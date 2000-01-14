Vegetarian Taco Salad

Katherine's Famous Vegetarian Taco Salad; layered, so chips don't get soggy! Top with sour cream or guacamole if you'd like. We like to make our own bowls for individual tastes.

By KITKATY

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl combine beans, burger, taco seasoning, onions, salsa, and refrigerate.

  • When ready to serve, layer in individual bowls: chips, cheese, lettuce, bean mixture, and top with diced tomatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
676 calories; protein 32.3g; carbohydrates 81.2g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 33.9mg; sodium 1850.8mg. Full Nutrition
