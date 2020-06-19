This is a good recipe except for the MSG. I know too many people including myself that this would set off an allergic reaction. I would increase the kosher salt a little and eliminate the need for the MSG.
I used a mixture of light brown sugar and granulated white sugar and I omitted the MSG (I'm sensitive to MSG, it gives me migraines). What I did was throw all the rub ingredients into a medium sized Tupperware container, slapped a lid on it, and handed it to my youngest boy to shake until the ingredients were well combined. I rubbed this on both chicken legs and pork ribs. EXCELLENT rub and it honestly tasted good on both meats. We grilled this over a charcoal grill which only made it better. We all were "mmmmmming" over this meat.
I REALLY liked this rub--it is quick for when you don't quited know what to do with your chicken but are short on time. I used it on a package of drumsticks and scaled the recipe back to 8 servings. I didn't have the lemon pepper so I used a regular pepper blend and used reg. herbs instead of ground herbs. But the taste was really nice. I liked the sweetness that the sugar gave it. It is a KEEPER for me.
Whole family loved it. Went great with a salad too. Was a bit too sweet for my husband and i's liking but our 18 month old whoms picky about meat loved it so a definate keeper. Also i did not use msg but thats a personal choice and was great with no other alterations.
Awesome dry rub; I left out the MSG though. Ive used this quite a bit already over the past 2 months. Always comes out great when I've used the grill. Highly recommend it!!!!
Good on chicken - I didn't add the last 3 ingredients or the MSG. Only let it sit with the rub on it for about 10 mins also rather than 30 mins like is recommended. Still came out tasty - easy way to add a lot of flavor.
Plato's Dry Rub Haiku: "Didn't grind my herbs used the rub on chicken breasts tasted really great!" I reduced the quantity of the recipe down for 2 chicken breasts that I liberally rubbed in the morning wrapped tightly in Saran wrap then grilled later in the day. Very flavorful!
Like everyone else no MSG. Instead of the salt I used garlic salt instead of garlic powder. Rubbed on pic o the chix and let sit for maybe 20 min. Grill was being serviced so cooked on convection then grill (when it was ready). Nice very nice thanks for sharing! Will be using again.