same I covered the bottom of the pan with one layer. Needless to say for my first ever homemade apple crisp this was awesome. Everyone who tried it loved it.
Absolutely amazing! Mine didn't turn out very crispy, but I blame me and not the recipe. Still tastes awesome regardless. This is a new favorite dessert!
Very good recipe with a few tweaks! Added cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice since we like more spice. Reduced the maple syrup but also added a couple of tbls of flour to the apple mix - prevents the "runs" and the juices set up like a sauce. Definitely a keeper! Thanks for posting...
I made this for our Thanksgiving dessert and served with vanilla icecream....so easy to make and yet sooo delicious!!! I agree that it is too sweet with the recommended syrup/brown sugar amount.
This is delicious! I had to add about 2 tsp- 1 T of cinnamon. . . apple crisp just is not right to me without cinnamon. The flavors complemented each other very well. Amazing taste for how simple this is to make.
A favorite recipe... have made this at least 50 times now. Thanks again for such a delicious version of this classic recipe!
A little overly sweet for my taste.
Remember to use Real Maple Syrup.
Delicious! This is my new Holy Grail apple crisp! The maple syrup adds a nice taste note, be sure to use a good quality dark one. I will be doubling the amount the topping next time since we are both crumb lovers
This was very good! I changed it slightly, and used 1/2 cup of maple syrup + 1/4 cup of honey. There wasn't such an overpowering maple taste that other reveiwers commented on. I do wish that there was more of the crisp topping though; next time, I will increase the amount of oats and sugars to make a thicker topping. Overall though, so delicious!
This was simple and delicious. All I had was gala apples on hand and it still turned out great. I just drizzled the maple syrup over the apples once I put them in the dish instead of using the measured amount. I added chopped walnuts and a handful of flax seeds to the crust mixture. Also topped it off with a dusting of cinnamon before baking. Apples have a lot of water in them, so expect the juice to cook out. That's just part of it, and it makes a good drizzle over ice cream.
Excellent apple crisp!! The only change I made was to decrease the amount of maple syrup to 2/3c and next time I would decrease a little more as I found it quite runny. The taste was excellent and everyone loved it! Thanks!
This recipe should not be called a "crisp". It was soggy and more like a soup. The apples in the center did not cook properly and there was a ton of syrup at the bottom. I thought that once everything cooled, the syrup might just soak in, but I was wrong. I will drain the juices out, eat what's left and then never make this again.
I loved this recipe and thought the maple syrup was an inventive idea. My topping came out not so crisp when I used the recommened amount. Next time I made it, I lightly sprayed the top with a little Pam and it turned out very crispy!
Easy and the maple syrup is a nice change. I will definately make this again. It went too quick!
SO EASY!! I did it in an afternoon with Jonathan apples, which are kind of tart. I did lessen the butter. This is SO GOOD. I'm gonna make this all the time. A quick and easy recipe that makes it so easy to have a delightful home cooked dessert.
This was excellent. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out wonderfully.
AWESOME. i cut down on the butter, added cinnamon and sliced almonds to the topping. SO DING DANG GOOD!
Excellent recipe. I added a bit more brown sugar and oats to make more topping but kept everything else the same. I also did not measure the maple syrup but just added it until it looked like enough.
loved it! We just added a couple of extra handfuls of oats into the apple mixture (we like the texture). Awesome with haagen daz vanilla bean ice cream :)
I love maple syrup and this recipe is so simple and delicious. Made extra topping. Very sweet, however the sweetness seemed to be less prevalent the following day which made it even more fantastic! I'm sure this would be perfect with vanilla ice cream.
delicious after the following modifications! 1. decrease the butter to 1/4 cup 2. add cinnamon and nutmeg i have also replaced the maple syrup with about half of a bag of unwrapped carmels. these melt as you cook, so no need to warm/melt in the microwave before baking. perfect for fall!
I even used sugar-free maple syrup & it was still fantastic!
Good stuff! Made it one evening and took it to work the next day. Warmed it in the microwave at work, uncovered, and the topping stayed crisp. Everyone loved it.
The top turned out nice and crispy. I thought it was to much maple syrup. I used real syrup, which is not at think as the fake stuff and this might be why it was to runny. Next time I will just coat the apples in the syrup.
A big hit and very quick to make for the whole family with short notice
So yummy. This was easy and delicious! I will be making this again and again. My 3 year old loved it. I just changed one thing. I used 1 tablesppon lemon juice first on the apples and then layered them in the dish and then topped with syrup then the topping.
The best I've ever tasted!!! This recipe goes to the top of my list!!!
This was really simple and turned out delicious. I didn't have quite enough topping to cover the apples, so I doubled the amount of topping the second time I made it.
Delicious! I brought this to dinner at a friends house and it tasted phenomenal--big raves from everyone. I followed others' suggestions by using only 1/4 cup of butter, 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. I also used 3 Granny Smith apples and 2 Yellow Delicous apples to balance out the flavors. It did have a little more liquid after it had been baked, but this did not affect the taste in the least bit. I can't wait to make and serve this again!
HEAVENLY!!! The only change I made was to double the topping because it is that good. It was a huge hit at Thanksgiving. Definitely a keeper. I used granny smiths by the way. I will be making this regularly as it's so easy to make and the results are wonderful
My boyfriend hates desserts and he loved this one! It was a huge hit and you could always toast the apple skins for a snack afterwards.
This turned out pretty well. My boyfriend and I couldn't get enough of it! The apples became really soft and mushy, like apple sauce. I only wish that there was more of that great crumble on top! I will make this again for sure!
Very good! I read several reviews and tryed with only 1/4 cup of butter- perfect! I think the true beauty of this recipe is its versatiltiy, you can make just to your taste! I like to add 1/2 teaspsoon vanilla or almond extract, walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg and cut the maple syrup with honey (about half).
Delicious recipe and easy to make. The maple syrup added a nice flavor.
Need to use less maple syrup
The topping did not get as crispy as I like, I think because of too much butter. The maple syrup was very good, and not too sweet. Yummy!
Delicious! Very good and very easy to make. One thing I did differently is I added 1/4 tsp of cinnamon. You can't go wrong with adding a bit of cinnamon! :)
i will make agian for sure just add less sugar :] yummy
So delicious! I have made this multiple times, and have never had a bad review! Delicious as is!!!
I use Sugar Free Maple Syrup to save on calories.. delicious!!! I have made this at least 10 times in the last 2 years
This is now my official apple crisp recipe....so good:)
A great crisp! To increase the nutrient value, I add 1/2 cup of wheat germ, 1/3 cup of flax seed meal, and 1/3 cup of slivered almonds. It's the perfect dessert!
This is delicious, however, I followed other posts and cut butter in half to 1/4 cup. I think next time I will ad two more TBS of butter, still not quite as much as recipe calls for. I added some Craisins and it added a wonderful tartness to help balance the sweet. I did have syrup/juice left in pan but put it over vanilla ice cream...delicious, ties it all together. I also added pumpkin seeds for some added saltiness. I add these to things now instead of nuts sometimes and it's nice addition/change. Very yummy, will make again!
This was so easy and delish! I
Loved it. Followed everyone else's advice and cut the butter down to a half a stick + 2 tbsp, and also sprinkled the top with some cinnamon. It was a tiny bit soupy, but not enough to bother any of us. I would change the serving numbers, though - even though this recipe said enough for 8 servings, we only got 6 out of it.
This is my go-to recipe for apple crisp. When apple season come here in Upstate NY my husband and I pick about 40lbs. Most gets made into apple sauce to be canned for the winter, but most of the rest is made into this delicious dish! I measure nothing except for the topping. I do use less butter than it calls for and omit the salt because I can't notice the difference. I just drizzle the maple syrup over the sliced apples once they are arranged in the dish. And I use nothing but grade B syrup (none of that phone pole syrup). If anyone cares for crisp, they will love this one!
