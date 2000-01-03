Southwestern Style Fifteen Bean Soup

Something is definitely wrong with the directions on this recipe. I have a new 6 qt. crockpot and I decided to use this recipe due to all the "rave" reviews. I put my beans to cook overnight on low setting, following the recipe directions, went to bed. Woke up 5-1/2 hours later, smelling beans. Decided to get up and check them. Good thing, they were more than tender. Had to stop the cooking process, put the crock portion into the fridge, add the remaining ingredients and finish cooking this morning. You can bet I won't cook them for any 8 hours more.
The only thing I changed was to add a can of stewed tomatoes per the package instructions. I also purchased a mix that included a cajun seasoning packet, so I added that as well. I used a pound of center cut ham - diced it up and left the bone in the soup to add more smokey ham flavor!
Changed it a bit, but thank-you so much for letting me know that I COULD cook beans in the crock-pot with-out soaking 8 hours or having to use a stove ( which I don't have presently) to pre-cook them first. Turned Out GREAT !!!!Thanks again !!!!! Is permantly in my recipe box !!!
YUM! I know this passed the test when my hesitant husband completely polished off his bowl and went back for more. I didn't have any bacon, but I DID have some smoked sausage, made the switch, and it was great. I didn't cook the beans overnight, I just soaked them. Really easy and an awesome "cold weather meal" (words of the aforementioned hubby.) This will make an appearance on my dinner table again!
Very smokey flavor; a little too much bacon though; the soup would taste good even without the bacon, or with just a few slices in it. Make sure you like a lot of spice with this recipe; you could tone the chili powder down a bit. Overall, very tasty and I would make this again!
I thought this was really good (wishing I had made corn bread right about now)! I used the quick-cook method (boiled beans for 1 hour then added rest of the ingredients & let simmer for 30 min). I added 1 lb cooked peppered bacon, some smoked sausage, and cumin. I was surprised that I needed to add salt - maybe I drained the bacon too much! This is nice & spicy... I think I might try adding some BBQ sauce or a little brown sugar to some of my leftovers just for variety.
I made this and brought to a potluck for my church. Went over really well. I used chili flakes, cumin and oregano instead of chill powder and less bacon than what was called for. I also used green chili sauce instead of just the green chili peppers. Goes really well with some corn bread.
Not that great. I was generous with the 3 stars, but since i did deviate a little I thought that would be fair. I used chicken stock instead of water, only about 6 slices of bacon (precooked), added about a half of a cooked chicken and added a can of RoTel tomatoes. It was just O.K. It had a different flavor that is hard to describe, somewhat earthy I would say. My husband wouldn't eat it, but I thought it was O.K.
This recipe was very easy and smelled divine. I rated this three stars because no one in my household liked it. I was the only one who ate it & I thought it was pretty good. It does make a lot so prepare to freeze some or feed a big crowd.
Good recipe, but I also made some additions/changes. I added a can of diced tomatoes as a previous reviewer mentioned. I also added a pint of home canned mixed peppers as I didn't have green chilies on hand. I added 2 TBSP low sodium Cajun seasoning, substituted one pound smoked sausage for the bacon, added about 1 1/2 cups torn chicken, and doubled the garlic. (We like things spicy ;). ) I soaked the beans overnight and did the rest on the stove. Thanks for a nutrition-packed meal, terrielyn! I'll be making this again.
