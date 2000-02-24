Easy Tomato Chicken Marsala

Italian style chicken over rice in a thick, tomato gravy that contains some red wine. This one's simple, yet will be a big hit.

Recipe by Dana

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken and saute for about 5 minutes, until browned. Season with Italian-style seasoning, garlic powder and sage and saute for another 10 minutes, until chicken is almost cooked through and juices run clear.

  • Pour tomatoes and liquid over chicken, then add gravy mix and wine and stir all together. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 20 minutes. Serve hot over cooked rice, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 29.5g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 642.4mg. Full Nutrition
