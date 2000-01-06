Sharp Cheddar Dip

This is a recipe I tried at my aunt's house. It's easy and tasty. Simply dip the bagel pieces into the dip! A six-pack of refrigerated soft bagels will work great.

Recipe by shanda weis

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an electric blender, combine cream cheese, sharp Cheddar cheese spread, and garlic powder. Blend until creamy.

  • Cut bagels in half, and then into quarters. Arrange the bagels around the dip on a serving platter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 579.2mg. Full Nutrition
