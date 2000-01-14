Vegetarian Taco Salad
Katherine's Famous Vegetarian Taco Salad; layered, so chips don't get soggy! Top with sour cream or guacamole if you'd like. We like to make our own bowls for individual tastes.
I recently hosted a salad/dessert buffet. I knew I had two ladies coming that were "finicky" about eating ground beef. This was a great solution to the problem of ground beef in a Taco Salad. Neither my guests, nor myself knew that vegetarian burger crumbles existed. People loved this. I served sour cream, thousand island dressing and guacamole on the side. This was sooo yummy!Thanks Katherine.Read More
Though we love the idea of a taco salad this one was not our favorite. The taco seasoning was a little overwelming so I would have used less. Adding a layer of avocado, olives or sour cream would have made it more interesting. The concept was a good one but the recipe needs some tweaking.Read More
Thanks for the recipe. I will be needing some vegetarian recipes for a camp I will be cooking at this summer and this recipe will definately be one I will use. Thanks much for sharing!
This was good being vegetarian i've never had taco salad. And my friend used to make it with thousand island dressing which i don't like. Idid cook veg. crumbles before hand with the seasoning and let cool.I use the taco seasoning 1 on this site instaed of packets. Thanks
I was kind of weird about using the vegie burger meat so instead I cooked up some cut up chicken breast, put the taco seasoning in it, and let it cool down before putting in my salad. Try putting crumbled cheese doritos on it instead of the corn tortilla chips, it gives it a really good favor and still the crunch. Also I always put lite western dressing over top of taco salad, and some black olives of course, its soooo good. I know I pretty much changed the whole recipe but the main reason I looked it up was cause I forgot what kind of beans go in it. I hope this helps. :o)
This was a great starter recipe! I definitely prefer the beans/"meat" to be warm, so I cooked on the stove top. I also added a packet of cooked mexican rice to this mix so there was a grain in the meal. With sour cream and an avocado, this was a HUGE hit with the family!
This was just lovely. Had a great time eating it. Just add a soup and a wonderful light dinner is ready. I crumbled and cooked soya burgers that I had. Skipped the cheese and added an avocado instead. Delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
MMm, this was REALLY yummy! I didn't use the tomatoes, however. I was too lazy and thought the salsa would cut it, but it didn't.
Good recipe and I use ground beef or chicken for the carnivores! sour cream adds to the pleasure of some as well.
I made this recipe using Boca Veggie Crumbles in half of the mixture and ground beef in the other. I did use 2 packages of taco seasoning, because we like it very flavorful. We prefer the mixture of meat, beans, onions, salsa and seasoning hot so the cheese melts a little Both versions were so delicious. I am the vegetarian, and loved it. The other version got rave reviews too. I'll definitely make it again.
