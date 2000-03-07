Maple Apple Crisp

Tender apples kissed with maple syrup and covered in a rich, crunchy topping. Very easy, and tastes great!! My fiance loves when I make this dessert.

By Crystal

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place apples in an 8x8 inch baking dish. Toss apples with syrup. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, oats, sugar, and salt. Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle mixture evenly over apples.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes, until topping is golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 52.9g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 88.7mg. Full Nutrition
