Hearty Tuna Casserole

This isn't your Grandma's tuna casserole, but it is sure to please everybody in the family.

Recipe by Ann L

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add noodles, and cook until al dente; drain.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine noodles, tuna, celery, and green onion. Stir in sour cream, mustard, and mayonnaise. Season with salt and thyme. Spoon 1/2 of the noodle mixture into the prepared casserole dish. Arrange a layer of zucchini over the mixture. Top with the remaining noodles, followed by a layer of zucchini. Top the entire casserole with cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly. Sprinkle the casserole with tomatoes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 55.7mg; sodium 363.7mg. Full Nutrition
