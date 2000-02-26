Chinese Chicken Casserole Surprise

Chinese-style ingredients like almonds, water chestnuts, mushrooms, celery and chow mein noodles combine with a creamy broth, soup and milk mixture - and chicken, of course - to form this casserole. The name comes from the fact that people who have it seem to be pleasantly surprised and wonder what is in it. This is a good recipe for potlucks, etc., as it can be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated or frozen until ready to bake.
This recipe was really good. I browned the chicken in soy sauce, garlic, and ginger before adding it to the rest of the ingredients. I would suggest putting the chinese noodles on top of the casserole instead of mixed in. They stay crunchy that way.
I added a can of a mixture of baby corn, bean sprouts and bamboo shoots and since I couldn't find plain sliced almonds, I used the kind that were garlic ceasar flavored and we LOVED IT!!! I will be making this again.
My husband really liked this casserole. I thought it was just "ok". I did doctor up the recipe, because I like more vegetables in my casseroles. I added green pepper, onion, mushrooms, garlic, ginger. I also sauteed the chicken in soy sauce. I try to watch calories, and adding chow mein noodles adds a lot of fat. They just turned soggy anyway, so those extra calories weren't worth it.
a big hit at the potluck, had requests for the recipe. it seemed a little dry, so added additional can of mushroom soup & 1/2 can milk.
I made a good many changes to this recipe. First, I substituted cream of celery soup for the cream of mushroom soup. I did use the optional chopped celery. I also added a 1/4 cup of soy sauce and some garlic powder. Since I like things crunchy, I used an additional can of the crunchy chow mein noodles on the top of the casserole during the last fifteen minutes of baking. Overall, I enjoyed this recipe. My husband liked it too.
This is very similar to a recipe my Grandma used to sometimes make when it was her turn to host her weekly Bridge Club when I was a child. I loved that dish and am glad to find it on here. I've noticed a couple of people remarking about the noodles not being crunchy if you mix them into the casserole, but really, they're not supposed to be crunchy because they're substituting for egg noodles. The noodles absorb the liquid and give the dish body. Delicious recipe; it really takes me back. Thanks for posting this, Pat!
bland and boring.
The recipe was good but was quite bland for my taste.
I followed this recipe exactly, and I was very disappointed. It seemed like a random combination of ingredients, and the result was very bland. I added some curry to try to spruce it up, but we ended up ordering pizza after eating a few bites.
No one in our family liked this one. Ended up tossing most of it and making sandwiches. I think the overall texture just doesn't work, and the flavor isn't very exciting.
Go Pat go! This reciepe was just so easy, I had a roasted chicken in the fridge and almost everything else on hand! My husband and I loved it, my kids saw the mushrooms and almonds and that's all it took! They had Mac & Cheese! Now I've got to share this with my mom!
SUPRISE!!! This recipe isn't that great =( I didn't listen to the previous reviews that said it was bland. Instead, I took the suggestions on the other reviews (browned the chicken in soy sauce, ginger and garlic... added onions and corn). Nothing seemed to help. We ended up eating a few bites and trashing the rest. Guess I should've ordered pizza tonight. This is the first poor rating I have given on the recipies here. I wanted to try something different... I got different, but not good. If you're in the mood for something else out of the ordinary, don't stop here. Keep looking.
Very Good!!! Cooking the chicken in soy sauce really gave the dish a kick!
this recipe, as is, would only get a 2 from me. I modified it alot, and it's...still just ok. i read all the posts about it being too bland, and that's my biggest fear in food--TOO BLAND??? so, i added crushed red pepper, a chili pepper sauce, and lots of ginger & garlic. I would have liked to add some OJ to the mix and i think it would have taken away from the "brothy-soy" flavor. I was really hopeful about this recipe, and when i finally tasted it with all my mods, i would have to say it tasted like chinese stew. Neither good nor bad. I wouldn't call it a casserole either. So...if you decide to make this, be prepared to expound upon this recipe....ALOT.
Yum, this was very good - I followed advice and tweaked it a little bit. I sauteed the chicken in garlic and soy sauce. Then I mixed together a can of cream of chicken soup and a can of cream of asparagus soup (all I had in the cabinet). I kept everything else the same and put the crunchy noodles on top. I guess the asparagus soup added the zip it needed cause I got rave reviews on this one - I'll make it again.
I always hate to not give good reviews, but unfortunately we did not care for this recipe at all. I made it according to the recipe, and we thought it was soggy and way too salty. We ate it the first night, but since there is only three of us there were leftovers which we ended up tossing.
My husband who does not like casseroles Loved this dish and insisted I make it every week. I read some of the reviews that said it was bland so I added 1 tsp Chinese 5 spice and mushrooms and added extra noodles on the top in the last 10 mins of cooking. I would highly recommend this recipe to anyone.
Had a bunch of teenage boys come over un expectantly. To stretch recipe, I mixed in 3 cups of cooked noodles. Chicken was cooked with onions, garlic, oyster sauce and half teaspoon of cayenne. Kids thought it was awesome.
The reviews for this recipe are all over the place. I seldom use canned soups in recipes, but I do have a tuna casserole that I’ve been making for years which has chow mein noodles, mushroom soup, water chestnuts, and celery, so I thought I might like this one. Tasted it before it went into the casserole dish, and yes, it was a little bland, so I added some chopped onion, pepper, and some freshly grated ginger. I also sauteed fresh mushrooms instead of the canned (I just don’t use them). As another reviewer noted, the chow mein noodles are supposed to soak up the liquid replicating pasta, and they’re not supposed to be crunchy. The casserole was just a little soupy, so I would cut back on the chicken broth the next time, and as my husband suggested, some crushed red pepper flakes would be a nice addition. As far as the nuts go, I would have preferred slivered almonds instead of sliced (I think they got lost in the casserole), but I think I’ll substitute cashews the next time and even add some chopped red bell pepper. Bottom line, you just need to modify this to your own personal tastes, but it was pretty darn tasty with the modifications made. I garnished with some sliced green onions which gave it a little bit of color. I definitely will make this one again. Sorry for the long review, but I just felt it was necessary after some of the horrible reviews this recipe was given.
I loved this one! I added cream of chicken soup and replaced the canned mushrooms with fresh button and left out the cheese, but it's our new favorite chicken dish! I passed this one on to my sister who is always looking for new ways to fix up chicken.
Overall, I enjoyed this recipe. I was worried when I prepared it that it would be too soupy (there really is a lot of liquid), but in the end, after baking for 45 minutes, it was fine. Perhaps next time I will serve with sticky rice to soak up the extra 'gravy' part. I did do as one review suggested and sauteed the chicken in garlic, soy and ginger and I think that helped with the flavor. I also mixed noodles in the casserole itself and used some on top - the 5 oz can the recipe calls for isn't enough, and I would switch to the bigger size can, if possible. Overall, it's a nice easy dinner and while nothing in the wow! department taste-wise, it's not bland and boring like some reviews have stated either. Will definitely add to my repetorie of casseroles.
This recipe came out terribly for me. Maybe I did something wrong but I thought I followed the recipe correctly. My end result was extremely soupy and very very bland. I did like the crunch of the water chestnuts, almonds and celery. I would also put the noodles on top at the end and not mixed into the casserole. I like some of the other reviewers suggestions about spicing it up. Unfortunately, I doubled this recipe and have a pan and a half of it left to try to salvage. I can't afford to toss it. So I will be putting some of those other suggestions to use. I can't imagine cream soup and chinese going together but I liked the one-dish convenience and so gave it a try. I liked KDJ's suggestions for this recipe. I will not be making this recipe again.
To this recipe I added a can of bean sprouts, no condensed soup, no evaporated milk and no almonds, no mushrooms and no chinese noodles and added left over brown rice cooked in chicken broth with roasted garlic and cooked the chicken in soy sauce and garlic (3 cloves) like some suggested, forgot the celery because of time, and added leftover shredded cheese. I added a very small amount of sour cream to it < 1/4 cup.I also took one suggestion and added dry onion soup to the top, it was runny when I put it in the oven.I forgot it and when we came home almost 3 hrs. later it was a beautiful brown color on top and my husband loved it!!! I will definately make this again with what ingredients we can eat!!!
I enjoyed this recipe. With Surprise in the Title my husband was a little apprehensive. It was good, but not the best. The celery should be a definite ingredient as I think it helped the texture. The almonds were great in it also; maybe that's the surprise... :)
Hold the chow mein noodles to the side to sprinkle on top after baking. They get too soggy. Leave out the cheddar cheese, which has nothing to do with Chinese cooking and doesn't enhance the flavor of this dish. The biggest surprise was NO seasoning. Very bland. So, I recommend stirring in about 1/2 cup sweet and sour sauce, and then you'll have something that actually tastes Asian. I made the dish according to the recipe for a potluck and was rather embarrassed with how it came out.
