Chicken Easy Delight

9 Ratings
This is a recipe I put together one evening after a long day at school and work, and it's really quite good. I have made it for years, and everyone who has ever tried it has asked for seconds...more Chicken Easy Delight, please! It should make everyone smile - it is so different, and really is good!

Recipe by RECIPELADY

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium saucepan over low heat combine the raisins, peanuts, honey, mustard, syrup and butter; stir all together until a medium thick glaze has formed, then leave on burner to cook slowly. Stir occasionally to keep from burning.

  • Bake hen at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for about 1 hour or until bird is cooked through and juices run clear. Baste hen thoroughly with prepared glaze every 10 to 15 minutes while baking; when hen is cooked through and ready to serve, garnish with orange zest.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
910 calories; protein 51.8g; carbohydrates 61.9g; fat 51.2g; cholesterol 228.7mg; sodium 263.3mg. Full Nutrition
