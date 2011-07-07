Grilled Vidalia Onions

Rating: 4.53 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

You'll think you've died and gone to BBQ heaven if you love Vidalias!! These go with anything.

By STRESSEDMOM

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for low heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Cut the onions into 1/2 inch slices. In a large bowl, combine the onions with the dressing, cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least one hour.

  • Cook over low heat, turning once, to desired tenderness. Apply more dressing, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 25.3g; sodium 1472.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Reviews:
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2011
We LOVED these onions! I know. Just two ingredients. But when you are grilling, these work out just perfectly. I served these with Juicy Chicken from this site and sticky rice (Calrose). This was a yummy dinner, and we'll look forward to leftovers tomorrow either for lunch or for dinner. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Arizona Desert Flower
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2011
I halved the recipe as there would only be two adults. I also marinated only 30 minutes as the natives were restless. These onions were fabulous. I cooked them on the upper rack until my steak was nearly done then I cranked up the side of the grill these were on and put them on the lower burner to carmelize. This is an absolutely FABULOUS addition for steak fajitas or even salads. This goes with my 'tossing something on the grill' meals now! THANKS! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2010
We love these! I usually marinate them overnight with great results YUMMY! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(5)
N1FTENNIS
Rating: 4 stars
06/03/2003
These are delicious!!!! and so easy! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Az Hummer
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2010
Fantastic!!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
SLJ6
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2011
I love when grilled onions get all nice and kinda charred on the grill. Nice change from the usual olive oil salt and pepper that I usually use. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(3)
LUCKYPEN
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
Great way to enjoy Vidalias Read More
Helpful
(2)
Linda in Fortuna
Rating: 3 stars
09/08/2009
All we really tasted was the italian dressing (used Kraft) which overpowered the delicate sweetness of our local Walla Walla sweet onions. Read More
Helpful
(2)
NYDadCook
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2012
Such a simple thing to do marinate and grill thick onion slices. Wow did they take my burger to the next level! Read More
Helpful
(1)
