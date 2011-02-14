Pasta with Vegetables
You can include almost any vegetables you have in your fridge in this recipe. It is popular even with those who normally scorn vegetarian food.
I had no red wine vinegar so I put the spices in with the vegetables while they cooked and then tossed with plain olive oil. Very easy, very good. I also added mushrooms and asparagus. yummy.Read More
Was pretty good. Made a good supper and next day lunch for a light eater like myself.Read More
I love pasta and veggie dishes like this. I didn't have either color of bell pepper but my kids don't like them anyways. I didn't add the two full tablespoons of red wine vinegar just a splash.
I used my own choice of veggies, 1/2 large eggplant, 1 zucchini, 1 red pepper, 4 small portabella mushrooms, 6 large olives all chopped and 2 garlic minced. This recipe is the best pasta primavera I have ever made. I sprinkled a little grated romano cheese and it was delicious! Definitely make this again! YUMMY!!!
i thought it had a too much oregano but other than that excellent!
This was easy to make and very yummy. Thanks
This was excellent but I did change some things. I didn't use any peppers or broccoli. Instead I added zucchini, leeks and carrots and I have to say it was a great choice I also skipped vinegar and used canola oil (about 1/4 of a cup) instead of olive. I added parsley and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper to the oil/herb mixture. Great and healthy recipe and an awesome way to use left over pasta.
Pretty good. Too much olive oil, had to cut down.
Tried this recipe as a simple and quick Friday night dinner for the family. I took the advice of others and cut down on the amount of oil (I used about 4.5-5 Tbsp.), and I thought that was enough, though I might consider adding just a splash more vinegar next time -- it adds a nice component to the dish that I would have liked more of (especially since I added a sprinkle of non-dairy parmesan, which further dampens what the vinegar adds). It takes a while for the dried herbs to really integrate with the oil/vinegar, so definitely make the dressing first. We used carrots, mushrooms, yellow squash and zucchini as our veggies. Dish's flavors are kind of mild/subtle for my taste, so I also added a little garlic salt when cooking the veggies. Also added grilled chicken breast tenders on the side. With the sprinkle of parmesan at the end, the result was yummy and satisfying. We'll be making this again. Good recipe!
I love the taste of the final product. I am a novice cook, however, so chopping all the fresh vegetables took me longer than I would have liked. I'll definitely start chopping before I'm hungry next time.
This dish is absolutely delicious, everybody loved it!! Simple to make, yet full of flavor!
Quite good! I used a little less olive oil - 4 Tbsp instead of 1/3c - which was plenty, I thought. I also put a lid on the broccoli for a couple of minutes to steam them a bit, so they were softened, but still toothy. We added a little shredded Parmesan cheese, which really made the flavors pop.
Used veggies from my garden. So delicious.
This tastes great, I think I will be making it often! It was fast and easy. One thing I love is that I always have the ingredients on hand. I always have frozen broccoli florets and frozen chopped peppers in the freezer. I always have carrots and jarred garlic in the fridge. I always have some type of noodles (this time I used egg noodles), the herbs and the red wine vinegar in the pantry. So thankful for a recipe that doesn't require me to run to the store. I imagine that you could use any veggies you like, and any shaped pasta. Thank you!
Yum!! So easy loved it, added a little onion red pepper flakes and tofu !
This is very good and nutritious, but Oregano is a very strong herb so I only added 1/2 tsp and it was more than enough. Also, I cut the olive oil down to 1/4 cup. Pretty simple recipe that is easy to tweek based on the veggies and pasta type you and your family enjoy. Simple but very filling and delicious!
This was very, very bland. I followed the directions, but I had to add a lot of extra seasoning, oil and salad dressing. And it still wasn't quite right. It needs something like a chicken broth or another added flavor but I'm not sure what.
We made this recipe, just as written and it was very good. Only 4 stars because I felt it could use a little less olive oil (just personal preference). The recipe itself is very flexible as you can use many different types of veggies. Next time I will use fresh spices instead of dried and maybe add some grated parmesan cheese Mmmmmm.
This wasn't anything extra special, but I liked it. I made it pretty much as written, except that the broccoli was only slightly blanched as I already had everything else going by the time I noticed that ingredient. This made a good amount, enough for several meals, and I always like rotini. It was only slightly odd in that this reminded me of somewhat similar cold pasta salads, except that this was served hot. Filling and fairly healthy, and it was worth trying.
I made my own tomato sauce using tomatoes that I stewed in olive oil and then added basil oregano and garlic powder. That way it was healthier and had a great tomato taste. I also added zucchini, broccoli and carrots and and sautéed them all together. Delicious!
This is a great recipe! I love It!! Topped it off with parmesan cheese, Delicious!!However if you don't like vinegary tasting you won't like this!
Love this recipe. Used zucchini, summer squash, carrots, mushrooms, and baby corn. The herb and oil vinegar is a great combo. Very versatile recipe.
I loved it but I made a lot of modifications. I left out the vingar, carrots, and brocoli. In place of those things I used a fresh roma tomato for moisture, fresh baby bella mushrooms-sliced, and lots of fresh spinach. After I removed it from the heat I add LOTS of parmesean. I appreciate the idea and love it after I fine tuned it for me and hubby.
Good basic recipe. Peppers were not the best addition but it's easy to see how you can adjust this to your liking and whatever you have available. Good staple.
We loved this! I reduced the oil to 4 tablespoons and kept the remaining seasoning the same and it was perfect. I used the vegetables that I had which included some red peppers, green onions, carrots, asparagus and portobello mushrooms. Yummy served over thin spaghetti noodles.
So I made it and it came out great. I changed a few things. First I added peas and cut up chicken tender and sautés that with the broccoli, garlic, and the peppers. While it was sautéing I added Italian seasoning. In the end when combined instead of making their dressing I just used Italian dressing . It came out great and everyone said they would eat it again. When I made my plate I actually added some feta cheese and it tasted AMAZING! Will DEFINITELY make again.
Peppers and garlic only extra oregano with Parmesan cheese on top.
A solid, simple recipe. I was afraid the vinaigrette would be overpowering but it was just right as is. I added onion, shrimp and parm cheese and it worked out very well.
this is a great recipe, it is so versatile. the second time I made it i added smoked angus sausage and cooked the veggies in the pan i used for the sausage. gave an incredible smokey flavor. I also switched up the red wine vinegar for balsamic vinegar. WOW. this was great!! I will make this all the time.
Very easy and delicious. Followed everything for the most part. Just added a dash of the vinegar. Left out the oregano and substituted Italian seasonings. Had extra green beans so I added that. Steamed the carrots and green beans since I was already steaming to soften the broccoli. ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT! So tasty. Served it with grilled marinated chicken.
Not bad I even did one with spinach instead of Broccoli really good.. You can really make this recipe your's really great one to play with yummy!
Used tomatoes, yellow peppers, carrots, and broccoli
Yum I used canned corn, frozen peas,and fresh carrots soon good.
Instead of broccoli I just add some feta cheese on top of each bowl after serving. A great meal that doesn't take too long to make.
Kid approved! I used veggies I had on hand and added chicken. Very yummy!
Very tasty recipe. A nice, light meal. I used green bell pepper, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and yellow squash and just a splash more vinegar because we like it.
surprisingly delicious
This recipe was excellent. The ratio for pasta and vegetables can be tweaked a little - more vegetable/pasta ratio. The bell peppers, carrot, and broccoli cooked nicely, nice and tender. I also cooked the rotini pasta for 2 extra minutes, than the specified 7 minutes. It turned out great! Will make it again. Just with more vegetables next time.
really liked this, though I did add more red wine vinegar because I like the tangy flavor.
Added more apple cider vinegar.
My family really enjoyed this. I added smoked turkey sausage because my husband always wants meat with a meal. Perfect addition. Will have this again and again.
I had some vegetables that needed to be used so I roasted them the day before...I tend to buy more than I can use at the farmers market. I was looking for a quick pasta dish to use them in and came across this one. I added parmesan cheese when I served it. Great way to use just about any vegetable...
My husband and I really enjoyed this. I can see adding other protein to it for variation. I cut down just slightly on the oil for the vinaigrette but that was it. Will definitely make it again.
My two kids recently had to go without dairy due to a virus so this was a great dish for their needs! I didn't think it would be as good as it turned out to be. The only thing that would have made it a 5-star rating would be adding some chicken or grated cheese to it for a little more dimension.
This recipe was the reminder I needed for simple pasta with veggies. Like the intro says, use pretty much whatever veggies are in your fridge or garden. Asparagus is in season where I live so that was my go to then added the peppers, garlic, carrots and some snow peas. For 4 servings I would not cut back on the dressing and I often use white wine vinegar instead of red for a lighter flavor.
My husband loves this so much...he says he would eat it "all day long, hot or cold." And so easy, plus I use up all my leftover veggies! Thanks for sharing!
A great way to use up all those vegetables in the fridge. Easy to make and left overs for lunch the next day.
pretty dece
