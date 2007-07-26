Easy Breaded Shrimp

4.4
125 Ratings
  • 5 72
  • 4 40
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Easy, good, and wonderful for a family dinner.

Recipe by Erin

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet. Dip the shrimp in the egg, then coat the shrimp with bread crumbs. Fry the shrimp in the hot oil.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 120.5mg; sodium 301.1mg. Full Nutrition
