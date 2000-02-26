Tortillas II

I was really intimidated by the thought of making my own tortillas but my husband wanted them so I made them and it ended up being very simple. I actually made them last night and we ate them all and then I made them again today for the leftover filling for lunch. The first time I accidently only added 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp baking powder and they still turned out fine but I think the texture was better today with the full amt of salt and baking powder. I too had to add extra water - almost double and I also used a little more than double the shortening in order to get my flour to the right consistency. Today it took me about 45 minutes from start to finish - including the 15 min resting time with my two year old "helping" and making the rest of lunch. Definately worth it. When rolling the dough, I found that it was easiest for me to flatten it into discs, roll it a bit and then pick it up with my hands and sorta let it stretch pizza dough style- which i have never done before and there was no tossing involved but it gave the tortillas a better shape than just rolling. Also last night I let the dough rest for over an hour and this was unnecessary as it was just as easy to handle today after only 15 min of rest. Thank you for the great recipe!