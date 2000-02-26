Chinese Chicken Casserole Surprise

The reviews for this recipe are all over the place. I seldom use canned soups in recipes, but I do have a tuna casserole that I’ve been making for years which has chow mein noodles, mushroom soup, water chestnuts, and celery, so I thought I might like this one. Tasted it before it went into the casserole dish, and yes, it was a little bland, so I added some chopped onion, pepper, and some freshly grated ginger. I also sauteed fresh mushrooms instead of the canned (I just don’t use them). As another reviewer noted, the chow mein noodles are supposed to soak up the liquid replicating pasta, and they’re not supposed to be crunchy. The casserole was just a little soupy, so I would cut back on the chicken broth the next time, and as my husband suggested, some crushed red pepper flakes would be a nice addition. As far as the nuts go, I would have preferred slivered almonds instead of sliced (I think they got lost in the casserole), but I think I’ll substitute cashews the next time and even add some chopped red bell pepper. Bottom line, you just need to modify this to your own personal tastes, but it was pretty darn tasty with the modifications made. I garnished with some sliced green onions which gave it a little bit of color. I definitely will make this one again. Sorry for the long review, but I just felt it was necessary after some of the horrible reviews this recipe was given.