Mint Ice Cubes

These wonderful little cubes add just a touch of flavor to those summertime glasses of lemonade.

By Skuba

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings: 12
12
Yield:
12 ice cubes
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place 2 to 3 mint leaves into each cell of a heatproof ice cube tray. Fill the cells with the boiling water, then let stand for 10 minutes; remove the leaves if desired. Freeze the ice cube tray until solid.n

