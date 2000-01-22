Vegan Lasagna II

Vegan version of an old favorite, easy to modify for manicotti, stuffed shells or with more, less or different veggies. If you'd like some vegan cheese, top the lasagna with soy cheese before baking. Soft tofu yields wetter lasagna; use firm tofu for drier lasagna.
Very yummy vegan recipe. Even my daughter ate it (and she's not a fan of spinach). I modified the recipe by making sure to drain the spinach very well before adding it to the tofu, and by adding a heaping teaspoon of corn starch to the tofu mixture before putting it in the microwave. Otherwise, worked out very well.
Very good! I sauteed a chopped onion with the garlic. Then I added a dash of nutmeg, a liberal sprinkle of vegan 'Parmesan', and a can of artichoke hearts, minced, to the spinach mixture. Awesome, awesome! Looking forward to leftovers for lunch tomorrow...
It's hard to discover a classic recipe made to suit vegans. My friends raved about this dish, including my non-vegan/vegetarian ones. I couldn't get enough of it myself. I made no changes to it, but I may season some fake "burger" meat and include it in this recipe the next time I make it (to try something new).
Very easy to make completely vegan & also gluten-free by simply using gluten-free noodles. Like another reviewer, I added 1 cup of chopped onion to the mushrooms & garlic. I also doubled the garlic and added 1 tsp of wheat-free tamari, and an extra tsp. of Italian herbs to the tofu mixture. My 11 year old son approves this recipe :)
I made this for Valentine's Day dinner, and my family loved it. I did make some modifications: added a tsp of sugar to the simmering sauce, left out the mushrooms, used fresh kale instead of frozen spinach (I steamed it lightly in the microwave and added some garlic salt). **I don't see where this recipe says to drain and press water from the tofu, that seems like a critical step... I used firm tofu, and I added some Italian spice, nutmeg, pepper, and nutritional yeast. I topped the lasagna with vegan cheese when it was nearly done cooking, and returned it to the oven to melt. Delicious!
Just had this for dinner and it's wonderful!!! Of course, I have to tweak recipes so I added a zucchini and put half of the spices in the tomato puree and the other half in the mix, as directed. Love this!
I tried this and added fresh garlic and onion along with other herds and fresh spinach instead of frozen because thats what I had. And, every one absolutely loved it! Just by improvising by using added ingredients that I love in my sauce made all the difference. This is a winner and it is a keeper! Thank you all recipes!
Liked it. I made a few minor changes. I didn't use the garlic because I didn't have any. (Shocker!) I used half tomato/half tomato sauce. I used half tofu/half tvpfor a meatier texture. I also used fresh spinach. I felt it came out great...except I felt it could have used less Italian seasoning. Now, the sauce I used may have been seasoned. So really it may have been my fault. All in all a great find :-)
I thought it was very tasty. I made a mistake and used regular instead of oven ready lasagna, so pasta wasn’t as good as it could’ve been. I added fennel seed to tofu mixture to give it more flavor and used about double the purée. Next time, I’ll add onion, and vegan mozzarella cheese on top. Definitely worth the effort!
Most critical step that was missing from this recipee, is to cover before baking, if you don't it will be garbage. Anyway, I've made this multiple times. I've added 1 cup of chopped onions, 2 cups shredded carrots, and also used fresh baby spinach instead of frozen.
