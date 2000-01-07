Slow Cooker Split Pea Sausage Soup

Like many others suggested, this was pretty good but needed some modifications to be to my family's liking. Instead of using bullion cubes and 10 cups of water, I used six cups of chicken stock and four cups of water. I omitted the celery just because I didn't think it would add much of anything to the soup. I added quite a bit of sea salt to taste, as it definitely needed some more flavor beyond what the recipe calls for. After cooking in the crock pot for about six hours, the soup was too watery for our tastes. I added an entire second bag of dried peas, (a 1 lb. bag) and let that cook in for another couple hours. Then the soup ended up being a little bit too thick, so I added two more cups of chicken stock to smooth it out. Finally it was just right! I think next time I make this I'll cook it for the first six hours with four cups water and four cups chicken stock, then add the second pound of peas and the last two cups of stock at the end. I like how this added to the texture of the soup by having that thick pea soup base that we like, but still having a chunky texture with the second bag of peas and the other veggies and sausage. If you like thick, chunky soups, you'll probably like those modifications as well. :)