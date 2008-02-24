Chicken Spaghetti III

Shredded chicken and spaghetti stirred into a mixture of melted cheese, green onion, tomatoes, red and green chile peppers and creamy mushroom soup. A Classic Chicken Spaghetti with a little bite. This is a good last minute chicken recipe for a family, and my 2-year-old loves to eat this recipe with his fingers. Also, this dish freezes well. Serve with garlic bread, if desired.

Recipe by bdld

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Heat soup in a large saucepan over low heat. Add cheese and melt, stirring. When cheese is almost melted, stir in tomatoes with green chile peppers and green onion. Simmer over low heat for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring.

  • Add spaghetti and mix well, then stir in chicken. Heat through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
655 calories; protein 41.7g; carbohydrates 66.5g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 100.4mg; sodium 1285.5mg. Full Nutrition
