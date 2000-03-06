Cake Mix Cinnamon Rolls
This recipe is absolutely delicious. I make them the night before, take them out in the morning and let them rise. I have also made sticky buns with this recipe using a coconut/pecan frosting for the bottom of my pan.
Thank you Arvilla for sharing this wonderful recipe. The only change I made was that I used Spice cake mix instead of white. I made them and shared them with all my neighbors and they raved about them. Thanks again! Do yourself a favor and try these. They are GREAT!Read More
I'll be honest I really just wanted this recipe for the dough because my grandma told me how to make her cinnamon buns (which were the best in the world). sadly though she never gave me the dough recipe before she died and ever since i've been trying to replicate it. The best compliment i can give you is when I ate these buns I felt like i was getting a hug from my grandma. I used a spice cake mix instead of vanilla and they turned out sweet and soft and delicious and they were so easy to make. Thank you for giving me that moment. I can't wait to make them for my grandpa. If you want to try them grams way spread the butter on and add the brown sugar and cinnamon generously. roll them up and cut like normal. Place them in a 9x13 baking dish and top each bun with a little more cinnamon and brown sugar then pour enough corn syrup just to cover the tops of each bun.bake according to this recipe. This makes a delicious sticky bun.
This is the best,most flavorful cinnamon rolls. I have tried various recipes & this one has my family always asking for more...I even enjoy making them...They always turn out great!
I made this with just 2 packages of yeast, 5 cups of flour, french vanilla cake mix instead of white, and added about 3 Tbsp. softened butter to the dough. The results were fabulous.
I made these rolls the night before and set them in the refrigerator overnight and baked them the next morning. They turned out great and they were so big. My family loved them. Thanks for the recipe.
At first it tasted like a cake cinnamon roll. I was a little disappointed. Then I saved a few for my binge eating two days later. I rewarmed then and they tasted incredible after that!! Tastes great with orange glaze! (Powder sugar, milk and orange juice!- yum)
I needed rolls fast, so I followed the recipe using LEMON cake mix, but after the first raising, rolled them into fist-sized balls, rolled in butter, then in cinnamon/sugar and put in greased 9X13 stone. Put them in cold oven, brought it to 375 (so they raised while the temp raised) and baked for 20 minutes once the temp reached 375. Perfect! Will be using this and experimenting with different cake flavors...SPICE cake is next!
This dough has the best flavor, the best texture than any sweet dough recipe. It could'nt be easier to make. I will only use this recipe from now on.
Awsome!!! I was not sure about the whole recpie,So, I added one egg. Light, Fluffy, tasty.I used French Vanilla Cake mix. It is a sure keeper.
These are so good! You can actually use other flavors of cake mix too. Experiment and try a cherry chip cake mix, or a lemon cake mix. Ummmm.
I never thought I would be giving this any more than 1 star because I like to bake from scratch, and because I started out with a mess. lol I had a few cake mixes on hand that I had bought on sale and wanted to use them in 'something'. I had a carmel flavor mix and thought that would be a good choice. I had used white lily flour for this and with 4 1/2 cups, I had nothing but a thick glutonizing batch of goo. I had to add approx. 3 or 4 more cups of flour just to be able to try to knead it. It does make a nice sticky dough which is what one wants here. It had to rise for about 1 hour. I place in oven (pilot light keeps oven warm and oven is draft-free). when I started rolling this out, I ended up with much more than a 10x16 square. (remember the 'I love Lucy' bread episode?) the rolls did cut up nicely (I use a pizza wheel to cut them) and it filled a 15x11 pan. They baked up beautifully without one burn or scorch to the bottom and I just tried them...SOOO LIGHT AND FLUFFY!!!!! Not at all heavy. I know what I'll be doing with the other mixes I have. This is a keeper recipe and I never thought I would be saying that! Had some leftover butter frosting so spread that on them when still warm. Can't wait to give these away!
These cinnamon rolls came out perfectly!!! Very light and fluffy. I made this recipe almost as written. The only changes involved the type of yeast, and the amount of flour. I only had rapid rise yeast. I added the yeast directly into the cake mix and flour, (skipping the step with dissovling the yeast in warm water). Then I added the warm water (120*F - 130*F for the rapid rise yeast)right into the cake/flour/yeast mix. Don't worry if you too have to add more than the 4 1/2c of flour this recipe calls for. It is a very wet dough and there is no way to knead it unless you add more flour. (About 1 cup more, which I added while kneading. This way you only add as much as necessary to make the dough workable.) Which means, you will probably have more dough than will fill a 9x13" pan. I actually filled the 9x13" and an 8x8" pan. Will definitely make this recipe again. May change the type of cake mix...maybe a spice cake? Maybe add more cinnamon and brown sugar, or more of a glaze over the top once baked? Will be fun to experiment!********Just made this recipe again. This time, I used a spice cake mix and added the zest of one orange to the dough mixture. The orange tastes wonderful with the spice cake mix. This time I tried to stuff all the slices into a 10x13" baking dish. DO NOT stuff all the rolls into one pan. I recommend separating them into two pans. They will bake more evenly.
This was such an AWESOME recipe! I was skeptical at first, but it was wonderful and very easy. The cinnamon rolls were raved about from everyone in my family! Yummy :)
I have been making cinnamon rolls for years and always come back to this recipe. If you love fluffy, moist cinnamon rolls that are easy to make, this is the recipe! I do often use the filling and cream cheese frosting from clone of cinnabon recipe on this site with this recipe for the most sinful but yummy rolls.
someone please help!!! i have tried this recipe 2 times and failed both times. The dough is to soft and sticky when i try to knead it. I kept adding flour and after they rose for 30 minutes the dough is still to soft and unable to cut due to being to sticky. Did anyone else have this problem? I really want to make these. They sound great.
Though I've not made this recipe, it sounds very similar to one I make every couple of months. I'd like to share some hints that make my job easier. After mixing main ingredients, before handling dough I put on vinyl 'examining' gloves (which I buy from a drug store). After dough rises the first time, I separate dough into three to four balls and place each in a different slightly greased bowl. Working with smaller portions makes it easier. Rolling out the dough thinner, I make up to 100 rolls (which I later freeze). Spreading soft butter on top of dough, I've found, is best done using a rubber spatula. Also, sprinkling cinnamon/sugar mix on top of butter is easily done when putting mix in a flour sifter. Enjoy~~
Delicious cinnamon rolls...I didn't care about the fact that it needs more time in the oven. You should know to keep it in the oven for longer through common sense, if you're a good baker. Anyways, the cinnamon rolls were great! They were soft and tasted like they were bought at Mrs. Field's! I loved them. These were the first cinnamon rolls I've ever made, and they turned out a success! First time users of yeast need to remember that the recipe calls for WARM water, not boiling or much hotter than warm....or else, your cinnamon rolls won't turn out looking like cinnamon rolls.The rolls should stay in the oven for about 30 - 45 minutes, depending on your desired taste. But to be cooked thoroughly, they should be in the oven for about a little more than 30 minutes.
I used spice cake mix for these and bread flour. My Kitchen Aid Mixer did all the work. I combined the yeast, water, cake mix and flour in the mixer and then switched to the dough hook and allowed the dough to knead for 8 minutes - easy! I added about 1/2 cup of flour on my pastry cloth. Dough is very workable. Recipe said 16 servings so I sliced the rolled up dough into 16 slices. This resulted in 16 HUGE cinnamon rolls which measured approximately 3" x 4" x 2 1/2" . Next time, I will divide the dough and then roll. I baked for 27 minutes and drizzled with confectioner's sugar glaze. Recipe ingredients does not list pecans or the amount required, however, the instructions mentions pecans. I did not add pecans. These seemed to be better after they had cooled for about 15 minutes. Thanks for sharing!
I paired this recipe with the cream cheese icing from "clone of a cinnabon" (plus doubled the cinnamon and added semi-sweet chocolate chips to the inside) and WOW! I was living in a house of 12 at the time and could barely save any for myself!
oh my! Can you say good? These were so easy, quick, and delicious. They sure didn't last long at our house!
Amazing flavor & luscious! Followed the directions exactly and made "The Perfect Cinnamon Roll Icing" (which was also SO, SO good), from this site. The cinnamon rolls were to die for! I love that the bread has a cake like flavor instead of just the plain flour. -- Just a side note though, right out of the oven they have the consistency more like coffee cake but the next day, reheated it had a moist cinnamon roll texture & it's not dry like a lot of other cinnamon roll recipes. Our family of six gobbled them up. My hubby said they were better than his mom's recipe & I haven't been able to achieve beating her recipe in 20 years of our marriage. High praise for these yummy delights!
These are wonderful...I don't use the nuts instead I use a cream cheese icing..They sure don't last long here.
Very good recipe and made huge rolls. I had to use more butter and cinnamon/pecans to top the rolls because I didn't have near enough but other than that it was wonderful!
The dough is light and fluffy, but in my opinion needed about 1 C white sugar, use milk rather than water, and add 1 teaspoon of salt. I also added about 1 1/2- 2 Cups of additional flour. I doubled the cinnamon sugar and added about 1/4 of cocoa powder to it (my secret ingredient). YUM!
These were great! I mixed the dough in my KitchenAid with the dough hook. It took alittle extra flour as the dough was somewhat sticky (5 cups). I probably ran it three or four minutes to knead it all in, let it rise, rolled it out, and made 20 of the best cinnamon rolls. I, too, skipped the nuts on top and instead frosted them with a cream cheese frosting. Delicious -- and even better the next day!
I've made these over and over with raves each time. They are the best!! They are light and full of flavor. I added raisins in some batches and pecans in others. I've used both yellow and white cake mixes with excellent results from either.
I have used this type of recipe before and the one is just as great. If you want to blow people's minds, use a chocolate cake mix and then make a frosting with coca powder added into powdered sugar and milk.
As long as you don't have too high of expectation that the "texture" of these rolls will be as good as the classic version, they're okay. Personally, I was disappointed in the texture. My husband (who's the sweet tooth in the family) liked them better than I did. I was raised on old fashioned, hard labored baked goods. Consequently, I'm pickier than most. For additional flavor, I added vanilla & almond extract, cardamom and orange and lemon zest. I definitely agree that this base recipe could make interesting results with different cake mixes. But as far as trying to pull these off as "classic" cinnamon rolls, it doesn't quite work.
After reading reviews, I thought,"now, this is one thing with yeast that I can't mess up" - I was wrong. I let it bubble & get creamy (so it was not old), I added as indicated - the dough doubled in size the first time, then I think maybe I made the mistake of trying to let it rise a second time - it did, but then when I rolled it out, added the sugar, etc. then formed the rolls, it didn't rise again - that was it.... I baked anyways hoping that after ALL THAT TIME AND EFFORT AND EXPENSE that they would rise while baking... nope. Hard as bricks. Ugh... maybe the secret is ONLY LET THEM RISE ONCE, THEN ROLL INTO BUNS... because trying to let it rise twice sure didn't work. I thought maybe they would be more fluffy and airy if I let them rise twice. Live & learn.
I halved this recipe since it's just my hubby and I, the recipe sounded like it would yield too many rolls. I used 3/4 of a yellow cake mix, and used the same amount of flour as the recipe (halved) calls for (2 1/4 cups). Yes, it was sticky, yes it looked like a hot mess - but I decided to use the exact amount of flour IN the dough that way I could HEAVILY flour my parchment lined board and the dough to roll it. This batter-like dough rolls out GREAT using this method, while also avoiding diluting the taste of the final product. & the parchment paper makes it SO easy to roll it (just like you would a jelly roll!!) Came out mmm-mmmm fab-u-lous!
Great to have the kids help. I like to let them help me, and this one was easy for them to follow. They even turned out very good!!! Next time, I will probably add some chopped pecans before I roll them up.
These came out fantastic! I almost followed the recipe verbatem except I used yellow cake mix and a couple dashes of pumpkin spice. I also used only 1 stick of butter for the entire thing (about 1/2 cup total) I also didnt dip them in the butter mixture, but used a small brush to brush a good amount of butter over the tops. I cut the ends off, and cooked those immediatley, then stored the rest in the fridge overnight. The overnight batch puffed up wonderfully, and once cooked, expanded into beautiful full sized cinnamon rolls! My husband doesnt like frosting too much, so after baking was complete I brushed 1/3 cup of real honey (hot) mixed with a teaspoon of butter. the glaze made them irresistable, we had to give some away before we ate them all! As it was, I had 4 today, and I know he took some to work with him. Thanks for the awesome recipe!!!
These were Great!! I used white sugar, Doubled the sugar and cinnamon.And I used a cream cheese frosting.I also had to use more flour than what this recipe called for,So don't be surprized, if you choose to make this....Everybody in my house loved them from the first bite.I think they were just as good as a place in Pismo California!
very very tasty and rich! a lovely treat for all
I used two packets of yeast, as mine were 5/16 oz each. I needed about 6 cups of flour to make the dough manageable. The first rising didn't do as much as the second. I would mix some cinnamon into the dough next time, although I'm not positive there will be a ext time - Pillsbury are easier and just as good, though not as fluffy.
These turned out quite good. I would probably give them a 3.5 star if I could, although I did make a couple modifications to the recipe. Many reviewers said that they had to add more flour since the dough was so sticky, so instead of adding flour, I used less water. 1 2/3c water to be exact. Also only 2 packs of yeast. With that amount of liquid, I still had to add between 4 and 4 1/2c flour to the cake mix to get a workable dough. I got about 18 rolls out of this -- they are huge! They look like picture perfect cinnamon rolls and are pretty tasty. My only complaint is that they are very dense. Not necessarily a bad thing, but I would like them just a little lighter.
Delicious! I used about twice the brown sugar and three times the cinnanon. Hubby liked them as is, but I though they needed a glaze so I added a powdered sugar/butter glaze. Perfecto!
These were a huge hit with family and friends! I made a white vanilla glaze for topping as I did not have any nuts in the house. I couldn't believe how big they were. Can't wait to try them again maybe using a spice cake mix. *UPDATE* Made these again but had extra cream cheese frosting in the fridge, spread it on while they were still hot and it melted into a wonderful gooey glaze. These just keep getting better and better.
Very light and fluffy! I added a beaten egg and about a tbsp of melted butter to the wet ingredients just before I added the dry ingredients! They turned out amazing! Will make them again and again! Thanks for sharing!
Very good roll, however I can see where some who try might get frustrated and give up because it is initially a very gooey mess!! I added at least six cups of flour, the 4 1/2 cups was not nearly enough to do the initial kneed. I still ended up with a very sticky dough, but I went ahead with the first rise. After the first rise, it was a lot easier to work with and rolled out fine. I used a yellow cake mix with pudding in the mix and I am wondering if this contributed to my initial difficulties with the dough. Next time, I will try to use a mix without pudding. Glad that I stuck it out though, well worth the effort although next time I will make the night before...took me nearly four hours from start to finish.
I made this Christmas morning w/ a butter pecan cake mix-everyone LOVED it and it was to die for!! They were so soft and gooey! My first time making bread of any kind, it was a very ready recipe!! It made 16 rolls. I let it rise covered in the fridge overnight, and make cream cheese frosting for the top. (1 pkg cream cheese softened, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla, 6 tbs butter softened) make sure not to over bake.
Splendid idea to use cake mix. My buns turned out great with little hassle. It made plenty for my sister's family with 5 little ones. All the kids liked the buns, even the picky eaters! To make it interesting, use a flavored cake mix instead of plain yellow cake. I used lemon. It went great with the almond-sugar topping. For your icing, include some lemon juice and it's a wonderful citrus breakfast! I served it with milk and bananas for the kids. It looked, smelled, and tasted great!
YUM! These are really good and very easy to make. I used a butter pecan cake mix and 5 cups of flour. They turned out very light. The dough was very easy to work with. Thanks for the delicious recipe. It's a keeper.
I was intrigued by this recipe & the mixture of reviews. So, I got a little creative. I used chocolate cake mix and created a coconut-cream cheese filling. Mmmm... good stuff.
Made as directed...delish!!!
These rolls are excellent. Very dense.
Very disappointing! Presentation was great, looked just like something you'd get at the mall. Taste, well , that was a different story. Not at all like the delicious rolls from the mall!! If you are hoping to duplicate Mom's or Cinnabons, run! This batter tasted too sweet, kinda tough. Will not use this recipe again.
These are THE BEST cinnamon rolls you will ever have. Its worth the time it takes to make them. I will never buy canned cinnamon rolls again.
Excellent! I like a little more cinnamon/sugar flavor so I brushed melted butter on the tops and then sprinkled more brown sugar and cinnamon. I added a vanilla glaze, and they are fantastic. I will make these again many times.
I made these for a church dinner they were great. Everyone loved them. I added a Caramel sauce on top of them and they were perfect.
great! so easy. i'm not a person who bakes with yeast often so i was nervous about trying it for a first time but was relieved to see how well these came out. the cake mix is crucial.
Had to quadruple this recipe for work, but I used yellow cake mix instead. I also took some liberties with the butter/brown sugar/cinnamon filling (just eyed it up and was very generous). And as well, I got creative with the glaze (that part is going to remain a secret). By far, these turned out to be just as good, if not better, than anything I could've purchased at a chain store or local bakery.
These were delicious!! I used French Vanilla cake mix instead of White. I am gonna go ahead and blame FL humidity, but I had to add extra flour to the dough so I ended up with 20 rolls! - I'm not complaining and neither is my husband or my 2 yr old =) I used my KitchenAid, which made it a breeze and will be making these again, especially whenever we want cinnamon rolls fast.
I like the appearance very presentable but it does not taste as good as the appearance. Anyway it taste better than Jiffy Cinnamon Rolls.
I was intrigued by this recipe and the use of a cake mix in yeast rolls. The texture was different from traditional yeast bread. I tried both yellow and white cake mixes and both were good. A fun twist on a traditional recipe. Give this a try.
Good flavor but way too big. I had to use 2 pans because it made 2 dozen huge rolls. Also had to double the brown sugar and cinnamon in the filling since there was so much dough.
This was a good recipe but a couple of things to note. Make sure you grease the pan with butter not baking spray or oil for additional flavor. Also I cut the dough into strips first with a pizza cutter and then rolled each one individually after coating with the butter and cinnamon sugar mixture(that way they don't flatten out). I used 3 paks of yeast but I think 2 would have been plenty. As far as the recipe itself I used yellow cake mix(16.25) because that was all I had and for the frosting I used the recipe from(clone of a cinnabon) We will make them again as they were delicious.
I've been making these rolls for years. The only difference is that I put 2 pkg. of yeast in a bowl with the cake mix and 4 cups of flour. and a 1/2 tsp of salt. Then I add warm (120-130 degree) water and mix. I gradually add the rest of the flour then. It has never failed me and the rolls are delicious. I have only used a yellow cake mix for these.
This recipe was EXCELLENT! My mother helped me with the ingredients. However, she wasn't so sure that the cinnamon rolls would be good. But once they were ready to be eaten... She took one bite and was totally amazed how moist they were, everyone was raving on and on how moist and delicious they were. My Pastor made sure his wife got the recipe from me before they went home. This recipe is most definately a keeper.
These were awesome. I halved the recipe and it made a whole 13x9 pan of rolls. More than enough for our family of 4. They were light, fluffy, perfect bready texture and not too dry. I used my kitchen aid to do all of the mixing and kneading. I used a Jiffy white cake mix since it is just slightly less than half of a large cake mix.
Very good, cakey texture, but wonderfully light!
These are fabulous. Every other recipee says these are the best, these are the best and they all have the same ingredients. This recipe is different. The picture does not do it justice. I have to admit though that I don't follow recipes. I made the dough as directed but I don't knead on a board. I add a little flour and work in the bowl with a wooden spoon. No mess and less chance of working in too much flour and making them tough.. then just make cinnamon rolls. I add what I want in the middle and how much I know we like. We're trying chocolate cake mix with dried cherries today and am anxious to try spice cake mix with an orange glaze. It has so many possibilities. Enjoy!!
This is a fabulous recipe! All I added to the batter was some grated orange peel for added flavour. I used a french vanilla cake mix and next time I'll try spice or lemon for variation. All the mixing and kneading was done in my KitchenAid - so easy. I used a 9x11 and a 9x9 pan and iced them with cream cheese icing flavoured with more grated orange peel. They are delicious! I will use this recipe again and again. Thank you!
This is the 3rd time I've made these. The only changes I made was tripling the icing recipe & adding 1tsp of vanilla to the icing ingredients. My family LOVES these.
This recipe has been my "go to" recipe for quite some time now. However, I've noted this posting utilizes a third pack of yeast, as compared to the previously posted identical recipe which only used 2 and resulted with a more dense texture. The addition of a cake mix provides limitless options. Why not a strawberry cake mix with a preserve filling, or lemon cake mix with coconut filling? Trust me. You will love trying this one! I'm going to try a carrot cake mix with cinnamon raisin filling and cream cheese frosting next.
I wasn't sure about the texture (a little too 'fluffy' for me). Also they needed a *lot* more time in the oven than the recipe stated because they were squeezed tightly into the pan and the center was still gooey after 20 mins. But I did like the taste -- yummy and sweet -- and the butter/sugar topping. My daughter said they were her favorite cinnamon rolls and I've made a *lot* of cinnamon roll recipes. Hence, 5 stars.
A little messy, but worth it! Very good, will make again! Used the rapid rise yeast - mixed it in w/ the flour & cake mix, then added the water and only let it rise once, worked great! I used closer to 5 1/2 cups of flour.
Made these rolls this week , used NN white cake mix, and only about half the butter in total and they were very good! Wonder how chocolate mix would be and substitute cocoa instead of Cinnamon? Anyone tried it?
Followed recipe to the letter plus I have made cinnamon rolls from scratch , so this was a easy do but not worth the ingredients used, the most tasteless rolls ever.
I followed the dough recipe exactly as presented however my cake mix was 15.25 oz, not the 18.25 oz called for in the recipe. I split the dough in half to roll it out. I cooked them in 3 glass pie pans and it made 30 rolls. I added raisins to the filling, some extra brown sugar, and some white sugar. Great recipe!!
I have never baked a day in my life and found this recipe easy to follow. I used yellow cake mix instead. The recipe didnt say if you should place the buns upsidedown in the baking pan after dipping in the pecan/sugar mix. I needed every detail spelled out for me. So I did half that way-which were much better. The others were somewhat dry for my liking. I melted store bought cream cheese icing and drizzled it over the buns right after baking. Very soft and tasty!
Ok my kids and hubby have now tried every flavor cakemix out there in these rolls and they love them all. throw them togather before bed get them in the pan cover then with cling wrap and get them in the oven in the morning so good.
This is a great recipe, but it makes two batches of 12, each in an oblong pyrex glass cake pan. I roll 1/2 of the dough out at a time. I also use cinnamon and white sugar instead of brown sugar, and don't put nuts on the top, instead putting confectioner's sugar icing on after I bake them. They are DELICIOUS!!!
RAVE REVIEWS! Made these the day befor a big family camping trip, and they looked and tasted AMAZING! Made them with a french vanilla cake mix, and I used CREAM CHEESE FROSTING II from this site- PERFECT! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR A WONDERFUL RECIPE! ********************************** NOT ENOUGH STARS! I crave these all the time, wish I could make them more often!
This is an amazing recipe. The dough was so easy to work with and was super soft! I would suggest that you make a double batch...because a single won't last a minute in your home!!
The dough was good. I wouldn't say the best cinnamon rolls ever, but it was good.
My old recipe was quite challenging and old fashioned, but these were so easy. I've made them 5 times now, and everyone loves them! I only use 2 packs of yeast and they still raise beautifully! Everything else is as written. Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
I made these, they seem to get better with age. Makes a lot I froze some. I just got a new bread machine and I am going to try in that on the dough cycle. They are really good.
These are the best and easiest cinnamon rolls ever! I'm not one to really bake a lot unless it comes from a box. NOT ANYMORE!! I will make these all the time now.
These are terrific. Will make these again soon. Thanks.
Wow...I never knew cake mix could be so versatile. These were good...but nothing spectacular. Good recipe for a beginner cook though, and for those who had bad experience w/ the recipe, keep trying, eventually you'll get to be a good cook.
Best ever! I made them a second time and doubled the Brown Sugar and butter inside, plus sprinkled the inside with almonds. Then when you dip the top in butter, sugar and pecans, I also added cinnamon and dips the sides in the mixture as well. They were amazing. I even added a cream cheese glaze to th top later! Yum
Awesome! These came out beautifully the first time with no changes. Everyone loved them and raved about them for days afterward. They did come out huge and next time I'll divide the dough in half and make smaller rolls. Although I think part of what everyone loved was the size. I will make these again and again.
These were absolutely amazing and deserve 100 stars!!! Everyone loved these and they couldn't have been easier to make. I've topped them with a praline glaze as well as cream cheese icing and they're always delicious.
I followed the recipe to the letter only to produce an overflowing pan of rolls with the tops cooked to perfection and the bottom a gooey mess.
These are the best Cinnimon Rolls I have ever made or eaten! My family loves them, especially my husband. I make them on Sundays & he takes some to work on Monday's to share with the guys. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
i found that this only worked well with duncan hines cake mix . My family loved them anyway.
Made exactly as recipe called for. Will skip the white sugar next time, very sweet. Overall delicious and everyone liked them. Made more than recipe stated.
I love this recipe and I always get asked how to make it after I take it to my towns fire department's bake sale!
Love cinnamon rolls and couldn’t believe I could make such perfect ones myself. Does this still count as scratch with the help of a box mix? The prior reviews were so helpful as I too selected French vanilla cake mix and instead of adding more flour because it was too wet, I decreased the water to 2 cups.
So good. It will make your mouth water
I have made these many times. The only thing I changed is I let them rise overnight in the fridge. I also skip the dipping in sugar and nuts and just brush with butter before baking. I add the "Clone of Cinnabon" Cream Cheese Icing, They are to die for! I have used yellow and white cake mixes, both are good. I probably add extra butter and sugar, just make sure the entire inside is covered well.
Great flavor & texture. The dough rose beautifully.
It was okay but really made way too much dough for just one pan of rolls. If I make it again, I will probably make it into 2 dozen rolls and roll them thinner. Very light. Easy and quick to make.
This was way too sweet for my family and didn't really taste like cinnamon rolls at all. The sweetness off the dough combined with all the sugar was too much. Followed the recipe exactly. They also did not bake in the time specified. I had to cook them much longer.
These were a big hit w my family of 6! I did not have any regular flour so I used gluten free flour and it still turned out yummy! We will definitely make these again.
What a waste of 2 hours. I had such high hopes for these but they are not anywhere near "the best". The cake mix in the rolls makes such a weird texture and they are flavorless. I made a praline topping and it was the only thing good about these things. If I am going to invest 2 hours into making something...it had better be good and I feel very let down with the way these turned out (and I'm being polite).
It was a great recipe and I used a cherry chip cake mix. I put the pecans inside the rolls. I thought it was very delicious and awesome.
