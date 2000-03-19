Honey Chicken

Chicken breasts bathed in a tangy, citrus honey marinade, then baked. This is a great marinade for chicken breasts. For a more low-fat recipe, try reducing the amount of oil. As far as I can tell, it's just used to 'glue' the marinade to the chicken.

By Sarah Ripley

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Marinate: In a nonporous glass dish or bowl, combine the orange juice, lemon juice, oil, honey, salt, pepper, curry powder and paprika. Mix well, then add chicken breasts and toss to coat. Cover dish and refrigerate to marinate overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Remove chicken from marinade, discarding of any remaining marinade, and place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 661mg. Full Nutrition
