Easy Tomato Chicken Marsala
Italian style chicken over rice in a thick, tomato gravy that contains some red wine. This one's simple, yet will be a big hit.
We had this recipe last night. I don't like stewed tomatoes, so I used plain diced tomatoes. I used the kind of red wine that I had, and I added a small can of mushrooms. We served all of it over rice. It was pretty good. I'm looking forward to leftovers for lunch. Thanks, Dana!
Not worth it. Doesn't even come close to resembling chicken marsala. Threw out the leftovers.
This was a wonderful new recipe I had never tried using chicken. I was tired of the same chicken every week and I was looking for something new! My fiance loved it and I'll be sure to cook it again!
This dish was delicious and easy too. I added the mushrooms as suggested, which was an excellent idea. Also found it serves nicely over orzo pasta, which the kids like better than rice. Great recipe! Update Revisited this recipe in 2012, added canellini beans instead of mushrooms, served in a bowl over orzo, like a new dish, still delicious!
This chicken turned out really well. I was impressed with the flavor & the tenderness of the meat. This pleased my grandmother, the best cook in our family, so I will definitely make it again sometime!
This is a nice change from traditional chicken marsala. My husband loved it because it didn't include mushrooms! I used about five diced fresh tomatoes from my garden and it tasted great, but I'm sure it would taste good with canned. I also served it over pasta.
Quick, easy, and delicous. Over rice, very nice.
While the flavor was ok, it was closer to chicken cacciatore than Marsala. Either increase the marsala or decrease the tomatoes. If you want chicken marsala, this is NOT the recipe for you.
Wonderful. I didn't have Marsala and used red cooking wine and it still tasted wonderful.
Followed this recipe to the letter and it turned out great. Looks good, smells good and my picky family is eating it right up. Served it on a bed of rice to catch the juices.
Great dish. I had it with wheat rice and steamed veggies but instead of the canned tomatoes i chopped up fresh. I will make this dish again.
Really nice sauce. I only put two chicken breast in pieces. As well i added an onion and garlic after i cooked the chicken and put it on the side. Once the onion and garlic were saute, i added back the chicken with the spices let that cook a few minutes then i added the marsala which i left cook a little. Added one tbsp of the gravy then added the diced tomatoes and another tbsp of the gravy. It tastes delicious!
Husband loved it. I tweaked the recipe slightly by using whole canned (at home) tomatoes. Served over spaghetti and used some of the remaining sauce to cover the chicken and the noodles.
followed recipe exactly came out great. will definitely make again so flavorful.
