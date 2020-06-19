Plato's Dry Rub

1 of 13

Rating: 3 stars This is a good recipe except for the MSG. I know too many people including myself that this would set off an allergic reaction. I would increase the kosher salt a little and eliminate the need for the MSG. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I used a mixture of light brown sugar and granulated white sugar and I omitted the MSG (I'm sensitive to MSG, it gives me migraines). What I did was throw all the rub ingredients into a medium sized Tupperware container, slapped a lid on it, and handed it to my youngest boy to shake until the ingredients were well combined. I rubbed this on both chicken legs and pork ribs. EXCELLENT rub and it honestly tasted good on both meats. We grilled this over a charcoal grill which only made it better. We all were "mmmmmming" over this meat. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I REALLY liked this rub--it is quick for when you don't quited know what to do with your chicken but are short on time. I used it on a package of drumsticks and scaled the recipe back to 8 servings. I didn't have the lemon pepper so I used a regular pepper blend and used reg. herbs instead of ground herbs. But the taste was really nice. I liked the sweetness that the sugar gave it. It is a KEEPER for me. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Whole family loved it. Went great with a salad too. Was a bit too sweet for my husband and i's liking but our 18 month old whoms picky about meat loved it so a definate keeper. Also i did not use msg but thats a personal choice and was great with no other alterations. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome dry rub; I left out the MSG though. Ive used this quite a bit already over the past 2 months. Always comes out great when I've used the grill. Highly recommend it!!!! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Good on chicken - I didn't add the last 3 ingredients or the MSG. Only let it sit with the rub on it for about 10 mins also rather than 30 mins like is recommended. Still came out tasty - easy way to add a lot of flavor. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Not bad Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Plato's Dry Rub Haiku: "Didn't grind my herbs used the rub on chicken breasts tasted really great!" I reduced the quantity of the recipe down for 2 chicken breasts that I liberally rubbed in the morning wrapped tightly in Saran wrap then grilled later in the day. Very flavorful!