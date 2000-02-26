Tortillas II

318 Ratings
  • 5 202
  • 4 76
  • 3 28
  • 2 3
  • 1 9

Fresh and tender wheat flour tortillas are great with breakfast, lunch or dinner.

By teresa

Gallery
58 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
2 mins
additional:
8 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 tortillas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine together flour, salt and baking powder. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse cornmeal.

    Advertisement

  • Add the water and mix until the dough can be gathered together. If necessary, add more water (1 teaspoon at a time) until the dough comes together. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let rest for 15 minutes.

  • Divide the dough into 12 equal pieces and roll into rounds. On a lightly floured surface, use a rolling pin to flatten and stretch each round into a circle 7 inches across.

  • Cook on an ungreased skillet over medium high heat until brown spots begin to appear on the tortillas. Keep covered with a clean, dry towel until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 2.5g; sodium 469.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022