Chinese Chicken Casserole Surprise

Chinese-style ingredients like almonds, water chestnuts, mushrooms, celery and chow mein noodles combine with a creamy broth, soup and milk mixture - and chicken, of course - to form this casserole. The name comes from the fact that people who have it seem to be pleasantly surprised and wonder what is in it. This is a good recipe for potlucks, etc., as it can be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated or frozen until ready to bake.

Recipe by Pat

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish, combine the chicken, broth, soup, milk, almonds, mushroom pieces, water chestnuts, noodles, cheese and celery (if using). Mix well and make sure mixture is spread evenly in the dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 27g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 664.1mg. Full Nutrition
