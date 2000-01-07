Slow Cooker Split Pea Sausage Soup

What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
02/19/2003
Made this last night in my extra large crock pot. If you follow the recipe exactly it makes a huge amount of soup so be sure to use a big crock pot. Husband loved it! He had three big helpings. Son (9 years old) just thought it was ok but did eat it. I diced the carrots up really small and he didn't even notice them, he hates carrots. When I make this again I will only use 8 cups of water instead of the 10 the recipe calls for. We thought the soup was a little thin and we prefer a thicker version of Split Pea Soup. Otherwise it was very yummy and I will definitely make it again! Diced ham would be good in this soup too!
I made this with 16 oz cubed ham instead of sausage. EXCELLENT! I did make a few other changes after reading reviews though. I used 8 cups of chicken broth instead of the 10 cups of water. I also used fresh minced garlic instead of the garlic powder. I only added about half of the peas in the beginning...I was getting nervous around 3 hours because it didn't seem to be cooking at all! But then about a half hour later it was really going and I added the rest of the peas, and it went for a total of about 5 hours on high. So it came out with a nice thick pea mush with some whole pieces too. I was a little nervous about the lack of a lot of "seasonings and spices" here...but trust the recipe and use a good quality pea and meat and the flavors will really come out where they are supposed to! Hubby says best pea soup yet!
03/14/2002
This was really good. The only changes I made were: 2cans of chicken broth, instead of the bouillon cubes, therefore only 7 cups of water. I also added 1/2 lb or cubed ham and used Cajun sausage to add flavor. SDamare, Slidell,LA
01/27/2001
Absolutely the best peas soup I have ever had!!! I used 3/4 lb of italian sausage, and added a few peppers and red skin potatoes with skins. I like the extra fiber. :-) Thank you Dorothy for sharing this with us.
My husband and I like to make this recipe in the dead of winter! We like to beef it up a little with some Tabisco and a few other spices. We use chicken broth instead of chicken boullion cubes. That way there is not as much salt. Thank you for this recipe!
Amazing, even my 9 & 5 year old kids loved this. Husband went back for seconds too!! I used 1lb of sweet Italian sausage squeezed from the casing and fried instead of the smoked sausage. I also used 8 cups of water instead of 10 because I only have a 4qut crock pot. I ended up cooking it on High for about 5 hours and then low another 2 because I forgot about it :) it turned out great anyways and was nice and thick and creamy. Went great with a box of Jiffy cornbread, an effortless meal to walk in the door to! A definite keeper, THANKS!!
Excellent Recipe! My crock pot could not fit the last cup of water, but it came out superbly tasty and just the right thickness! It was even better the second day! The second time that I made this, I use two smoked hamhocks and it was exquisite!
This was fabulous! I used the advice given by others (sort by "most helpful" under reviews). 8 cups of chicken boullion - I am a very new cook, so the canned kind. I used real garlic cloves (3) instead of powder. I diced everything very fine and put it in. Instead of sausage, I used a leftover ham bone I had stored in the freezer. After 5 hours, I took out the ham bone and put everything through the blender (my kids won't eat anything that has different textures or competing colors). I did not have potatoes so after an extensive internet search, I added instant flakes - Betty Crocker - about 1/3 cup. It thickened the soup perfectly (I whisked the soup to get out all lumps). Then I cut up the ham and put it in (I pick it out when I prepare a bowl for my children). I did add salt - note for those cooking impaired - if you add salt that's not granulated, wait a few minutes for it to dissolve before adding more. This recipe was so easy and so fabulous. My husband LOVED it, my kids liked it (this is huge), and I felt like an expert cook. If you are new to cooking, start here. You will be excited to try more recipes. Also, always sort the reveiws by "most helpful" - here you will find the tips from the expert cooks to make recipes even better.
After reading reviews about the soup being too thin. I took others advice and added only 5 cups of water and 1 cup of milk. I also added about 4 small potatoes cubed, a few chopped carrots and a whole onion. After about 4 hours, the peas had completely disinigrated so I added another half a bag and a little more water and let it cook an hour on low. Yummy! The disinigrated peas made a great base for a thick soup, while the firmer peas added some substance. I added a little extra salt and pepper at the end and this soup was amazing. The sausage gave it a great flavor and it was very filling.
Holy camoley, this soup is the business!!!! I did what the reviewers said and used 8 cups of chicken stock instead of 10 cups water and I went the extra mile and sauteed the mirepoix with veggie oil, seasoning salt and regular Mrs. Dash. The only suggestion would be to add the sausage at the last 30 minutes, maybe hour because it was a little mushy. Made this for the Bears/SeaHawks playoff game and it's been a hit with my friends and the Bears are winning! This is some lucky soup, so I will make this again if the Bears make it to the Super Bowl ;)
I had a spiral ham bone and some ham leftover from a party. I boiled the bone down to get the meat off and used that water for the base. Half ham water, half water so it wouldn't be too salty. I didn't add the bouillon and skipped the sausage because of the ham. This was excellent soup and perfect for a winter's day. Will definitely make again!
I made this for the first time yesterday and while not bad, it was not great. I used 9 cups of water. I would make this again but I would definitely change some things, for example, more bouillon and more spices. The broth was SO bland! The peas were fine after 5 hours but everything else was too mushy, so I would add the smoked sausage and vegetables only after the split peas cooked for 2 hours. With a little tweaking, this could be a wonderful fall/winter soup!
I made a few changes to this recipe. To cut down on the salt, I used two quarts of low sodium chicken broth instead of the water and chicken bouillon cubes, minced garlic not garlic powder and 1 lb. of the Boston butt my husband smoked over the weekend. I also cooked it on low in the crock pot for 8 hours. This soup was easy to prepare and an outstanding meal on a cold January night.
Hearty, yummy soup. A comfort food dish for sure. After reading reviews I also substituted 8 cups of chicken broth (2 big boxes) in place of the water and chicken bouillon cubes. I used white potatoes and 1/2 tsp of Italian seasoning (instead of just oregano) and I added 1/2 tsp of black pepper. I also used 1lb of a bone-in ham slice that I found in my farmers market, chopped it up & put the bone in as well for extra flavor. Cooked on high for 6 hours, came out perfectly delicious!! Will definitely be making this one over and over again.
I made this soup exactly by the recipe. It smelled great, but looked a little watery to me. My wife had gotten a submerging blender for Chistmas, so we strained out the bay leaves and meat and let it do it's thing. It turned out thick and consistent. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good, tasty and easy to make. I love slow cooker recipes that go together quickly in the morning and this is one of those. The only thing I would change is not putting quite as much water in it. Maybe 6 - 8 cups of water instead of 10.
This was very good! I followed my slow cooker's instructions: rinse the peas, cover with 2 inches of water, bring to a boil, cook for 2-3 minutes, cover, and let stand overnight. Perfect! My slow cooker would hold only 9 cups of water, but I think I will use 8 cups next time to make it less liquidy. I used Healthy Choice sausage (added during the last half hour of cooking because it was pre-cooked), and 2 cloves of minced garlic instead of garlic powder. Delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
Very nice. I only used 4 boulion cubes and found it was flavourful and still satly enough. I would sugest to make sure your potatoes are choped small as they should become the thickness. Your sausage is the most important part of the soup as it give off the most flavour. So choose wisely.
I made this soup for a St. Patty's Day party and everyone was suppose to be a green food....so it kind of started out as a joke....but hey the JOKE was on me! This is absolutely delicious and really easy since it's a crock pot recipe. I tried to combine some of the other suggestions in the reviews to make the best soup. I used 2 quarts of chicken broth and boiled 3 ham shanks for about an hour last 1/2 hour I add the carrots. I removed the ham shanks, removed the meat and poured the broth into the crockpot. In a skillet I browned the onions, celery and fresh garlic in olive oil, then I added this to the dried peas, potatoes into the broth in the crockpot. Cooked on low for about 6 hours. Last 1/2 hour I browned the smoked sausage and added it and the ham to the soup. It was the perfect consistency without blending. Served with jalapeno corn bread. Everyone loved it...even those who swore they didn't like Split Pea Soup! Thanks Dorothy for sharing.
01/26/2011
Very good. Made for my mom, boyfriend, and kids. we all loved it. served with cornbread.
VERY GOOD! I did on top of stove. Made a smaller batch for me. In a pot I covered 2 cups dry split peas & bay leaf w/water & brought to boil for 2 min. Remove from heat & cover, let sit 1 hr. Drain, added 5 cups water & used chicken base (from Costco). Sauteed carrots, celery & added to soup along w/ 1 diced potato. Brought to boil, turn down to simmer for 4 1/2 hr. (Last hour, I threw in Hillshire Farms Lil smokey TURKEY links which I cut up. I did throw in a couple whole ones). Very FLAVORFUL soup! I will make this again. Thanks alot for the recipe.
I thought this turned out great! We used 1/3 - 1/2 cup of ham base instead of sausage for my veggie daughter and then when it was time to eat, just added ham cubes to my husband's and mine dishes. Also my 5 quart crock only took 9 cups of water with the other ingredients. I love my winter soups and this will be a permanent addition.
This is a good base recipe but I didn't feel it had enough herbs in it and it was definitely too runny for my taste. I also tried it with Italian Sausage and the oregano flavor was too strong. Perhaps I simply don't love oregano enough to love this recipe as is! However, over time I've modified it down to a version that my family loves!!! Everyone has several bowlfuls when I make it. I've saved a custom version of my changes for anyone interested.
This is a delicious and easy meal - add another bonus, inexpensive - which is why it deserves a five star review. I've made it using both turkey sausage as well as vegan. I just added some salt and pepper to the vegan version - and the soup was delicious, particularly on the second day. I will make this again and again.
Sorry, I'm going to have to agree with the minority on this one. I was really looking forward to tasting this, but when it came down to it, I didn't like it... in particular, I didn't like the addition of the oregano... in my opinion, it was overpowered the other flavors. Also, I cut back the water to 8 cups as others suggested and thought it was still too watery so I mixed in some steamed rice to thicken it up.
Very good! I chicken stock instead of bouillon, and a half cup of barley (added toward the end) instead of the potatoes. The smoked turked sausage was delicious in it. My husband and daughter loved it as much as I did. I also made it on the stove top instead of the crock pot because my power was out! Was absolutely delicious and will make it again and again.
This was an awesome Receipe ~ I too modified it with Ham, used two cans of chicken broth and water to make 8 cups and no bullion. I got nervous that it was not thickening but it came through. My husband said it was the best ever - he never compliments my cooking ;0}
This turned out wonderfully! Used leftover ham instead of the sausage, 8 cups of water as suggested in previous reviews with two large boullion cubes quartered and substituted oregano (none on hand) with italian seasoning. Tossed in some peppercorns as well. Set on low for 8 hours in the crock and came home to dinner..Thank you for the recipe :)
I followed this recipe exactly and I'm joining the ranks of the few people who gave this a low rating--everything in the soup turned out crunchy, and the broth was without flavor. I pureed the mixture and added salt and pepper...it has gotten better since then.
This is great. I'm a vegetarian, so I left out the sausage and used Morning Star Farm breakfast links, and it was great. (I also skipped the celery). I was in a time crunch, so I cooked it on the stove for about 45 minutes. Got rave reviews from my guests!
Judging by all the positive reviews, maybe I did something wrong. I used kielbasa. The kitchen smelled to high heaven. The beans and the potatoes never softened, even though I cooked them on high for six hours.
I love this soup. Sometimes it turns out a little too thick so I do check on it towards the end to check the consistancy. I use some milk, besides water or chicken broth. Its good without so many of the extra veggies listed, too.
Like many others suggested, this was pretty good but needed some modifications to be to my family's liking. Instead of using bullion cubes and 10 cups of water, I used six cups of chicken stock and four cups of water. I omitted the celery just because I didn't think it would add much of anything to the soup. I added quite a bit of sea salt to taste, as it definitely needed some more flavor beyond what the recipe calls for. After cooking in the crock pot for about six hours, the soup was too watery for our tastes. I added an entire second bag of dried peas, (a 1 lb. bag) and let that cook in for another couple hours. Then the soup ended up being a little bit too thick, so I added two more cups of chicken stock to smooth it out. Finally it was just right! I think next time I make this I'll cook it for the first six hours with four cups water and four cups chicken stock, then add the second pound of peas and the last two cups of stock at the end. I like how this added to the texture of the soup by having that thick pea soup base that we like, but still having a chunky texture with the second bag of peas and the other veggies and sausage. If you like thick, chunky soups, you'll probably like those modifications as well. :)
Let me start by saying we loved this soup and it was even better the NEXT day, but I did make some changes. First, I only used about 5 cups of organic chicken broth which I think makes all the difference in the world. It's richer, bolder flavor adds to the soup in ways powdery bouillon simply cannot. I also used fresh garlic and skinless turkey sausage. The split peas I used cooked down until they were smashed to a pulp creating a very traditional pea soup in just over 5 hours.
wow! A friend mentioned making split pea soup and I came to the realization I'd never tried it. And that was only because I thought it kind of looked gross. I thought it was time I tried it. I had a bunch of smoked sausage in the fridge so I chose this recipe. I'm glad I did. It was so flavorful! My whole family enjoyed it. Wow!
Good recipe and very easy. There is no way however that I could fit 10 cups of water and all of those vegetables in my 6qt slow cooker. I ended up using 8 cups of water and added an extra bouillon cube for more flavor. I used Kielbasa for my sausage and I feel like it lost a lot of it's flavor through the process. Next time I may try a spicy sausage.
This soup is AWESOME! I followed the recipe,with the exception of using a 16 oz. package of ham, instead of sausage and only 7 cups of chicken broth instead of water. My 6-year old LOVED IT!! The perfect consistancy, stayed on the spoon so less mess for me to clean up! Will make again & again, Thank you!
While I am not a fan of Split pea soup, I know other people are so I made this for a teacher luncheon at my son's school. It was really easy to prepare and even I thought it smelled good. The reviews from the teachers were A+!!! Several have since asked me for the recipe!!!
Way too much water! I followed the recipe exactly, and at the end of 6 hours on high I had a thin soup I could see through. I added another half a pound of peas and cooked it another 1.5 hours on high and ended up with a very good split pea soup, with a medium consitency. Be aware that this makes a ton of good cheap soup, my family of three could have easily cut the original recipe in half and still had leftovers.
I REALLY hate to do this but I cannot possibly give this a better rating. I read all of the other reviews VERY carefully and used broth instead of cubes and WAY less water. If you would have used the water it called for I can't even imagine how watery it would be? I also had to add a lot more seasoning and however the taste was good in the end, it came out very thin and their were no peas left but only a few clumps of green mush. I won't even go into how I tried to remedy it but it didn't work either. I really don't know what to say except one would have to use just a few cups of broth only, more seasoning, and alot less cooking time for it to come out okay? I was anxious to try this and had been planning it for weeks and I am very sorry I had to rate so poorly.
First split pea soup I've made that tasted good. (It was a curse, not sure why I couldn't do it in a regular soup pot, I just messed it up several times before). Thanks for a quick and easy recipe! We used turkey sausage and broth instead of bullion. This is WELL worth making a day ahead- it only gets better the next day.
This rating is based on the soup that I made, and made the following tweeks: 1.) Instead of using bouillon cubes, I used 5 cups chicken broth, and 5 cups water 2.) I omitted the sausage and potatoes so there were less calories 3.) Spices - I added also: onion powder, celery salt, black pepper & white pepper 4) I cooked it in the crock pot a little longer, and it came out creamy, and there was no need for a blender! It was really amazing; as good or better than any restaurant!! The leftovers are even better because the soup thickens up a bit
I loved this recipe. It was very easy to prepare, and using sausage instead of the usual ham hocks was a flavorful change from normal split pea soup, not to mention easier than having to cut the hot ham off the bone like I usually do. I would recommend it for its great flavor and ease of preparation.
Excellent. I used 6 cups Chicken Broth instead of water & cube flavouring. Cooked on high 5 hours and low 2 hours. Hubby asbsolutely LOVED IT !!! And he is French Canadian and is very PASSIONATE about his pea soups. This was my 1st attempt, and the 2nd batch is already on the go as I'm typing. AAA+++ all the way :-)
Wow, this recipe was fabulous! I placed my leftover ham bone in the pot to cook w/everything, and at the end of the day I took the ham bone out, pulled off the remaing ham and returned the ham to the pot. I also took out all the chunks (all the veggies), minus the sausage and ham, and blended in a blender, added it back to the soup and mixed it in w/the liquid and ham & sausage. Oh, also used 4 cups chicken broth and 6 cups water. Heavenly, and absolutely filling. My kids both LOVED this meal!!!
Excellent! I followed the directions except I used chicken broth instead of the water. I used 8 cups per reviews that said it might be too thin. Mine was not. Very creamy and delicious. I cooked on high in my slow cooker for 6 plus hours. Thanks for the recipe.
yummy yummy! Great on those chilly evenings. Very good with cornbread. Must try this one. Except I used ground sausage and browned that then threw it into the soup. I also let the peas get so soft they almost were liquefied. But the 2nd time I made it I didnt let the peas get near soft enough and it wasnt so great then.
11/15/2005
I used smokies for the sausage and added some hot suace. Also 6 cups of water is more than enough if you like your soup thick. Turned out fantastic. It freezes well and tastes even better the second day. Thanks for the recipe
amazing! i used ham instead of sausage, and it was the best split pea soup i've had. i added extra onion and loved it. by the time it was done cooking the soup was very creamy... i usually blend mine in a blender but in this recipe you don't have to!
First split pea soup I ever made! For seasoning, I added a touch of marjoram and tarragon. In stead of the sausage, used diced ham and a ham bone from Thanksgiving. In stead of the bouillon and the water, I used 6 cups of chicken broth. Hour six of "low" setting on crock pot made it perfect!
I really liked the potatoes in the soup. I used the chicken broth as others suggested and cooked it on low instead of high since I have a job to go to all day. I spaced on the sausage but it was still good without it.
I love this soup! No one at my house would eat it so I brought it to work with mixed reviews. The only thing I didn't have was bay leaves. I also followed other reviews and only used 8 cups water. Perfect! This is a keeper.
This recipe is so easy! I had never made split pea soup from scratch before. I made a half batch, but ended up adding a half pound more of split peas, as we like a thick split pea soup. It cooked up perfectly in the crockpot on high for 4 hours. I used smoked sausage, and the vegetables and seasonings as stated in the recipe for 4 servings; it had great flavor. I look forward to making this again!
I've made this soup a couple of times. The first time with sausage and the second time with ham. We definitely prefer this with the ham! The sausage wasn't bad just not what I am used to in a split pea soup. I use an immersion blender to puree the soup so that the soup gets nice and thick, which is how we prefer it. The soup looks runny with the diced veggies floating in the broth at the end of the cooking time so instead of adding flour or cornstarch to the pot I puree it to the thickness we like. This is wonderful on a cold winter night with hot crusty french bread and butter, plus it's a yummy way to use up leftover ham.
This is tonight's dinner, along with store-bought dinner rolls. DELICIOUS. I am glad I read the reviews. I used one 49 1/2 oz can and one 14 1/2 oz can of chicken broth. I didn't change anything else, other than not paring the red potatoes because I like the color. Really good. It could have been a bit thicker, even, so next time I'll just use the 49 1/2 oz can of chicken broth, or maybe try vegetable. YUMMY!!!
I made this with a smoked ham shank and even though I halved the recipe (too much for two) I used a full 1lb shank. I also used chicken broth.It came out really well but I have to add that like a lot of soups/stews this comes out better if you wait and reheat the next day (I cooked this on low and added some water since it was getting too thick). Very easy to prep. No need to add any salt (or very little) since the ham gives off a lot of salt naturally.
I loved split pea soup as a kid but had not eaten it in years, largely because my adult palate is no longer satisfied by canned soups. This recipe was perfect! Up until the last hour or so of cooking I was skeptical, because the peas still looked solid in the crockpot, but then the 5 hours were up, and I was thrilled to find the soup had turned into exactly what I remembered loving as a child, only better, because it was homemade! Rave reviews from my friends as well.
This just did not turn out. I was so disappointed. I did everything as written but used 8 cups chicken broth instead of 10 cups of water and used chopped ham instead of sausage. After 7 hours on high the peas were still hard and the soup was watery. I ended up putting it on low OVERNIGHT and still woke up to hard peas. Then I threw it all in a pot and cooked it on high for a while and the peas finally broke down, but sadly it still did not taste good. I really wanted this to be a good one, I'm sorry for the poor review, but the whole giant pot of soup wasn't edible after a day and a half of cooking.
This is the best split pea soup I have ever made. I used Spicy Italian sausage. In my chopper I chopped on one leek and baby carrots and garlic. I used chicken broth instead of water. Thank you for this wonderful recipe.
Awesome soup! My husband who doesn't like soups at all ate double portion! I added ham instead of sausage, cook 4.5h on high in 7lb slow cooker. Then, I added a Wondra to make it thicker, 3 fresh rosemary, lots of pepper, and a little bit of basil, and cook for another hour on medium setting. Delicious!
