Taco Salad III

4.5
264 Ratings
  • 5 175
  • 4 74
  • 3 7
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

This taco salad contains traditional ingredients such as lettuce, tomatoes, beans, ground beef and corn chips. Serve this salad on a hot summer day.

Recipe by Melanie

Gallery
22 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare the ground beef as directed by taco seasoning package and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef mixture, lettuce, red onion, green onion, pinto beans, kidney beans, tomatoes, avocado and cheese. Mix well.

  • Before serving, add the corn chips and enough dressing to coat. Mix well and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
945 calories; protein 27.3g; carbohydrates 75.7g; fat 60.7g; cholesterol 72.3mg; sodium 1682mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022