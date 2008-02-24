Chicken Spaghetti III

Shredded chicken and spaghetti stirred into a mixture of melted cheese, green onion, tomatoes, red and green chile peppers and creamy mushroom soup. A Classic Chicken Spaghetti with a little bite. This is a good last minute chicken recipe for a family, and my 2-year-old loves to eat this recipe with his fingers. Also, this dish freezes well. Serve with garlic bread, if desired.
Such a wonderful dish!... I boil about 5-6 boneless chicken breast with about 6 chicken bouillon cubes for 45 min to an hour... I also use the whole block of Velveeta (1 lb) and a can of mild Rotel diced tomatoes w/ green chile peppers... makes for a much creamier dish and you can adjust how spicy it is by what type of Rotel you choose.
Recipe was easy enough but it just didn't have the type of flavor that excites my taste buds. Family members said it was good but not great. I did substitute italian flavor tomatoes instead of the ones with chilis because our family doesn't like anything too spicy. Maybe this is why we rate the recipe lower than others.
Such a wonderful dish!... I boil about 5-6 boneless chicken breast with about 6 chicken bouillon cubes for 45 min to an hour... I also use the whole block of Velveeta (1 lb) and a can of mild Rotel diced tomatoes w/ green chile peppers... makes for a much creamier dish and you can adjust how spicy it is by what type of Rotel you choose.
This recipe is very good. I did not have cream of mushroom soup on hand so I substituted cream of chicken instead. I also used 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese in place of the processed cheese. I think this is a great, quick recipe to put together. Thanks!
I wanted to bake this as a casserole, so I cooked the spaghetti to al dente, using the broth from boiling the chicken (3 leg quarters). I didn't have tomatoes with green chilies, but I had some salsa, so I added some of this along with the canned tomatoes. I also used about 1 1/2 cups of grated cheddar cheese (some mixed with the soup, some sprinkled on top of the casserole). I crushed some nacho cheese doritos and sprinkled on top of the casserole and baked at 350 for about 25 mins. Oh, and I mixed in some Mrs. Dash, dried onion, and seasoned salt, because it was kinda bland (hence, the 4 stars). We all loved it! (family of 6, ages 3 - 39 years old)
My Mother-In-Law has been making this for years and it is my FAVORITE meal that she makes! And although I do not know where she originally got her recipe from (it's all in her head), I do know that this is the closest recipe I have found and it looks IDENTICAL to the way hers turns out! My mouth waters just looking at it! She uses Velveeta cheese, Rotel tomatoes, onion, green pepper, Cream of Mushroom soup, and thawed, uncooked diced chicken. She boils the chicken and uses the same water to cook her noodles to al dente and drains out enough water to where it just barely covers the chicken and pasta. The cheese makes this dish really really sticky/thick and the starchy water helps thin it out some. While the pasta and chicken boil, cube your cheese. This will help it melt more evenly. Then she adds her peppers, onions, rotel tomatoes, mushroom soup and cubed cheese. Once it is all melted and evenly mixed, we eat!
I was very happy to rediscover this recipe. My mom used to make this when I was a kid and we called it "Chicken Rotel." This recipe is quick, easy, and very tasty. I left out the green onions just because I didn't have any and added a small can of mushroom pieces. Exactly like Mom used to make! This is a comfort food for me; thanks for the memories!
This was great. I didn't want to stop eating. I tasted this dish a few years ago & always wanted to know how to make it. I used 2 cans of tomatoes & 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup. I also used red & yellow bell peppers and fresh mushrooms. I used shredded cheddar & parmesan cheeses. It was still great.
I tried this recipe due to time constraints and what I had on hand. I think the value in the recipe is that it's quick to put together and kids will probably like it if they have a taste for processed foods like most kids do. However, as one could probably guess by the ingredient list it does taste pretty much like queso mixed with spaghetti. I guess I prefer to REALLY love something that is this unhealthy. :) So for me, too much like junk food to stand as a main dish. 4 stars because kids like it fine, quick to prepare and fine for a once in awhile meal. I do think there are better, fresher chx spaghetti recipes, but they do take longer to prepare.
I really liked this a lot. I subbed some garden chives for the green onions, used leftover cooked macaroni noodles, and added a touch of cumin. It gave it that extra layer of flavor so it didn't taste so pantryish. Next time I will probably use shell pasta. I have made a different version of chicken spaghetti which was very involved(boiling a whole chicken and then picking through it, cutting up peppers, waiting for it to bake in the oven). This is much easier and tastes just as good. Even though it was a similar recipe this didn't leave me disappointed as the other drawn out one did. I don't know why anyone would take time to make it "gourmet" when you are just going to pour cream of mushroom all over it anyway. Great weeknight meal. Served with garlic bread as the submitter suggested. Next time I might add some shrimp with the chicken for a change of pace.
OK just made this for the second time with a few changes. First time, I didn't have green onions, so used a chopped sweet onion. Also didn't have the chili & pepper tomatoes, but used a garlic & olive oil. And didn't have velveeta (husband doesn't like it), so used shredded cheddar. Sauce seemed a little thick to me so I added about a half a can of milk. My husband & I loved it, as stated in a previous review. THIS time, I doubled the recipe, to make for my husband to take to "deer camp". I used 1 can tomatoes with chili peppers, 1 can of tomatoes with garlic, oregano & basil & 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup. I did use the green onions this time, but also added an 8 oz can of mushrooms and a chopped bell pepper (red, last one from our garden). I sautéed all of these before adding to the sauce. I had also made a Rosemary & Lemon Chicken recipe (of course, from AllRecipes), for dinner and made extra breasts to use in this recipe. For the cheese, I again added an 8 oz bag of shredded cheddar and also added an 8 oz bag of a 6 cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, Romano, fontina & asiago). I'll get my husband to sample it, soon. I hope it is good. I haven't really tasted it yet, but hoping it will be OK to freeze. Waiting for it to cool, now. Did not add the spaghetti, thinking that can be added at camp, to save room. Will let you know what the guys think when they return! UPDATE! They LOVED it!! Thanks again for this recipes!
This was really good. My picky youngest child loved it and asked for it to be put on the regular menu rotation. I added a little garlic and used 1 lb of velveeta. I already had cooked chicken in the fridge so this was a quick easy dinner. Delish!
My mom kept raving about this recipe so I finally caved and tried it. I made it in my crock pot and it turned out AMAZING. I threw the cut up chicken, salt, pepper and water,turned the crockpot on high to let cook while I got everything else ready. I used a leek instead of green onions, it's what I had on hand, grated colby jack instead of processed cheese. I dumped everything in together except for the cheese (was added right before serving). I left the chicken broth in the crock pot and added about 1/2 -3/4 c sour cream, mixed to a good consistancy and added the noddles. I don't think it needed the cheese, it was so good w/o it.
We love the recipe, only instead of the tomatoes, we saute chopped red and green peppers with the chickenand a bit of olive oil, add some hot chili flakes, or hot peppers. My son cannot get enough of it.
Made according to recipe, only added a bit of cayenne & black pepper, and a bit of season all. Put everything in a casserole dish, topped it w/ shredded sharp cheddar & baked for about 20 mins - till the cheese was bubbly. A fairly easy, comfort-food-ish meal, very tasty -- even my 18 month old loved it!
I am giving this dish 5 stars because it was DELICIOUS!!! My husband loved it. I was going to make only half of the recipe but decided to go ahead and do the full instead and boy am I glad I did, now we have some left overs for another dinner!! It was so nice and creamy with just enough spice in the tomatos, I used cream of chicken soup and then added a can of mushrooms. Just a little bit of a change, but it was wonderful. Thanks for the recipe it's a keeper!!
Oh so good! This is not prepared in the way that I am accustomed to for chicken spaghetti, but this was delicious. I used Mexican Velvetta cheese & added 1/2 can green chiles. A new favorite in my arsenal!
I thought this meal was really easy to make...however, it did lack a little flavor & I'm not too sure if it's b/c I used another type of processed cheese instead of velveeta...it could also be b/c I omitted the chile & onions since my 1yr was eating w/me...next time I try this it will be w/a few added italian spices & velveeta...
Tried this recipe on a whim but I didn't really want to use velveeta so I made some adjustments. I boiled the both the chicken & the pasta in veggie broth for a little extra flavor. I used one can cream of mushroom/roasted garlic soup & one can of regular cream of mushroom soup & one can of chili ready diced tomatos with onions & peppers. Instead of the velveeta I used a package of queso cheese. It required a lot of stirring to melt, but I think the results were pretty good. Next time I want to try it with cream of chicken soup and some zucchini or eggplant for added veggies. I'll also try using some more peppers as it was a tad bland for my taste. Great base recipe!
Recipe was easy enough but it just didn't have the type of flavor that excites my taste buds. Family members said it was good but not great. I did substitute italian flavor tomatoes instead of the ones with chilis because our family doesn't like anything too spicy. Maybe this is why we rate the recipe lower than others.
I used this recipe as a jumping-off point, and did alter it some. I boiled the chicken in broth with onion, carrots, celery, and garlic, then shredded the chicken and reserved the broth to boil the noodles in. The sauce was about equal amounts condensed cream of mushroom soup, medium salsa, and sharp cheddar cheese. My husband and I loved it!
This recipe is wonderful. I especially love the green chile's with the tomatoes. It makes for a little spice with the dish. I followed the recipe exactly. The Velveeta cheese gets so creamy with the cream of mushroom soup. Thanks for the great recipe.
My wife and I loved this recipe! Instead of using a can of Rotel for the diced tomatoes and chili peppers, since we both aren't big fans of tomatoes, I simply added a can of dices green chiles. I also boiled my chicken breasts in chicken stock to keep them nice and moist. I made this for my in-laws not long after we had it the first time and got yelled at because there wasn't enough! Awesome recipe.
I do this recipe with a can of cream of chicken and cream of mushroom. I add velveeta but no diced tomatoes or onion because not everyone likes the veggies. I have also tried this with fresh chicken breast and cooking the chicken with a few herbs and olive oil or butter depending on what I have on hand. I am a bit of an experiementer when it comes to food.This is one of my favorite dishes to make. it's fairly simple,quick and easy to make with what most people have in their pantry.
Very good. This was the best thing I could find with ingredients on hand. I used a cup of shredded Mexican cheese instead of Velveeta. I added a little salsa since I had no peppers or onions. Grilled the chicken on my gridler while linguine was boiling.
I was looking for a recipe that had cream of mushroom since I had some on hand and chicken and pasta and decided to try this. Well this is another of the recipes I MUST disagree with the majority. I made this as written and it was not good! I dont usually use the cream of anything soups but had some on hand from another recipe I tried that needed it and this was an extra can I bought just in case. I cant believe this is getting 5 stars! Even my husband who eats everything could hardly eat this. Sorry I needed to say it just in case there is someone out there who is thinking of trying it to think twice. Think processed cheese? Cream of whatever, for pasta? I shouldve known better.
Too Cheesy for me, that is all I could taste was the processed cheese. Maybe try to cut the cheese in half and add another can of cream of mushroom soup and more tomatoes... not sure, just tasted like cheese to me, hubby liked it and said I could make that again if I wanted to, Which means he loved it... figures.
this is one very tasty dish. i recently had chicken spaghetti for my first time and this is a terrific introduction. i used mexican velveeta...and now my mouth is on fire. but that's okay. definitely worth fixing. and if you want to shorten the fixing time, get the pre-cooked chicken strips and chop those into bite-size pieces.
This is sooo good! I have tried other chicken spaghetti recipes trying to find the one my aunt made when I was a kid. This is it!!! The only thing I changed was that I used two cans cream of mushroom and just a little less cheese than called for. Please do not substitute the cream of mushroom-- it totally makes this dish! Oh, and I didn't have chicken breasts so I boiled about two pounds of chicken thighs--- it was delish.
I added another can of cream of mushroom soup as well as another can of Rotel and then baked it for 25 mintutes at 350. LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe! Easy to make last minute since the ingredients are always on hand at my house. This is in our rotation and leftovers are just as good!
I make this all the time. The only thing I do differently is I use penne pasta, add a container of fresh, sliced mushrooms and sprinkle fresh parmesan cheese on top and bake in the oven at 350 until it bubbles.
I did not want to give this an actual star rating because I was forced to make MANY changes due to what I had on hand. Unfortunately, I would not be able to submit my review without a rating, so I went with a "middle of the road" three! I always like to add my experience when trying new recipes, so here she goes for what it's worth! I didn't have any condensed "cream of stuff" soups on hand, so I had to make my own (butter, flour, milk, chicken broth -- you can find a recipe online). I also used a full pound of cheese, just because I had it. I only had a 14-oz can of crushed tomatoes on hand and a small can of diced green chiles. I did not have any onions on hand so I subbed with 1 diced green bell pepper and some onion powder. I had about 6 slices of leftover bacon I needed to use, so I crumbled that and threw it in as well. The homemade cream of mushroom soup wasn't bad and thickened nicely, but I wonder what the dish would have been like with the real stuff - before adding any other ingredients, I tasted the soup and it was flour-y (shocker). Another lesson learned, 1 pound of cheese was WAAAAAY too much!! Before adding the noodles, the sauce tasted very similar to velveeta-and-salsa chip dip, which is a little weird. Green onions would have been great, so IF I make this again, I'll be sure to add them. I liked the bell pepper and the bacon, so I would probably include those as well. I would not be surprised at all if I made this again (with the proper ingredien
This was phenomenal. I sweated some diced onions in a little olive oil and then added the soup and cheese, etc. I also used two cans of mushroom soup, and I put everything in a 9x13 casserole dish and topped with crushed potato chips and baked about 20 minutes. Perfect. This is a keeper.
I changed a few things: 1. Made my own cream of chicken soup with organic chicken stock, 1 Tbsp. potato starch stirred in, simmer a bit, added half & half, poultry seasoning, & Better Than Bouillon Chicken Base. 2. Used shredded cheddar cheese. 3. Hubby dislikes tomato chunks, so used a "boat motor" to blend the tomatoes with green chile peppers. 4. Made penne pasta instead of spaghetti. Hubby said it's okay - I think it's great. A tasty departure from the dinners I usually cook. :)
I think the recipe turned out exactly as expected. For those who don't like spicy at all or cheesy then this is not for you. But this was perfect and i made it as directed (added a dash of worcheshire for the heck of it). The cheese and soup melting together was perfect! i was able to use 24 oz (1.5 lb) of thin spagetti and three chicken breasts halfs and it still made a ton of food for at least 6 hungry people! Thanks again!!!
Made this last night, and tasted wonderful. The only changes I made, I added garlic powder and chicken boullion to the chicken when I boiled it, and I used mexican Velvetta cheese, also used ro-tel tomatoes with green chiles............very yummy!!
It is definitly a good recipe..I just change it a little by baking the chicken in the oven instead and add mushroom and also i use a pound of cheese instead it makes it a lil creamier and cuz the chicken is baked it is tastier ... mmmm i am sure i will make more of this at home cuz my husband loves it . thanks for sharing the recipe
I enjoyed this receipe very much. I boiled my chicken with chicken bouillon cubes until fork tender, allowed them to cool, and then chopped/shredded the chicken into the recipe. Pairs great with a garden salad and breadsticks.
We are having Chicken Spaghetti for dinner today! This recipes sounds really easy. I already had chickeen breast so I just seasoned it and placed in the oven. Boiled my spaghetti noodles,drained and put to the side.In another pot,cut and sauteed green onion,seasoned then used 2 cans of cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom,added a little milk,added velvetta cheese,and instead of diced tomatoes added Garden Fresh Salsa.The mixture should be creamy. Mix spaghetti noodles with creamy mixture. Add shreddred/dice chicken breast to the creamy spaghetti noodle mixture. My children enjoyed Chicken Spaghetti!! My husband will try it once he comes home. This meal is a winner with a tossed salad!!
Made this last night when hubby said he wanted pasta and I had already defrosted chicken! Used cream of chicken soup and salsa since that was what I had. Also used about 2 cups of low fat mexican blend cheddar (again, what I had). I thought that boiling the chicken made it taste rubbery, which was my only issue with this recipe. The next time I have leftover chicken from a roast though, this will be my go-to recipe. Even my 2 year old loved it.
My husband and I liked this, I made some changes based on what I had on hand. I only had regular diced tomatoes so I used those and added Italian spices. Also, I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup and shredded cheddar. We thought it was too thick so I added some milk. I did drain the diced tomatoes. Maybe you aren't supposed to?
I followed the exact recipe and I thought it tasted a little bland. It's a great start, but next time I will add some things to give it a little more zing. I'm going to give this recipe 4 stars, because it was super easy, and my kids and husband loved it and couldn't stop eating it. I am someone who love's a little kick to a dish, so if that's you too, spice it up a little bit.
Quick, Easy, and Great! My husband loved it so much that he asked for this to be his father's day meal. We always cook and share in my neighborhood. I chose to share this dish with two other families who have their own chicken spaghetti recipes. Now, this one is their favorite. I think the difference is the rotel.
Lovely flavor combination... a nice change. I didn't use quite as much cheese as the recipe called for, but it was still cheesy enough. I also didn't have diced tomtoes with chile peppers so I used a can of diced tomatoes and then I chopped up a few pieces of jalepeno. I loved it... my dad loved it.. almost everyone loved it. I think it would've been more loved if I had used less jalepeno though. :P Some people can't take the heat. ;)
Delicious and easy to make. I have made other versions of chicken spaghetti that required baking. I was happy to fine one that didn't require baking. I added a can of green chiles for zest and I also had some bacon pieces on the side for the family members that like to sprinkle some on their dish. All in all a hit with our family.
The pasta as a add the spaghetti mix it up and serve it dish was not very good. It was too cheesy and the flavors did not have a chance to blend. I baked it in a casserole dish with some buttered cracker crumbs on top and everyone loved it. Four stars because exactly as the recipe is it tastes like processed cheese. If you use the same recipe and bake it 5 stars.
I guess I did my own spin on this. I broke noodles up before I cooked them because I prefer smaller bites. I also added a tiny sprinkle of red pepper flakes for heat. Tons of cheese! I also boiled the chicken with 2 cloves of garlic to make it deliciois. I think with this dish you can add your own spices and it was very easy. Mushrooms would of made it better but it was a dish on the go so did not go to the store! It was fabulous!!
Had this tonight, and though the 5 year old gave it 1 star (she's not fond of tomatoes, 'green things', and mushrooms), my husband and I were very pleased. I would highly recommend keeping the soup moving while heating it with the Velveeta, however as it can stick to the bottom of the pan.
My whole family thought this dish was pretty strange. My husband comes from Indiana, the land where EVERYTHING is made with velveeta, and we still didn't care for it. It made enough for an army, so it is definately an economical dish for a large family. I would not make this again.
My goodness this was amazing! I love this recipe! My only complaint is the noodles. When the sauce/cheese started getting cooler it got thick and it was hard to maneuver the spaghetti noodles. Next time i am going to try it with ziti or shells. The taste is awesome and so glad i found a new recipe! Thanks for sharing!
I followed the recipe to a T. I found it to be kind of bland. My wife enjoyed the dish. This dish is great for somebody that does not like spicey dishes. Next time I think I'll add more onion and red crush pepper.
This is amazing! I used the Rotel tomatoes (hot). So easy and so good! I am not a huge fan of Velveeta so I was a little concerned, but the other ingredients mellowed out the flavor of the cheese. I will be making this often.
So good! Kids thought it was too spicy, but I thought it was the perfect amount of spiciness. Kept the broth after boiling chicken to boil noodles in. Could have probably used the whole pound of cheese. Was very thick so added a little milk.
I felt it needed a little more spice/salt. It was just a little bland but I used regular cheddar instead of Velveta (I'm not fond of the ingredients in Velveta) so that might be why. I'm giving it four stars because my family loved it!
Yum, this was a delicious chicken spaghetti! I did make some modifications to fit our tastes. I added extra seasonings to the chicken and didn't boil the chicken, but lightly pan cooked them and added everything together in one pan at the end. I did add in some garlic, italian seasonings, and about 4 oz. of cream cheese in place of part of the processed cheese. Adding it all back in the oven to bake and get nice and bubbly at the end. This recipe makes a lot! I made 1 large spaghetti squash with this recipe and added it all back into the 2 half shells to bake. It was plenty for two dinners. Thank you for the recipe! I will for sure make again!
10/12: Made this one last night w/ a couple of easy modifications. First I added some proscuto for more flavor and also reduced the amount of Cheese. Everyone liked it and it really is very quick to put together. Basically the time it takes to cook the pasta.
Delicious! I also added about an extra cup of shredded cheddar. And used One pound of velvetta cheese. Used original rotel and added some spicy seasoning for a kick. Used four chicken breasts. Great recipe.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.