Hearty Tuna Casserole

This is a fantastic, away from the normal, tuna casserole. I had to make some changes, because I did not have the cheese on hand that the recipe called for. The following is what I did. I doubled the recipe and with that instead of the shredded cheese, I used one 8 oz. package of cream cheese. I did not use the zucchini due to I have a son who does not like zucchini, instead I added 12oz. Package of frozen peas. ( remember, I doubled the recipe make sure to double the recipe ingredients, use amount I listed for subs) I made noodles as directed and I took every other ingredient and mixed it in a large sauce pan and blended all together until cream cheese was melted. I then poured the sauce over the already cooked noodles, and mixed/ blended all together. I put it in a large baking dish in a pre- heated oven at 350 degrees F and baked for approx. 30 minutes, just until warmed all the way through and the top began to brown. This fed a family of 5 with 4 of them being very hearty eaters. THEY LOVED IT. thank you for posting your recipe, I would not have been able to make the dish I did with out it.