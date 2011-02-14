Pasta with Vegetables

You can include almost any vegetables you have in your fridge in this recipe. It is popular even with those who normally scorn vegetarian food.

By Danielle

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Mix together the oil, vinegar, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boil; add rotini and bring to a boil again. Cook until rotini is al dente; drain well. Return the rotini to the pot.

  • While rotini is cooking heat oil in a frying pan and saute red bell pepper, green bell pepper, garlic and carrots. Cook until vegetables are softened. Place the broccoli in the frying pan and cook another 2 minutes.

  • Pour the cooked vegetables into the pot with the pasta. Pour the vinaigrette over the pasta and vegetables. Toss to distribute vegetables and vinaigrette evenly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 72.5g; fat 19.7g; sodium 44.4mg. Full Nutrition
