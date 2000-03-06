Cake Mix Cinnamon Rolls

These cinnamon rolls came out perfectly!!! Very light and fluffy. I made this recipe almost as written. The only changes involved the type of yeast, and the amount of flour. I only had rapid rise yeast. I added the yeast directly into the cake mix and flour, (skipping the step with dissovling the yeast in warm water). Then I added the warm water (120*F - 130*F for the rapid rise yeast)right into the cake/flour/yeast mix. Don't worry if you too have to add more than the 4 1/2c of flour this recipe calls for. It is a very wet dough and there is no way to knead it unless you add more flour. (About 1 cup more, which I added while kneading. This way you only add as much as necessary to make the dough workable.) Which means, you will probably have more dough than will fill a 9x13" pan. I actually filled the 9x13" and an 8x8" pan. Will definitely make this recipe again. May change the type of cake mix...maybe a spice cake? Maybe add more cinnamon and brown sugar, or more of a glaze over the top once baked? Will be fun to experiment!********Just made this recipe again. This time, I used a spice cake mix and added the zest of one orange to the dough mixture. The orange tastes wonderful with the spice cake mix. This time I tried to stuff all the slices into a 10x13" baking dish. DO NOT stuff all the rolls into one pan. I recommend separating them into two pans. They will bake more evenly.