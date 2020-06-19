Mint-Cucumber Mojitos

Good basic recipe, gives a great starting place with room to play with specifics. I generally prefer to use simple syrup in place of sugar. Simple syrup is easily made at home if you don't want to buy it (just boil 2 parts sugar with 1 part water until disolved, cool, and mix! It can be stored in a clean bottle in the fridge for a couple of weeks.) and adds a more mingled sweetness, since the sugar doesn't usually disolve completely in cold liquids. Try both and pick your preference. Also, if making in advance consider trying it with the alcohol added ahead of time. It gives the flavors a chance to mingle more than if just muddling. A possible variation, if looking for more cucumber flavor; blend cold water with chopped cucumber in a blender and strain out solids. Then you can still add the cucumber for a lovely garnish. (I recommend 2 cups cold water with 1 cup chopped cucumber if making multiples. That should mix 4 mojitos.)