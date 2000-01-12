Pan-Poached Alaskan Salmon Piccata
This is a delicious, creative way to serve salmon. You can serve the salmon on a bed of cooked noodles (I enjoy fettuccine) or on its own with a side of vegetables.
This is amazing! i added some artichoke hearts to it and knocked my own socks off!
It was good. Kind of lemony. I used chicken broth instead of water and chicken boullion cubes. The capers were a really nice touch. I reduced some wine at the end to give the sauce more body. Served w/ dill and lemon flavored rice. Served it second time lemon-garlic green beans.
Add white wine (little bit) at the last 5 minutes!
This is my family's favorite salmon recipe. We add 1/2 cup artichoke hearts, extra capers, and 1/3 cup white wine in the reduction.
Thank you so much for sharing this fantastic recipe. I made it for a romantic dinner tonight, and my husband could not stop talking about how delicious it was. I followed the advice of others and added a 1/3 cup white wine to the poaching liquid, and when I did the sauce reduction I also put in a teaspoon or two of the liquid from my jar of capers. I love the way the salmon came out perfect, so moist. It was simply scrumptious. I am definitely going to keep this recipe as a family favorite.
Excellent! Like salmon at a fine restaurant. I skipped the capers and used dried parsley flakes. Served with brown rice and veggies...Easy & fairly healthy...will make again.
Excelllent! I used canned chicken broth instead of the water and chicken bouillon. I also added some lemon zest.I didn't have capers so I topped it off with some finley chopped scallions along with the parsley. It was very easy..and no mess..my kind of cooking!
Yummo! I thought this was very good. I did not have chicken bouillon granules, so I omitted the water and just used chicken broth. Will make again.
make SURE you only buy high quality salmon. bad salmon will ruin this dish.
This is a wonderful recipe and quick enough for a weeknight meal! I used chicken base instead of granules and added dry white wine when reducing the sauce. Served with whole wheat couscous and garlic sauteed red chard, this salmon rocked!
What a great way to prepare salmon - it came out moist and perfectly flaky. The sauce was wonderful; next time I'll try it over rice with the fish. Like others recommended, I used chicken broth in place of water and bouillon, and added a few tablespoons of wine and the zest of my lemon to the sauce while reducing for some extra flavor. Thanks!
This came out great! I used chicken broth in place of the water and omitted the bouillon, added a little lemon zest with the capers and ended up garnishing with sliced scallions. The salmon was so moist and yummy! I'd love to add some garlic next time, but even without it was delicious!
Absolutely delicious! I don't eat capers but leaving them out left nothing to be desired in this recipe. Melts in your mouth!
Another keeper for us! It was so easy to poach the salmon. I loved the sauce but DH thought it was too heavy on the lemon (I’ll cut it back when I make it to see what amount he will like).
My whole family loved this including my husband who doesn't really care for salmon. I used chicken broth instead of the water and bouillon granules. Great recipe!
This is a very good and easy recipe. The salmon was so moist and tasty. My daughter went for 2nd helpings.
This was so easy and delicious! I threw a chicken bouillon cube in because I didn't have any granules and it was fine.
I made this for my mom (I personally have an allergy) and she yelled from the other room that she loved it, so it must be good - she has very finicky tastes!
I brought this to a birthday party of which the "star" attraction was an enormous tender grilled beef fillet. There was NO salmon left but plenty of beef. That being said, we served it cold. The sauce is fine at room temperature -- the butter is diluted enough to keep it from coagulating -- but the capers sank to the bottom of the small pitcher. If you serve it cold, I'd either dress the salmon or place the capers in a small bowl for diners to help themselves.
OMG!!!I got rave reviews for making this salmon served on my new year's eve party of 100 guest. The only changed I made was using less lemon juices. This recipe is served at high-end restaurants and is excellent. Served wth spinach rice & it was perfect. You can actually use red Snapper also instead of salmon and it's also very good. I took the advise of other reviewers and used 3/4 cup white wine while reducting and oh my....No leftovers!!!
This was great! followed recipe exact. Added artichoke as well. Very easy.
OH MY GOSH. This was incredible. My husband and I are still talking about how wonderful this one 2 days later. I would make it again. It took much longer to cook for me, but we had large salmon steaks. The only thing I did differt is I didn't have boullion, so I used some chicken seasoning. It was so so so so great!
Sauted the fillets on sprayed olive oil, replaced capers for olives and added 2 Tbp of brown mustard to the sauce. It was TOTALLY off the chain!
This was so yummy...made just as it said to. Did serve with artichoke hearts though. YUMMY!
Really good, really easy. I added 1/2 cup of white wine also. Piccatta MUST have wine.
Perfect! Most definitely will use again and again.
Yummy, this was excellent. I added a wine reduction, used chicken broth instead of cubes, added some artichoke hearts and served with butter/herb noodles, it was just divine.
I don't know if the only reason why this came out so bad was because I accidentally bought pink salmon (I LOVE salmon but don't like the taste of pink salmon at all) In any case, neither my hubby nor I cared for this. This did not taste too much like a piccata sauce, was too thin and did not add flavor to the fish at all. I love the idea of a salmon piccata dish but this is definitely not the one. I did add some sliced baby portobello mushrooms and it did not help. Oh well, can't win 'em all...thanks anyway Christine :)
Great, easy recipe! I made it with steelhead instead of salmon. I did as some suggested and added about 1/4 cup white wine to the poaching liquid, but other than that I followed the recipe. My 4 yr old is not a fish eater, but he even ate a full helping of this!
Great dish - and easy to make. I used tilapia instead of salmon. Delicious.
This is one of the best tasting quick dishes I have ever made... and eaten. The recipe is virtually foolproof.
So simple. So delicious. I would have been happy to have this served to me in a restaurant. The salmon was unbelievably tender and the sauce was bursting with flavour.
This was excellent. We all thought it was very tasty. I love capers so I doubled the capers. I followed the suggestion by an earlier reviewer to add white wine which increased the reduction time, but enhanced the flavor. It goes nicely with either pasta or rice.
Loved it. Used artichokes instead of capers, and added some white wine to the sauce and a little extra butter.
This was a great recipe with a few small adjustments. First I quickly ran out of fluids and had to add more of all the wet ingredients to cook all my salmon. So I'd recommend doing twice or three times as much for the first step. I added white wine as suggested and loved it. I think a little more butter could be added as well and I plan to do that next time. Great meal. I served with spaghetti and pea pods.
Even made the cheap farm raised Atlantic salmon taste pretty good!
It was okay. I have a feeling it was due to my salmon choice. I used frozen salmon rather than fresh - Next time I will try it will fresh.
This was great! even the kids liked and and that is a big plus in our house.
This recipe was great! I did add white wine to the reduction and added lemon zest, too. Made it much more lemony... I didn't add parsley, salt or pepper. It was awesome.
FANTASTIC!! This is a quick and easy alternative to grilling or baking fresh salmon. It was 'gourmet' with little effort and few ingredients. I served it with fettuccini lightly tossed in pesto (ready made jar) with microwaved steamed vegies. It really impressed both my husband and me. Definitely try this recipe!!!
Wonderful and quick!!!
This is a great recipe. I made it exactly as written, both my husband & I enjoyed it tremendously, since we are careful what foods we eat, finding good tasting interesting dishes is a challenge. Served it with basmati rice & steamed spinach tossed with sauteed mushrooms.
Gotta give this a 5. Very simple, healthful, and tasty. I used a little white wine per one reviewer's suggestion. I also substituted multi-colored pepper corns for capers. My wife said "I didn't think you could get food like this unless you went to a restaurant!" Made it for a second time... it really is a hit! Christine L. has a wonderful and simple recipe here! I'm going to look at what else she has!
We thought that this recipe was delicious. I served it over spaghetti with a butter/olive oil and dried (all I had) parsley sauce. It was yummy. I am sure that you could sub chicken for the salmon very easily.
i made this for my boyfriend's family - everyone loved it. I also used the white wine - and it was wonderful! Be careful with how long you poach your fish - pay attention to it! If you take it out too soon and you'll have a raw center, or if you take it out too late and it'll be falling appart on you. I served it with pasta & garnished with a dolop of sourcream. tasty stuff!
I love this. I could eat it every week. I am a huge fan of capers. The sauce is incredible. Would be very good with chicken as well.
I don't eat fish but made this for my family and they loved it. It was very easy and quick to prepare. I added some white wine durring the reduction.
Simple, delicious. You can use this with any fish and add or omit anything easily.
A nice change from the usual grilled salmon. I don't know if poaching it made it any more moist but it was still delicious, especially the caper sauce. Very elegant to have the sauce on top and my family loved it, of course we love anything with capers. It was super quick and easy, I'll definitely make this for company!
moist
Superb....as it's written.
I am terrified of making any kind of fish, but this was easy and turned out great! I used chicken broth instead of water/bouillon and omitted the parsley since I didn't have it on hand. My 4 year old gobbled it up. I served this with the Green Beans with Almonds recipe. YUM!
very easy to make. Didn't add capers as I didnt have any. Still came out pretty good. Moist, flavourful, and a nice change from regular baked or grilled salmon! Perfect with a nice pasta salad.
Absolutely gorgeous! This turned out to be a surprise midweek treat! I will come back to this again and again...definitely guest worthy. Added a little more chicken stock granules..added wine, non salted butter and a little less lemon juice...a keeper for sure! Served with steamed zucchini and salad..gorgeous!
My sauce was thinner than I would have liked. Maybe I didn't let the liquid reduce enough? Other than that the salmon was cooked perfectly and very tender. I have never poached salmon before. Very good. Served with angel hair, a mushroom spinach red pepper sauté, and cheesy garlic bread.
Very good - added a little white wine when poaching too and used green onions.
Very simple, yet delicious! The saltiness of the capers blends really well with the buttery texture of the sauce with salmon. This is one recipe that didn't create a mess in my kitchen...very easy to make in no time. Like other readers, I added some white wine before reducing the sauce and it turned out great.
Both my husband and I absolutely love this recipe. Have made it several times. Instead of the chicken bouillon granules, I use Vigo Caldo De Pollo (chicken soup base)and increased to about a teaspoon or so. Gives it a great flavor.
Good healthy dish. I think I added too many capers, would go easy on them next time. I looked to see if anyone had added any fresh dill and couldn't see any results. I decided not to add any .. this time. Think I will next time instead of the fresh parsley. I liked this, but well, maybe it was the salmon I used, but I wasn't crazy about it. It is however an incredibly easy recipe and results are good.
This recipe is fantastic--my husband keeps saying it's the best meal I've ever cooked. I didn't have capers so I followed another review and used dried parsley, and I also added artichoke hearts. I served this with spinach and cous cous and it made a great meal.
Super easy! I loved it & my guests loved it! I doubled the capers as some others advised. I also added more lemon juice to make more sauce. It was very lemony but fabulous!
This recipe was very delicious, light and satisfying!! Didn't have the bouillon and substituted olive oil for the butter. Also added roasted red pepper thinly sliced on top!! SO GOOD, will be making again.
We had decided last night to make this a 4 star rating, but because I kept thinking of making it again for tonight, it had to be a 5 star! I followed the recipe except for adding a little white wine at the end. We didn't need another thing except a green salad to go along with this meal (it's been an eating weekend!). I'll try it with some chicken broth next time rather than the bouillon, but otherwise, this is a great recipe!
Great dish for our wild salmon. I did saute in a tab of butter some fresh minced garlic, then used chicken broth with the fresh lemon juice. Of course took the advise of other reviewers and splashed in some white wine last few minutes. Since I only had dried parsley, I took the liberty and added some fresh scallions last minute. Served with rice pilaf. This tasted like fine restaurant food, but was super easy to prepare.
Wonderful! Served over brown rice and thought it was wonderful!
My DH loved this, I did too, it was simple yet yummy!
First time I've ever poached salmon, and it came out perfectly! So moist! Will make it again very soon. No need to heat up the oven on hot summer days or even fire up the grill. This recipe is a keeper!
As written I would give this recipe somewhere between 3.5 and 4 stars. With a few adjustments it becomes a 5. The first time I made it as is, the second time I sauted some garlic in butter before added stock and lemon juice, then after removing the salmon and reducing the sauce I added white wine and artichokes as well as the capers and parsley and let that simmer for a couple of minutes. Delicious!
Love this easy recipe. Salmon stays moist and love the capers ! The chicken stock and white wine at the end make this a true 5 star..
I used fat free/low sodium chicken broth with this and added some seasonings. Simple and delicious Christine. Thank you!
I loved it. I didn't have any bullion but I did have that chicken flavor boost concentrated broth. And it was so quick to throw together.
Simple to make and very tasty. Didn't have capers, so didn't use it. Next, I will try it with capers.
i used chopped green onions instead of capers and marsala wine when reducing sauce Next time i think i will put a wee bit of corn starch to make sauce a bit thicker. didn't use black pepper.
I made this tonight and my family loved it. This is so delicious and so easy. Tastes just like something from a good restaurant. We used Highliner fillets that come in a pack of 4 and it was great. The only thing we didn't love was that the sauce was sour and I reduced the lemon juice to 1 Tbsp. Next time I will use 1 or 1.5 tsp lemon juice. This one's a keeper!
Nothing special. I made it as directed, except adding a little white wine to replace some of the water. The sauce was thin and pretty bland. I recently made salmon with a lemon beurre blanc that was much better.
Really good and simple meal. I made no changes other than adding extra capers. I served it with rice and asparagus. Mm!
Simple, tasty, and versatile. Love it!
This was simple to follow, easy to make, and perfectly divine. I'll definitely add it into my rotation.
No changes. I'll do it again!
Yes! It was delicious with a good balance of flavors from the lemon, capers and artichokes! A great quick and easy dish, even for guests! A dash of white wine when stirring in the capers gives a lovely boost.
Omg made this tonight following the recipe exactly and it was sooooo good. Served it on rigatoni with a bit of garlic basil olive oil. Hubby and my one year old also loved it. Will definitely be making this again!
I added some sliced spring onions and it was just so tasty! Paired it with couscous. Yummee!
Pretty good. I also added 1/3 cup of wine; I think this helped get rid of the fishy taste in sauce.
This is an excellent recipe. Delicate and flavorful. Will definitely make it again soon. Used broth instead of bouillon, otherwise exactly as written.
This was delicious! My two year old and husband ate everything! It was a bit too lemony for my husband's taste so I added 3/4 cup of white wine to this (made serving for 4 for sauce) and it was perfect. I like the original flavor but my husbands not a fan of too much lemon. I made spaghetti and tossed it into the sauce and that was our side with some peas. I reserved a bit of the sauce to spoon over the fish and it made a wonderful presentation. I will definitely be making this again as it was fast and easy to prepare.
This recipe is fantastic and so easy to make! I make it paired with some fettecini alfredo - it's my husband's favorite! He always acts like I'm a 5 star chef when I make this! :)
I followed the recipe as it was written except for the fact that I used bigger pieces of salmon than what they suggested. Very easy recipe.
TOTALLY AMAZING!!!
Add more salmon than called for - you'll want to eat more! Excellent recipe! I added a tbsp of dijon mustard to the sauce, for a little zing.
Family loved it. Great success. I added corn starch to thicken the sauce
Husband & I liked it. Served it over rice. Will definitely make again. Next time I will double the sauce, add some white wine and serve over pasta.
The fish was alright but the sauce didn't really work for me. I made it perfectly but the taste couldve been much better. I had to triple the recipe for a larger family, i think the sauce has to much of a lemon flavor and i enjoy lemons but it was like pouring lemon juice onto the noodles and fish. I would reccommend using a lemon alfredo sauce or something similar to that.
We really loved this. It was so easy to make too! The sauce is nice and light, doesn't overpower the fish at all.
I substituted 1c of water for 1/2 c chic broth and 1/2 c white wine.. Added dill and no-salt lemon and garlic seasoning! Delicious
the best!
Very easy.
Absolutely delicious, and incredibly easy!
There is not nearly enough water in this recipe for the pan poaching, and then making a sauce from it. I would add at least another one-third cup of water halfway through, and more lemon juice. For a good sauce, it needs something more than capers, butter, salt & pepper. I may experiment with this next time, maybe add some fresh dill. Luckily I had a very fresh, thick fillet from the farmer's market and nothing could have messed it up.
