Pan-Poached Alaskan Salmon Piccata

This is a delicious, creative way to serve salmon. You can serve the salmon on a bed of cooked noodles (I enjoy fettuccine) or on its own with a side of vegetables.

Recipe by Christine L

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Bring water and lemon juice to a boil in medium-sized skillet. Stir in chicken bouillon granules. Reduce heat to a simmer and place salmon fillets in pan. Cover and simmer over low heat, 10 minutes per inch of thickness, measured at thickest part; or until fish flakes when tested with a fork. Remove salmon from pan; keep salmon warm.

  • Boil remaining liquid in the skillet until it is reduced to approximately 1/4 cup. Whisk in butter and stir in capers. Spoon sauce over fish. Season with pepper and sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 18g; cholesterol 81.3mg; sodium 366.9mg. Full Nutrition
