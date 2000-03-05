Mom's Brown Potatoes

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 11.3g; sodium 17.5mg. Full Nutrition
Very easy and quite tasty, though pretty basic. Excellent for a nice side dish with hamburgers, steak, or even breakfast. I will definitely prepare this again. It's easy to make, especially since my slicing and dicing skills are improving. Be sure to use plenty of garlic salt and dried parsley.
I LOVE THESE potatoes!!!!!! I have to say I make them a bit heathier now. I mix a small amount of olive oil and the rest of the ingredients and bake in a 350 oven for 45 minutes. You don't get the yummy fried crunch but they are a pretty close second.
I make these for breakfast with a dash of garlic salt and pepper, and with a side of bacon. Wonderful recipe, especially when I can't make it to waffle house for their hashbrowns :) ! Next time, I will try adding a few onions, and maybe covering in cheese.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2002
I loved these! They were really easy and quick! I made two days ago and i'm making them again tonight!
Funky twist to fries! I added a dash of all-season salt too for both color and taste. Go easy on the garlic salt (add to taste) b/c my first batch was a little too salty but otherwise good. Tried dipping in ranch dressing per a previous reviewer - which was good too. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2003
absolutely fantastic. my family LOVES potatoes so any way there is to cook, season, and present them is always worth at least a glance....this recipe is worth keeping extra oil on hand for those Friday night movies when chips just won't cut it! my oldest daughter (8) loves them with ranch dressing.
Excellent! I have made these a bunch of times and they are always a big hit with my husband. Thanks so much for sharing as I had no clue how to fry a potato by myself and I needed a good use for my cast iron skillet!
This is an interesting way to fry potatos I ended up getting my pan to full out of sheer laziness of not wanting to do 2 batches but they still taste like a good fried tater. I did add some onions to mine (IMO it cant be fried taters without onion) and added garlic salt that had parsley flakes in it already. I really enjoyed the garlic salt on them and my 6yo went wild for them.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.