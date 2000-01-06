Sharp Cheddar Dip
This is a recipe I tried at my aunt's house. It's easy and tasty. Simply dip the bagel pieces into the dip! A six-pack of refrigerated soft bagels will work great.
Very good. I like this because the ingredients are easy to have on hand. I used about 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder and it gave the dip great flavor. I made it for some unexpected guests and they LOVED it. I used salt bagels and onion bagels and cut the pieces smaller than quarters.Read More
This certainly isn't very exotic but my family really enjoys this simple dip. We always serve it heated and use Kraft Sharp Old English cheese spread (sold in the little glass jars). Served with soft onion bagels... YUM!
I always look for quick and easy recipes. Found this one and took it to a ccokout at a friends house. Everyone loved it. The only thing I did different was I used whipped cream cheese and used an electric mixer to whip and served it with everything bagels cut in bite size pieces. It took 5 min. to make. Loved that. A definite keeper.
This is good and very simple to make. I used pub cheese spread for the sharp processed cheese spread. The flavor is pretty straightforward.
