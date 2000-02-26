Tortillas II
Fresh and tender wheat flour tortillas are great with breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Fresh and tender wheat flour tortillas are great with breakfast, lunch or dinner.
this recipe is great! i used more salt and substituted margerine for shortening. also, i did not use baking powder. One time i made w/ baking powder, and all the other times without... i liked the taste and texture of the tortillas without the baking powder. I rolled out the dough paper thin.. and then i placed a bowl on top and cut around the bowl... so all of my tortillas were the same perfect circles. Tortillas came out soft and tasty! They look store-bought, but taste much better! I have made them many many times and everyone always loves them.Read More
I had a lot of trouble rolling the dough into rounds... It was good, but I think I'll try store-bought tortillas next time.Read More
this recipe is great! i used more salt and substituted margerine for shortening. also, i did not use baking powder. One time i made w/ baking powder, and all the other times without... i liked the taste and texture of the tortillas without the baking powder. I rolled out the dough paper thin.. and then i placed a bowl on top and cut around the bowl... so all of my tortillas were the same perfect circles. Tortillas came out soft and tasty! They look store-bought, but taste much better! I have made them many many times and everyone always loves them.
***FOR NON-CRUNCHY TORTILLAS, PLACE COOKED TORTILLAS IN A PLASTIC BAG. IT GETS MOISTURE BACK IN IT AND WILL MAKE THEM SOFT AND PLIABLE. ALSO MAKE SURE YOU DON'T OVER COOK THEM.*** I've made tortillas before and I would have to say that these turned out very good. I made Bacon 'n' Egg Wraps with the tortillas and my husband was amazed at the ease and speed of making such a wonderful breakfast. ***MODIFICATION*** I substituted the shortening with equal amounts of butter. Tortilla recipe would make 6 servings. ***UPDATE*** To make tortilla bowls for taco salad, I placed uncooked tortillas on top of a ball of aluminum foil. Make sure you spray the ball with PAM so it doesn't stick. Cook for 400 degrees for about 10-15 minutes, depending how big the tortillas are. This makes healthier non-fried bowls.
I did it! I made tortillas! Thanks for posting this recipe, I thought it was very difficult to make tortillas. I added extra tablespoon or so of shortening....till cornmeal consistency. I let the dough rest an hour. They turned out wonderful! Definitely worth it.
After trying other recipes (Authentic Mexican Tortillas and Mexican Whole Wheat Flour Tortillas) I can say this one is the one I like best. It is low in fat but tastes great! It is easy to make and if you let it rest at least 1 hour it rolls out thin and holds together like the ones you buy at the store. I took the advice of other reviewers and used very hot water and was careful to not overcook them. That is very important to be sure they are soft enough to fold. It only takes about 10-15 seconds per side. I also like 10-12 inch tortillas so I only made 7 out of the recipe so they would be big enough for soft tacos for my teen age boys. With the price of store tortillas going up so much this is a great way to go!
As per some of the other reviews, I was anticipating a horrible ordeal making these, but it turned out to be quite the contrary. I used very hot water, and added about 2 tbsp. extra. Wasn't sure if I had the texture of the dough right as there was no mention of that in the recipe. They rolled out quite easily and I was able to make them quite thin. Overall, I thought they were great, and will make them again.
Excellent tortillas!! These were a snap to throw together and tasted great. I made 8 large tortillas instead of 12 smaller ones because we like to really stuff them. They rolled out nicely and really thin. Didn't need much bench four but it's a dry day out today. Foe those of you having trouble rolling them out. You need to really let them rest. Flour has a lot of gluten and when you mix it the gluten strands get tight. That is why should also take care not to over knead the dough either. Let it rest for at least 20 min. before rolling and another 20 min. before cooking. This will give you a great tortilla. I usually roll them early in the day and cook them up right before eating. Perfect.
My mother makes home-made tortillas and she never had a recipe for it. I looked here and made these tortillas, they were gone in one day(I had ever doubled the batch!)
Let me just say I am not Mexican. I don't have any beautiful stories about my grandma rolling out tortillas, 20 dozen at a time. And actualy, I like store bought tortillas. My mom always bought tortillas from the grocery store, I've always bought tortillas from the grocery store, and my 3-year old son loves to snack on a good old Mission-brand tortilla plain. Recently we moved to Switzerland and store bought tortillas are about $6 or $7 for a bag of 5! I was looking for a recipe in hopes that they wouldn't be too different than the store bought tortillas I have grown up on. These are perfect, sure I made my adjustments (more fat, mmm)and they ended up looking more like ameobas than circles. But they were great and close to store bought, just a little better. My son still loves to snack on these plain and we can do everything we did with the good ole' mission brand.
Great tortilla recipe--definately had to double it though. Very easy to make and the end result is wonderful! Tasty tender tortillas! Thanks.
I had a lot of trouble rolling the dough into rounds... It was good, but I think I'll try store-bought tortillas next time.
It took some time to get them rolled out nicely, but it was a fun family recipe to make. The taste was delicious!
Thank you for the measurments. I make them all the time but never had a reciepe... Yahoo.. I do now and it worked out fine. Tips that Iwould recommend it making sure your water is very hot I use boiling hot and use a fork to stir till my hands can tolerate the heat. Then knead dough and I use a plastic wrap the ball and clean up the mess I have made. Get my pan ready approx 20 min later I pinch the dough and make a round ball and press to a flat disk then roll from the center out it should come out round and even on edges. Try to get the same amount of dough each time for consitant tortilla. Now it is hard to find a small roller but those are the best approx 8 inches long and 1" diameter. Don't cook too long look at resturants or store bought see they are not real brown... Now if you want to increase taste use lard....
Super recipe - didn't have to change a thing. For people who are having a hard time rolling these out, you might want to knead these for a bit to get the dough to a nice, silky consistency. I covered and kept them for about half and hour instead of 15 minutes. The finished tortillas were so good and they were not crispy at all. Used these with the Pico de gallo chicken quesadillas recipe from this site. Yummy! Having the leftovers for lunch today :)Almost forgot to mention - I substituted butter for the lard.
Just perfect! Not complicated at all and really were wonderful! Going to have to make even more next time since my kids have already finished them and I doubled!!! Thanks so much for sharing this one! Really a keeper in our house.
These are great! The kids love them! Much better than store bought!
These had a very nice flavor, much better even than the preservative-free "homestyle" tortillas you get at Whole Foods. You do need to let the dough rest for quite a while, at least 30 minutes, to allow the gluten to relax before rolling them. I also found they needed just a bit more water, but I think this depends on the brand of flour you use. I used King Arthur, which does seem to absorb more liquid than others I've tried.
These are great! Loved the flavor and the texture. I didn't really measure the shortening, I just put a few spoonfuls in. To make a uniform shape I rolled the dough balls out and then used a saucepan lid to cut them into perfect circles. With the leftover dough I just made one odd shaped one! For me this recipe made six 7 inch tortillas and the one smaller odd shaped tortilla. Will definitely use this recipe again! Thanks!
These tortillas are wonderful! My only complaint is that it didn't make too many. I cut them in 12 like the recipe called for, but they were a little on the small side (we were using the for burritos, and we like to stuff our burritos.) so I only got 6 tortillas out of this recipe. And like someone else mentioned: Put them immediately into a plastic bag. Any kind of plastic bag will do as long as it doesn't have holes it in. This will keep the steam in and keep the tortillas soft and flexible. Every tortilla recipe I tried came out hard and they would break when you try to fold them, I almost gave up on home made tortillas until I read that tip, so I'd like to give a BIG thank you to the review who mentioned the plastic bag technique.
Thanks for providing measurements. My mom was a "pinch of this, handful of that" type of cook, so I never had a consistent recipe. A couple of suggestions: Once the dough comes together, pinch them off in to equal-sized balls. Rub a small amount of oil on them, then place in an oiled bowl. If you have a gas stove, place the covered bowl in the oven (don't turn on the oven) and let sit as described. The oil prevents the dough from getting too sticky, and the warmth makes them lighter in texture (almost like rising bread) and more pliable. Make sure that you also flour the rolling pin to prevent the masa from sticking. You may also need to gently stretch the margins of each tortilla prior to cooking, as they tenf to shrink a little. Again, great recipe! My non-Hispanic friends are drooling already!
this seems like a real easy recipe and sounds like it will taste good too
I did one batch with a few changes: I used the 2 cups flour, about ½ tsp salt, ½ tsp baking powder, 4 or 5 TBS lard, and more like 5/8 cup of water. I used the food processor to mix the ingredients, and I let the big ball of dough rest for maybe 45 minutes. I also let the small dough balls (I made 8) rest for maybe 15 minutes before rolling out. They weren't very pretty, but they tasted great! The first side cooked for about 45 seconds, the second for maybe 30 seconds. To reheat and soften them up, I popped two at a time in the microwave with damp paper towels around and between them for 15 seconds. Excellent and tasty! Thanks for sharing, Teresa!
This was a fun recipe to try. My arms got sore from rolling out the dough - but they were really delicious. I made chicken fahitas in them. Next time I'll double the recipe and save some for breakfast burritos!
This was such an easy recipe to prepare. I had to use quite a bit more shortening (I used lard) than what was called for. I am not sure how much I used but I would guess 1/3C. This made the most delicate dough. Wonderful recipe. I would recommend this recipe.
This is a great recipe for a beginner or someone who just needs a quick batch of tasty tortillas. However, I used 1/3 C. of lard. The texture is great and the taste is pretty good. Much better than the store bought. Seems like there's something still missing. Maybe I need more salt? They don't quite taste like the ones my old tia's use to make, but still is a great recipe!
These were very easy to make and tasted good. My biggest complaint is the quantity. I managed to get 8 small tortillas out of this. And only by rolling them paper thin. Next time I'm either making it into 6 or doing a recipe and a half. I have no idea how the original recipe writer managed to get 12!
I just made these for lunch and they were very good. I took other reviewers suggestions and added more shortening (somewhere between 1/4 and 1/3 cup total) and boiling water (close to 3/4 cup). I used half whole wheat and half all purpose flour. Next time I'll use less whole wheat. We really liked them. I never thought I would make tortillas, but these were easy to do. If I had more time I would have kneaded the dough longer and let it rest longer - next time. Thanks for the recipe.
These were perfect, I changed one thing just because I didn't want oil in them like store bought ones. So I replaced the oil with 1tsp of xanthan gum.
I love these tortillas. I make them, use the ones I need, and freeze the rest. I love having fresh tortillas in the morning.
My Grandma used to make tortillas daily. She would roll & flip them so quickly -she was amazing!!! Her tortillas were delicious, thin, soft and PERFECTLY round. Well I probably have about twenty years before mine even come close to hers but this is a start! My mom never measures when she makes hers but we made some together and figured these are pretty darn close! When I rolled these thin they turned out like crackers. Rolled slightly thicker, they stayed soft. My Grandma always divided her dough, then let it rest for about 30 minutes & always cooked them on a cast iron comal. They're best fresh but if there are any left, we wrap the stack in a paper towel and put them in a plastic bag. Just zap each tortilla in the microwave for about 10 seconds when you're ready to eat it.
Awesome recipe! My 4 year old loved them plain. I loved the fact that these had little shortening in them to make it more healthy!
I did not add baking powder as another reviewer suggested, and WOW!! Elastic, yummy, perfect. Not too hard to make either :)
Very good, added 2T shortening as other reviewers suggested, and had to end up adding extra water also to make it the right dough-y consistency.
I don't know what I did, but these weren't that good. They tasted alright but the dough was really dry and I had to add extra water to get the dough to pull together and they were tough to roll out. They weren't flexible (lucky for me I was making quesadillas so they didn't have to wrap around anything. And I rolled them very thin but they got a little thicker while cooking. I don't think I'll even try this one again. It was more work than it's worth.
Really good! I doubled the shortening and the salt and the water too. I also used half whole wheat flour. This only made about 4 normal size tortillas, though, so double or triple for a larger group. Delicious and so easy!
I LOVED them, no exaggeration. This was a very basic tortilla and yet they were better than any store-bought brand I've even bought. I halved the recipe and made TWELVE mini tortillas... and they tasted great; made some great chicken fajitas with them! Next time, I'll add garlic powder and white pepper for more flavor. I recommend these to anyone who wants to try the real deal and not the store-bought with 10 unnecessary ingredients.
The best tortilla recipe I've found so far. We had absolutely no problem rolling them out nor did we have to add additional flour (today, anyways = grin - who knows about tomorrow). Made 7 2oz balls which were juuuuuuust about fine for smaller burritos. Only change would be to perhaps drop salt a bit as ours came out rather salty. We did use scalding hot water, mixed, separated into balls, then let rest for 30 minutes before rolling. Outstanding and thank you so much for recipe.
These came out great. Fairly crisp (The thinner the crisper I'm guessing) although some were a bit softer and those seemed to be the slightly thicker ones. I made these for ground chicken tacos and they were a hit! No need to run to the store - the rolling may take a bit of time but it sure was deliciously worth it! :)
These turned out perfectly, and they were my first attempt at tortillas. BUT HOLY COW, ROLLING THIN TORTILLAS IS EXHAUSTING! We rolled them extremely thinly, because we needed them to be large enough for our recipe ("Addictive Sweet Potato Burritos"). Once we got them rolled out (worked fine, but is tiring) and cooked in a cast-iron pan, they were divine to work with. They were crispy, but were still maleable enough to fill to the brim and roll. I give this recipe an A+, but, man, rolling is a lot of work!
These were easy to make, but they were really hard and dry. I have another recipe I tried yesterday with just flour, olive oil, salt and water that I liked better - I'm just using that from now on.
This recipe is great! I used whole wheat instead of all purpose flour and baking soda instead of baking powder. Hearty and delicious!
Good, although a little hard to roll out though. Heat has to be turned down 1/3 the way through or they burn too quickly,.
Great simple base recipe. Very helpful instructions. I substituted 1.5 cups whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup flax for some flavour!
These are great but i had to make them twice the first batch did not have enough water, so they were hard and craking and i surely could not bend them, i threw that batch out and tried again, this time i added water until the dough formed a ball but was almost to the sticky stage but if you get to the sticky stage add more flour, i formed little balls and I let them rest for 30 mins, you should be able to roll out the dough without any cracks forming along the edges and it not be sticky, when cooked they were perfect i was able to bend them and they are going to be perfect in tonight dinner. Good luck all
I thought there were horrible! Took the dough 1 cup of water to even start to come together. When I put them on my tortilla press they came out like chips. It was a horrible experiance. The dough was hard as a rock after 5 minutes of sitting out. Even the "just add water" kind was better then this. Won't make again this way.
We have had a blizzard here and are pretty much out of groceries, so I thought I would try these. They definitely taste better than store bought, but not as soft as some other made from scratch. I didn't have shortening so I used butter instead. Also, I used kosher salt and they were super salty. I think I will try them again with shortening and hot water like another member suggested. Even though they weren't excellent they were still pretty good and not too much work, my kids even helped.
wow! No more store bought, preservative laden tortillas for me. I make this as written for company, but when its just me and my daughter, I use whole grain flour, a couple tbl spoons of ground flax and wheat germ. So much cheaper and tastier than the ones at the store. Eating so healthy is the only way I can maintain my "skinny" weight. Thanks for making it so easy for me!
Awesome! The dough turned out great, followed other's advice and omitted the baking powder. No more store bought tortillas for me
We love these tortillas! Please keep in mind (according to one of my hispanic friends), tortilla making is a learned skill. The more of these I make, the better they are. Things that make them easier to make: use very hot water; you may need more water than the recipe calls for, I find a nice soft dough (but not sticky) works best for me; I use more shortening than called for; it took time for me to get nice round tortilla - don't expect store-bought round; double the recipe and finally, when cooking, I keep the cooked tortillas covered with foil - they are always nice and soft.
These turned out great! It was my first time succesfully making tortillas. My hubby said they tasted better than store-bought. They did not turn out perfect, but it was my own fault and not the recipes. I did not add enough water at first, and the dough was REALLY tough, but after letting it rest for about 20 min, it was rollable, and a little less like rubber. I would advise you to add plenty of water, and then a little flour at a time to even it out. Cooking time was not listed, and after my first two tortillas came out like crackers, I learned my lesson. If you place the tortilla in and flip it every 5 secs or so JUST until the dough turns from the yellow-like dough to white, (but before the brown spots heat up) and you put them in a large baggie lined with two paper towels, they turn out GREAT! Practice makes perfect, so I will DEFINATELY use this recipe again! --> Update: Tried again, and without a flaw! These are SOO much better than storebought! I learned the tricks: use very warm water, and even on a low heat it's only a few seconds on each side, and roll them THIN :-) Don't second guess the cooking time, it's really all it needs is a little heat! P.S. Nonstick pan is best way to go!
After having disaster with Whole Wheat Wraps from this site I was hesitant to try another tortilla recipe. But I decided to give this recipe a shot after reading the good reviews As others suggested, I added 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp salt and made the dough in my food processor. I let the dough rest for 25 minutes. The dough was like a play dough texture. The shaping was the hardest part and none of mine were round but just as tasty or even better than store bought ones.
I try this recipe and it turn out flaky and hard. I can't fold it without tearing it apart. I'm still searching for the right recipe and stick to my store bought for the time being.
I was really intimidated by the thought of making my own tortillas but my husband wanted them so I made them and it ended up being very simple. I actually made them last night and we ate them all and then I made them again today for the leftover filling for lunch. The first time I accidently only added 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp baking powder and they still turned out fine but I think the texture was better today with the full amt of salt and baking powder. I too had to add extra water - almost double and I also used a little more than double the shortening in order to get my flour to the right consistency. Today it took me about 45 minutes from start to finish - including the 15 min resting time with my two year old "helping" and making the rest of lunch. Definately worth it. When rolling the dough, I found that it was easiest for me to flatten it into discs, roll it a bit and then pick it up with my hands and sorta let it stretch pizza dough style- which i have never done before and there was no tossing involved but it gave the tortillas a better shape than just rolling. Also last night I let the dough rest for over an hour and this was unnecessary as it was just as easy to handle today after only 15 min of rest. Thank you for the great recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly, but my tortillas were dry, hard to roll out, and after cooking them they tasted like a cracker. For me it will be better to keep buying them from the store.
I liked these enough to make them my regular recipe. This recipe doesn't make many (and we like our tortillas a little larger to hold fillings) so next time I will double or possibly triple the recipe. Overall this was an easy recipe my daughter helped me make and they were soft and yummy! Oh, and I don't have a cast iron skillet but they worked just fine in my non-stick skillet. *****UPDATE: These are even great with all purpose white flour - in fact, we liked them better.
I love home made tortillas. I substitute Armour Lard for the shortening and they come out perfect every time! If you have a tortilla (mine is terra cotta), put the tortillas in it as soon as you cook them, it will hold the warmth & moisture. I store the leftovers in a zip-loc after dinner...they stay very moist this way.
Very easy to make and tasted wonderful. I don't buy tortillas any more. No reason to when they are so quick to do.
Instead of shortening, I used 3:1 parts butter and honey -- the honey definitely made the recipe.
I have been making these for several months now. My family is so spoiled, I will never be able to buy tortillas at the store again! When we use these to make quesadillas in our panini maker, we will throw some plain tortillas in the panini maker until crisp.....they turn out like a cracker/pita chip and they don't stick around long enough to find out how amazing they would actually be with a dip. Tonight the tortillas will be used for baked chimichangas. I have no doubt they will be perfect for that as well! Thank you so much for the recipe!
This was the first time I've ever made my own tortillas, but they turned out great! By the time I had used all the dough, I had the process down pretty good. I did have to turn the heat down to medium though, because they tried to scorch on the higher setting. My daughter loved helping me cook these!
Ok. I was a bit intimidated to begin with, but this was fairly easy to make. I accidentally put 2 tbsp shortening and also left out the baking powder per someone's recommendation. I put everything but the water in the food processor to mix it together. I heated the water in the microwave so it was VERY hot. When the other stuff seemed sufficiently mixed I started pouring the water in a little at a time while it mixed. After about 1/2 to 3/4 of a cup of water it started to ball up and I knew it was done. I just shut it off, pulled out the ball and then put it on the counter to rest. Taste was pretty good, but I think I will tinker a little with it. Thanks for a great recipe!
As I have never made tortillas and didn't have the first clue about making them I faced a bit of a dilemma with this recipe. Did I follow the advice of the majority of reviewers and leave out the baking powder and up the fat or did I do what I usually like to do and follow the recipe as is. In the end I went with the recipe as written. I had no idea what tortilla dough looks like but I was a bit worried that this was going to break when I rolled it but I soldiered on and am glad I did. I may know nothing about making tortillas but I do know about eating them and these were good . I still think I may try them again with reviewers suggestions though. Thanks for giving me a learning experience.
Fabulous recipe! I used 1 cup of whole wheat flour and 1 cup of all-purpose flour instead. I will never buy tortillas again.
They are a little too salty and there's no way you'll be able to make 12 .
I've tried a few different recipes for tortillas and I like these the best. They were light and fluffy and had good flavor. They were very soft and flexible. I used some suggestions by other reviewers and made sure I used the hottest water I could get out of my tap and I made sure I didn't cook them to long. Maybe only 30-35 seconds per side.
I give this recipe four stars because it gave me a great place to start. I adjusted the crisco to about 1/4 cup, and used 3/4 cups water, other than that I followed the instructions. These are great, I will make these often.
My first ever homemade tortillas. These were great! I don't like the taste of store bought tortillas...they taste good, but have an unpleasant aftertaste. I have to confess that I used margarine instead of shortening because I was craving tortillas and didn't have any shortening. They turned out great!! These tortillas tasted great! My only regret was not doubling the recipe. Because this is my first time ever making tortillas, mine weren't very pretty. They definetly weren't nice round circles! I'll work on that each and every time I make them as I plan on making these often.
These are simply brilliant! I was craving a tortilla tonight but I was low on money, so purchasing was not in mind. I found this recipe and it saved me money and saved me from my craving! I wrapped my tortillas in plastic bags then in a towel to keep them nice and moist since they were quite crispy. I also took a plate and used that to cut my tortilla's in nice circles! Thanks for this lovely recipe!!
first time i ever made these - so easy!
I'm horrible with making dough so, these came out too think, but taste great. Yummy.
Simple. Yummy. NO PRESERVATIVES! Rolled them out between plastic wrap, and placed them immediately after cooking into a plastic bag. I'm not a fan of plastic, but I got the results I was hoping for. Mission Tortillas can chalk off another customer!
too dry. Subbed one third whole wheat flour, maybe that's what did it. had to ad a lot more water and still went crunchy way too fast.
Very good! But they do take some time to make! I cooked mine on high for about 30 sec. on each side. Saved some time:)
Great recipe, first time I ever made flat bread and turn out great. Needed to double the recipe to make big enough tortillas for the kids to fill but turned out really well. A couple were dry but I think it came down to the storage prior to serving. I used a damp t-towel and most were fine. I also cook them on an electic crepe cooker and they were fine. No complaints from the kids...score 1 to Dad!
These were great and super easy to make. I tried to make then a little healthier and used EVOO instead of shortening and whole wheat flour.
I tried the recipe as directed...I did not like it! I made the following changes: doubled the amount of shortening, used hot water and added sugar (1 teaspoon. They were softer and tastier
really good. rolling is alot of work i think it is worth it. my husband is a corn tortilla guy but said these are his favorites now and my daughter, who is 3, took a bite and said 'Mom, it's good.' works for me. subbed butter flavored crisco for plain cause that is what i had. did everything else by the book. yum.
First time I've ever made tortillas. These turned out great!!! Had no trouble rolling. Added a little bit more water than recipe stated. Will for sure make these again and again.
These were perfect texture and taste. I used them to make enchiladas and they came out soft but sturdy even after baking in sauce. I will definately cut into fewer pieces before rolling out for a larger tortilla next time.
Okay so I tried to make this recipie with 1/2 Wheat flour and 1/2 white flour! Sorry I was just trying to be healthy. They were very difficult to roll out and get them round. The taste was okay, a little doughy. I am thinking that I should have used more baking soda because the wheat flour is heavier that white. I might try these again with just white flour like the recipie called for. ;)
Great recipe! TIP: If you want the tortillas to puff up and brown when cooking (They are supposed to puff up a little, like when you fry them) and not become crunchy when cooling make sure you have the griddle preheated enough. Otherwise they come out sort of dense. Also, do make sure the water is hot.
They were dry and crunchy and tasted too floury. Even after cooling for a bit, they never got soft. My son wouldn't take more than a bite and my husband wasn't at all impressed. I won't be making this again.
I made them exactly as said and they turned out great!
These tortillas came out hard as a rock. I dont know if I did something wrong or what? I will try it again and see if the second time works better than the first! Wish me luck! ;)
I made these for dinner tonight and I was very impressed and so was my family. Right now they think I'm pretty amazing so 5 stars!
These are wonderful! I will leave out the baking powder next time as it is completely unnecessary. I added tomato and basil to mine. I might add a little wheat flour to them next time. I made spur of the moment burritos for my husband. I will be making this again!
Super easy and turned out nicely. Mine came out thin and kind of delicate. I didn't use hot water, uh was I supposed to? The dough was really sticky when I made 6 little balls of it, but I floured my hands well and the rolling pin too and they turned out just like I get at a local taqueria! My first homemade tortillas... so simple. The taste was decent too, but not anything wow. I used White Wings flour as it's recommended for tortilla making. I cut this in half and got 6 tortillas just as stated. To keep these warm and make them soft, I put them in my tortilla keeper as soon as they are done and put the lid on, by the time you have cooked the last one, the others are all still warm and very soft and pliable too. Thanks Teresa for sharing this, I really enjoyed trying these. UPDATE: Second time around I made the full recipe. I used the hottest tap water and it did take more than the given amount to get the dough to ball up. Somehow I got 13 tortillas out of this? They weren't 7 inches, only 6. I have trouble getting them circular as mine are a bit lopsided as you can see in the pic, but they were almost as good as my favorite taqueria's so who cares?
The best tortillas ever! These are a little harder to roll out! They are totally worth the work! I had to use more water than it called for. I also doubled the batch and made the same amount a single batch would make. First time I made these, they didn't last long enough for my husband to come home from work!
Not very easy to roll out to desired size and a bit stiff for fajita-rolling, but overall a great recipe for tortillas
Yippee!! Much better than other tortilla recipes I've tried. The dough actually allows you to roll it thin which is essential. I think the most helpful instruction was to get the flour/ shortening to the texture of cornmeal. Way to spell it out! I also used warm water as another reviewer suggested and found the dough very pliable and strechy. My life has been seriously lacking Mexican food since I moved to Europe 4 years ago... not anymore!! Now if I could just find some masa harina over here to try corn tortillas... doubtful.
Loved this. It's a great thing to do with kids too.
I was looking for recipes like the soft tortillas you get at mexican restaurants. These were good, but not quite it. I am not sure why mine were a little on the crispy side, even though I barely cooked them. They were kind of dry. Maybe if I steamed them after cooking? It was fun to make these with my sister though.
Just a note if using a press/rolling pin if you press between wax paper it stops the problem of sticking and the paper is reusable as well.
These are wonderful. Turned out perfect. My only change was to warm the water a little. The first two were mis-shapen so slowed down and made into round disc shapes first before rolling thin. Fast and easy.
I used these tortillas for the chorizo breakfast burrito and it was awesome... Definitely will make again
Great!
This recipe worked well. I believe this takes some practice though. The first batch turned out a bit tough and floury, but I would attribute that to my skill and not this recipe. The second batched turned out much better. However, some toritillas were tougher than others. So, inconsistent throughout the batch. I give this recipe 4 stars as I think it is the right mix of ingredients. One needs to enhance their skills at handling the dough to get the right result.
Such an easy recipe and a big hit with the family .. will make these again
These tasted all right, but no matter how hard I rolled or how much I stretched the dough, I could not get one to a 7" diameter, and they were much thicker than commercial tortillas when cooked. Maybe more water, or another tablespoon of shortening would make the dough more pliable. At least my family found my first effort edible!
Wow, I am so impressed by these tortillas. I tripled the recipe, which made 13 huge burrito sized tortillas. I won't use another recipe. Did have to add a little more water than suggested.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections