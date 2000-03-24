Haroset
A sweetly spiced apple combination that is a must at your Passover table.
Wow! This was great! I'd never made haroset before because my mother was always in charge of all the Passover cooking. I was really impressed by this recipe as it tasted just like my mother's and it was easy to make. I doubled the amount of wine to make it more moist and it was delicious!
Absolutely delicious! The only tweaking of this recipe that I did was to double the amount of wine. Easily the best I've ever had and a recipe that would make a delicious "relish" all year round.
The recipe lacked a very important ingredient: Dates! No Haroset can be fantastic without it, only meiocre. My take: double the wine and add finely chopped dates. YUM!
yum yum; the best part of passover
Very good!
I made Passover dinner for the first time. My husband is Jewish, and you guessed it..I'm not, so needless to say I needed all the help I could find. This was a BIG hit..my in-laws were totally impressed. As the other reviews recommended I did double the wine. Thank you for this recipe.
This is sooo good. Even my neice who doesn't like nuts requests this each year. I make 12-14 servings. If there are any leftovers I serve them in puff pastry cups with a dot of whipped cream. Yummy!
This is very similar to the recipe my mom used. I don't feel like the extra sugar is necessary (unless you're using a wine that's not that sweet). I used Manischewitz Blackberry, and it was sweet enough. I don't cut my apples too finely, and I like my walnuts chopped a little bit larger as well.
Maybe it's just me, but I prefer a slightly higher apples-to-nuts ratio. I also recommend increasing the wine, and consider substituting honey, or better yet, date syrup (the original flowing "honey"), for the sugar.
I've a,so done this with toasted cut almonds....a nice change and delish. My family loves haroset all year round??
I used this recipe for our Messianic Passover Seder this weekend. It was a hit! I chopped the apples up into 1/4" pieces and ran the nuts through my Magic Bullet to make it more like mortar. (I also reduced the nuts by a half.)
Made this for the Seder Plate for Passover this year.
