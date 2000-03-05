Mom's Brown Potatoes

These potatoes are different than the usual fries, but so good.

By DAME DE COEUR

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat the oil in a deep fryer or large, heavy saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Deep fry the potatoes until golden brown. As you remove the potatoes from the oil, sprinkle them generously with garlic salt and parsley.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 11.3g; sodium 17.5mg. Full Nutrition
