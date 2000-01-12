Seven Layer Dip I

4.6
626 Ratings
  • 5 465
  • 4 128
  • 3 23
  • 2 4
  • 1 6

This is a great party dip because it's best served at room temperature. You can set it out on the table early and finish cooking the rest of your meal.

Recipe by DPEREZ7

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
43 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, brown ground beef. Set aside to drain and cool to room temperature.

    Advertisement

  • Spread the beans into the bottom of a 9x13 inch serving tray that is about 1 1/2 inches deep. Sprinkle 2 cups of shredded cheese on top of beans. Sprinkle beef on top of cheese. Spread sour cream very slowly on top of beef. Spread guacamole on top of sour cream. Pour salsa over guacamole and spread evenly. Sprinkle remaining shredded cheese. Sprinkle black olives, tomatoes, and green onions on top.

  • You can serve this dish immediately, or refrigerate it over night and serve cold. I think it tastes better at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 63.3mg; sodium 447.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022