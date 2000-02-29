Mock Chopped Liver
Mock chopped liver in this recipe is made out of lentils. This dish tastes just like the real thing without the cholesterol of real liver! Serve mounded on a platter with crackers.
I was out of walnuts and the stores were closed - which led to my variation: leave out the walnuts and add a cup of matzo meal. Use canola oil (1/2 cup) or margarine or both to make up for the oil from the nuts. Use two eggs. Add a two teaspoons soy sauce to give it a deeper color and ease up on the salt. Refrigerate. This was taste-tested and found to be a dead ringer for chopped liver. I was contemplating using shelled sunflower seeds but someone wanted to eat them - should be worth a try. So my compliments on the original. This nut-free version is also cheaper.Read More
Not bad. I cooked Passover for my husband's family (I'm the shikse) so I tried to keep it traditional. This mock chopped liver was as good as those that I had gotten at delis in the past. Only complaint was that it made way too much -- like nearly 6 cups. Might have done something wrong. Could have used a bit of liquid to make it more moist, too. I think my mini-food-processor was partly to blame there, though... hard to mix well. Would make again, but would half the recipe.Read More
At first I was a little bit leery about this recipe, but once I tasted it, I knew it would be a hit at our next potluck. Sure enough, I was right, everyone loved it. However, being a garlic lover, I did add some garlic to it.
I am a caterer & made this for an event today. Everyone raved & there wasn't a bite left! One batch made enough for about 15 people on a buffet with much other food.
When I made this yesterday I tried it and thought "oh well, you can't really expect lentils and walnuts to taste like liver anyways". Oh, what a difference a day makes. After a night in the fridge the consistency and flavor are totally different, and absolutely wonderful! The texture is the only serious giveaway, as it's not quite as homogeneous and creamy as pate. I processed for a long time but some lentil husks just didn't get throughly ground so there's a little bit of a veggie/grainy texture from the fiber. If you can live with that, you will love this recipe. I made it exactly as the recipe directed, although I added a fair amount of kosher salt (2-3 tsp) and no pepper.
this mock liver is amazing. i've made it every passover for the past couple years. i don't know how it tastes like real chopped liver, but it does. i sometimes dust it with hard-boiled egg yolk crumbles for extra-authentic display, but either way it is perfect.
Love it!!! Thank you for sharing this. I have made this for almost every party in the past 2 years. It always goes down well and I am always asked for the reciepe by at least one person. It is a simple and safe dish- I never know who is vegetarian or who eats what meat, etc. therefore I replace the chicken boullion with either a seasoning salt (vegeta) or a vegetable bouillon cube. (Always make sure that the walnuts are fresh and have not gone stale)
This makes an excellent side dish or appetizer. I think it tastes best cold as it thickens after it cools. I added an additional 1/4 cup walnuts since I love walnuts. I served this with Armenian whole wheat flatbread. This recipe can be made vegan by using vegetable broth instead. Thanks Marcia for the wonderful recipe!!
Delicious and healthy. I don't think it tastes exactly like chopped liver but then again I don't flip over chopped liver-- this is much better. I had to add some extra water to lentils and cook for a little more than 30 minutes until they were tender. I added a couple of cloves of garlic to the cooking lentils. Doesn't look pretty put it is delicious and a hit with guests.
Intrigued by the recipe (and reviews), I gave this one a try without any alterations. It was easy enough to make, and while not altogether BAD, I (and my guests) didn't think it was anything special. It had the look of chopped liver, but certainly not the taste...so-so at best.
I made this for my Passover seder and ppl couldn't believe how much it tasted like liver. I followed the advice of another reviewer and made the following changes plus one or two more: Take out walnuts, add 1 cup matzo meal instead. Go lighter on salt, added TWO tsp. soy sauce (for brown color and flavor) Add one raw egg Add 2 hard boiled eggs This tastes so much like chopped liver that I actually forget I am eating lentils. It's a keeper.
This was an unexpected, delicious and very easy recipe. Like some other reviewers I added garlic and found I needed to add a tiny bit of liquid (vegetable stock) after chilling. Served with pita chips or wheat crackers, this is gooood.
I made this and I was doubtful that this would taste like chopped liver but, it did! It is really good and easy to make. I am so glad that I have this recipe.
I was shocked. This is fabulous - tastes a lot like the real thing. Much better and healthier than the versions with canned peas and canned green beans. I served with extra fried onions on top - my grandmother would have been proud.
This recipe made for an easy and elegant appetizer at my last dinner party, and tasted so good with multi-grain crackers! The recipe, as written, made much more than what I really needed for an appetizer, but that was okay because the leftovers make an excellent vegetarian sandwich spread!
I made this for a halloween party, and put it in a brain mold. To make it look even more "brainy" I lighty brushed the top with cherry jam after I plated it. It looked great! And it tasted even better. No one guessed that it wasn't liver and everyone was surprised when I told them. One guest said it was the spices that made it taste so much like pate - I had to tell her there were no spices added to it! I have no idea how it tastes like pate/liverwurst, but it does.
Given the number of times that I have made this recipe I'm shocked to find I have never reviewed it - it is an absolutely excellent attempt at a vegetarian version of liver pate, and I love to spread this on crackers, freshly-baked baguette, or toast. Fabulous partnered with a glass of red wine, too. The fiber content makes it very filling, but the texture and taste make it taste very decadent.
Since I made it the night before, I had to add some boullion as it had dried out. Other than that, it tasted just like chopped liver
Doesn't actually taste like liver but it's incredibly smooth and light. Great pate-recipe!
With all due respect to those of you who rated this recipe so highly, it didn't float my boat. Made it EXACTLY according to recipe but it tasted nothing like liver to me. Right color, right texture but the taste was more like lentils, walnuts and onion... go figure.
I made this for a dinner party and did add garlic but it was wonderful. Everyone loved it. We have all tried other recipes with mushrooms or green been but this was much easier and better. It is even better the next day. It was very good on crackers and we have made it again and put it on matzo and bagels.
If I could I would give this 10 stars. My family loves this and expects it at all gatherings. Thanks Marcia.
I love this recipe. I made it for our Super Bowl Party. As we are getting up there in age, everyone is worried about their health, and this won't clog your arteries. It tastes great, if you like chopped liver.
So quick and easy to make, and sooooooooooooo delicous!!! The second time I made it I put the walnuts in the food procesor before adding it to the mixture for final processing. I also added 2 hard boiled eggs. Thanks for sharing a really wonderful recipe!!!
I love this recipe and so does my family! Tastes just like the mock chopped liver we used to buy at a very good Jewish deli. I sometimes add a little garlic or use Wyler's "zesty garlic" chicken flavored bouillon cubes.
Very, very good. I made this for a dinner party, served with toast bites with butter and everyone raved about it. I added garlic for my taste. We ate this all week and loved it My husband used it for sandwich spread (like that devilled spread) I WILL make this again. Thanks.
Yummmmmm! Just scruptious. Was looking for a nutrious and healthy snack and this is a winner. Will be serving it on semolina bread rounds that were brushed with olive oil and toasted in the oven and spread with roasted garlic. Also making some fresh potato chips made in the microwave. Gave my husband a taste of the mixture before putting in frig to chill and he said I should make a big vat of it. He intends to also use spread on some whole grain bread for his lunch tomorrow. We will definitely make this again and again. Thanks for a wonderful 5 star recipe.
This simple, nutritious and vegan recipe has become a staple spread in my household. We love it!
This is good, healthy and easy to make. It really does taste the same as chopped liver. I was amazed.
I have not tried it yet...But my mother has and loved it. She said it makes a bunch and it tastes just like the real thing. I just printed out the recipe for me again. I can't wait to make it myself.
Wow, this was very impressive. I used Knorr vegetable (bouillon mix?), and it worked just as well. I cooked the lentils til it was mush - 15 min for split red lentils - and whizzed the walnuts separately in my magic bullet. The onions I also whizzed separately then added the walnuts and lentil mixture.
I took this to someone who loves chopped liver but cannot eat it and I received raves plus an empty dish back. Thanks Marcia .
taste's like the real thing
delicious, but a little bit salty. Next time I will use a little less bouillon. But still, this is 5 star stuff. It boggles the mind how much this tastes like chopped liver.
Tastes like liver and so easy and fast.....
very good and easy recipe.
I followed the recipe as is and used my Vitamix. This is very messy and much too thick. It needs way more liquid than anyone is saying. It tastes okay but NOTHING like liver pate.
I have used this recipe for the last three thanksgivings and everyone swears this is the real thing!!!my daughters boyfriend is a vegetarian and so I made this for him. He was absolutely blown away. thanks for this wonderful recipe!!!!!
Very tasty, but with a very dry texture. I used vegetable broth instead of chicken broth to make it for a vegetarian friend.
I loved the result. I did tune it up a bit. Because I must limit my sodium intake, I use sodium free chicken bouillon. I divided the onion into 2/3 clear (sweated in a covered pan over low heat) and 1/3 caramelized. Using the liquid from the sweated onions provides the right amount of moisture to make the final product smooth. To enhance color, I add 1 tbsp of black rice to the lentils. The recipe doesn't specify what type of lentils. I use dried whole lentils that give the final mix appropriate texture. Of course the fiber is an added health benefit. Some folks like a minced hard-boiled egg in their "chopped liver" For those folks, I chop the egg finely and fold it in manually after the product is finished in the food processor. Chilling is crucial. I find that letting it chill overnight in the refrigerator produce the outstanding flavor that I loved as a kid. This is a gluten-free, low sodium, extra low fat vegan dish.
Delicious!!!
I was very surprised by the taste. It tastes a bit like liver paté. The texture however wasn't smooth enough for me. I tried adding some cream, but it didn't help much. I'm gonna have to figure out how get it smoother next time.
I loved it and so did all my friends! Everyone is asking for the recipe. So easy and delicious. Tastes and looks just like chopped liver, sometimes I added chopped hard boiled eggs, great either way. Change the chicken broth to vegetable to make it vegan. Lots of protein and fiber with none of the cholesterol and fat! Yum!!
I didn’t use the bullion. Too much salt. I used a lot of different seasonings and it turned out good!
This is a wonderful dish. Even my 10 year old likes it - and it is healthy. I make it for Holiday meals.
I am not a chopped liver fan, but I thought this was delicious! Much healthier and more tasty than the real thing!
Very tasty wasn't bland like I expected. I don't think it tastes like liver but definately a yummy vegitarian pate. Found the water boiled away from the lentils while cooking so had to keep topping it up and added a little more at the end for consistency. Halved the recipe and I think it will last me and my partner 3 days worth of packed lunches.
Very tasty and my in-laws really liked it!
I've made this several times and it is satisfying and delicious. I am amazed that it really seems meat-like.
I tried this based on the reviews. It really is amazingly good on crackers. A real keeper.
I was skeptical but it really tasted good. Certainly a healthier version. But i did run everything thru the food processor by itself and then ran them together. It gave it a smooth texture. Also added garlic.
Just made it this morning, and will be an appetizer for my family. Great texture. I did add fresh garlic as some people suggested and I also put veggie chicken seasoning in there as well. Added a little bit of water to make the blending a bit smoother.
