Canned Soup

Rating: 4.31 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0

I made up this recipe when I had no idea what to make for dinner, I had a lot of canned foods so I decided to use them. I hope this works for you as good as it works for me. Serve hot with homemade cornbread and green salad.

By Karen-Jean Coxe

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Puree stewed tomatoes in an electric blender or mixer. Place tomatoes, refried beans, corn, green beans, and vegetable broth in a large pot. Cook over a medium heat. Refried beans and tomatoes will cook down to create a base for the soup. Stir occasionally to prevent stickiness.

    Advertisement

  • Add water as needed to prevent over-thickening. Add oregano, garlic powder, salt and pepper, basil, parsley, and minced onion. Cover and cook until mixture is heated through. Add the onions, and continue cooking until the soup is just boiling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 1.6g; sodium 1035.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (36)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

RAIN2LIGHTENING
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2003
Fantastic!! I didnt have stewed tomatoes so used diced tomatoes instead. still turned out great! I also added cooked noodles for a more hearty soup. My 8 year old had 3 helpings! Thanks so much for this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

WINNIEPOOH
Rating: 2 stars
08/27/2003
It was a snap to make but the texture was gritty. My daughter and I did not care for it. My hubby said it would be better w/meat and/or pasta added to it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
RAIN2LIGHTENING
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2003
Fantastic!! I didnt have stewed tomatoes so used diced tomatoes instead. still turned out great! I also added cooked noodles for a more hearty soup. My 8 year old had 3 helpings! Thanks so much for this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Jamie Bereti
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2003
We are new to vegetarian food as a matter fact this is the first recipe i ve tryed my whole family rilly liked it my 4 year old even asked for seconds and he never does that.Thanks for a good start to our new expereance. Read More
Helpful
(12)
MORGANLF
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2003
I just made this soup and it's great! I used refried black beans which makes the soup a darker color. I really enjoyed the crunchy corn and the smooth taste of the soup. This took about 10 minutes to make -- perfect for everyone! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
Manda
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2003
I liked this recipie a lot it was very easy to make. I'm on a very short bugest write now and haven't been able to go shopping in a while. I put "refried beans" in the ingredient search and came up with this. Of course I had all the ingredients. I usually change ingredients in a recipe but I didn't change a thing in this one! Read More
Helpful
(7)
SLW1016
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2003
This was a favorite all around. Great spices and flavor. Read More
Helpful
(7)
SUSAN81
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2004
Great recipe and a very tasty soup! I used canned whole tomatoes instead of stewed. I also added chopped fresh carrots celery one garlic clove and an onion instead of the dried onion and garlic powder. I didn't have all the seasonings listed in the recipe so I just used 1 T. of Italian "Mrs. Dash." My family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
MELAYA
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2004
Easy to make soup with a great flavor. I used a can of Italian style peeled tomato's instead of the stewed. Used frozen corn instead of canned. Didn't drain the green beans but I think that I should have. Came out a bit thin when I finished cooking it. There just wasn't a whole lot to it (even though it tasted very good). It needed something else (potatoes carrots rice beans noodles etc). I chose to throw in a can of white whole potatoes (I chopped them up some) and some chopped carrot. My husband thinks that it could have used more onion. Tasted great with cornbread. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sherry
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2005
WONDERFUL WONDERFUL!! And so easy!! I did add a can of cannellini beans and 2 cups of cooked pasta. My husband loved it. We need more easy ones like this!!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
WINNIEPOOH
Rating: 2 stars
08/27/2003
It was a snap to make but the texture was gritty. My daughter and I did not care for it. My hubby said it would be better w/meat and/or pasta added to it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022