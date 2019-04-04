Mint Ice Cubes
These wonderful little cubes add just a touch of flavor to those summertime glasses of lemonade.
Okay, I cheated. I poured hot water over the mint, but I didn't like how it turned the mint dark...so, I added fresh mint to cool water. The cubes with the boiling water are stronger, but the cold water ones are prettier (and still taste quite minty). If I really want to get crazy next time, I'll steep some leaves, let the water cool, and replace the dark leaves with fresh ones. I'm looking forward to trying this with other herbs, too. Thanks, Skuba - great idea!!Read More
I used boiling water. Some leaves turned dark, others didn't, so I took out any that had darkened. I didn't think there was much mint flavor when I put 3 of them in a glass of water.Read More
I do ice cubes of many herbs, the hot water releases the oils in the plants, replacing the darkened, spent herbs with fresh after cooling is preferable. Just pop out the frozen cubes into labeled freezer bags and you are ready for many uses, from drinks to stews and everything in between.
This was a great idea... I just put cold water in my trays since I didn't want wilted mint; I just tried one in a cup of tea and it was nice!... Thanks for a great way to use up this mint (hubby bought by accident) :)
Ummmm! I buy mint all the time but sometimes don't use it right away and it ends up tossed out. Never again. I have a few of these in my tea right now and will be using them in lemonade and sparkling water too. Definitely leave the mint in. Thanks, Skuba! Great Idea!
Beautiful! I've put berries in ice cubes before, but never thought to use mint. To make it even more perfect, I used the recipe (really a tip) "Ice for Cocktails," also from this site. I also didn't use hot water...I didn't like the idea of it "cooking" the mint. (I had visions of it looking like seaweed within an ice cube) Ideal use of mint for me because other than using it as a garnish for desserts, I use it for nothing else and it always seemed like kind of a waste. I used this for just plain water with dinner and I know I'll appreciate them even more with summer beverages.
These are very minty ice cubes! We have an ice maker in our freezer, and I think I got rid of all of our ice cube trays at some point. I could only find a tiny ice cube tray that goes in the mini fridge in the basement. So, I only made 14 mini ice cubes. Since they were small, I used 1 mint leaf per cube. My mint didn't turn that dark like others--perhaps because I have chocolate mint, which is darker in the first place. These were so easy and went along well with the Sun Brewed Mint Tea we made as well. I think I may do this with savory herbs like rosemary and freeze with chicken broth for recipes. Thanks for the recipe!
These were neat. Hubby gave me that "Chick, you crazy?" look when I was making them, but he loved them in his lemonade! Score one for Skuba. :) Thanks!
So simple, but yet so pretty and effective. I did replace the "cooked" mint with a fresh leaf after it cooled and before placing in the freezer. They do enliven a glass of ice tea or lemonade! Thanks Skuba, a great way to utilize my mint "gone wild"!
These were easy, and very refreshing! Thanks!!
What a great recipe! I love it in my sun brewed iced tea. My mint plant went crazy this year and I didn't know what to do with it all, now I don't have to worry! Thanks Skuba. :)
Brilliant idea!! My mint plant is flourishing so I will try this with many cool drinks this summer. Thanks Skuba!
I didn't have any mint, so I left it out, but they still turned out pretty well. Very cold. My whole family loved putting them in their beverages for a refreshing treat. They're asking for more so I will make it again soon.
Great idea. Super cute!
What a great idea, I've been doing this all summer to use up all my wild mint growing in the garden...just love the flavor in my glass of iced tea. If you're doing this to serve guest you'll need to remove the mint leaf once cooled because it turns a yucky green color and replace with a nice new leaf.
Awesome idea!!!!!! I like to add mine to my Sweet Tea.
These are so much fun to toss in a drink! I have a mint plant growing or shall I say taking over my yard and I was trying to find some things to do with it. These were awesome in my iced tea and I can't wait to serve them to friends when they stop by.
good for what it is. great in a glass of lemonade and a nice way to use up my garden mint
