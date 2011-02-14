Pasta with Vegetables

Tried this recipe as a simple and quick Friday night dinner for the family. I took the advice of others and cut down on the amount of oil (I used about 4.5-5 Tbsp.), and I thought that was enough, though I might consider adding just a splash more vinegar next time -- it adds a nice component to the dish that I would have liked more of (especially since I added a sprinkle of non-dairy parmesan, which further dampens what the vinegar adds). It takes a while for the dried herbs to really integrate with the oil/vinegar, so definitely make the dressing first. We used carrots, mushrooms, yellow squash and zucchini as our veggies. Dish's flavors are kind of mild/subtle for my taste, so I also added a little garlic salt when cooking the veggies. Also added grilled chicken breast tenders on the side. With the sprinkle of parmesan at the end, the result was yummy and satisfying. We'll be making this again. Good recipe!