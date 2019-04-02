Greek Lamb Stew

Rating: 4.37 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a wonderful and easy stovetop preparation that is a hearty meal for the whole family. I often serve it over rice or orzo, with a nice tomato and cucumber salad and good bread. A simple, fresh, and delicious taste of the Greek Isles!

By nickysmama

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Season the lamb with salt and pepper, add to the pot, and cook until deeply browned, about 5 minutes on each side. Stir in the onions and garlic, and cook until lightly browned, about 2 minutes.

  • Pour the wine into the pot, and bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off of the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Stir in the tomatoes, tomato sauce, lamb stock, lemon zest and juice, oregano, cinnamon, and bay leaf. Bring back to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the lamb is very tender, about 1 1/2 hours. Stir in the green beans and cook until they are tender, about 20 additional minutes.

  • Remove the bay leaf and any bones from the stew. Garnish stew with chopped fresh parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 60.6mg; sodium 606.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Most helpful positive review

sundaema
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2009
Loved this recipe, but I changed it alittle...used 28oz. can of crushed tomatoes only; reduced the stock to 1/2c; and added a 1/4 teaspoon each of allspice and ground cloves put everything in a crock pot and cooked on low for 5 hours. I served it with bulger wheat. Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

MKT
Rating: 2 stars
10/02/2009
I was quite hopeful that I would enjoy this one but the lemon flavour just overpowered everything else...even the lamb! Half a lemon was definitely too much...it was almost inedible. If you decide to make this one I would add the lemon gradually to suit your individual taste. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Louiselombard
Rating: 4 stars
05/11/2009
The flavour of this was very good although I may use more lemon next time to get the zing I expect from Greek lamb dishes. Instead of chopped fresh tomatoes and tomoato sauce I just used to cans of chopped tomatoes and it worked fine. The sauce seemed to be a lot of very thin liquid which I will thicken next time I make this as it just ran straight through the rice I served it with. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Wyattdogster
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2012
I found a deal on lamb shoulder chops and without having a clue what to do with them, I snatched them up! Luckily I found this recipe. With the exception of using chicken stock in place of lamb stock, I followed the directions to a T. Just before adding the green beans, I tasted the broth and added more oregano and cinnamon and also a bit of brown sugar to cut the acid of the tomatoes. I gave the green beans 30 minutes because we like them a bit soft in stews. Surprisingly, it was a hit with the family! Next time I'll pay more attention to trimming the fat off those chops! Even better..this would be great with lamb stew meat!. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Alix
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2010
This was wonderful! I left out the lemon due to personal prefences and cooked it in the slow cooker for 5 hours on high. I used the Mavrodaphne (Greek dessert wine) I had on hand which gave the stew a nice sweet overtone. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Lori Anne Lau
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2013
Very tasty. Used nearly 2 lbs cubed shoulder roast meat and 1 each of canned diced tomatoes crushed tomatoes and tomato sauce. Used two cans of green beans chicken broth and about 1 cup burgandy wine. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Nanny
Rating: 4 stars
01/28/2013
I had this for dinner tonight cooked in the slow cooker definitely a keeper but needs a bit of tweaking for my tastes. As I ate it I kept thinking something was really missing - realised it was mushrooms and possibly a pinch of crushed dried chilis. I had cheated on the original already by using canned diced tomatoes with tomato paste instead of fresh with canned sauce and adding carrots and eggplant (because they were there). Ate with fresh bread which sopped up the juice it was delicious even without mushrooms. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Connirae
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2013
Great stew! I added a chopped red bell pepper toward the end put in less tomatoes used a bit more parsley fresh from our garden and used dried red chinese hot pepper instead of black pepper. We all loved it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Clark Brown
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2016
Our daughter made this for our Greek Iron Chef gathering. Everyone voted this the best dish of the night! Planning on making this myself now!:) Read More
Helpful
(1)
