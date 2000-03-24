Haroset

4.3
16 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A sweetly spiced apple combination that is a must at your Passover table.

Recipe by Eileen Mintz

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix apples, nuts, sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl. Add wine and mix in to thoroughly blend. Keep in refrigerator until ready to put out on the table for Passover Seder.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 19.5g; sodium 0.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022