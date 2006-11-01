Chicken Curry III

Chicken curry with ginger, garlic, coconut milk, yogurt and potatoes. Malaysian in taste, deep brown in color, and since it simmers with the potatoes it makes for a complete dish! Serve with hot cooked rice and other veggies, if desired.
This recipe was great! I love curry, so the amount was perfect for me, but you can cut the curry down by as much as half if you don't like it as strong. I used yellow curry, and I'd like to try it with other kinds. I used light coconut milk, added a little cayenne to make it spicy, and used honey to balance out the curry, not white sugar. The flavor was phenomenal. I also used boneless skinless chicken breasts because it's what I had on hand, but I'd like to try it with regular chicken. If you want to cut down cooking time, try throwing the potatoes in early with the browning onions to get them started on their way. Again, it was great! Thanx!
This is a basic flavored Indian curry but was good with some tweaking. I don't like bland so added extra tbsp. curry powder and 2 tsp. garam masala, 6 whole cloves, extra clove of garlic, 2 tsp. Tunisian chili powder, and 1 cinnamon stick. Didn't know what to do with the rest of the coconut milk, as I don't use it very often so used the whole can (2 cups) and just omitted the regular milk. I had 4 lbs. thighs and legs and deskinned them. With 4 lbs. it is going to take more than 25 minutes of simmer to get the chicken done so didn't add the potatoes until later on. I didn't grind any onion, just cut them into slices for some substance to the dish. Also added about a cup of chick peas for some substance. Served with basmati rice. If making this recipe as is, I would suggest bumping up the spices, or making an Indian style rice that would also add some spice.
This recipe is great! I did make a few adjustments by using half the yogurt, omitting the milk, and adding more coconut milk and ginger. I also used boneless chicken breasts that I cut into pieces and browned with the onion. It turned out very, very good and I'll definitely make it again!
The base for this recipe is great, but it was a little bland. To spice it up, I added two chicken bouillon cubes, 1 teaspoon of basil, 1/2 teaspoon sugar to balance the curry, and black pepper to taste. I also cut back the curry to 3 tablespoons, primarily because my family doesn't like it that spicy. I'd also suggest browning the chicken with the onion before adding the sauce to give it more color. I added some mushrooms, which were good if you like them. The sauce would be good with shrimp as well, but you might add 1 or 2 tablespoons of fish sauce instead of the chicken bouillion.
I made this for my boyfriend. I pretty much only used it as a basis/reference to make it my own. But what I came up with got a 10/10 rating from him. I also gave some to my friend and she flipped out. I used half a package of chicken breast, half a large potato, half a yellow onion, a can of coconut milk, just a splash of regular milk, and 3 tbsp of Madras curry powder. We like things spicy, so if you like it a little milder, cut back to 2. If it comes out unbearable, you can add some more milk in and let it reduce until it feels right. It came out with a beautiful yellow color, and my hands smelled deliciously of curry afterward. Served over rice, it makes for a great introductory Indian dish.
I absolutely adore this recipe! I added a little bit more curry powder in the end with some frozen peas and carrots, this was absolutely the best curry recipe I have found! Thanks for sharing this delightful recipe!
I thought this recipe was extordinary with a little extra splah of cheyenne pepper to taste. I also prefer to thicken the curry with a touch of cornstarch. Overall I think with some personal touches it becomes an amazing recipe.
I didnt have all the right ingredients, so i did the best with what i had. I used powdered ginger instead of fresh, increased the milk, yogurt, and water to make up for not having coconut milk, and added more curry powder, plus some cayenne. The result was delicious, even with the changes! A good, easy recipe.
Hands down, best curry base for chicken I have tried at home. I topped ours with a handful of freshly steamed peas for color and texture! I left out the coconut milk, increading the reg milk by 1/2 cup. I also left out the ginger (personal preference) but added more garlic. I felt that the 1 cup of water would make it too runny, and I am glad I left it out! Had to thicken it a little with more yogurt. TIP: To smooth it out, process a few spoonfuls of yogurt with about 1/2 of the sauce and stir it back into to the pan just before serving. It made all the difference for us!
I made this for my husband and he loved it. He never asks me to make a dish twice, but he's asked me so many times to make this again. It seemed to take forever to make though. I probably did something wrong, but with getting it all ready to cook and cooking it...seemed to take longer than 10 minutes. A GREAT RECIPE THOUGH!
This is absolutely fantastic w/some modification: No milk or yogurt, just an entire 13+ oz can of coconut milk in its place. Add small amounts of fish sauce, ground cardamom and garam masala. Use 4-6 small/medium potatoes. Add bag of premium frozen sweet peas and 1/4 to 1/2 cup of golden raisins at the end of cooking cycle and cook till heated through. In the future I'm thinking I'll try to add chopped peanuts. Oh and I usually use boneless breasts or thighs cut up into chunks, although the thighs are tastier, moister and easier for the kids to manage on their own. I throw a few cups of jasmine rice in the rice cooker and this is a meal everyone in my family loves.
My end result ended up being delicious but this recipe as is was terrible and I'm surprised that it has such good comments! I'm a very good cook and have made curry many times. As is the recipe is VERY bland and bitter!! Once I added about a 1/4 cup of brown sugar, a chopped up apple & some salt and let it simmer for a while it finally developed a really good flavor. I will keep this recipe as a base but it REALLY needed something to sweeten it. I also added some peas for some color.
I thought this was a great base recipe for chicken curry. The amount of curry in the recipe was about the maximum I would want. Next time I think I will use a little less curry. Maybe 3 or 4 Tbsp instead of 5. I added some mushrooms and bell pepper and cut the onions thick rather than fine. Also added some brown sugar to cut the spice, and used powdered ginger instead of fresh. I will definitely be making this one again.
It was a little bland. I used 6 tablespoons of curry (LOVE the flavor) and tweaked the spices. I added about 1 teaspoon of turmeric, a dash of garlic powder, a dash of ground ginger (in addition to the fresh), and added basil and a little cayenne. I also had to add at least 2 more tablespoons of water to make the curry turn pasty. After tweaking this, it came out amazing! I served it on top of jasmine rice and my boyfriend fell in love with it.
This was just okay. It is definitely missing something. We had to add a TON of salt. If I ever do use this recipe again, I will add lots of salt as well as some honey or sugar. I don't think it is lacking in the spicy arena, contrary to a lot of other reviewers who also found it bland. It needs something sweet. But it is a decent base.
this was my first attempt at curry. I must say, it turned out well.. very tasty. my measurements weren't exact and I did purposely throw some extra garlic in there.. I substituted chicken broth for water and served with basmati rice.. VERY FRAGRANT! GREAT SUCCESS!!
This is good. I used all coconut milk instead of adding regular milk and water. This recipe will need salt - that's why it's called for. If your dish is on the bland side, try adding salt to taste before adding other ingredients and see if that does it. I like a little more heat to my curry, so I did add cayenne pepper to this. Thanks!
Really good basic recipe, I made it and then made it again with these mods to the recipe: no ginger, no coconut milk, no yogurt 2 cups milk 8 oz sour cream replace 3 cloves garlic with whole garlic head replace 3 small onions with one large texas sweet onion Add 1 stick butter 2 large potatoes replaced with 7 medium potatoes cubed 4 pounds whole chicken replaced with 2 pounds chicken breast (skinless)
My boyfriend made this recipe for me with a few small changes, and I loved it! We used chicken tenderloins instead of the whole chicken, and we added some brown sugar. Usually I have to go to the local Thai restaurant to get good curry, but now we can make it at home! :)
Made this dish tonight. It was good, and easy! Not a lot of complexity to the flavor but it was quite yummy. As another person had suggested I too would experiment with adding some other Indian spices to add to the deliciousness next time. I added edamame at the end of the cooking time to add a little color (I HATE peas.) You could add a lot of different veggies. I'm thinking cauliflower instead of potatoes if you wanted to reduce the carbohydrates.
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2003
This was a great meal. I used sweet potatoes instead of regular ones and it added a nice flavor. I'd cut the curry down to about 2-1/2 to 3 tablespoons, and add some red pepper flakes or tabasco. With a few personal tweeks, this is will be a dinner regular!
This recipe was really bland, and I even added cinnamon and coriander. I blame it on my store bought curry powder, but I felt that I was just adding lots of spice and not getting any flavor. I'll just need to keep working this one out, but I think that this recipe makes a nice base to start from. I also added leeks and cauliflower to mine.
This is the most wonderful chicken curry I've ever tasted. Served for a family get-together, it got RAVES! Even the most skeptical (my 87 yr old mother) ate double portions. I used boneless chicken thighs and 3/5ths of the curry powder. Just fabulous! Thanks for the recipe...it's now in my permanent file.
Fantastic!! I also used two cups coconut milk instead of regular milk. I left out the ginger. I sauted separately a yellow and orange pepper, onion, mushrooms, broccoli and tofu. I cooked the chicken beforehand. I used golden potatos. They needed about 30-35 minutes to cook in the sauce, then I added the chicken and veggies. My husband and I are huge curry fans and we both thought this was great.
Exceptional! I'm usually not even allowed in the kitchen and it came out awesome. Added a bit more onion. Wasn't sure about the ginger but glad I chanced it. We cubed chicken breasts into about 1 inch cubes and added both the chicken and the potatoes when the onions started to clear. Added the paste and the aroma was delightful. I added a tablespoon sugar to give it that tinge of sweetness and to offset the curry. Also added a little red pepper for that zig. If I leave out the red pepper it is even possible my wife might try some. Hmmm, that would mean sharing . . .
Wonderful recipe. Made enough for a couple of meals and looked forward to each serving. My only issue (and it could be me) were the potatoes. Next time I will use potatoes that cook a little faster as I had to cook longer than I should have because potatoes were still hard and the chicken was slightly overcooked. But excellent flavor - will definitely share this recipe and will make again soon!
I cooked this last night and while it was completely consumed by lunch time today it could have been better. First and foremost I substituted concentrated coconut for the coconut milk and secondly it was just kind of bland. This recipe needs to be hotter!! The potatoes added a nice touch to this recipe that my youngest son liked. This is a pretty good starter recipe and with a little tweaking I think it would be very good indeed!
This is great as it's laid out here. Another variation that was great is to brine the chicken for 24 hrs, then make this curry sauce, marinade the chicken in it for several hours. Then barbecue it. My wife doesn't eat a lot of meat but she'll devour that.
This was extremely bland. I thought with all the curry, it would be much spicier. I used 2 # b/s thighs because that was what I had on hand. It made enough for a small army. I am going to add (per another reviewer) garam masala, cloves, chili pepper, and a cinnamon stick to the bowl before I refrigerate it over night. Hopefully, the leftovers will be better with these additions. I served it with basmati rice and green beans.
Rating: 4 stars
06/11/2006
I loved the Chicken Curry III recipe this was the first time I made curry and it was wonderful.
