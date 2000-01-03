Southwestern Style Fifteen Bean Soup

3.7
19 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Tasty fifteen bean soup with a southwestern flair! I cook it in a slow cooker beginning the night before, and it is a hot meal when we get home from work the next day.

Recipe by terrielyn

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
16 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse and sort the beans in the mix. Place them in a slow cooker on low setting with the water. Cook overnight. The next morning, add the ham, chile peppers, chili powder, crushed red pepper, onion and garlic and continue to cook on low for 8 hours.

    Advertisement

Tips

Did you know Allrecipes is home to tons of slow cooker recipes? Click here to visit our complete collection.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 38.6mg; sodium 878.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022