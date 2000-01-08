Corn Dip
This corn dip is a cool, refreshing dish that can be served anytime with chips, crackers, or sliced vegetables. Exceptional with Hawaiian bread.
I served this dip with fritos scoops to some picky guests, and everyone loved it! I added a heaping half teaspoon each of garlic salt and cumin after reading reviews about it being bland. Instead of mexicorn I used frozen corn and chopped my own green and red bell pepper- half of each. I also added some fresh cilantro in the mix and for garnish. It turned out great and before I knew it the bowl was empty!
Unfortunately, this was not a biggie at my dinner party. It really didn't taste much like a dip. Sorry.
This was a huge hit at my house-take the submitter's advice and serve it with Hawaiian bread-it was wonderful!
I made it for a party, and everyone there was looking at it wierd. They were yuk corn dip, why would you make a corn dip. Then the first person tried it, mins later there wasnt any left and people all night were talking about it and aksing me for the recipe
I have bought this EXACT dip at a deli for $8.00 a pint! In a side by side comparison my husband couldn't tell the difference!
I absolutely loveee this recipe. I got it from my mom a few years ago and it's a hit at every party I bring it to. I add more jalapenos and an extra can of green chilies. Then serve it with Fritos Scoops potato chips!!!
Unique dip that is very good but not great. Best served same day since it thickened up considerably next day. Everyone who has eaten it has asked for recipe.
Made this for a party and it wasn't a huge hit. Although I used fresh ingredients and a variety of breads, it just wasn't enough to give it any oomph! My test for an appetizer...nothing left to take home but a dirty dish.
Absolutely delicious!!!! It was incredibly easy to make. Definitely cut back on the onions next time. I didn't have any Mexican corn in the pantry so I used regular corn and added diced red bell peppers...PERFECT!
I made this for the first time and took to a family party. My little grandson loved it and everyone else liked it too. I added the heaping 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt and cumin. It still needed some flavoring so I added a dash of salt and some black pepper and that helped. Didn't think 8 ounces of sour cream was enough so I added 16 ounces to hold the dip together. Would add one more pepper next time and a few more green onions. Blended the pepper and onions in a food processor with a little water so they wouldn't be chuncky.
I only had two cans of Mexi-corn on hand so that's all I could add and because I was making this a hot dip, I used reduced fat cream cheese instead of mayonnaise. I didn't add the extra jalapeno pepper because I had small kids eating this dip so I omitted it. I threw all the ingredients for this into my small crockpot after breakfast and set it to cook until lunch time. We really liked this. Next time I make this, I might cut back on the sour cream just a bit and maybe add a little salsa. GREAT with tortilla chips. I've had this before cold but I think making it hot was just as good. Good quick dip for our weekend snack day made with on hand ingredients on the cheap.
Not really that good as written, good base. I used one block cream cheese and skipped the mayo, placed in food processor, blend cheese and chilis and half of corn until chunky, place in bowl mix in remainder of corn and green onions. I also added garlic, and cumin to mine. Great with corn chips.
This is wonderful. Everywhere I take it I get many compliments and everyone wants the recipe and want me to bring it over and over. I adjust the degree of spice ( peppers) for the crowd, depending on what most of them like hot or mild. Fantastic
This dip is great! It's always gone when I take it somewhere!
I have made this a few times. It is always "good" but not "great". It is much better if you add 1 jalapeno for each can of corn. It definitely needed a little spice. I also add a healthy sprinkle of cayenne.
This is a staple item that I bring to every potluck or event that I go to. People tend to eat every last bit of it and constantly ask for the recipe. This is the best dip ever!!!
This is one that the family loves! A game day favorite. We change it up from time to time and add chopped olives and a little taco seasoning for a Mexi twist!
The original recipe was bland tasting. My husband and I like things spicey, so I added 2 more jalapeno peppers, 2 cloves of minced garlic, sea salt to taste, and chopped cilantro to taste. It was the extra kick that it needed. Although my husband thought it tasted like a seafood dip that was missing the seafood, and one of our guests thought it had some sort of seafood in it!
Ive made this for several occassions, ive ALWAYS been asked for the great recipe! BIG HIT!!
When I make this recipe, I spice things up a bit. It tasted a little bland, so I added about two teaspoons of chili pepper, a few shakes of black pepper, some salt, a teaspoon or two of onion and garlic powder, and anything else that I thought looked interesting in the cabinet. I just seasoned until it tasted how I wanted it to. It was sooo good!! I brought it to a church dinner and it went over very well. Every one wanted the recipe. It is even better when it sits in the fridge for a day. Oh, and I added 12 ounces of cheddar cheese instead of 10. And I also put less mayo and more sour cream. Next time I am going to put no mayo and all sour cream. I will just add a little sugar. I don't like mayo, but most people do. Great recipe!!
I made this for a museum function attended by around 250 people ... it was the first time so I just made one recipe. I stood by to watch the attendees reaction (without them knowing I'd made it) and it was a hit! They oooh'ed & ahhh'ed - it was very gratifying! Next time, I will at least double the recipe. Thanks!
This is good but so much better when you add one package of TACO SEASONING.
I thought it was good but my husband and kids didnt care for it.
I have to admit that people were looking at it kind of weird. The ones who gave it a try loved it. I myself loved it. Threw in a little ground cumin for some extra flavor - everyone loved that part of it. It's kind of creamy, sweet and savory at the same time - I love this salad. I omitted the green onions and used 1 can of chopped jalapenos, and served it with Frito Scoops and Tostito Scoops. I liked it with the fritos better.
This was a pretty good dip. The only thing I changed was leave out the jalapeno, only because I didn't have any. Next time I would add it to add a little more zip to the dip. Went over fairly well at a party I had.
Major keeper. I did add twice the sour cream because it was a little thick and also added hot sauce to give it a little kick. I'm curious if it would make a nice warm side dish. I have to try that.
Very good. Everyone like it on the 4th of July. I would add more green chilis next time. There was not enough to really tast them, however, the dip was very good!
This dip received all 5 stars because it tasted great, was sooo easy to make, was done in 10 minutes & garnered lots of compliments at the backyard bbqI took it to. My boyfriend accidentally purchased the Southwest style corn (bless his heart, he tried), so there were black beans in it but they actually worked really well. Other than that, I made the recipe exactly as written & served it with tortilla scoops. Thanks for sharing - will be making again!
Hmmm...the original recipe turned out really bland for my taste and I didn't care for it....however I took it to a party anyway and after we doctored it up there (hot sauce, cayenne etc.) everyone LOVED it except me.
Very good, and delicious with Frito scoops.
This dip is alright. Personally Im a salsa fan, but if you're really into corn you will love this. I cut this recipe in Half and found that even half of this recipe makes more than enough. It will feed us two for 3 days
My husband said this was the nastiest looking dish I had ever made but it sure tasted good. I added two cans of green chili's and two jalapenos. I was spicy but next time I'll probably add more jalapenos. I also added fresh garlic. It was very good. Took it to a get together and everyone enjoyed it. Definitely worth trying. Just don't let the way it look when you're making it scare you off.
I loved the idea of this recipe, but honestly totally changed it to fit what I had on hand. Of course like most dips the mayo vs sour cream vs cream cheese ratio is really about personal preference and texture so I just used sour cream and kept the green onion, corn, and chiles as written. I also added a can (poured most liquid out) of tomatoes with cilantro and lime which gave it such a fresh flavor. If I made it again, and I definitely will, I'll use fresh cilantro and squeeze a lime or two in these. I also added a couple shakes of garlic and onion powders and a couple cracks of pepper, great flavor without the heavy cumin of a taco mix. I had veggies and chips, but people preferred the veggies, especially pepper strips. Huge hit and a little different from the usual dip.
Nice recipe and easy enough for my husband to make
This is a great recipe- I usually use non-fat sour cream. Wonderful to bring to a party. It seems best if you let it refrigerate for at least 24 hours or more. Always a big hit!!
Great and easy recipe! Was a big hit at the office! Only change I would make next time is to use a large mixing bowl and add salt. No taco seasoning necessary.
Good. But it's one of those recipes that I could only eat a few bites of and then I was decidedly done with it.
Great recipe! For faster dip I use one package cream cheese, 2 cans mexican-style corn, 1 can Rotel, and a can of chopped Jalapenos. Every gathering I take it to someone wants the recipe! My uncle wants me to bring it EVERY time I see him!
after reading the reviews, it sounded like people liked it but it was missing a little something. so I added some cilantro and it was perfect.
This recipe is the best with Fritos. I always mix the sour cream and the mayo together before adding to the rest of the ingredients. Add just enough of the mayo/sour cream mixture to keep the mix thick like a dip. I was at a party recently and someone made this dip and it was like soup which is not appetizing. Best made the day before. Add jalepeno's to your taste. can be spicy or not according to how many jalepeno's you add. This is great served with Margarita's before a casual dinner. We love to serve before a grilled hamburger or chicken dinner by the pool.
This dip is the BEST and very easy to make. People are always surprised at how good this taste.
This was a great recipe. The only thing was it seemed more like a salad than a dip.
Great recipe! I wondered if three cans of corn would be too much, but it really wasn't. The jalapenos gave it a little kick - really good dip and refreshing for the summer!
This was fantastic. Used Fritos scoops! I took it camping and our huge group couldn't get enough!!
I didn't like this at all. I had to make it based on the reviews but wish I hadn't. Sorry, not my thing.
Good and easy to make.
I loved this and had many compliments on it. I used C&W Frozen corn and added some diced fresh green and red peppers. Subbed lowfat sour cream and added some extra jalapeno, salt & pepper. Will add extra diced mild green chilies next time...there WILL be a next time! I served in a Hawaiian Bread bowl. Great with corn chips and bagel chips too.
I ate this dip at party and this dip was a huge hit. Very very good.
The way we spiced it up was adding half a package of taco seasoning (add according to your taste)...muy bueno!!!
Good stuff! Hard to make enough for all our friends who love it! I always add a little cumin.
We added cayenne pepper instead of jalapeno and it gave just enough kick to keep people interested in it, even the ones who wont touch "mexican style" anything.
This dip was really good, but was missing something. I have had other dips like this, and they were more flavorful. I added some taco seasoning and it was much better, but no one seemed to take much interest in it at our Super Bowl Party. I will try it again, but maybe add more spices.
I made this recipe for my neighbor's New Year's Eve party. We loved it! This recipe does make a lot. You may want to cut it in half. Also, next time I may cut back on the onions.
This turned out great!! I went exactly by the recipe and served it with Scoops Corn Chips. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. Scaped the bowl clean!
This is a great and easy recipe! Everyone at work loved, I mean LOVED this dip and asked for the recipe. However, instead of using 3 11 ounce cans of Mexican style corn, I used 1 8ounce yellow corn, 1 8ounce can of white order and measured 8 ounces of Mexican corn. I also added a little bit of sugar, seasoning salt and pepper to this dish! It came out amazing! Please take Becky's advice and use with Hawaiian bread, it was fantastic!
I think this is a great and simple dip. I love serving it with Ruffles.
This dip is amazing! It has become my go-to side that is a hit every time! Super easy and super flavorful.
I serve this dip with big fritos... This is one of the yummiest dips around & the flavors blend nicely. Be sure to let it sit overnight or for a while (chilled) before you serve to allow time for the flavors to meld together!
Every time I make this dip, someone asks me for the recipe. I use the yellow and white super sweet corn, instead of the mexi-corn. I also add a generous tsp of garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste.
Made the corn dip added some cilantro makes a world of difference. The dip in the refrigerator chillen can't wait to chow down.
Everyone enjoyed this dip . . . no one could eat just one chip/frito with this dip. The recipe makes a very large quantity though. Next time I think I would cut the recipe in half.
Use monteray jack and cheddar cheese. Also add some taco seasoning to give it some more flavor.
I'd made this many, many times - so much so that I don't even need to look at the recipe when I'm at the store buying ingredients. I love it. Everyone I work with loves it and requests it often. I've made a few additions over the years such as taco seasoning and chopped black olives. Such a great dip!!
Great dip. We love to pair it with spicy crackers! Definitely better if it sets up in the fridge for several hours or overnight.
Recipe is always a hit at gatherings and I always get requests for the recipe. Thanks Allrecipes.com!
This was a great dip. Everyone enjoyed it. I used less corn than it called for. I felt like it was better with a little less corn.
This is probably my favorite dip, especially for Summer. I can never find Mexicorn at my Kroger so I use 2 cans of regular corn and chop up half a red bell pepper. My husband and I like it so it so I use 2 cans of jalapenos instead of 1. This dip is better on day 2, so let it sit in the fridge overnight if you're taking it to a party. There is SO MUCH that I typically give half to a neighbor and keep half for us for a weekend snack.
GREAT! I added a little garlic salt and served it with Fritos scoops, everyone loved it!
This was GREAT. I served it with tortilla chips and added 2 jalapenos for extra heat. I also added more sour cream than required and used frozen corn. For spices, I used chili, onion, and garlic powder to taste. This was so easy and so good.
This is a really great snack - and very easy to make. I made a few alterations: I used only 8 oz of cheddar cheese, which seemed like enough - and I added about 1-1/2 teaspoons of ground cumin. Great recipe!
ANOTHER GREAT APPETIZER .Keep ingredients on-hand for simple to make, enjoyable treat.
Everyone loves it. We all agree it is addictive!
I made it w/o the jalapeno. It's very good with Frito's!
Very easy & quick to make. Everyone loved it.
Huge hit! Take the time to find either Mexican or Southwest corn. It’s worth it.
I enjoyed this dip very much. However, it is very spicy for me (I have a fairly low spice tolerance) so I thought it would have been spicy enough with just the chilies - omitting the jalapeño. Or perhaps only adding half the jalapeño.
People gather around the bowl every time I make this! My original recipe didn't call for any jalepeno but sounds good. On occasion, I will add a can of drained, rinsed black beans. Adds color, makes it more filling and goes even farther. All depends on the crowd as many don't care for beans.
This recipe rocks. I do not add jalapenos just because of personal preference. I do take extra time to roast the corn with some butter or oil, paprika, and sea salt. If you are doubling or tripling this recipe, roasting the corn is going to take about an hour, but it is so worth it. It gives the dip some extra flavor and depth.
This is great! I always take this to get togethers and everyone wants the recipe. I will be taking this to a New Yrs get-together tonight.
Fantastic
This is a wonderful dip I served it with tortilla chips. It does make a gracious plenty so be prepared.
This was really good and the people who ate it really loved it. However, I there was some leftovers because people could not figure out what it was!
Very good dip..not spicy enough for me, but easy to spice up if needed. Had a few people ask me for the recipe. Great with Fritos Scoops. Thanks
I made this dip for our Christmas Eve celebration and everyone loved it. If you like corn you will love this recipe. You can't stop eating it though!!!!
This is a huge it! I made it for my office easter party and everyone loved it! Thanks
I love making this dip for football watching parties. It's always a hit!
Added a whole envelope of taco seasoning to add some flavor. Was very good but not too pretty to look at and guests had a tendency to pass it up in favor of the taco soup I also served. Should have served it as an appetizer where it would have have no competition.
Delicious ! As one of the previous reviews suggested, I added cumin and garlic and served with tortilla chips. I also excluded the jalapeños simply because I'm not a fan of spicy things. This recipe was an overall success.
Very easy & very yummy! I don’t like mayo, so I sub’d it for cream cheese. I served at 4th July party & everyone loved it!!! Will be adding this recipe to events & holidays for sure.
I won a dip contest with this recipe. It is so good!
Both parties I've been to with this dip, it was a huge hit with most of the people asking for the recipe. Fabulous!
This was delicious and refreshing! I did third this recipe and added Tony’s seasoning.
This is awesome! I've made it for several parties and always get raves for it and requests for the recipe. Great with Fritos' scoops!
This was delicious!
This is amazing! I like to use fresh peppers. I also use light sour cream & mayo. I guess it just makes me feel better!
I added a little more jalapeno's to my taste and it was wonderful. I will definitly make this again.
This dip was a hit at my last BBQ. Everyone is still talking about it and asking me to make it for the next get-together. I followed the recipe but the only difference was I used a block of cream cheese instead of mayo, and didn't have fresh jalapeno, so I used a can of diced jalapenos instead. Added some cayenne for a kick.
I used fresh corn and subbed in cream cheese for the mayo. We thought it was a little bland. I added some garlic powder, doubled the green chiles, and topped with cilantro which helped. I also think a sharp cheddar is key - otherwise you don't taste that element. Maybe the Mexican corn would have added the boost we were missing! I like the idea though. Maybe I'll try it again as a hot dip....
