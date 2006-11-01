Chicken Curry III

3.9
82 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 24
  • 3 19
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

Chicken curry with ginger, garlic, coconut milk, yogurt and potatoes. Malaysian in taste, deep brown in color, and since it simmers with the potatoes it makes for a complete dish! Serve with hot cooked rice and other veggies, if desired.

Recipe by Siti Ezzeldin

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, grind together garlic, onion and ginger. In a separate small bowl, mix together curry powder and 5 tablespoons water.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Saute garlic, ginger and onion until browned; add curry paste and saute together until smell is strong and fragrant.

  • Add yogurt, coconut milk and regular milk along with 1 cup of water, and stir all together. Then add potatoes and chicken and bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender and chicken is cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Season with salt to taste and simmer for another 2 minutes; the curry is ready!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
716 calories; protein 48.4g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 46g; cholesterol 173.3mg; sodium 208.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022