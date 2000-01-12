Seven Layer Dip I

I recently had a party with some people who enjoy good Mexican food...and they DEVOURED this! The key that made this 7-layer dip so successful is the LACK of taco seasoning in the refried beans. I've used that in the past, called for in other recipes, and it's just not good to me. I asked my sisters about it, and they've said they just leave it out because there's a strange after-taste. We grew up near the border and had alot of great Tex-Mex, and this recipe SHINES above any other I've tried. I prefer not to use canned refried beans, rather to go to one of the local Mexican restaurants and get a pint of their beans--they're just better if you want to WOW your guests...something different about the texture. Texans close to a Pancho's know what I mean. If you don't have time to make your own guacamole, Walmart sells a good one put out by AvoClassic, plain or spicy in a box with two 8 ounce packages that you can mash a little more, or not. I took a Mexican cooking class while a student in Mexico, but many of these recipes are just as good...including this one.

