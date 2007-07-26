Easy Breaded Shrimp

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 120.5mg; sodium 301.1mg. Full Nutrition
This was super easy, though a little messy, I season my 21/30 count easy peel shrimp with season salt, then I dredged in a seafood breader {flour version) then into the egg mixture and rolled in panko bread crumbs and then into the fryer. Watch your oil temp, my first batch cooked and browned a little to fast. After that the rest came out golden brown with a great crunch, very good, I made my own cocktail sauce also. Panko bread crumbs with keep your shrimp breading crunchy.
This recipe doesn't give any cooking instructions, which for someone who's never fried anything is very helpful. For best frying results I would recommend using a cast iron skillet or dutch oven if you have one, otherwise just a heavy pan. Peanut oil also works best or just vegetable oil. Use a candy thermometer to see that oil reaches 350 degrees and fry shrimp in small batches (4 or 5 at a time) for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
Finally.....a breading that actually sticks to the shrimp! Very good, very easy. I thought it might be a bit bland, so I added garlic powder, garlic salt and paprika. The paprika made them fry up golden brown. YUMMY!
I put the shrimp in a plastic bag with flour first. I THAN DO THE OTHER STEPS ALSO I FRY THE SHRIMP IN A FRYING PAN WITH A LITTLE OIL INSTEAD OF DEEP FRYING IT IS LESS GREASY THAT WAY DRAIN ON PAPER TOWEL
I really enjoyed the breaded shrimp. I dont like shrimp but the bread crumbs made it taste very good. My whole family loved them. I recomended it to my family back in Ohio and they also enjoyed the taste and my mom doesnt eat shrimp at all. After tasting the breaded shrimp she loved it.
I found this recipe at 6:30pm and we were done preparing, eating, and cleaning up by 7:10pm! Simple, Quick, and Delicious! I took suggestions from several reviews. Used baggies to apply breading (easy clean-up). I also added Old Bay to the bread crumbs for flavor. I defrosted frozen "cooked" shrimp so we just fried them until they reached the desired color. Thanks Erin!
4 1/2 stars actually! Jus added 1/2tsp salt per lb & it was great!! Made it in Dec 2009 for a party - disappeared in minutes! Other seasonings can be added also based on taste - eg. garlic, paprika, pepper. Simple, easy, tasty!! :-)
Very easy and good- with a few modifications. I added 1/2 t garlic powder, 1/2 t onion powder, 1/4 t salt, 1/4 t pepper, and 1/2 t paprika to the bread crumbs. I also used salad shrimp (really little!) and served them breaded on our salads. Delicious!
This was very easy and the shrimp turn out great! I did add some Old Bay Seasoning to the breadcrumbs, and then I just used my iron skillet with about a quarter inch of canola oil and sauteed the breaded shrimp for a couple of minutes on each side. Perfection!
This was super easy. I did as one other reviewer suggested and added a little garlic salt, paprika and about 2-3T. of flour to the bread crumbs. I think the flour helped keep it from having the grainy texture one reviewer mentioned and also helped the batter stick to the shrimp very nicely. I used some small frozen shrimp (thawed and patted dry) and they turned out like popcorn shrimp. Tasted at least as good if not better than what you would get in a restaraunt! Loved it! So did my family!
Awesome! I fry zucchini almost the same, except I usually coat it in egg, flour, egg again (the flour stays on this way!), and then bread crumbs + salt + pepper + paprika. For the shrimp, I just dipped in egg and the bread crumbs, paprika, salt, and pepper seasoning, and after frying, pat them dry with a paper towel. We put them with burritos and other fillings and loved them!
Family enjoyed! The only thing I changed was added paprika and seasoned salt to the shrimp before I battered and breaded. Also, I added about 1 tablespoon of butter to the oil for added flavor. Breading stayed on; good flavor.
This recipe was okay. I had to omit the cornstarch because I am allergic to corn. I just used egg/flour and seasoned with some salt, pepper and a little cayenne pepper. It was good, but still needs a bit more seasoning. I had to guess what temp to cook and how long, never tried to do this until today so had to trial and error. Overall, not bad; but make it to your liking. This is very, very basic.
Very tasty and very easy to do. I did a few modifications that turned up really well. First I spread some lemon juice and garlic salt over the shrimps and left them in the fridge for about 1/2 an hour. I added garlic salt to the eggs and I added flour to the italian bread crumbs along with paprika and garlic salt. Tasted amazing and the coating stuck to the shrimps beautifully. Thanks for a great receipe. Definitely, I'll do it again.
For being so simple and requiring so few ingredients, i thought this was going to be a bland recipe, but it was really good! The whole family loved it, including my 6 and 3 year olds. I love that its so quick and easy -- huge bonus for a frazzled mom! Next time, I may add a bit of garlic powder and a dash of cayenne for some extra "pop," but its really flavorful the way it is. Its a keeper!
made mine in the deep fryer and the breading did not come off...I was amazed! Good taste. A little bland, but I'm sure it would've been tastier if I had added spices to the breading. Definitely easy. Took me no time to make.
Very good & very easy. I, like another reviewer, had a over crunchy first batch but after the oil cooled the rest were perfect. I used Italian bread crumbs and added garlic powder to the bread crumbs for more flavor. Would definitely make again.
I added a bit of garlic salt, celery salt, and paprika, and it turned out delicious. I can't imagine it would have been very flavorful with just plain bread crumbs.
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2009
simple but great, you could always add a little extra spice of whatever you choose but be careful when doing that cause whatever you put in does not fall off when you fry it, i made that mistake with 5 spice.
I loved this recipe! It was SO simple and absolutely delicious. I used seasoned breadcrumbs and dipped them in some cocktail sauce and they were fantastic. I knocked off a star because I found the breadcrumbs do leave a very slight grainy sensation when eating, but it wasn't bad enough to not love them!
I grew up with fried shrimp my Grandmother made (fresh shrimp from the SC coast). She used a similar recipe but instead of bread crumbs she used cracker meal which I added seasoning to prior to breading the shrimp. I've since found House Autry Seafood Breading and it is outstanding. It is seasoned just right. If you like a little more heat, mix it with the House Autry Medium Hot Breading. Also I add a little water to the eggs to thin a little.
Made these for a friend because he didn't like the coconut ones I was making (freak! LOL). These turned out very well!!! I have made with and without a deep fryer and in case you want your arms splattered with hot oil, use a deep fryer. (I had a blonde moment while doing it, hence the burned arms. lol) I served these with regular ol cocktail sauce and some Pina colada sauce I had for the coconut shrimp. Great!
Good and easy! I'd make this again. I added a few drops of hot sauce to the eggs as well as some garlic salt and paprika to the bread crumbs. It disappeared from my dinner table very quickly.... even my 18 month old loved it.
EASY AND FABULOUS!!!! The shrimp came out so delicious and golden brown and crispy. The only thing I did different was use italian seasoned bread crumbs, garlic and cayenne pepper like other users suggested. The other thing i kinda just threw in was two packets of Sazon Goya with Achiote, being latin I use this for almost any and every dish I make. THANKS FOR SHARING!!!
This is so good and easy too! I used 1/2 Italian bread crumbs and 1/2 Club crackers. I spiced it up with some Old Bay, garlic powder and a sweet and spicy blend from McCormick - delicious!! I will make this again and again.
Simple, fast and tasty...my three favorite words. I live in Lower Alabama. Anything involving shrimp (any seafood for that matter) is a must. I made the best ever buffalo sauce along with the shrimp and had one heck of a po'boy
I loved this recipe. I don't like a lot of "kick" to my shrimp nor a lot of breading. This recipe met both of those desires for me. I will definitely use it again. Thanks for giving me a perfect breaded shrimp.
I used brown pita breadcrumbs (stale pitas in the blender) then added a tablespoon of curry powder, a dash of hot chili powder, and some sea salt. I also used baby prawns. Came out almost as good as momma used to make! :) xx
We followed the seasoning directions but, instead of using a large saucepan, we used a very small saucepan with less oil - just deep enough to submerge a whole shrimp - and deep-fried the shrimp 4 or 5 at a time for about 30 seconds each. It came out great!
I followed this as closely as possible and it def turned out way better than any fried shrimp I've ever made, so...I would have given 5 stars except for the lack of flavor. Even with me seasoning the shrimp, the flour, and the panko a little, I thought there was very little actual flavor. Plenty of crunchiness, which was what I wanted, but not enough flavor. So next time I'll just have to play around with more seasonings. Its def a great recipe though and I got good tips from others such as letting the shrimp sit a little after the flour dredging, and especially going ahead with doing the flour,egg,panko on a full batch(lay each shrimp on parchment or foil) before starting to fry. Otherwise you'll dip one shrimp and drop it in the grease and only have time to do a couple more before the first ones are done already. Def try this one and experiment with seasonings!
So many shrimp recipes to choose from on the All Recipes site. I chose this one with the fewest steps and ingredients. It was so easy and delicious I know I'll be making it again. I had it over brown rice with some sweet & sour dipping sauce along with 2 ears of corn.
After peeling and cleaning the shrimp I dusted the shrimp with flour. I also seasoned it with season salt, pepper, paprika, garlic. I then followed the recipe except I used a cast iron pan and peanut oil. Very very good. Light and airy, crunchy and full of flavor. Will definitely make this again!
I liked the recipe. I added some stuff to mine though. I used frozen shrimp, that i set on my back porch and then ran cold water on it in a colander to get the remaining ice off. I used canola oil and could only find Italian bread crumbs in my pantry, it smelled like stuffing so I wanted to change it a bit. I put in salt, pepper, and a garlic rub for meat. It turned out fantastic! It tasted amazing. My bread crumbs wouldn't stick well so I started to double bread. Make sure you have no lumps in your bread crumbs, like left over egg, because it wont stick well to your shrimp. I loved it and will do it again!
Simple recipe, but I would've liked it if there was a kick of flavour to it. Maybe some pepper, paprika and garlic powder to taste. Cajun spice works well with lemon/lime too. You could even add some hot sauce in the egg mixture.
I have never, ever had any kind of luck with coating and frying shrimp. I have a million great ways to prepare them other wise but not one single way to bread them and fry them till now. I used the 8 to 10 count and added some Cajun seasonings. Not only did they hold together, the crunch was there just how we like them.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.