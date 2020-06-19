Mint-Cucumber Mojitos

19 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This refreshing version of mint mojitos features a springtime kick of cucumber. We love these at special gatherings and summer barbeques. A pitcher of this can be made a few hours in advanceu002du002djust add alcohol at serving time.

By Wendy Morrow-Kelly

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Squeeze the lime quarters into a highball glass, and drop the limes into the glass. Add the mint leaves and sugar. Muddle well with the back of a spoon or with a muddler. Place the cucumber slices into the glass, and fill with ice cubes. Pour in the rum, then top off with club soda. Stir gently and serve.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 8.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/13/2022