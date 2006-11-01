Chicken Curry III

This is a basic flavored Indian curry but was good with some tweaking. I don't like bland so added extra tbsp. curry powder and 2 tsp. garam masala, 6 whole cloves, extra clove of garlic, 2 tsp. Tunisian chili powder, and 1 cinnamon stick. Didn't know what to do with the rest of the coconut milk, as I don't use it very often so used the whole can (2 cups) and just omitted the regular milk. I had 4 lbs. thighs and legs and deskinned them. With 4 lbs. it is going to take more than 25 minutes of simmer to get the chicken done so didn't add the potatoes until later on. I didn't grind any onion, just cut them into slices for some substance to the dish. Also added about a cup of chick peas for some substance. Served with basmati rice. If making this recipe as is, I would suggest bumping up the spices, or making an Indian style rice that would also add some spice.

