Hearty Tuna Casserole
This isn't your Grandma's tuna casserole, but it is sure to please everybody in the family.
I've made this several times now and it is a favourite! I brown the onion and celery first, substitute the sour cream with yogurt and add 1/2 tsp each of dill, basil and pepper. Sometimes I will substitute the zucchini with a package of thawed spinach. I usually just mix everything (instead of layering) together.
Hmmm...interesting. I had a little bit of a tough time getting passed the weird taste of the heated mayonnaise in this. It's a decent dish, if you don't have cream of mushroom soup on hand to make the real deal. I might make this again, but will leave out some of the mayo next time.
I was looking for a tuna casserole that had something more than just noodles and tuna...and boy, did I find it!!! I've made this a hand full of times since finding the recipes...I add more zucchini than is called for...heck, I probably doubled the recipe for leftovers. It's a definite crowd-pleaser...served with warm crusty bread...it's a rainy day favorite!
One of the better tuna casseroles I've made. I did substitute mushrooms for the zucchini.
This was a great spin off of the usual tuna casserole. I loved the zucchini!
This recipe is alot like my own except I'd omit mustard and thyme. I also saute onion and celery until slightly tender.Any pasta will work and any cheese.I add peas and sliced black olives and a can of creamed soup and a little milk. Crush crackers and mix with a little melted butter for the topping.
I was looking for an interesting tuna casserole recipe that didn't use mixed vegetables or condensed soup. This one called for zucchini which I don't usually make and it sounded good. Well, it was delicious! My family went back for seconds. I will now be making this dish often!
Great and definately not the norm. Changes I made: Added a bit of milk and walnut pieces. To help make this lowfat, I substituted the montary jack with colby/montary jack that comes in 2% milk. The walnuts add yet another taste that blends perfectly. Easy, quick and delicious.
I made this last night for dinner. While searching receipes, this is the only one that didn't require a condensed soup, so I chose this one. I omitted the tomato and zucchini (didn't have any), added mushrooms and spinach. Used Dijon mustard (thats all I had). Seasoned to taste while in the mixing bowl. Added some Worcheschire sauce (copied that from another receipe). As other reviewers mentioned, it wasn't super creamy, but that didn't stop me from eating it. Yummy!! Will definitely make this again.
This was too "mustardy" for us. Next time I will cut down the mustard and add more sour cream and maybe a little milk, as it was a bit dry as well. I like that it's not the regular tuna and condensed soup casserole.
This recipe is very good, a little rich, but it's flavorful. I'd make this again.
A great alternative to the cream soup version of tuna casserole! It definitely needs at least about a half cup of milk, otherwise it will be way too dry. I also added 1/4 tsp. basil and dill for extra flavor, but that is just a personal taste preference. I will use this recipe for tuna casserole from now on.
I used this recipe more as inspiration than a literal recipe. I used fat free cottage cheese instead of mayonnaise to save on calories and I used fat free sour cream (but ended up adding more than suggested). I also used twice as much zucchini than recommended and cooked the tomatoes with the zucchini layer (highly recommend). It came out very creamy and delicious, hearty enough to satisfy my meat-loving starving boyfriend too! I will definitely make this again!
Half a cup of mayo seemed like a lot, so I used 1/3 cup and increased the sour cream to 1/2 cup, but in the end the greasy feel of the mayo really spoils this recipe. I might try it again with no mayo at all, but it was a disappointment as-is.
I increased the mayo & sour crm. since I was out of milk and I was out of cheese and I used only 1 can of tuna since I am not a big fan. I also added garlic & chili powder, lemon pepper and juice, & a bit of cayenne pepper. I used canned peas and cut green beans instead of zucchini since that is what I had on hand, waterchestnuts instead of celery and reg. onions instead of green then I topped it generously w/bread crumbs and dots of butter. Baked it covered 20 min and uncovered 15 min. Delicious!!! (Even w/ NO CHEESE!!!) I will make this again and again!!!!
I really liked this since I didn't have to add cream of mushroom, which I hate and always try to substitute something else for it. I'm not really crazy about tuna casserole to begin with, but it is a favorite of my husband, so I thought why not try to make it more to my liking too then? Well even though I liked this version a lot better, he didn't, he didn't like the celery and onions in it at all. So I think next time I'll still use the mayo and sour cream, but just leave out the celery and onions!
Very good. I usually read reviews before making a dish here but did so afterward this time. I used spinach instead of zuchinni and added a dash of worcestershire and then read in the reviews that others did the same. It is a very good recipe but does need a bit more seasoning such as the worcestershire.
I double the sour cream, mustard and mayo in this recipe. We've had this with and without grated zucchini. I'd give it 5 stars with the extra sauce.
Casserole was ok. It definitely was dry and was missing something... Didn't use the zucchini as we don't eat zucchini.. but I followed the rest to the T and it just seemed very bland. Maybe mixing it up with some other spices will help. It also wasn't as "creamy" as when I would make tuna casserole from mush soup. I had to add milk becuase it seemed too dry. May try again.. not sure.
Enjoyable! I did make several modifications to suit our tastes.. 1 can of tuna instead of 2, no celery, no zucchini, no tomato. Less mustard, more cheese, added 1/4 milk as others suggested, would do 1/2 cup next time, it was a little thick. Baked covered for first 15 min, then uncovered last 15. Served with biscuits. Definately will make again.
Delicious! I used light sour cream and light mayo since that's what I'm used to, and pepper jack cheese instead of Monterey. I also omitted the tomato because I forgot to buy one.
Don't worry if you don't have most of the ingredients! This is another great change & build upon recipe! Our cupboards were bare and we substituted: yellow onion (saute if you don't want it crunchy, no celery, no sour cream - used cream cheese, blue cheese dressing & milk, basil for thyme, mozz with a sprinkle of parmesan & no tomato. We only had egg noodles, mustard, mayo, tuna & salt. With a little garlic. It was AWESOME. Remember, if you are not using the zuccini &/or tomato, be sure it is somewhat soupy so your mix isn't dry. Be creative! It's a great start!
Verry tasty dish. 5 star rating !
This recipe was a great variation from the traditional tuna casserole. My husband and I appreciated the different ingredients. It was fairly quick and easy, and it was delicious!
The best tuna noodle casserole I've ever made. I was a little skeptical about the use of mayo, mustard and sour cream, but we really liked it and it was much easier than making a homemade cream sauce. I made it with whole grain noodles and a no-drain packet of albacore tuna, and cheddar instead of Jack cheese. I also tossed in some sliced fresh mushrooms with the zucchini. I forgot the tomato at the end, but we didn't miss it. I recommend preparing everything exactly as instructed--don't cook the onion and celery beforehand because they don't need it. The celery came out a little on the crunchy side, but that little bit of cruch is a nice contrast with the otherwise soft, creamy casserole. Definitely will make this again!
nothing special
A different twist to the regular tuna casserole we're used to. Next time I might cut down on the thyme, but otherwise a good recipe. Will use again.
I was previously NEVER a tuna casserole fan, but this is redemption for all the bland, flavorless tuna casseroles anyone may have ever had to endure in the past. I chose not to use the tomato and instead substituted can of ro-tel diced tomatoes and green chilis. It added a surprisingly delightful "South of the Border" flavor, not to mention a most pleasing aroma. A nice tang and spicy "kick" to break the stereo-typical monotony of typical tuna casserole flavors. Can't wait to try it at a pot luck!
I have made a very similar casserole from a magazine with slightly different measurements. 3 cups of rotini instead of noodles. 2/3 of a cup of light sour cream instead of 1/3 cup. 2tsp dijon mustard instead of prepared mustard. 1/2 tsp salt instead of 1/4tsp. The tomato is sliced and placed on the top layer just under the cheese. It has been a family favourite for over 13 years.
Excellent! Run a daycare all the children loved this one..
Well, this is a nice healthy step up from your tuna helper! I would definitely say to shred the zucchini for texture purposes. Also, make sure to add at least 1 c. cheese because our was pretty dry! Next time I'll go for the cream of mushroom instead of mayo for creaminess!
Like many others here, I was skeptical about the ingredients putting together this recipe but was absolutely delighted with the results. I have made this twice- once as written and once with 3 very slight changes. As written, it is a 4 star recipe as it is a little dry for my taste. With the addition of 1/4 cup of milk, 1 crushed clove of garlic and 1/4 teaspoon of dill, as per recommendation of the others here, it is 5 stars. I made it a second time (with changes) for a weekly potluck when it was my turn to make the main course and everyone raved about the recipe. It is comforting and delicious, yet still quite fresh and light. Great flavour, texture, balance and taste. It's certainly an improvement on the more traditional mushroom soup tuna casseroles of my childhood. I agree with others- the zucchini and chopped tomatoes are an essential part of this dish. The end result certainly does not focus on zucchini flavour but it adds a great deal.
Had to laugh when I came across this because I've been making it for 15 years or more. It was first given to me by a boyfriend of my daughter. I love it and make it frequently, exactly as the recipe states! We love it!
This casserole is different and delicious! A big hit with the whole family. A definite keeper.
My husband and I really liked this recipe, although, if I make it again I will add less mustard and eliminate the dried thyme.
Very yummy. I thought the zuccini would be kind of weird but it definitely was a key ingredient. Also the fresh tomatoes made this recipe very good.
I thought this was excellent. the 4 stars are because I did not have all the right ingr. I had to use sweet onions, no zukes and cheddar since it was on hand. will try again with the right ingr. My sour crm and mayo were non fat and low fat.
This is one of those reccipes you have to make exactly as written. Zucchini is exceptional...can't substitute. Flavors bland first day (monterey jack is a mellow cheese), but second day -- one of best dishes I've ever had with tuna. Needs to blend overnight. Don't rate a recipe until you ccok it as desribed (duh!) -- then experiment!
OH MY GOD!! This is soo good. I decided to make this one because it doesn't require using a sauce from a can, and was I right. I loved it. My boyfriend doesn't like tuna, but, he sure ate this. I am be making this again and again.
This was really delicious and definitely filling. Next time, I will probably use at least 4 cups of egg noodles. I like to have a lot of noodles!
This was a really nice mid-week meal that the whole family enjoyed. The mustard taste was subtle and added a pleasant flavour. I really enjoyed this and will make it again.
We made this last night and really liked it! I did make some adjustments based on what we had on hand. We didn't have sour cream, so I used some crushed tomatoes instead. This gave the casserole a creamy, tomatoe-y sauce. I also added some corn, poultry seasoning instead of thyme, and minced onions in place of the green onion. I also used mozzerella instead of monterrey jack. Since there are only two of us, I split this into two smaller casserole dishes- baked one and froze the other for a later time. A great variation on tuna casserole, and easy to customize to your own tastes.
I like the concept of not using cream of anything. I made this recipe with the addition of more milk and sour cream because of reviewers commemts on dryness thinking that would solve the problem and it would come out nice and moist, well it didn't. It was still dry and although it was good it still needs refining. Would I attempt it again, yes, but not as written.
My kids are all Texans and we ended up adding jalapenoes to this to make it more spicy.
This was really tasty. I used low fat cheddar , no fat mayo and no fat sour cream, and a mixture of sliced mushrooms and peas instead of the zucchini. I took heed of the other reviews which said it was a bit dry, and added a splash of skim milk. Cooked it covered until the least 10 minutes. It was good, and so were the leftovers! I gave it a 4 instead of a 5 only because when all is said and done, it's still tuna casserole.
Really great flavour! I loved the zucchini - the texture was great. I even liked the crunchy celery. I also added dill and milk and garlic salt instead of plain salt. Plus more noodles. I used light mayo and sour cream to reduce calories. Tasted amazing!
I didn't have the zucchini, but it was delish!!
This casserole is awsome. I especially like the zucchini, but my husband does't so I just left it off half of the casserole. This one has gone into the "keeper cookbook". Give this one a try you will be pleased.
This was excellent! Did as someone suggested and poured a can of drained chopped tomatoes over the zucchini. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly. If you enjoy tuna casserole, you've gotta try this one!!
Amazing casserole. Like the others I added some milk but I also mixed in about 1/2 cup cottage cheese which really produced a great texture. NOT DRY AT ALL!
VERY GOOD, WE LOVED IT !! SAUTEED THE CELERY AND ONIONS AND USED LESS MUSTARD, NO THYME...IT'S A KEEPER--
it was very dry.. needs more creamy ingredients.
Very good! I used dill instead of thyme & mushrooms instead of zucchini, but followed the rest. Yummy. I got a little scared that it may be too dry and looked for a can of cream of mushroom soup to add but couldn't find one. Glad I didn't. I think I used more than 3 cups of noodles so I added some more sour cream & mayo and it was perfect. Also I added some potato chips on top of the cheese to give it a bit of crunch (instead of tomatoes) like the old fashion recipe. My husband insisted on that! This is my new tuna casserole recipe!
Loved this casserole. A real winner with our family. Replaced noodles with spaghetti and added the juice from 1 can of tuna to create a bit more moisture. Agree that zucchini adds texture and thyme is a must. Bravo!
AS PROMISED A VERY HEARTY TUNA CASSEROLE. THE ZUCCHININI ADDED A NICE VARIATION. EASY TO PREPARE.
Everyone loved this.Maybe next time I would use a can of diced tomatoes instead of the sliced for more moisture.
I absolutely loved this recipe! We had some unexpected guests arrive while I was making this the first time, so I was a bit nervous as to how it would turn out. It was a big hit! I had read the reviews before making this so I had added about 1/4 - 1/2 cup of milk as suggested. I think it would have been way too dry without it. I will definitely make it in the future ... and probably make a few at a time so I can have some handy in the freezer for those days when you just don't don't have time to cook!
Very tastey but a little dry.
This recipe certainly has good bones, but due to the dryness and the lack of seasonings, it's more like a three and a half star recipe for us. I had to add more sour cream and quite a bit of milk to get it to the saucey consistency we like. I added garlic and onion powders, no salt (tuna has plenty) the juice of a half of a lemon, used low fat ingredients, whole wheat pasta, threw in a can of black beans for extra fiber and topped with Jack Cheese and canned fried onions. All in all, it turned out wonderfully and we enjoyed the addition of the tastey vegetables. Thank you Ann!
Yum! Don't substitute the zucchini for anything - it's what makes this casserole stand out!
Amazing! This was delicious, and so much healthier without the canned soup . I used 1/3 cup each of sour cream, mayo and my fat free homemade yogurt. I think next time I will add double of the sour cream and yogurt, it was a little dry. I also added dill per someone's suggestion, wonderful! Next time I will add extra zuchinni, or italian squash which is what I used. Thank you so much for this idea!
Good recipe. I wouldn't put mushrooms in it...it just doesn't go with tuna. I added about 1/2 c. milk like everyone else suggested. I will mix in cheese next time instead of adding it on top. I might also add some croutons to the top layer.
This casserole was easy and yummy. My kids even liked it. I did make some changes. Since it was dry, I increased the sour cream, mayo and thyme. I also added garlic powder and lemon pepper. I ddidn't have zuchinni on hand, so I added a tad more celery and green onions. I also mixed the cheese into the casserole and then sprinkled more on top. In all I probably used about a cup and a half of cheese. I had a hard time putting it in the oven as my 4-year-old kept sneaking bites of it cold, and I must say it would have been awesome on a sandwich. But cooked it was awesome for a casserole. I'll definitely make this one again.
Love this recipe! Sometimes I substitute dill weed for thyme for a little twist. I also like to mix in chopped carrots.
What rave reviews I got when I made this. The zuchinni addition was GREAT. I never have green onions so I just sauted some white onion, I put in 1/2 the mayo and added a can of cream of mushroom soup (since alot of reviews said it turned out dry)and toped it with French Fried Onions to give it a crunchy top. but i think someone needs to take a new picture. for this meal. it doesnt give it justice for how good it tastes!!!
This is a very tasty receipe. My family enjoyed it.
Yummy! I added black eyed peas on top and switched the sour cream for Greek yogurt... A little more nutritious
Absolutely superb! Thanks!
This recipe was really good, my kids asked for seconds. I did adjust the recipe a little because I didn't have every thing. I didn't have zucchini so I used 1 can of peas, I used Dijon mustard, I didn't have green onions so I just used a yellow onion, I also crushed some saltines on top. I forgot about the tomato on top. Thanks for the recipe!
Sorry to say, but we did not enjoy this. Per another review, I used lemon pepper tuna. It did add flavor. I also added chopped garlic. Good addition. I think the problem was the thyme. Too much. It may, however, have worked w/plain tuna. Who knows. DH said it had a funny taste and I had to agree. May try it again w/plain tuna and less thyme or lemon pepper tuna w/no thyme.
I love this recipe! Made it for the second time last night and again it was easy and fun to put together. I follow the recipe exactly, except for the fact that I use yellow crook-neck squash instead of the zuccini. Hub loved it...and so did I! Yummy leftovers too! Definately a keeper!!!
This is a great recipe! The second time I made it I sauteed the onions with some sliced mushrooms and added peas to the mixture. I also mix a bit of cheese in while stirring the ingredients together, then add more on top. My boyfriend said it was the best tuna noodle casserole he's ever had!
This is a fantastic, away from the normal, tuna casserole. I had to make some changes, because I did not have the cheese on hand that the recipe called for. The following is what I did. I doubled the recipe and with that instead of the shredded cheese, I used one 8 oz. package of cream cheese. I did not use the zucchini due to I have a son who does not like zucchini, instead I added 12oz. Package of frozen peas. ( remember, I doubled the recipe make sure to double the recipe ingredients, use amount I listed for subs) I made noodles as directed and I took every other ingredient and mixed it in a large sauce pan and blended all together until cream cheese was melted. I then poured the sauce over the already cooked noodles, and mixed/ blended all together. I put it in a large baking dish in a pre- heated oven at 350 degrees F and baked for approx. 30 minutes, just until warmed all the way through and the top began to brown. This fed a family of 5 with 4 of them being very hearty eaters. THEY LOVED IT. thank you for posting your recipe, I would not have been able to make the dish I did with out it.
I've been making this version of tuna casserole since I found the recipe several years ago. I make it exactly as printed, do not feel the need to make any adjustments. I was looking for something that was not a Campbell's soup recipe. This seems lighter than the traditional cream of mushroom versions, and I love the tangy flavor the mayo, tomato and zucchini provide. It is not my kids favorite, but they don't eat the traditional type of tuna casserole either.
I love this recipe - I have been using it for 4 yrs now I believe. I don't like tuna casseroles with creamy soups in them, so this is perfect! If I'm out of celery I add chopped red peppers. I've also made it without the layer of zucchini as well. You really can't go wrong with this - so easy and comes out perfect. Even my picky family likes it! Thanks so much for this recipe!!
We didn't care for the combination of flavors in this. The mayonnaise and mustard are the most dominant flavors, and because the zucchini isn't cooked it tastes like a crunchy tuna sandwich.
My entire family enjoyed this dish, especially my fiance. Just added a little more salt, but overall, a great recipe.
This is a very tasty casserole. It reminds me of a tuna melt. I took the advice of others and added 1/2 cup of milk. I also substituted waterchestnuts for the celery, and put the casserole under the broiler for 5 minutes after adding the tomatoes. Mmmm.
what a great recipe! I made it with bow tie pasta, spinach instead of zucc, and put crumbled Ritz crackers/butter as the topping. It added crunch. Can't wait to make it again with zucc and cheese. Thanks!
i substituted tomatoes for the zuccini, and i didn't have shredded cheese so i used slices of swiss and provolone. i was also low on veggies so i just chopped a fresh green pepper. and after all that, this recipe STILL came out amazing. it was delicious hot, and made fantastic leftovers, even eaten cold.
I thought this came out pretty well. Instead of using sourcream I opted for Philadephia cream cheese w/chives. It added a less tart flavor than the sour cream does, just a little creamier.
We're not really big on tuna casseroles, but this one was very good. My husband who doesn't like "casseroles" or the whole idea of them even enjoyed this. He said he gives it 4 stars! I followed the recipe except I added 1/2 cup milk and used only a pinch of thyme. I added some garlic pepper too. Next time I think maybe I would use perhaps even a bit more milk and a bit more mayo because it was just a tad dry. I'll be making this easy & delicious one again.
This was a huge hit! I added a big handful of sliced mushrooms I needed to use up and also a can of diced green chiles. I layered the tomatoes on top of the zucchini before I added the cheese. Next time I need to take something to a potluck picnic, I plan on making a batch without the zucchini, tomatoes and cheese and chilling it for a tuna-mac salad. Yummy!
This turned out okay, although I might have liked it better if I wasn't expecting a tuna noodle casserole. It was uhm... different, although tasty. The tomatoes on top helped to zest it up alot.
Very tasty and simple to make. I cooked the noodles in leftover chicken broth.
Too bland. I did soften the onion and celery as some had suggested.
I tried this, and the second time I made an addition to it. I added 1/2 can of French fried onion rings. It was totally yummy and will make it again!
My whole family loved this. The only thing I did differently was add fresh slice portabellas, sliced water chestnuts and top with extra sharpe cheddar and Rizt crackers mixed with 3/4 cup melted butter
Excellent. I followed the recipe to a tee and it came out great! Even my 6 year old enjoyed it.
Great casserole recipe. I think I used too many noodles but still great !!!
So this is tuna casserole? I have never had it before, so I thought I would try this quintessential American dish. Since most recipes feature loads of cream of _fill_in_the_blank_ soup, this was an attractive alternative. It was okay, but not something I will make again. I guess I am just not a tuna casserole kind of girl. It is definitely a good way to clean out the fridge though…I used peas and mushrooms instead of zucchini and a dill sour cream dip instead of sour cream. I also topped the casserole with romano cheese. I had no trouble with it being dry as others did. Update! Yummy cold! Kind of like a fancy pasta salad. I still don't know if I will make it again, but this gives me incentive, just chilled and without the cheese on top (maybe mixed in).
We will use a smaller baking dish for this next time, and also let it be in the oven a little bit longer for the celery. We used a bit less tyme and it was still very flavorful. This is a very "fresh" approach to tuna casserole and we will dinifitely make it again. Thanks!
This recipe was okay as far as tuna goes. My family member liked it. I don't think I will make this again for myself.
WOW! This is my new favorite tuna casserole! We really loved this one. I did make a few changes (by accident, I didn't read the instructions carefully enough)....instead of using a whole fresh tomato, I used one can of diced tomatoes and drained off the excess juice, I then layered the diced tomatoes on top of the zucchini...very yummy! Next time I'll use 2 cans of the diced tomatoes. Wonderful flavor!
I thought this was fantastic! Much better than the boring mushroom soup versions you see all the time. We love tuna so I more than doubled it and adjusted the mayo/sour cream to keep it moist, added a splash of milk and sauteed half of a large white onion and added it before baking. I think next time I will also bake the tomatoes in the casserole. I thought the zuchini was a strange ingredient but it added some great texture.
My boyfriend and I both agreed we were not impressed by this recipe. It was okay, but we would not make again. Did not like the flavor of the sauce, the tomatoes on top did not really go with the rest of the flavors.
This casserole was excellent, I liked that it didn't contain soup like most of the others. I would recommend to anyone.
Great recipe. I add extra onions and leave out the tomato.
I LOVE this casserole! I grew up with tuna casserole and always hated it. But this has restored my faith in tuna:) I did tweak it a little just couldn't do the mayo. So I used cream of mushroom soup instead and used pepper jack cheese and added more zucchini. My DH went back for thirds! and asked it be put into the regular meal rotation. The zucchini is the best part! Addendum: I tried this with the Thyme and hated it! I think it is better w/o.
