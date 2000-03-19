Honey Chicken

Chicken breasts bathed in a tangy, citrus honey marinade, then baked. This is a great marinade for chicken breasts. For a more low-fat recipe, try reducing the amount of oil. As far as I can tell, it's just used to 'glue' the marinade to the chicken.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
404 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 661mg. Full Nutrition
Very good! Lightly sweet with good flavor. Poured a little of the marinade over the chicken while it was baking and ended up with a little bit of yummy sauce. Next time may simmer marinade to reduce and served with chicken. Breasts were on the larger side, so took about an hour to cook. Easy and very tasty.
I followed the recipe exactly except for that I used 8 chicken tenders and added 3 cloves of garlic to the marinade. Before baking, I poured the leftover marinade onto the chicken. It came out soft, tender and my husband loved it. I will definitely cook this again.
I like this recipe. I made this dish for a holiday potluck luncheon. Everyone loved the sweetness and it was moist. I add little water to avoid the chicken sticking to the pan and drizzle little more honey on the chicken in the midst of baking time.
I made this on the grill, since it is summer time, and it turned out pretty good. The chicken was very moist and the flavors work well together, I just wish it had a more stronger flavor to it. Also, I thought it would be more like a honey-glaze and was slightly disappointed that it wasn't a thick coat of glaze over the chicken. I think next time I might try what other reviews have said and make a sauce w/ the marinade (only don't use the marinade the chicken has been in- salmonella and other health concerns-make a fresh batch and reduce it)
Cooking only one breast I used 1/2 cup tropi50, the juice from one small orange, under 1/4 cup honey, splash of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, curry and added 1 diced garlic clove. Marinated overnight. Added in fresh diced ginger paprika, and sliced red bell pepper an hour before cooking. Skimmed out the red pepper and cooked the chicken and marinade in a covered wok on medium high for 20 minutes. Added 1/3 a cup of water, more curry, red peppers, and snow peas, and cooked 10 more minutes. Added a small can of crushed pineapple, cooked 5 more minutes. Served with white rice. It was awesome.
Have tried this several times over the years, but never rated because we usually grilled it. I've decided that grilling is the best way over baking. You should do as recipe says & marinate overnight. We tried once just a few hours & not as good.
This was very good, with some modifications. I doubled the marinade, and after marinating overnight I reserved it, brought it to a boil, and thickened it with flour that had been dissolved in water. Once it had been thickened, I drizzled it over the chicken as a glaze (after 20 minutes flip and glaze, then at 40 minutes flip and glaze again). Then I used the rest of the marinade on a a veggie (broccoli!!!)
Delicious. I doubled the exact ingredients listed for the marinade and added only one thing "1 clove fresh garlic (minced.)" Refrigerated overnight. Baked in the oven 25 minutes with half the marinade, flipping once. Used remaining marinade to make gravy/glaze. Dissolved 3 tbs flour into 1/4 cup of water and added to marinade (already brought to a boil) Transferred chicken cutlets to stovetop gravy/glaze and based with sauce and simmered a bit! Wala!! Yum.
Overall, this recipe is pretty good, but we were a little lost as to what would go well with these flavors, and never found a good fit. I probably will not make this again unless I found just the right thing to go with it.
I followed this recipe almost exactly and my family thought it turned out great. The only changes I made were adding a few cloves of garlic and using about half the marinade in the baking dish instead of discarding it. It wasn't too sweet, there was a nice blend of orange and curry flavors.
I was not a fan of the curry powder (though I think I smelled it more than tasted it) it just didn't appeal to me with the rest of sweet citrusy flavor of the marinade. I patted the chicken dry and grilled the chicken breasts on the gas grill and they came out nice and moist with the outside nicely caramelized. Next time I think I'd try it with all lemon juice and no orange, and maybe garlic and dijon mustard.
Fantastic!! I loved this recipe. It was simple and delicious. I should have saved some of the marinade like someone else had suggested...what little was in the baking dish was a great touch over the finished plate. I didnt have any curry powder but it still tasted fantastic!!
Very nice flavor. Loved it, but it came out a bit dry. I think that was my food-borne illness paranoia overcooking method. Will make again.
This was great!! I reserved half the sauce to reduce and pour over chicken once baked and it was fantastic!! I've printed this off and shared it with everyone at work. Tangy and not too sweet. Will make this again.....Maybe tonight!
Easy to make and tastes great. What more can you ask for?
This is the author of the recipe. The recipe I submitted did not include throwing out the marinade. I always reserve it and use it for a sauce for veggies or something. Thanks for trying it!
My husband and I are not fans of chicken breast (we usually use thighs) but he really liked it! I cooked 4 breast and used two the next night to make Four Season Enchiladas - another favorite.
I loved this recipe and so did my fiancé it had a nice little kick to it that we both loved. I remade the marinade(cooked over stovetop) while the chicken was cooking. when the chicken was done I poured it over the chicken and wrapped it in tinfoil then added 10 mins to the cooking time it really made the chicken juicy and gave it a nice brown glossy look!
Love this recipe! Was only able to marinade it for 3 hrs but it was still delicious. Took the suggestions of making a reduction of the marinade and adding extra to the chicken during baking. It was a good move. Will try this next time with pork.
