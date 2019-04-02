Greek Lamb Stew

1 of 17

Rating: 4 stars Loved this recipe, but I changed it alittle...used 28oz. can of crushed tomatoes only; reduced the stock to 1/2c; and added a 1/4 teaspoon each of allspice and ground cloves put everything in a crock pot and cooked on low for 5 hours. I served it with bulger wheat. Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars The flavour of this was very good although I may use more lemon next time to get the zing I expect from Greek lamb dishes. Instead of chopped fresh tomatoes and tomoato sauce I just used to cans of chopped tomatoes and it worked fine. The sauce seemed to be a lot of very thin liquid which I will thicken next time I make this as it just ran straight through the rice I served it with. Helpful (10)

Rating: 2 stars I was quite hopeful that I would enjoy this one but the lemon flavour just overpowered everything else...even the lamb! Half a lemon was definitely too much...it was almost inedible. If you decide to make this one I would add the lemon gradually to suit your individual taste. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I found a deal on lamb shoulder chops and without having a clue what to do with them, I snatched them up! Luckily I found this recipe. With the exception of using chicken stock in place of lamb stock, I followed the directions to a T. Just before adding the green beans, I tasted the broth and added more oregano and cinnamon and also a bit of brown sugar to cut the acid of the tomatoes. I gave the green beans 30 minutes because we like them a bit soft in stews. Surprisingly, it was a hit with the family! Next time I'll pay more attention to trimming the fat off those chops! Even better..this would be great with lamb stew meat!. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This was wonderful! I left out the lemon due to personal prefences and cooked it in the slow cooker for 5 hours on high. I used the Mavrodaphne (Greek dessert wine) I had on hand which gave the stew a nice sweet overtone. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty. Used nearly 2 lbs cubed shoulder roast meat and 1 each of canned diced tomatoes crushed tomatoes and tomato sauce. Used two cans of green beans chicken broth and about 1 cup burgandy wine. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I had this for dinner tonight cooked in the slow cooker definitely a keeper but needs a bit of tweaking for my tastes. As I ate it I kept thinking something was really missing - realised it was mushrooms and possibly a pinch of crushed dried chilis. I had cheated on the original already by using canned diced tomatoes with tomato paste instead of fresh with canned sauce and adding carrots and eggplant (because they were there). Ate with fresh bread which sopped up the juice it was delicious even without mushrooms. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Great stew! I added a chopped red bell pepper toward the end put in less tomatoes used a bit more parsley fresh from our garden and used dried red chinese hot pepper instead of black pepper. We all loved it! Helpful (2)