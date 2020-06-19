Plato's Dry Rub

Rating: 4.17 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great dry rub for seasoning pork and chicken for the barbeque.

By Eric

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
64
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

64
Original recipe yields 64 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the sugar, salt, monosodium glutamate, oregano, basil, lemon pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, chili powder, mustard, white pepper, and cayenne pepper in a bowl until evenly combined. Store in an airtight container.

  • To use, apply generously (about 1 tablespoon per serving), and rub into chicken or pork. Allow to stand for 30 minutes prior to cooking.

Cook's Note

If you don't have the ground oregano or basil spice ingredients try blending or food processing it to grind or just triple the measurement and use the flake instead of ground. If you think it's too peppery, use dried lemon peel instead of the lemon pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 799.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2012
I used a mixture of light brown sugar and granulated white sugar and I omitted the MSG (I'm sensitive to MSG, it gives me migraines). What I did was throw all the rub ingredients into a medium sized Tupperware container, slapped a lid on it, and handed it to my youngest boy to shake until the ingredients were well combined. I rubbed this on both chicken legs and pork ribs. EXCELLENT rub and it honestly tasted good on both meats. We grilled this over a charcoal grill which only made it better. We all were "mmmmmming" over this meat. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Jen S.
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2010
I REALLY liked this rub--it is quick for when you don't quited know what to do with your chicken but are short on time. I used it on a package of drumsticks and scaled the recipe back to 8 servings. I didn't have the lemon pepper so I used a regular pepper blend and used reg. herbs instead of ground herbs. But the taste was really nice. I liked the sweetness that the sugar gave it. It is a KEEPER for me. Read More
Helpful
(10)
MeganW
Rating: 4 stars
01/06/2011
Whole family loved it. Went great with a salad too. Was a bit too sweet for my husband and i's liking but our 18 month old whoms picky about meat loved it so a definate keeper. Also i did not use msg but thats a personal choice and was great with no other alterations. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Joe Cullinan
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2012
Awesome dry rub; I left out the MSG though. Ive used this quite a bit already over the past 2 months. Always comes out great when I've used the grill. Highly recommend it!!!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Scott Summers
Rating: 4 stars
06/03/2012
Good on chicken - I didn't add the last 3 ingredients or the MSG. Only let it sit with the rub on it for about 10 mins also rather than 30 mins like is recommended. Still came out tasty - easy way to add a lot of flavor. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Luvs2Cook!
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2008
Not bad Read More
Helpful
(2)
Rock_lobster
Rating: 4 stars
03/10/2016
Plato's Dry Rub Haiku: "Didn't grind my herbs used the rub on chicken breasts tasted really great!" I reduced the quantity of the recipe down for 2 chicken breasts that I liberally rubbed in the morning wrapped tightly in Saran wrap then grilled later in the day. Very flavorful! Read More
ABJAMMIN
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2012
Like everyone else no MSG. Instead of the salt I used garlic salt instead of garlic powder. Rubbed on pic o the chix and let sit for maybe 20 min. Grill was being serviced so cooked on convection then grill (when it was ready). Nice very nice thanks for sharing! Will be using again. Read More
