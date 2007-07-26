Easy Breaded Shrimp

I followed this as closely as possible and it def turned out way better than any fried shrimp I've ever made, so...I would have given 5 stars except for the lack of flavor. Even with me seasoning the shrimp, the flour, and the panko a little, I thought there was very little actual flavor. Plenty of crunchiness, which was what I wanted, but not enough flavor. So next time I'll just have to play around with more seasonings. Its def a great recipe though and I got good tips from others such as letting the shrimp sit a little after the flour dredging, and especially going ahead with doing the flour,egg,panko on a full batch(lay each shrimp on parchment or foil) before starting to fry. Otherwise you'll dip one shrimp and drop it in the grease and only have time to do a couple more before the first ones are done already. Def try this one and experiment with seasonings!