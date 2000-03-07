Maple Apple Crisp

Wow! Soooo yummy!!! I love Fall and the foods associated w/ the season. This recipe captures the essence of both. I needed a dessert to serve w/ dinner 2nite (my fiance & I invited my parents over). Even tho my fiance opted for ice cream for dessert (he is not a fruit fan), my parents & I polished off all but 1 serving of this (w/ a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top)! I pretty much followed Crystal's directions to a T except for adding a t cinnamon / 1/2 t nutmeg to my crumb mix. You can use any baking apple you choose (just be sure it's suited for baking...). I used 3 Granny Smith / 2 Golden Delicious apples (the latter were lg., so I used fewer of them). NOTE: You MUST use PURE maple syrup! Imitation pancake syrup is NOT the same thing!!! SECOND NOTE: I was hesitatnt about using a full 1/2 c. of butter since many reviewers suggested using 1/2 this amount. I noticed that my oat mixture wasn't as crumbly as I hoped w/ only 1/4 c. of butter, so I used the full 1/2 c. called for.. TIP: It helps to cut COLD butter into sm. pats & then incorporate w/ a pastry blender (DO NOT melt your butter!). I am VERY glad I did this. My crisp turned out perfect! My only changes for next time will be to a) decrease the amount of apples to 3-4 total, depending on sze. (my baking dish was FULL, and I think this is why some of my apples didn't cook thru to my liking...) & b) reduce the amount of syrup (there was waaay too much of it). Thanks for sharing, Crystal! :-) This is a winner for sure!