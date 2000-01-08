When I make this recipe, I spice things up a bit. It tasted a little bland, so I added about two teaspoons of chili pepper, a few shakes of black pepper, some salt, a teaspoon or two of onion and garlic powder, and anything else that I thought looked interesting in the cabinet. I just seasoned until it tasted how I wanted it to. It was sooo good!! I brought it to a church dinner and it went over very well. Every one wanted the recipe. It is even better when it sits in the fridge for a day. Oh, and I added 12 ounces of cheddar cheese instead of 10. And I also put less mayo and more sour cream. Next time I am going to put no mayo and all sour cream. I will just add a little sugar. I don't like mayo, but most people do. Great recipe!!