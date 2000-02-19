Taco Salad III

What I like about thie recipe is that all of the basic foundations are here to make a really great taco salad! How I changed it though, is that instead of using iceberg lettuce, I used romaine, though I think people should use the lettuce that they personally enjoy. Also, I substituted ground beef for ground turkey (again a personal preference). I didn't want my salad to be too 'oniony' so, I opted to leave out the red onion and used only the green onion. I didn't want my salad to be too 'beany' either, so instead of using both the kidney and pinto beans, I used only the kidney beans--though on second thought, maybe using black beans would be nice too. Also, I don't like the idea of combining all of the ingredients together. So, instead, I layered everything like a GIANT tostada. First with the layer of lettuce, then the meat, next the cheese, and then the beans, tomatoes, black olives (I decided to add this too) and then lastly the green onions. I topped the whole thing off with a LARGE dollop of sour cream and for the dressing, I drizzled on some Ortega brand taco sauce. (To me, the Catalina dressing somehow misses the mark in that in kinda detracts from the 'taco' taste of the salad.) Though all in all, this is quite an excellent recipe!!! Thanks so much for posting this!!!