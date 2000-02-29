Mock Chopped Liver

Mock chopped liver in this recipe is made out of lentils. This dish tastes just like the real thing without the cholesterol of real liver! Serve mounded on a platter with crackers.

Recipe by marcia

prep:
35 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place water, lentils, and bouillon cubes in a pot. Cover pot and cook about 30 minutes or until tender. Drain well.

  • Heat oil in skillet, saute onion until it becomes translucent.

  • In an electric food processor, grind lentils, onions and walnuts until your desired consistency for the pate is reached. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 581.4mg. Full Nutrition
