This is a recipe I put together one evening after a long day at school and work, and it's really quite good. I have made it for years, and everyone who has ever tried it has asked for seconds...more Chicken Easy Delight, please! It should make everyone smile - it is so different, and really is good!
The name says it all! I did not have peanuts on hand, so substituted some peanut butter and used honey mustard (we like honey!). Chicken came out tender, juicy, and with a wonderful sweet/tangy flavor.
I added a couple tablespoons of minced garlic to the sauce and used cashews instead of peanuts because that's what I had. I also added onion chunks and about 2/3 of a bag of baby carrots around the chicken while it was cooking. The carrots and onions were *amazing*, some of the best I've ever had, but the chicken was just okay, very moist but rather bland. It might be better using boneless skinless chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken. I'd like to try this sauce with a whole chicken in the slow cooker, though. (Maybe it would absorb more of the flavor?) This sauce would also be great on pork. I will probably make this again.
hmmmm how to rate. Husband really liked it. It was WAY too sweet for my taste though. I worried about the raisins burning, so I put the glaze on and then added the raisins the last 20 minutes. They still burned:( If you like sticky and sweet chicken this will def work for you. If I made it again, I would omit the raisins for sure. Thanks for sharing.
Yummy. Decreased the brown sugar to 1 1/2 tbsp. Added some salt to the sauce. Used thin sliced chicken breasts - 10 minutes, then flip and pour the rest of the sauce over it. 10 more minutes in the oven and it's done. Great recipe.
